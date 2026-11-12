"The sun divides the year into two equal parts, and the moon marks the months. These things were established from the beginning; it is not for man to rearrange what nature has set in order."

- Pliny the Elder, Natural History 77 AD

The Sundial at St Mary the Virgin’s Church 11th-Century

We can use two methods to understand the past, curious mind.

There is what people tell you happened; the summaries, the textbooks, and the neatly packaged versions handed down through generations.

And then there is the record itself:

the original inscriptions, the ancient charts, the observations

The difference between them is everything.

A summary is not a guarantee of truth.

By its very nature, a summary is a selection, someone else chooses what information they deem important, and what is left behind is dismissed.

Encyclopaedia Britannica 2026

We rarely see what was omitted, only what they chose to show us, dear reader.

When we rely entirely on summaries, we are not looking at history, we are looking at another person's interpretation of it, and that interpretation is always shaped by the time in which it was written, the beliefs of the writer, and the story they wanted to tell.

This is why going back to the original record matters.

When we read what was actually written, observed, and recorded, without the filter of a modern voice standing between us and the source, something remarkable happens.

We are free to see the patterns ourselves.

We notice the contradictions.

We spot the connections that were never mentioned in the textbooks.

We are no longer being led through history by the hand; we are walking through it ourselves.

What you are about to read is not a new theory, nor is it a claim about what must be true.

It is simply what the record shows, and what that record suggests when we place different pieces of it together.

Some of these connections may surprise you, and some may challenge what you have always been told, but they are there, in plain sight, waiting for anyone who is willing to look directly at the source.

Long before the Julian or Gregorian systems were conceived, the earliest calendar is believed to have consisted of just 10 months rather than the 12 we know today.

"It is recorded that the people of old reckoned ten months to the year. Two months were later added, and the order was rearranged."

- Macrobius, Saturnalia 400 AD

This is not speculation, it is written into the very names of the months:

• September - from septem, Latin for seven

• October - from octo, meaning eight

• November - from novem, meaning nine

• December - from decem, meaning ten

"In the earliest time, there were ten months in the year, not twelve. That is why even now December is called from decem, the tenth month, just as November is the ninth, October the eighth, September the seventh."

- Varro, Res Rusticae 37 BC

If these were originally the seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth months of the year, then two entire months have been inserted before them, months that were later named January (for Janus, the god of beginnings and doorways) and February (for the purification festival of Februa).

The original year began on March 1st, named in honour of Mars, the protector and father of the Roman people, and ended in December.

"The ancients numbered but ten months in the year: in those times thou hadst, O January, no place. The first month was March, the last was December."

- Ovid, Fasti 8 AD

Tradition suggests that each month began on a Monday, contained exactly 28 days, and ended on a Sunday.

"The month was anciently reckoned as the circuit of the moon, completed in twenty‑eight days, a number that divides perfectly into equal portions."

- Isidore of Seville, Etymologiae 625 AD

Twelve months of roughly 30 or 31 days would come later; imposed, adjusted, and refined by authority.

"The ancients had ten months in the year, as nature first ordained. Later men changed what had been established long before them."

- Varro, Res Rusticae 37 BC

What existed before was simpler, more consistent, and far more aligned with the natural cycles that govern life on Earth.

"God set the times and the seasons, and man should not presume to number them differently than the world itself declares them to be."

- Lactantius, Divinae Institutiones 300AD

There is also something curious about a date we still mark today, dear reader.

April 1st was once celebrated as the beginning of the New Year, the opening of spring, the renewal of life.

"The first day of April was of old held as the beginning of the year, for then the earth puts forth new life, and the days lengthen into their fullness."

- Bede the Venerable, De Temporum Ratione 725 AD

Over time, the calendar was altered, and the official start was moved elsewhere, yet the memory of that older beginning never faded.

Instead, April 1st became known as April Fools' Day; a day set aside for jest, for deception, and for those who still cling to what was once true.

