The more I search, the more I find; and the more I find, the less certain I become of what I know.

The concepts and ideals I was taught as a child, with age and reflection, seem implausible, and in some cases, impossible.

Take the theory of evolution, for example.

I could dedicate an entire article to some of the most fundamental flaws, but I won’t, instead I’ll offer a single thought, one that is rarely answered clearly.

The human eye is extraordinarily complex, every part depends on the other, working in sequence, forming a complete system.

So how does such a system emerge gradually, when it appears to require completion to function at all?

Gravity is another example; we accept it without question, yet Isaac Newton himself admitted he did not know what it is; only how to describe its effects.

And then there is the Big Bang, another theory so widely accepted, yet still without a clear explanation for its cause.

Something from nothing is presented as fact, yet rarely examined beyond the surface.

If nothing existed, what could compel it into being?

What force could give rise to motion, to matter, to life?

These ideas, so often presented as settled, seem to contain questions that remain open, questions that are seldom explored in everyday life.

And yet, this is what we are taught.

But I digress, something I find myself doing often, dear reader; the mind wanders where it finds tension.

The purpose of this article is to continue the work we began yesterday, and so, we shall return to it.

As this piece follows directly from the last, I would recommend reading the previous article first.

It provides important context, as the text we are exploring contains knowledge not debated in the modern world, but largely absent from it.

Previous Article 🗞️

Before we continue, curious mind, a small correction is in order.

Yesterday, I shared what I believed to be the cover of the book, yet in truth, it was not.

The archive from which I was working had gone down, and without access to verify, I relied on what I had to hand.

For that, I apologise.

What you see here is the correct title page.

Printed in 1572, this work:

Succini Historia, or The History of Amber

Written by Andreas Aurifaber, a physician of his time, whose interest in the natural world seems to extend far beyond mere observation.

Even from the title alone, something curious reveals itself.

Not only does he set out to describe what amber is, but to challenge what others believed it to be; rejecting the idea that it is simply tree resin, and instead presenting it as something altogether different.

A substance to be examined, understood, and, perhaps most intriguingly, used.

There is a certain confidence in this, one that feels unfamiliar today.

Not the confidence of dismissal, but of inquiry, of a man willing to question what is accepted, and follow where the answers lead.

And it is from these pages that we continue.

I wanted to include this, as this is what we are told today, that amber is nothing more than fossilised tree resin, formed over immense stretches of time; millions of years, slowly transforming through processes we are expected to accept without ever witnessing.

Two to ten million years, it is said.

A span so vast it escapes comprehension, yet is spoken of with a certainty that leaves little room for question.

And perhaps that is where the curiosity begins.

Because what follows in these pages does not simply differ; it stands in stark contrast.

Not only in its description of what amber is, but in how it forms, how it is understood, and how it may be used.

And so, with that, curious mind, we continue.

Translation:

“Where the amber falls / and how it the Sudovians scoop.

Chapter II.

Pliny relates in his history with many words the old teachers' opinion, from where the amber should come, and what place of land it falls, which here at length to repeat I unnecessary judged, for of them not a few entirely and completely poetic and invented are, and the others to our purpose at this time little serviceable.

For although the ancients to the Italian land, which besides that gloriously with all sorts of precious fruits, growths and wonders adorned, the amber gladly granted, and to them the same to appropriate to themselves undertook, is it however afterward much otherwise found, and are in that itself among themselves not one been.

I can not deny, for it is true, and I it myself seen have, there stand on both sides at the Po many poplars, and so to speak, frequently in many places, but give no amber, as it visibly found.

It is however very common in the land, and him young and old women, partly for ornament's sake, partly that they believe he helps against the swelling on the neck, and other sorceries, much wear, and from there is flowed, as Pliny himself writes, that of them many believed, the amber fell in Italy but is thither brought from these lands.

Aristotle sets before the mouth of the river Eridanus (which one now Padum or Po names) the islands Electrides, which from the Electro or Börnstein their name shall have, that it there especially common, and thither by the Po struck would be, which islands Pliny, that they ever were, entirely denies, and because the ancients in landscapes not agree, has it me less wonder, if they not known have, what the Börnstein were, and from where it came, the highly learned Virgilius Urbinas writes in the English history, that Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, shall the islands be, which the ancients Glessarias and Electrides named, because that there the the amber fell.

