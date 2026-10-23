Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3d

Just received the newly published, due to copyright expiration, Phoenician Origins of Britain by Wadell.

Speaks of similar origins of fair haired Aryans and their language connected to Sanscrit of India.

Even Britain is a word from lost origins along with mythic figures. There are engraved stone monuments there and the language links to Irish Ogham.

Think stone monuments and Stonehenge, whose blue stones had to be transported by seas from Wales.

This summary along with the lies about the Pharma complex is opening some eyes like one hero like your self. Bravo.

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Colin B. Ess's avatar
Colin B. Ess
3d

Hello Jordan, hope you are doing well. Thanks for all you do (or rather who you are).

I've given some small amount of thought to the question posed by your original title of this article, "Why Did The West Erase Tartaria?" For what it's worth, my current working hypothesis is this.

As I understand it, the Tartars based their society largely upon a guild system, which, for example, produced these wonderful cathedrals that we could scarcely reproduce today at any cost. The men garnered societal respect not by amassing personal wealth, but rather by perfecting their tradecraft and teaching the younger men the trades. In doing so, their families' needs were met. It was no utopia, but it certainly minimized the need for one invention: money.

Our modern world can abide many practices, as you well know. But one thing for which it has no patience is a group of people surviving with only a modicum of money. We even have some recent examples of nations becoming military targets, one commonality of which is their lack of subscription to the worldwide monetary system. I recognize this is a primary theme of our friend Amaterasu Solar.

Anyway, that's my two cents, hopefully worth every penny haha. Sincere best to all of us, Clark in Florida

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