It is the only day on our calendar named for a fool…

"In time, truth is ever the first victim of scorn. What men once held sacred, they learn first to laugh at, then to deny, and at last to forget."

- Sallust, Bellum Catilinae 42 BC

How curious is it, dear reader, that the one date which remembers an older way of counting is the only one we mock…

"The old ways are too quickly cast aside."

- Plato, Laws 348 BC

It is almost as if history is telling us:

those who remember the old ways are made to look like fools

And now, dear reader, imagine waking one morning to find a stretch of your life simply gone.

Not lost in sleep, and not forgotten, but officially erased.

Ten days, struck from existence by decree.

That is exactly what happened across much of Europe in October 1582, people went to bed on the 4th, and woke on the 15th.

"In the year 1582, the fourth day of October was followed immediately by the fifteenth. Ten days were taken away, no man saw them pass, yet they were gone."

- Johannes Kepler, De Annis Astronomici 1617

"The Pope has taken ten days from the year. We went to bed on the fourth, and awoke on the fifteenth. Who can give us back that which was never lived?"

- Michael Maestlin 1582

Contracts, wages, rents, all continued as if those days had never passed.

"The days are gone, yet the debt remains. Rent is due, wages are reckoned, and all things go forward as though we had lived through what was taken from us."

- Ein Flugblatt zum Kalenderstreit 1582

The Pope had decided the calendar needed correction, and the days were removed, but this was only the most visible moment in a much longer story, one that stretches back to the very beginning of how humanity measures the passing of days.

The calendar we use today did not appear fully formed, it began with Julius Caesar’s sweeping reform in 46 B.C.

"The year had been confused by many irregularities until Caesar, following the counsel of the astronomer Sosigenes, established it according to the sun’s revolution, in the year of his third consulship."

- Pliny the Elder, Natural History 77 AD

It was apparently an attempt to bring the seasons and the year into proper alignment.

To achieve this, that single year was extended to 445 days, the longest in recorded history, so that, supposedly, everything would begin again from the right place.

"To accomplish this, he inserted ninety days into that one year, which thus became four hundred and forty‑five days long, the longest year known, so that the months might thereafter begin at their correct times."

- Censorinus, De Die Natali 238 AD

Caesar’s system was said to be an improvement, but it carried a flaw.

It counted the year as 365.25 days, while the true solar year is approximately 11 minutes and 14 seconds shorter.

"The Julian year is longer than the solar year by somewhat more than eleven days in one hundred and fifty years. For it exceeds the true length by eleven minutes and some seconds in each single year."

- Roger Bacon, Opus Majus 1267 AD

Hardly noticeable in one lifetime, curious mind, but minutes stack up.

By the 13th century, the error was impossible to ignore.

The monk and scholar Roger Bacon wrote in 1267 that the calendar had become intolerable, horrible, and laughable, because the dates no longer matched what people actually saw in the sky.

"It is clear that the calendar is intolerable, horrible, and laughable, because the civil terms do not correspond to the truth of nature, nor to the observations of the ancients."

- Roger Bacon, Opus Majus 1267 AD

By 1582, those minutes had swelled into a full 10 days, and because the Church calculated the date of Easter from the spring equinox, fixed by the Council of Nicaea in A.D. 325 as March 21st, the seasons and the sacred festivals were drifting steadily apart.

"What began as minutes became days. By 1582, ten full days had slipped away. And because Easter follows the equinox as set at Nicaea, the most holy feasts drifted further from the true season with every passing year."

- Johannes Kepler, De Annis Astronomici 1617

Pope Gregory XIII was determined to fix it.

A commission assembled by the astronomer and physician Aloysius Lilius devised a more precise system of leap years, one that would prevent the same error from recurring , but to reset the alignment, 10 days had to disappear.

"The plan for correcting the year and the leap years was devised by Aloysius Lilius, a man of great learning. He ordained that three centennial years in every four should not be leap years, so that the error should not return. And to restore the equinox to its right place, ten days were to be removed from the month of October."

