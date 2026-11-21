"It is not often that a civilisation is conquered from without while it still remains whole within. More often the walls are still standing when the foundations have already given way."

- Dionysius of Halicarnassus, Roman Antiquities 7 BCE

The Sack of Rome in 410 1890

When we open a history book, curious mind, we are usually shown the fall of empires as a dramatic, final event.

We see armies crossing frontiers, kings surrendering their crowns, and cities burning in the night.

It is easy to conclude from this that civilisations are killed by their enemies; defeated quickly, conquered openly, and brought to an end in a single, decisive moment.

But the people who lived through those eras recorded something else entirely.

They wrote that the crisis everyone eventually blamed was only ever the final blow, the visible symptom of a transformation that had been unfolding invisibly for generations before anyone noticed something was wrong.

"The diseases of a state are insidious in their approach, and never perceived until they have passed the stage where a remedy is possible. We never see the evils that creep in upon us day by day, until they have overwhelmed us past all cure."

- Titus Livius, Ab Urbe Condita 9 BCE

Long before the first foreign soldier crossed the border, the character of the civilisation itself had already shifted.

The virtues that once held society together; discipline, resilience, duty, and the readiness to sacrifice personal comfort for the survival of one's family and community, were slowly replaced by different values:

ease, individual fulfilment, and the pursuit of pleasure

This change was not forced upon Rome by invaders.

It was chosen, gradually, by its own citizens.

"When our republic had grown great through the labours of good men, and when kings and nations had been subdued, then Fortune began to grow cruel, and to bring confusion in its train. The love of money first, and then of power, increased: these became, as it were, the instruments of all the evils that followed. For greed destroyed honour, integrity, and all other noble qualities; while ambition made men false to one another. It taught them to be covetous of what they did not possess, lavish with what they had, to set a price upon everything, and to value wealth above integrity."

- Sallust, Catiline's War 42 BCE

It happened in homes, in forums, in laws, and in the quiet expectations of each new generation.

No one issued a decree announcing that the old ways were being abandoned, curious mind, and no one declared that strength had become something to be ashamed of.

Instead, the shift happened gently, one family at a time, one law at a time, one generation at a time, until the world Rome had built was still standing, but the people capable of sustaining it were no longer there.

"Great changes never burst suddenly upon a people. They enter through a thousand small openings, unnoticed, unresisted. One family yields, then another custom falls, then the next generation no longer knows what was lost. And so the outward form endures, long after the soul that animated it has departed."

- Plutarch, Life of Philopoemen 110 CE

Our lesson today, dear reader, is an invitation for you to consider something that thoughtful observers have noted across many centuries:

that the qualities which enable a civilisation to rise are not always the same qualities that keep it pleasant

There is an uncomfortable observation that appears again and again across the pages of history, one that is rarely discussed today.

It may be that Feminism and the long-term survival of a civilisation are fundamentally at odds with one another.

Whether you see that as tragedy or truth, danger or deliverance, it is what the timeline suggests.

"It was the men who held this empire together. When they began to defer to women in matters of state, the foundations were already shaken. You will not see the fall in your lifetime, but it has begun."

- Cato the Elder, On Agriculture / Fragments 160 BCE

Over thousands of years, not a single civilisation that embraced what we might call feminist values appears to have sustained itself for more than a few centuries before faltering, fragmenting, or transforming into something unrecognisable.

"You will find that those communities which have most nearly assimilated the life and duties of men and women are the ones whose fortunes have been most brief and most mutable. They rise quickly, flourish brightly, and pass away before their time is fully come."

- Polybius, Histories 150 BCE

This is a pattern, curious mind, one you are invited to examine for yourself.

The most complete, and most documented example of that pattern unfolding is also the most famous story in the history of the Western world:

the rise and fall of Rome

Let us step back, together, across two thousand years, and watch how it unfolded.

Rome began rough, stern, and uncompromising.

It was built on the authority of the father, the Paterfamilias, who stood at the centre of the household with powers that seem harsh to modern eyes.

"In those early days there was no appeal from the father. He had power over his children to bind, to scourge, to put to death. By this severity were they trained to endure obedience and command alike. This was the school that produced the men who conquered the world."

- Livy, Ab Urbe Condita 27 BCE

He decided what his family did, where they went, and even whether a newborn child would be raised or abandoned.

Women were respected, protected, and honoured, but they were not part of public life.

"The law gave the father full authority over his son, to compel his labour, to inflict punishment, to keep him in bondage, or even to expose the newborn if he judged it right. This power extended throughout the whole of his son's life. As for women, they were held in high esteem, carefully guarded, and treated with honour, but they took no part in the assemblies, the courts, or the councils of state."

- Dionysius of Halicarnassus, Roman Antiquities 7 BCE

The forum, the army, and the law courts, these belonged to men.

Strength, duty, resilience, and loyalty, virtues that held the world together.

"There are four cardinal virtues: wisdom, justice, courage, and temperance. But it is courage, strength joined with endurance, that upholds the very pillars of the commonwealth. Without it, nothing else stands. It is duty that binds us, resilience that carries us through, and loyalty that holds us fast to one another."

- Cicero, De Officiis 44 BCE

And then Rome grew.

It conquered, it traded, it built.

"The city was built, and rapidly rising, its power increased with its size... and from small beginnings it grew to such greatness."

- Livy, Ab Urbe Condita 17 AD

By the first century before the common era, it had become wealthy, cultured, and powerful beyond measure.

Running water flowed into homes.

"Water is brought into the city not merely for public use but also for private distribution, so that it flows even into every dwelling."

- Sextus Julius Frontinus, De Aquis Urbis Romae 97 CE

Public baths stood in every neighbourhood.

"So numerous are the public baths in Rome that one finds them well-nigh in every quarter of the city."

- Strabo, Geography 20 CE

Spices arrived from India, silk from China, marble from distant mountains.

"From India there come spices, perfumes, and precious stones; from Seres [China], silk, which is woven into garments; from the quarries of distant mountains, marble is transported to adorn the temples and palaces of Rome."

- Pliny the Elder, Natural History 77 CE

People had time to think, to read, to debate.

"When the mind is free from care and trouble, we are at leisure to contemplate, to learn, to discuss what is true and good."

- Cicero, De Officiis 44 BCE

They spoke of rights, human rights, women's rights, the idea that all people shared a common dignity under heaven.

"Reason is common to all. If this be so, then the law of reason is also common; and if law be common, then we are fellow citizens and share one common dignity, not by opinion, but by nature herself."

- Marcus Aurelius, Meditations 180 CE

Divorce, once almost unheard of, curious mind, but then it became easy and common.

"Once a marriage was for life; now a marriage lasts only as long as it pleases. Divorce, once a thing of shame, has grown so frequent that we count the years of our lives by our wives and husbands."

- Seneca the Younger, De Beneficiis 60 CE

Women gained the right to own property, to run businesses, to inherit wealth.

"The women of our time differ greatly from those of old. They have become mistresses of their own fortunes; they receive inheritances, they engage in trade, and they require no man's leave to act for themselves."

- Plutarch, Moralia 100 CE

They stepped out of the home and into the forum.

"In days gone by, a woman's world was her threshold; beyond it she did not go. But now she crosses it freely, she enters the forum, she engages in public business, she makes her voice heard in the city."

- Valerius Maximus, Factorum ac Dictorum Memorabilium 30 CE

On the surface, this looked like progress.

Who could possibly argue with freedom, dear reader?

Who can say that equality is a mistake?

And yet… something began to shift beneath the surface.

By the time of the emperors, the family was already unravelling.

Men found themselves less eager to marry:

why commit, when pleasure was so easily found elsewhere?

"For many years there has been no man willing to take a wife. The delights of a single life are too great, and the burdens of marriage too heavy, so who would choose the chain when he may walk free?"

- Juvenal, Satires 110 CE

The state grew concerned enough to introduce taxes on bachelors, encouraging men to settle down and raise children.

The laws did almost nothing.

"He enacted laws encouraging marriage and the raising of children, imposing penalties upon those who remained single, and granting rewards to those who had many children. Yet the law was almost entirely in vain, the number of bachelors scarcely diminished, and the penalties were endured rather than submit to the yoke."

- Suetonius, The Twelve Caesars 121 CE

Women, now more independent and educated, had less need of marriage, and fewer children were born.

"The women of our day are wiser and more self-sufficient than those of former times. They do not look to marriage for security, and so they are slower to take a husband. The result is that fewer children are born, and the generations grow thinner."

- Plutarch, Moralia 100 CE

Wealthy households raised their children through servants and nurses rather than parents themselves.

"The child is given over to a nurse, and the wealthy mother sees her own offspring only at intervals. She entrusts it to strangers and leaves the upbringing of her children to servants, as though they were no concern of hers."

- Seneca the Younger, Ad Helviam Matrem 42 CE

The bond between father and child began to thin.

Moralists of the time wrote of a change in the character of men; a softening, a retreat from public duty, a preference for comfort over courage.