I let it by its value rest, but in consideration of the truth these names much more justly assigned will be to the Samland, of which a place, or as I should say, a part Sudovians is, where the most amber scooped is.

All amber however is either out of the earth dug, or out of the sea scooped, and on the strand gathered.

That which there dug out is (and not on the sea side) is for the most part black, which the Greeks Gagaten call, our Agtstein and black Börnstein.

Is in many lands dug, as in England, Hispania, from where him the pilgrim folk at their time brought, in the Netherlands by Aiche, where the black Agtsteinen paternoster are made”

As we move through these pages, what begins to take shape is not a clear, singular explanation, but a landscape of competing ideas, where even the most learned voices of the past seem unable to agree on something as fundamental as where amber comes from.

Pliny speaks at length, yet much of what is attributed to the ancients is described here as poetic, even invented, and the rest, though perhaps closer to truth, is treated as insufficient for proper understanding; and so rather than inheriting these views unquestioned, the author steps back from them, not in dismissal, but in careful reconsideration.

What follows is not the confidence we are accustomed to today, but something far more grounded in observation.

Italy is mentioned, the banks of the Po lined with poplars, a place once believed to produce amber, and yet the author notes plainly that though the trees stand in abundance, no amber is found there as claimed; and so the belief begins to unravel, not through theory, but through what can be seen.

Elsewhere, entire islands are proposed; Electrides, Glessarias, names tied to amber itself, yet even these are contested, denied, reinterpreted, until the geography itself becomes uncertain, and with it, the narratives built upon it.

And so the focus shifts.

Not to distant speculation, but to places where amber is actually gathered, where it is known not by story, but by practice.

Samland, the lands of the Sudovians, where it is scooped from the sea, collected along the shore, and drawn from the earth itself.

There is something revealing in this.

Because in the modern explanation, amber is said to be fossilised tree resin, hardened over immense periods of time, originating from forests long since buried; yet here we are told that it is not only dug from the ground, but lifted from the sea, gathered along the shore in quantities enough to be named, traded, and worn.

And this raises a question that is not easily dismissed.

If it is truly the product of trees, then how does it come to rest so abundantly within the sea?

Does this imply that the seabed itself was once covered in forests vast enough to account for such presence?

And if so, where is the trace of this on the scale required?

As far as we are told, the sea does not conceal such a world.

And yet, the amber is there.

Not rarely, not symbolically; but in practice, gathered by hand.

And perhaps without saying it directly, the text begins to place before us a very different picture.

Not one of deep time and distant formation, but of presence, of contact, of familiarity.

A substance that is handled, worn, traded, and understood through use.

And when read in light of what we are told today, that amber requires millions of years to form, that it belongs to a timescale far beyond human reach, the contrast does not need to be forced.

It presents itself.

Because here, there is no mention of such time.

No insistence on processes that cannot be observed.

Only places, people, and the act of gathering.

And in that simplicity, something far more complex begins to emerge.

Translation:

“made in Saxony and Meissen, I say nothing of other places, where it in old times dug was, as in Liguria, Thesprotia, Elide, and Cilicia where it on Gagas dug was from which it first Gagates named, just as it besides from other lands its names, which there manifold are, has received.

The amber however, which on the sea side is dug, is not black, as on that to see, which there on the Nehrung by Danzig dug is, For him without doubt the sea in war-runs [storms] up-struck, and since it not gathered was, is it with sand again covered, and has thus its former colors kept.

It lies one man two deep in the earth, it seek those, who thereto appointed appointed are with a strong tree [pole] at whose end a sharp through-cutting broad iron, a shovel like is, because it difficult falls, that one through the sea-grass and other grit comes, which now more hard upon each other weathered.

If however with the iron the amber touched is, and they it hear, for they in great heed all things have, throw they the earth up, and dig it out. Is however further the Rhine [spit/Nehrung] along, if the sea it at that time with up-struck, also by other signs, which the amber do indicate, perceived, sought and dug out.

For the amber which on the strand gathered and scooped is, not of one kind of color is, as in the fifth chapter follows. And is gathered on the Pomeranian, Prussian, Memel and Livonian strand, the most however in Prussia as from Danzig on, until to the Memel.

In this wide circuit, is Sudovians in the Duchy of Prussia, on Samland a place approximately three German miles long. Is however the most amber scooped and gathered from the new Königsberg Deep to begin until to the Brüster Ort, and further toward the Krantzkrug, within ten miles if one straight across land draws.

