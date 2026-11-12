Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

It truly is interesting the messing with the calendar and why!

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ralph's avatar
ralph
2h

Invitation to share dorky calendar history?

So the first group, different people call it different things, had a year that was a circle, 360 days, plus 5 Holy days, at the end/beginning. That’s when Isis was born.

The gnostics made this into 365, which is what their god’s names added too. And every day had a saint or a god associated.

Of course this is a problem, there’s 365 days and a quarter in a solar year, it doesn’t matter at all if the earth is moving or the sun, the math is the same.

That led into the more modern calendars, which included the quarter day. One gets associated now with Zadok mostly as a discredit, 364 days, holidays and sabbaths are the same every year, and every 7 years you get a Jubilee of 10 days.

At some later date, the athenians made a metonic moon based system, it coordinates with solar years every 19 years and is currently used by Chabad, and has been probably since Hillel.

The controversy ties to banking practices connected to holidays, and it changed the calendars. It happens around when the Christian era starts.

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