- Christopher Clavius, Romani Calendarii a Gregorio XIII Restituti Explicatio 1603

The papal bull Inter gravissimas, issued in February 1582, declared that October 4th would be followed immediately by October 15th.

"We decree that the month of October in the year 1582 shall have its fourth day followed immediately by the fifteenth day of that same month, omitting the ten intermediate days."

- Pope Gregory XIII, Inter Gravissimas 1582

No debate, and no gradual transition, simply gone.

The reaction was not acceptance, curious mind, it was outrage.

"The Pope presumes to change the times and seasons which God has established. He takes days away as if they were his to give.”

- Jacob Heerbrand, Tübingen 1582

People sensed something deeper than inconvenience:

a violation

Rent was demanded for a month that had been shortened.

"The landlords would abate nothing. Though the month was shorter by ten days, the full sum was still to be paid upon the accustomed day."

- Frankfurt Town Records 1582

Feast days vanished from the ledger.

"Ten feasts were blotted out, neither kept nor remembered. The saints' days vanished from the calendar as though they had never been appointed."

- Nuremberg Broadside 1582

Many believed the Pope had overstepped his authority:

he had corrected the heavens himself, and the people had not consented

"This new reckoning was imposed, not discovered. It was the will of one man, not the evidence of the stars."

- Joseph Justus Scaliger 1583

In Frankfurt, crowds protested that the Pope and his mathematicians were conspiring to steal their wages.

"The people feared that their wages would be taken, and that they must pay for days they had not lived."

- Anonymous Frankfurt Chronicle 1582

In Tübingen, he was called the Roman Antichrist.

"This pretended reformation comes not from heaven but from Rome. He who presumes to change the times is that Man of Sin who exalts himself above all that is called God. We know him for the Roman Antichrist."

- Jacob Heerbrand, Contra Calendarii Romani Correctionem 1584

Nations split along religious lines.

"The calendar has become a matter of faith. Where Rome leads, some follow. Where Rome commands, others refuse, not because the sun is wrong, but because the Pope said it."

- Johannes Kepler, De Anni Astronomici Mensura 1617

Catholic countries accepted the change.

"The new reckoning was received at once throughout Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the Papal States. The Catholic nations readily embraced it."

- Christopher Clavius, Explicatio Calenderii Gregoriani 1603

Protestant and Orthodox lands resisted, some for centuries.

"This alteration of the calendar was not decreed by a general council, but by one man alone. We shall not depart from the tradition we have received."￼￼￼

- Patriarch Jeremias II of Constantinople, Synodal Letter 1583

Britain held out until 1752, by which time the gap had widened to 11 days.

"England at length complied with that which all other nations had long since received; but by this delay, eleven days instead of ten were found to be wanting."

- David Hulme, The History of England 1754

Riots swept the country, curious mind, chanting a refrain absent from the history books:

Give us back our eleven days!

Russia did not adopt the new calendar until 1918, which is why the October Revolution still bears that name, even though it now falls in November.

Sweden stumbled through failed attempts at gradual reform before finally conforming.

"Sweden would not at once adopt the new style, nor yet abide by the old. It attempted a middle course, but fell into confusion, and after many years returned at length to the common reckoning."

- Encyclopaedia Britannica 1771

In parts of Germany, two calendars operated side by side for more than 200 years.

"In some lands, the old and the new reckoning are both observed. The Catholics keep one, the Protestants another, and they dwell in the same towns, yet live in different days."

- Christopher Clavius, Explicatio Calendarii Gregoriani 1603

Time itself was no longer shared ground, it had become a matter of authority and allegiance.

Half a world away, the Maya had built their understanding of time not on decree, but on observation.

"They knew all the movements of the stars without the aid of instruments, and they ordered their days and years by what they saw in the heavens, not by the command of any man."