Ptolemy mentions the Sudovians and Prussians, and calls them Sudinos, the Romans have the little land for an island held [and] Sudaviam and Austraviam named, at this time it is no island what ever been.

Can I not say, a Peninsulam can one without difficulty this time not call, For although Sudovians from the west the open Baltic Sea has, toward the south the Frische Haff, and from the north the Curonian Haff, and is thus in part surrounded, however toward the east toward Königsberg which over three miles from right Sudovians not distant, is it on land without distinction.

On the oft-mentioned Sudovian strand are primarily seven inlets, where the storms according to occasion strike, also the amber up-drive, and does this a wind not alone.

Therefore know the Sudovians so soon a storm arises, what place they themselves betake, and are 20 Sudovian villages, that the amber scoop, without those that from Samland and out of the..”

And as the account continues, what unfolds is not a theory, but a geography.

Names of places are given in succession; Saxony, Meissen, Liguria, Cilicia, lands where amber has been dug, each lending it a different name, as though the substance itself refuses to belong to any single origin.

It is not tied to one forest, nor one region, but appears across distant territories, known by many peoples, each encountering it in their own way.

And yet, it is the description of the coast that draws the attention.

The amber found by the sea is distinguished from that taken from the earth, not only in location, but in form and colour, with the suggestion that what lies beneath the sand was once cast up by storms, driven ashore, and then buried again over time.

There is no sense here of something formed in place over unimaginable ages, but rather something moved, displaced, gathered, lost, and found again.

What follows is almost methodical.

Men appointed to the task search for it with long poles fitted with iron ends, cutting through sea-grass and hardened sediment, listening for the faint contact that signals its presence beneath the surface.

When it is struck, they dig, when storms rise, they prepare, and when the signs appear, they move toward them.

This is not the language of rarity, it is the language of routine; and as the coastline is mapped out, from Pomerania through Prussia, stretching toward Memel, the scale becomes difficult to ignore.

(Prussia - modern northern Poland, Kaliningrad, and Lithuania)

(Memel - now Klaipėda, Lithuania)

(Pomerania - modern northern Poland and northeastern Germany)

Entire stretches of land are described in terms of amber gathering, with specific regions, Samland (Kaliningrad, Russia) the Sudovian shores, identified not as isolated curiosities, but as centres of consistent yield.

Villages are named, people are assigned to the task, and storms are watched, not with fear, but with expectation.

And in all of this, something becomes apparent.

Amber here is not an occasional discovery, nor a scattered remnant of some distant past, but a substance present in such quantity that it shapes behaviour, labour, and place itself.

It is known well enough for techniques to develop, for locations to be memorised, for entire communities to engage in its collection.

And when set beside the modern explanation, that this material is the hardened resin of ancient trees, buried and transformed over immense spans of time, the contrast does not need to be forced.

Because here, it is not described as something hidden beyond reach, but as something followed, anticipated, and recovered in rhythm with the sea.

Driven by storms.

Buried by sand.

Found again by those who know where to look.

And as this pattern repeats; across coasts, across regions, across generations, the question begins to take a different shape.

Not simply what amber is, but whether what we are told of it does it any justice.

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Translation:

“ the Schokish thereto appointed are, For on the strand from the Old Deep until to the Krecke (as it name has) drives the amber the west wind and high-west. From the Krecke until under Nodemst, the south and southwest.

Under Lasnicken until into the Kukhe, high-west. In the Kukhe, south and southwest. Under Palmenig and that (For at this place has the Samlandic Bishop's, and Princely Serenity etc. folk at once, however each part for its lord to the best scooped) common strand, according to the (is a small brook, from spring and rainwater, lesse named.) flow, West and high-west.

In the Ampe southwest. Under Thirskim southwest not often, and follows thus the Brüster Ort. Over these winds however wind however, as I set have, strikes no other wind upon Sudovians the amber up, and the Northwest spoils the whole strand so, if a storm equal is, that by comforting hope of the gift of God, and itself the wind lastly in Northwests throws, and the stream powerful becomes, sinks he the amber again in the channels and drives him away from the land.

If however the change happens, and it in that nonetheless still becomes, that the stream no power gains, is [it] nonetheless to scoop, and happens less damage.

So soon itself now a great wind arises, know the Sudovians whether he amber up-strikes or not, and where he fortunate, whither they themselves betake, for to the scooping must they from duties wait, so that nothing [is] neglected, and the poor people the salt receive, that one to them equal so much, as they amber answer [deliver], hands back, for had trouble, and they of the salt for their nourishment (for the most are fishermen) [are] needy.

