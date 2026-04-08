Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

I begin to grasp WHY Tartaria was removed... Thank You so much!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Iqbal Akhtar's avatar
Iqbal Akhtar
3h

Remarkable, thanks

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture