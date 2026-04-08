Two subjects rarely, if ever, uttered in the same breath.

Why would they be?

On the surface, one is a modern geopolitical force and the other is dismissed as a historical ghost story; a conspiracy theory for the imaginative.

But if the explanation were truly that simple, dear reader, the archives wouldn't be so restless.

When terms like Bolshevism and Chauvinism appear in once-classified CIA documents alongside Tartaria, the catch-all narrative begins to dissolve into something much darker.

We are told that Tartaria was only a vague label for a poorly understood land.

If that were true, we must ask:

why does a vast, intricate record exist?

If they were nothing more than nomadic tribes in a vacuum of history, the record would be empty.

There would be no political treatises.

There would be no detailed analyses of their religious structures, their complex doctrines, or their sovereign power.

Yet, the historical record holds an incredible abundance of such works, written across centuries and continents in English, French, German, Italian, and Latin.

Thousands of independent authors, scholars, and cartographers do not collude across centuries to manufacture a hoax without motive.

The documents exist.

The maps exist.

And the CIA's interest in the erasure of this history exists.

I am not here to speculate, but to perform a forensic audit.

It is time to set aside the authorised versions of our past and make room for the documents, the dates, and the cold logic of succession.

We are looking for the moment a title deed was stolen and a history was rewritten.

Onward, curious mind.

Russia, Muscovia, Tartaria 📖

Translation:

“Finally, others maintain that the Tartars are called "the remnants and those left over" in the Syriac language, as if they are the dregs of the remnants of the Israelites; an argument for confirming this matter is that even before the arrival of Muhammad, they used circumcision, as if it were accepted from the Jews.”

To ground ourselves properly, dear reader, we must look at this source not as a curiosity, but as an official product of the most sophisticated printing house of the 17th century.

We are looking at a text produced by the Officina Elzeviriana in Leiden.

This wasn't a fringe publication; the Elzevirs were the printers to the intellectual elite of Europe.

Their Little Republics series, of which this 1630 volume is a part, served as the definitive political and geographic handbook for the scholars and statesmen of the era.

When a source of this caliber, printed in the heart of the European Enlightenment, identifies the Tartars as the Israelites, it carries the weight of a legal record.

The text does not speak in metaphors.

It provides a dry, administrative account of the Israelite presence within the Tartarian borders.

This is valuable because it offers a pre-erasure snapshot.

It shows us a world where the Israelite identity was anchored to a sovereign territory in the East, characterised by established laws and a defined geographic footprint.

This isn't a theory being proposed; it is a reality being reported by the most prestigious press of the 1600s.

The importance of this reference lies in its timing.

It stands as a witness before the 20th-century revisions took place.

By documenting the Israelite lineage in Tartaria, the text provides a baseline that makes the later events look less like a rebirth and more like a transfer of title.

It tells us that before the archives were purged and the maps were redrawn, the world recognised the Israelite name as belonging to a civilisation that the modern narrative has since worked to render invisible.

If we are to understand the liquidation of Tartaria, we must first understand the value of what was being seized.

This 17th-century record gives us the name of the victim and the location of the estate before the Bolsheviks arrived to clear the site.

CIA - RDP78 - 02771 📁

We turn now to a CIA document that serves as a forensic autopsy of a civilisation:

RDP78-02771R000200090002-6

titled:

The Anti-Religious Campaign in the Soviet Union

While we have touched upon this file previously, its contents are so volatile and so central to the link between Zionism and the erasure of Tartaria that it requires a dedicated, granular analysis.

This is not a conspiracy document; it is an internal report by the intelligence apparatus of the United States, documenting how the Soviet system managed the total liquidation of a people's history and legal identity.

The first pages of this report reveal a chilling operational sequence.

It begins by documenting the Declaration of the Rights of the Peoples of Russia, signed by Lenin and Stalin in 1917.

On the surface, it promised equality and sovereignty; in reality, the CIA admits this was a tactical lie.

The Bolsheviks knew they could not win the revolution without the support of the vast Tartarian and Muslim populations of the East.

They offered them sovereignty as bait, only to prepare the liquidating blow once power was consolidated.

The document admits that by 1942, the Soviets had moved from political promises to total cultural demolition.

It lists the physical destruction of thousands of mosques and madrasahs, the very institutions that held the records, the education, and the legal lineage of the Tartar’s.

This was not random violence; it was the targeted removal of the infrastructure of memory.

Crucially, the report details the scientific revision of history.

This is the moment the system confessed to a crime against the past.

The Bolsheviks didn't just burn buildings; they ordered a revision of the historical record to ensure the real course of events, the sovereign history of the Tartars, was replaced with a narrative that served the Communist Party and Great Russian Chauvinism.

The CIA describes a protracted struggle against the independent legal codes and religious structures of these people.

By 1929, the state had launched a campaign to make the practice of their ancestral laws virtually impossible.

This confirms that the identity documented in the 1630 Elzevir text, the sovereign Israelite-Tartarian lineage, was being systematically purged from the physical world to create a blank slate.

We are seeing the mechanics of a forced vacancy.

This CIA document proves that the Bolsheviks were clearing the stage of its original occupants.

They were liquidating the Old Estate in the North and East, ensuring that when the New Estate was declared elsewhere, there would be no living records left to challenge the substitution.

The documents we are looking at are not just pieces of paper; they are the receipts of a heist.

We are tracking the exact moment the historical truth was murdered to make room for a political utility.

There are eight more pages to this confession, and each one deepens the proof of this coordinated displacement.

The case for a coordinated identity liquidation becomes undeniable as we move into these next pages of the report.

These records provide the forensic details of how the legal, spiritual, and linguistic framework of the Tartarian world was dismantled from within.

If the 17th-century record established the title deed to the Israelite name in the East, these pages document the systematic burning of that deed to ensure no competing claim could survive the century.

These pages reveal a strategic betrayal of the Shariah, the ancient legal framework that governed the social and political life of these territories.

Initially, the Bolsheviks declared in 1920 that this traditional law was considered as having the same standing as any other in force.

This was the lie used to stabilise the region during the transition of power.

By 1922, however, the purge began.

The state weaponised agrarian reform to undermine the local courts, and by 1929, a pivotal year in this global erasure; the traditional legal structures were abolished.

The records state bluntly that these laws were liquidated.

By removing the law, the system removed the people's ability to exist as a sovereign legal entity.

This administrative execution was mirrored by a brutal campaign against native languages.

The record details a three-stage linguistic severing designed to create a cultural lobotomy.

First, native languages were encouraged to gain trust.

Second, the system forced a change from traditional scripts to Latin alphabets.

Third, a second change to Cyrillic was forced by 1938.

This was a deliberate act of historical distancing.

By changing the script twice in a single generation, the authorities ensured that the youth were cut off from their own literature, their own history, and earlier records.

The new generations were rendered illiterate to their own past, making the scientific revision of their history a simple administrative task.

Furthermore, the report documents the systematic campaign to ridicule and denounce the spiritual life of the people.

It details how the state transformed pillars of ancestral identity, such as fasting, pilgrimage, and community charity; into criminalised acts or social taboos.

By 1950, the periodical record boasted that these old-fashioned beliefs had eliminated themselves.

In reality, they were strangled by decree.

This created a massive, silent vacuum in the heart of Eurasia.

A civilisation that the world once recognised as the Israelites of Tartaria was being scrubbed from the map, leaving behind a blank-slate population with no legal standing and no ancestral script.

This is where the link to Zionism becomes concrete.

You cannot build a new house on occupied land without first clearing the site and destroying the old records of ownership.

While the Bolsheviks were performing this liquidation in the North, severing the legal and linguistic ties of the Tartars to their heritage; the groundwork was being laid in the West for a replacement.

The Bolsheviks provided the eraser, while the political movements of the West provided the new pen.

By the time the world looked back at the East, the revision was complete.

The Tartarian Israelites had been rebranded as mere nomads or Soviet citizens, leaving the title of Israel vacant and ready to be reassigned to the Levant.

We are not looking at two separate histories.

We are looking at a pincer movement:

the destruction of the original record in the East to authorise the creation of the substitute in the West

The final pages of the report will show us the endgame of this campaign, exposing the final steps taken before the formal transfer of the identity was finalised.