If they however the storm willfully leave and neglect, lets them the amber master through his chamberlains or strand-servants, as from old times held, distrain, and must each one twenty shillings without any contradiction pay out, of which to the amber master fifteen shillings belong, and the five remaining fall to the servants [themselves]: or however are according to the pleasure of the amber master given back and released.

When the Sudovians to the scooping come brings each with himself a landing net finely woven, in a circle not much wider than an ell, on a strong long pole, and in a sack his food, if perhaps the storm longer should last, which then not certain is.

At Kraxpellen, under Palmenig, in the Ampe, and Brüster Ort, scoop the Sudovians the amber entirely of their clothes stripped, so that they even not a thread on themselves keep, and although it equally in the hard winter is, so that they the deeper therein might run, does also in my judgment, the habit much thereto.

In the winter however when they scoop, warm sometimes the women fur blankets, and what they have, with which they their men cover and warm, as they again out of the sea come, sometimes run they into the houses, that [are] nearest..”

What we are shown here is not simply a place where amber is found, but a coastline that is read, almost like a language.

The winds are not described in passing, but with precision.

Each direction carries its own consequence, its own pattern of movement, its own promise or disappointment.

A west wind, a southwest, a high-west, each one determines whether the sea will give, or take.

And the people know this.

Not vaguely, not approximately, but with a familiarity that suggests long observation, passed down and refined.

They know when the amber will rise, where it will gather, and when it will vanish again beneath the currents.

They move not randomly, but in response; guided by something far more immediate than theory.

Because here, amber is not an object of curiosity.

It is something lived with.

Something worked for.

Something depended upon.

There is structure in it, too.

Duties, obligations, penalties, those assigned to the task cannot simply choose when to gather and when to rest.

If the storm comes and they do not answer it, there is consequence.

Payment demanded, labour enforced, a system that suggests amber is not incidental, but of value enough to be governed.

And beneath all of this, something more human emerges.

The image of men entering the sea stripped of everything, even in the depths of winter, pushing further in so they might reach what lies beneath.

The cold, the risk, the repetition of it.

Women waiting on the shore, blankets in hand, ready to warm them as they return, or watching as they disappear again into the water.

This is not the language of something distant.

It is the language of necessity; of endurance, of knowledge shaped not by speculation, but by doing.

And perhaps this is where the account becomes most revealing.

Because whatever amber is, it is present enough, consistent enough, and valuable enough to shape entire communities around it; dictating labour, behaviour, even the rhythms of daily life.

Storms are not feared, but watched.

The sea is not unknown, but worked.

And amber is not a relic of some unreachable past, but something pursued in the present, again and again, as though it belongs there.

And when viewed in this light, the question shifts once more.

Not only what amber is, but what kind of substance could sustain such a system, such effort, such familiarity; if it were only what we are told it is…

Translation:

“nearest situated. If however the sea by frost stood [frozen], as it itself around Candlemas, and thereafter much happens, can one not scoop, for she very broad consists [is frozen], especially if the wind off-shore is, so also, that one the ice from the land not oversee can, as I it then the 10.

February of the 1551. year myself seen have, until so long the ice on the land struck is (which then a bulwark makes) and dissolves.

Elsewhere in all Sudovians run they in clothes, summer and winter.

In running in hold they this order, In great storms hold they still, and wait until so long it [the storm] settles, it fell then by fear before, it might itself the wind not correctly cast [change], so run they also in the storm in, and scoop so much as them God gives. If no fear occurs, wait they so long, until it still becomes, and run toward the side in the waves, lead the landing net before themselves next on the ground, for the stream the amber on the ground along drives.

Set however the landing net in [the] ground, if a great wave approaches, so that they themselves through this help raise may, so that the wave them not overfalls, and so soon the water toward land pushes, run they further, and so far, as it itself suffer will, for they of that place knowledgeable are.

Often however overfalls them the waves, that one might think it cost them their life, then turn they to the flood the side, and pull themselves into each other, and let the waves thus past to the shore shoot.

Runs often one man fifty in, more and fewer, as I seen have, and the greater hope is of the gain, thereto then also not little the opportunity of the inlets helps, the more people together come.

