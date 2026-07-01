Alternative History

Alternative History

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Jess's avatar
Jess
3h

2. They call each other “Companion”; some with blood of royal descent, some with that of the fox, and some with that of the hare; their eyes are very piercing.

That’s quite interesting! The whole thing is interesting, great piece, thank you!!

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Benameur Larbi's avatar
Benameur Larbi
5h

Good job bro..In old maps North Africa was named BERBERIE , French for Barbary ,meaning lands of the Berbers aka Moroccans ...Today Algeria ,Tunisia ,Libya and part of Egypt were part of the Barbary Kingdom ,today known as Mooris Kingdom .America fought the Barbary Wars and Barabary Pirates are often cited and talked about in history books...I still maintain that TARTARY is nothing but BARBARY of the East ..Thanks bro ...continue your re-writing history work

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