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The final pages of this declassified record provide the definitive evidence of the scientific revision of history, the moment the eraser met the page.

It is here that the system admits to the ultimate administrative crime:

the liquidation of Tartaria’s historical existence to serve the immediate needs of the new Soviet order

On August 9, 1944, the Central Committee of the Communist Party issued a direct order to the Tartar Provincial Committee to proceed to a scientific revision of the history of Tartaria.

The objective was not to find the truth, but to liquidate serious shortcomings and mistakes committed by previous historians.

In the cold language of intelligence reporting, the record admits that Tartar history was to be falsified in order to hide the real course of events.

This was not a localised correction; it was a total withdrawal and destruction of any histories that presented the facts truthfully.

The goal was to ensure that future generations would be forever denied the chance of learning the true facts of their nations' past.

This was the execution of a blank slate protocol.

By 1947, the system began to vilify the historic heroes of the Tartarian and Muslim peoples, rebranding national liberators as reactionary villains or agents of foreign interests.

Historical records that had stood for centuries were rescinded, and the authors were rebuked for providing a nationalistic appraisal of their own culture.

As the document confirms, this was the triumph of Great Russian Chauvinism, the total absorption of the East’s identity into a centralised, controlled, and Russianised myth.

The record then details the final, physical stage of this liquidation:

mass deportations

By the end of 1943 and into 1944, entire nations, the Crimean Tatars, Chechens, Ingush, and others, were executed as political entities.

They were forcibly removed from their lands, their autonomous republics were liquidated, and their presence was scrubbed from the administrative map of the Soviet Union.

The CIA report notes that even Nikita Khrushchev eventually admitted these acts were brutal violations of the very principles the Bolsheviks had promised to uphold in 1917.

We have seen how the legal code was abolished, how the language was severed, how the history was scientifically faked, and how the people were physically removed.

By 1950, the Old Israel of the Tartarian East had been successfully rendered invisible.

The title deed recorded in 1630 was now a liquidated asset.

With the site cleared and the original occupants erased from the record, the system was ready to finalise the substitution.

We turn now to the document that authorised the new claim in the West, issued at the exact moment the liquidation in the North began:

the Balfour Declaration

The Balfour Declaration 📄

The administrative autopsy of the East continues with the realisation that history is not lost, but harvested.

By 1950, the systematic falsification of the Tartarian record was an accomplished fact.

The sovereign legal identity was liquidated, the native scripts were rendered unreadable to the next generation, and the people themselves were physically uprooted.

This created a profound geographic and historical vacancy.

It is within this precise vacuum of identity that we must place the Balfour Declaration of November 2nd, 1917.

When Lord Balfour wrote to Lord Rothschild, conveying the British Government’s sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations, he was not writing in a vacuum.

He was writing at the exact moment the Bolsheviks were erasing the history of the north.

As the declassified records show, Lenin and Stalin were busy promising sovereignty to the Tartarian-Israelite East in 1917 only to ensure its total cultural demolition later.

While the East was being cleared of its ancient title, the West was issuing a new one.

The Balfour Declaration represents the injection phase of the pincer movement.

It proposed the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine, a land far removed from the documented Tartarian civilisations recorded in the Elzevir texts of 1630.

By 1917, the system had decided that the Israelite name would no longer belong to the sovereign, independent powers of the East.

It would instead be tethered to a new geopolitical project in the Levant, managed under the watchful eye of the British Mandate.

The logic is forensic and inescapable.

For the new Israel to be perceived as the only Israel, the original record of the Israelites in Tartaria had to be destroyed.

The 17th-century reference, the declassified CIA admissions of scientific revision, and the Balfour Declaration are three parts of a single transaction:

the theft of a history

One civilisation was liquidated and rebranded as nomads or Soviet subjects, while their name and heritage were relocated to a different map entirely.

We are left with a staggering reality.

The world we live in is built upon a scientific revision so deep that we have forgotten there was ever a substitution.

The Balfour Declaration was the formal announcement of a new tenant moving into a house whose original owner had just been erased from the census.

We are looking at the receipts of a global identity heist, one that exchanged the sovereign power of the Tartarian East for the political utility of the modern Levant.

The facts are in the documents.

The motive is in the results.

The question that remains is whether we are willing to read the history that was never meant to survive the fire.

Sykes-Picot Agreement 🗺️

The map presented here is the visual record of the Sykes-Picot Agreement, a secret pact drafted in 1916 between Great Britain and France, with the assent of the Russian Empire.

It represents the literal carving of the Ottoman Empire into spheres of influence long before the First World War had reached its conclusion.

By drawing these arbitrary lines, the Blue Zone for French control and the Red Zone for British administration, the Western powers were not just anticipating a victory; they were pre-designating the future geography of the Middle East.

This document serves as the administrative blueprint for the modern Levant, establishing a controlled environment where history could be re-anchored.

This map adds a layer of forensic detail by demonstrating that the system was not reacting to events in 1917, it was pre-authorising them.

While the declassified CIA records show the Bolsheviks liquidating the Tartar-Israelite legal and linguistic identity in the North, this map shows exactly where that identity was to be re-injected.

The precision of the lines reveals the intent of partition.

By dividing the land into managed zones, the Western powers were creating a controlled laboratory.

This provided the necessary secure perimeter required for the Balfour Declaration to be implemented a year later.

You cannot relocate a national identity into a chaotic landscape; you first need a partitioned, surveyed, and militarily occupied territory.

This proves that the destruction of Tartaria and the birth of modern Zionism were two ends of the same administrative bridge.

In 1916, as the scientific revisions began to erase the sovereign history of the East, Sykes-Picot was setting the stage for the Levant to become the sole, authorised repository for the Israelite name.

The document reveals that the system was working on two fronts:

the Northern Front used Bolshevism to burn the records and abolish the laws of the original Tartarian-Israelite civilisation, while the Southern Front used Sykes-Picot and Balfour to create a new, controlled legal entity where a revised version of that history could be installed

Without Sykes-Picot, the Balfour Declaration would have had no land to claim.

Without the Bolshevik liquidation, the Balfour Declaration would have had a competing, older claim in the North that it could not logically overcome.

Together, they represent the moment the title deed was physically moved from a sovereign empire in the East to a managed mandate in the West.

This map is the receipt for the land grab that allowed the identity heist to be finalised.

It shows that the modern geopolitical order wasn't born from the chaos of war, it was meticulously mapped out before the original world was even finished burning.

Deportation of Crimean Tartars 📃

This entry provides a public, high-level confirmation of the population transfers and cultural liquidations that the more sensitive documents describe in administrative detail.

While such platforms are rarely used for primary forensic research, the record here acts as a remarkable reference point because it validates the physical reality of the blank slate protocol.

The text documents the Sürgünlik, the 1944 ethnic cleansing and cultural genocide of the Crimean Tatars.

This was not a localised military maneuver; it was a systematic deportation involving nearly 200,000 people, carried out via cattle trains to the Uzbek SSR.

It serves as a physical manifestation of the scientific revision discussed earlier.

By physically removing the people from their ancestral lands, the state ensured that the historical reality documented in the earlier records was no longer just a matter of suppressed text, it was an erased physical presence.

The expulsion created a vacuum where the original inhabitants were replaced by a different demographic reality, making the ancient connection between the Tartar-Israelites and their territory appear to be a geographical impossibility rather than a documented fact.

This logistical displacement served to finalise the scientific revision, ensuring that when the history was rewritten, there were no longer any living witnesses on the ground to provide a counter-narrative.

This relates directly to the broader theory of identity substitution.

The mention of cultural genocide in the mainstream record confirms that the target was not just the people, but their connection to history.

When an entire ethnicity is subjected to population transfer, their libraries are burned, their mosques are repurposed, and their legal standing is abolished, the identity they carried becomes a vacant asset.

It ensures that while the West was finalising the relocation of the Israelite name to the Levant, the original holders of that lineage in the East were being scattered and erased.

This public record confirms that the liquidation mentioned in CIA files was not a theoretical policy, it was a logistical operation that moved hundreds of thousands of people to ensure the old records would never have a living witness to claim them.

