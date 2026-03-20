Alternative History

Alternative History

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babbazee's avatar
babbazee
2h

https://youtu.be/W8tRDv9fZ_c?si=2DveKFSj2Acn6BPJ

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
1h

You briefly made mention of the "Big Bang"

Here's what Lurianic Kabbalistic thought had to say about that.

Before I start, I'd like to explain more about the Kabbalah.

Most people associate it with the Babylonian Talmud and the misuse of it by evil people and for the most part they'd be right. But there is another part to it that is not so well known and is best described as Mysticism, similar to other systems of self awareness through intelligent contemplation that unlocks hidden capabilities. We call this sentience.

Like many other things in Life, it's not the use of something but the misuse of it that is the issue. The Kabbalah is one of those things that has within it the path of light and the Dark path (forbidden by the Bible).

So here's the theory.

First of all, an Infinite God cannot create a Finite Universe,.

The creator God of the Bible is a limited God and that "he" is subordinate to yet a higher, limitless and unknowable God, the En-Sof.

The En-Sof was limitless,in all things,a plenum of divinity so it was necessary that a primal space be established.

It was therefore necessary that the En-Sof's first creative act was a withdrawal or contraction into himself and in so doing He permitted to come into being the primordial Finite world. But the space was not entirely empty,in much the same way that the fragrance of perfume lingers in an empty bottle. So too did a "divine presence" remain behind in primordial space. Is this the Higgs Boson field, the God particle that science has recently proclaimed?

Once this space existing outside of and seperate from the En-Sof was established the second Act of Creation began to take place, that of contraction

The first act of creation was an act of limitation, the second act that of emanation. The primordial space contracted to a single point and then explosively expanded from the center beginning to fill the void created.

This sounds a lot like the Big Bang theory to me.

This is the finite God of the Bible. I have a background in Chemistry, Mathematics and Philosophy from university and found this theory intriguing but in the long run it's up to each of us to make up our mind.

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