It runs however the Sudovian not twice in, he has his indication, whether it with profit there be, or in vain, for if only old stone [rock] found, or the long sea-grass (has broad, long, firm leaves, on which blisters in measure of a heart, which full are, of tough stinking moisture, hang) comfort they poorly, against that where of the New stone much is, and of that either in other more grass arrives, is blackish, a heather with the leaves not unlike, or in a short grit, spare they neither labor nor diligence, and it rewards commonly the of the labor.

And will herewith, besides the place of the land where the amber is scooped, the order and manner of the fishing, also previous indication of the amber, briefly have indicated.

What the property of the amber be, and from where it flows.

Cap. III.

It is an old brought-down error, as if amber should a flow from trees be, which our doctors until now manifoldly confirmed have, that..”

As we progress further into this book, curious mind, the picture becomes sharper still; not of theory, but of movement, of judgment, of men reading the sea as one might read a familiar road.

There is no certainty in it, only timing.

The storms are not simply events to be endured, but moments to be understood, measured, and answered.

Too early, and the wind may turn, too late, and the sea gives nothing.

And so they wait, not passively, but attentively, holding themselves at the edge of action until the moment reveals itself.

Then they move.

Not cautiously, but with a kind of practiced resolve; entering the water, guiding their nets along the ground, following the unseen path along which the amber is carried.

It is not sought in abstraction, but along the floor of the sea, where the current drives it, where it settles, where it can be reached.

And even here, there is no blind effort, they read the signs.

The wrong stone, the wrong growth, the wrong texture beneath the net, and they know it is not worth the labour.

But when the right signs appear, when the darker matter gathers, when the ground begins to speak in a way they recognise, then there is no hesitation.

They press further, deeper, harder, knowing that the reward follows.

This is not guesswork, it is recognition.

And perhaps most striking of all is the restraint within it.

A man does not run twice without reason, he does not return simply out of hope, but because something in the sea has told him it is worth returning to.

There is an economy of effort here, a refusal to waste energy where it will not be returned, guided by something that feels closer to understanding than to chance.

Even the danger is met with familiarity.

Waves break over them with force enough to take a life, yet they turn with them, move with them, hold together, allowing the sea to pass rather than resisting it.

It is not a battle, but a negotiation, one learned through repetition, through survival, through knowing when to yield.

And all of this unfolds not occasionally, but repeatedly.

Season after season, storm after storm.

Until it becomes something embedded, not only in practice, but in the people themselves.

And just as this rhythm settles into view, the text turns.

It moves from the act of gathering to the nature of the substance itself; and in doing so, it introduces something far more direct.

That what has been long accepted, long repeated, and long believed, may in fact be an error carried forward.

Not newly discovered, but long since written.

And perhaps long since ignored.

Translation:

“that of them no one, what it were, correctly to explore, been willing to trouble [themselves].

Is however in that of the truth no one nearer come, as the highly-learned and excellent philosopher and physician, D. Georgius Agricola, whom all descendants justly thank, and his applied diligence gratefully praise, For with me entirely no doubt is, the amber flows from the Sudovian strand, out of the earth, a kind bituminis or mountain-wax, of the nature it also entirely [is] maintained, one see only at its substance, temperament and effects.

That I however this opinion hold, happens by me not in a forward way, or that to me innovations pleased, but that I it not otherwise find, I do also just what I will.

H. Gregorius Tüncker, who almost into the fifty-third year on the strand known been, and over it a long time presided, also the nature and property of the amber diligently researched, and him as a physician in much use had, writes, he has together with others multiple times by clear night, without moonlight, out of the earth like sulfurous fire-blue rays, into the sea seen shooting, and believes, it be the amber been.

Is it however wonder, that I to him in this more than to Pliny place give, so the bitumen in lacu Asphaltite or Dead Sea, in Babylon, also other lands more on the warm waters, grows and found is?

In Sicily however soft in wells swims on top, which they instead of oil in lamps use? Yes, in many places not only black jet out of the earth, but also the yellow [amber] is dug.

From where does one think, from where else the new amber a black skin should have (by which one recognizes it), not otherwise than as if it over a light with diligence smoked been?

How would it be possible, that one him soft found (as I [have] credible report, for I him not soft seen have), if it in the sea not liquid were?

Lets it itself however not ignite, and burns?

Is its smell unlike the bitumini, or mountain-wax?

These pieces, although they equally to the resin [are] not unmeasured, however is in smell a great difference, and for the smoky skin is no comparison comparison on resin, besides that [there] are more reasons, from which one irrefutably can prove, that the amber no tree-resin be, as will follow.