Declaration of the Rights of the People of Russia 📜

This document serves as the final exhibit for the exposé, capturing the exact moment the administrative trap was set.

It is the:

Declaration of the Rights of the Peoples of Russia

issued on November 15, 1917, and signed by Lenin and Stalin.

This is the very same decree referenced in the declassified CIA report as the tactical instrument used to pacify the East.

It provided the moral cover necessary for the Bolsheviks to consolidate power before the liquidation began in earnest.

The text outlines four foundational principles:

the equality and sovereignty of the peoples of Russia

the right to free self-determination, including secession

the abolition of all national and religious privileges

and the free development of national minorities

In the context of this global transition, this document functions as the administrative bait.

It was designed to signal to the Tartarian populations that their ancient identity and legal standing were safe under the new regime.

It was a formal contract offered to the East at the precise moment the West was issuing the Balfour Declaration.

The significance of this timing is the key to the entire theory.

While the Balfour Declaration was anchoring a new Israelite identity in the Levant, this Soviet decree was ensuring that the original holders of that lineage in the North would remain passive, believing their sovereignty was being respected.

It was a coordinated clearing of the board.

The Bolsheviks used this promise of free development to prevent a mass revolt in the East, buying the system time to move from the promise of 1917 to the scientific revision and mass deportations of 1944.

By looking at this decree alongside the subsequent records of cultural genocide, the logic of the heist is finalised.

This document proves that the system didn't just stumble into the erasure of Tartaria; it mapped it out.

They offered the peoples of the North a legal guarantee of existence only to systematically withdraw it, render their history reactionary, and physically uproot them once the substitute identity in the West was firmly established.

This decree is the paper trail of a betrayal, the final proof that the modern geopolitical landscape was built by promising one civilisation a future while simultaneously planning its total liquidation.

And so, dear reader, we have reached a point of reflection, and the end of today’s discussion.

We have walked through the corridors of a forgotten palace, one whose stones were meticulously dismantled and whose blueprints were rewritten by those who inherited the ruins.

We are forced to confront the reality that history is not a static record of truth, but a living asset that can be seized, liquidated, and re-assigned to a new location on the map.

To understand the bigger picture, we must look at the two hands of the same entity.

The Bolsheviks were the administrative fire, the force tasked with the physical and cultural demolition of the Old World.

They were the architects of the scientific revision, the ones who turned a sovereign, ancient Israelite-Tartarian lineage into a blank slate population.

They functioned as the cosmic eraser, scrubbing the North of its legal codes, its scripts, and its memories to ensure that the heritage of the East could never again be claimed by its rightful heirs.

On the other hand, we see the Zionists as the administrative architects of the New World, the force tasked with the reconstruction and re-anchoring of that very same identity in a different soil.

Where the Bolsheviks created the vacancy, the Zionists provided the new tenant.

They are the ones who took the name and the antiquity that was being burned in the North and fixed it firmly to the Levant under the protection of Western mandates.

They are not two opposing movements, but two specialised departments within the same global transaction.

When we link the 17th-century Elzevir records to the 1917 declarations and the 1944 CIA confessions, the logic becomes clear.

This is the autopsy of a civilisation that was murdered for its title deed.

The system could not allow two Israels to exist; one had to be rendered a myth so the other could become a political reality.

The Bolsheviks provided the smoke, the Zionists provided the mirror, and in the space between, a sovereign empire was lost to time.

The bigger picture reveals a world built on a foundation of forced displacement and historical fraud.

We are living in the shadow of a heist that did more than just steal land, it stole the very definition of who we are and where we come from.

As we close this chapter, remember that the records we have examined are not just paper; they are the artifacts of a crime that is still in progress.

The truth is not gone; it is simply waiting for a generation that refuses to accept the revised script.

Let’s hope it’s this one.

If you’ve found value in this deep dive and the forensic work we’ve looked at today, please know that your support is what keeps this investigation moving forward.

Independent research of this nature, digging through declassified records and suppressed histories, requires a significant amount of time and resources to maintain.

While these insights are shared freely, and donations are never expected, they are always deeply appreciated.

They act as the fuel that allows me to keep bypassing the mainstream narrative and bring the receipts directly to you.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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