- Diego de Landa, Relación de las cosas de Yucatán 1566

They watched the same sun and moon, the same planets and stars, and from those observations they built a system of breathtaking complexity, not one calendar, but several interlocking cycles:

The Tzolk’in - the sacred 260‑day rhythm of ritual and life

• The Haab’ - the 365‑day agricultural year

• The Calendar Round - the 52‑year convergence when these two cycles meet

• The Long Count - the great linear measure that stretches across millennia

It was the end of one complete cycle in the Long Count that became famous, curious mind, and famously misunderstood, in 2012.

"The world did not end. It was never going to end. That was your story, not ours."

- Apolinario Chile Pixtun, Mayan elder 2012

Many were taught to expect an apocalypse, but the Mayan records say nothing of catastrophe.

"The thirteenth Baktun shall come to its conclusion. Bolon Yokte' K'uh shall arrive at his holy place."

- Tortuguero Monument 6 669 CE

They speak of completion.

The cycle had run its course, and a new one began, just as our own year turns on December 31st.

The sun rose the next morning exactly as it always had.

Yet even here, a question remains:

when does the cycle truly end?

The widely accepted GMT correlation places that completion date in December 2012, but that is a calculation, not an inscription.

Other credible alignments exist, Lounsbury, Fuls, and more, each shifting the timeline by years or even decades.

"Using the Dresden Codex Venus tables, I find the end of the 13th Baktun falls not on December 21, but December 23, 2012. The difference is small, just two days, but it reminds us that even the accepted figure rests on a chain of assumptions, not absolute proof."

- Floyd Lounsbury, Yale University 1970

"The GMT correlation assumes an unbroken calendar from the Classic period onward. But the year‑bearer systems in post‑Conquest documents show a shift. When we account for this, the 13‑baktun cycle ends not in 2012, but on 6 November 2220, a difference of 208 years."

- Andreas Fuls, Zur Korrektur der Maya‑Langzählung 2008￼

The uncertainty arises in part because our own timeline has been altered so many times, months inserted, days removed, years stretched, that we can no longer be entirely certain where our counting truly lines up with theirs.

The reset date remains open, not because their records are unclear, but because ours have been rewritten.

These stories are not just about astronomy, they are about who holds the pen.

Caesar did not align the seasons, he declared that Rome commanded time itself.

Gregory did not just correct a drift, he asserted spiritual authority over every day of every person's life across a continent.

The resistance to those changes was never just about dates, it rose up from the deep conviction that time is not the property of the powerful:

it belongs to everyone

Before these shifts, there were older reckonings, dear reader, traditions of months that began and ended in consistent rhythm, a year that opened with spring.

That original spring beginning was eventually moved, renamed, and finally mocked, turned into April Fools' Day, until the memory itself began to fade.

"All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self‑evident."

- Arthur Schopenhauer, The Art of Being Right 1831

The natural cycle observed by the eye was replaced by an arbitrary cycle decided by authority.

The Mayans needed no edict to know what day it was.

They watched the sky.

They counted what they saw.

Their calendar emerged from observation, not command.

Ours came from emperors, popes, and commissions, and every adjustment carried an implicit message:

we will tell you when the season changes

"The worst form of injustice is when the many are forced to obey laws they had no hand in making."

- Plato, The Republic 375 BCE

So look at the calendar on your wall, curious mind, because it is not just dates on a page.

It carries the fingerprints of every council, emperor, and pontiff who decided when a new year begins, how long a month should be, and which days do not count.

The question is not whether one system is perfect and another flawed.

The question is:

when we accept without question the timeline handed down to us, what else might we be accepting along with it?

The inscriptions remain.

The observations were recorded.

The ancient charts still exist.

We do not need someone else's summary to interpret them for us.

We need only the patience to look, the humility to wonder, and the courage to ask what else has been changed, and who decided we should not be told.

"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it."

- Aristotle, Metaphysics 350 BCE

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