The property of the strand is this, as I have through eye-witness experienced. From the land on it is a shallow, but not far, where the Sudovians wade, follows as soon a deep several fathoms deep, the deeps are not wide, follows again a reef, and this multiple times upon one another until a distance of a sea-mile, and in some places much further.

In these deeps and channels lies the amber, and must a strong storm one day [or] two before go, before it [is] broken and raised, where it then with the sea-grass comes, and [is] caught up. And because in the stream brings,

the..”

And here, at last, the text speaks plainly; not in suggestion, nor in uncertainty, but in direct contradiction.

What has long been carried forward as truth is named, without hesitation, as error; not newly discovered, but inherited, repeated, and left unexamined by those unwilling to look beyond what was already said.

And in its place, something else is offered, not as speculation, but as conclusion drawn from observation, experience, and use.

Amber, we are told here, is not the hardened resin of trees.

It is something of the earth.

A form of bitumen, a mountain-wax, sharing in the nature, the behaviour, even the scent of substances known to rise from within the ground itself.

Not fixed in forests of the past, but connected to processes that are active, observable, and, in other parts of the world, still present.

And the reasoning does not rest on imagination, it is built through comparison.

Bitumen rising in distant lands, oils forming upon waters; substances drawn from the earth that burn, that smell, that behave in ways that mirror what is seen in amber.

Even the outer skin, darkened as though by smoke, is questioned, not as a natural feature of resin, but as something acquired through heat, through transformation, through contact with something far more volatile.

And then comes something more striking still.

Reports of light, seen at night, rising from the ground, casting blue, sulphur-like flames toward the sea, as though something beneath the surface were active, not dormant.

Not long past, but present; not fossilised, but forming.

And whether one accepts such accounts or not is almost beside the point.

Because what is being shown is a way of thinking that does not defer to authority, but weighs it.

That does not repeat, but tests; that does not settle for explanation, but pursues it until it either holds, or falls apart.

And even the land itself is drawn into this understanding.

The shoreline described not as a simple edge, but as a layered structure; shallows, depths, reefs, channels, within which amber rests, waiting not for time, but for force.

A storm must come first, strong enough to disturb what lies beneath, to lift it, to carry it, to bring it within reach.

And so again, the pattern returns.

Not of distant ages, but of movement; of release, of recovery.

And when all of this is taken together; not one line, not one claim, but the whole, the contrast becomes difficult to ignore.

Because what is presented here is not uncertain, not incomplete, not speculative.

It is deliberate, it is reasoned, and it stands in direct opposition to what we are told today.

And so the question, which began as curiosity, now settles into something far more difficult to dismiss.

Not simply what amber is, but why what was once written, observed, and argued with such clarity, no longer holds any place in the world that claims to understand it.

And so, dear reader, as we reach the end of tonight’s exploration, we are left not with answers neatly tied, but with something far more enduring; a subtle unease, and with it, a sense that what we inherit is not always what is true.

For this is but one substance, one text, one thread pulled gently from the fabric of what we are told.

And yet, see how it unravels.

Not in chaos, but in contrast.

In the space between what is written, and what is believed, something begins to show itself.

Not loudly, not forcefully, but in that subtle way truth often does, waiting not to be imposed, but to be noticed.

Amber, once handled, worn, studied, and consumed, now sits behind glass, reduced to ornament, stripped of meaning, its deeper understanding set aside without question.

And in that quiet transformation, from substance to decoration, there is perhaps a reflection of something wider.

A soft forgetting.

A gentle redirection.

A story told so often that it no longer feels like a story at all.

And so one cannot help but wonder, not in accusation, but in reflection:

how many other things have followed the same path?

How many truths have been reshaped, simplified, or set aside, not through discovery, but through repetition?

Why have we been misled about this…

and if this, then what else?

Perhaps the past is not as distant as we imagine, nor as primitive as we are taught to believe.

Perhaps it speaks still, through pages such as these, waiting not to be accepted blindly, but to be met with the same curiosity with which it was written.

And so I leave you, not with certainty, but with something far more valuable.

A question.

One that lingers long after the page is turned.

There is no cost to curiosity, no price on a wandering mind.

If these words have given you something, and you feel a pull to give something in return, you are welcome to, but your time and attention already mean more than enough.

Thank you, curious mind.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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