"Prosperity softened the minds of men; ease took the place of toil, and luxury the place of courage. The strength that had built the empire was no longer there, only the love of what was pleasant, not what was honourable."

- Velleius Paterculus, Roman History 30 CE

The birth rate fell, year after year, generation after generation.

"The population was diminishing, fewer births each year, and each successive generation smaller than the last. No disaster caused it; it was simply that men and women chose not to bring children into the world."

- Cassius Dio, Roman History 230 CE

The empire grew larger, richer, and more magnificent, yet fewer and fewer of its people were being born into it.

Then came the cracks that no one could ignore.

In the space of just fifty years, twenty-six emperors took the throne, and most were murdered, betrayed, or killed in battle.

"You may count the years, scarcely fifty, and you will find twenty-six who claimed the throne. Not one in four ended his life in his bed; they were murdered, betrayed, or slain in battle, as though the empire itself devoured its rulers."

- Lactantius, De Mortibus Persecutorum 315 CE

The empire became a place of coups, conspiracies, and constant fear.

Corruption was everywhere.

"No road was so private, no chamber so secret, that the love of money did not enter in. It was everywhere; in the palace, in the camp, in the market-place, and virtue was bought and sold like any common ware."

- Ammianus Marcellinus, Res Gestae 390 CE

The currency lost its value.

"Money was no longer money, it was but base metal stamped with a face. Its value departed, and you might carry a purse full of coin and yet be unable to buy bread."

- Lactantius, De Mortibus Persecutorum 315 CE

Armies were no longer made of citizens who fought to defend their own homes; they were mercenaries, hired from the edges of the known world, loyal only to whoever paid them.

"Our ancestors made war not for hire but for the defence of their country. The soldier fought for his own home, his own fields, his own gods. But now, the army is levied from the ends of the earth, men who know not our customs nor care for our laws, and they serve only so long as the gold holds out."

- Sallust, Catiline's War 42 BCE

The citizens of Rome had, for the most part, stopped fighting for themselves.

"The Romans, yielding to softness and sloth, no longer took the field themselves. They handed over the burden of war to others, thinking themselves happy in their ease, not perceiving that they had surrendered the very means of their own preservation."

- Aurelius Victor, De Caesaribus 360 CE

The collapse of this civilisation had already begun when it lost the will to sustain itself.

"You may be sure that the day of our fall is already here, not when our enemies break through our walls, but when we ourselves have lost the will to keep them standing."

- Livy, Ab Urbe Condita 27 BCE

The mercenaries realised there was no one left behind them who would resist.

They did not conquer a nation, they simply walked into a vacuum that had been slowly forming for centuries.

"The barbarians found not an army in the field, but a silence that stretched from the frontier to the gates. They did not so much overcome a people as step into a space that had already been abandoned, a void that had opened within the empire itself."

- Orosius, Historiae Adversus Paganos 418 CE

When Rome fell, curious mind, the knowledge, the laws, the books, and the art were preserved only in scattered pockets.

For many generations, life became harder, smaller, more isolated.

"The books were neglected, the wisdom of former times was forgotten, and the ancient learning survived only in scattered places. The cities fell into ruin, the roads were broken, and each man lived as best he could in his own valley or his own clearing, cut off from his neighbours and from the world that had been."

- Gregory of Tours, History of the Franks 594 CE

It would be more than a thousand years before the world would see such broad learning and prosperity return.

Rome was not the first to walk this road.

If we look even further back, some four thousand years ago, we find the echoes of another great civilisation:

Babylon

What survives is mostly stone; legal codes carved into tablets, records of trade, contracts, court judgments.

They had laws we might recognise today, including provisions for marriage breakdown and the support of children.

"If a man wishes to put away his wife who has borne him children, he shall restore her dowry, and shall give her a portion of field, garden, and goods sufficient for the maintenance of her children. When the children are grown, he shall give them their share; then he may take another wife."

- The Code of Hammurabi, Law §137 1754 BC

"If a man divorces his wife who has not borne him children, he shall pay her the amount of her marriage settlement and restore her dowry, that she may go back to her father's house with honour."

- The Code of Hammurabi, Law §138 1754 BC

"If a man marries a wife and she bears him children, and then the man passes away, the wife shall have the use of the house and the goods during her lifetime, and the children shall inherit the property in equal measure when she is gone."

- The Code of Hammurabi, Law §166 1754 BC

"If a woman leaves her husband and declares there is just cause against him, her case shall be examined. If he has not treated her well, she may take her dowry and return to her father's house; but if she has been unfaithful, she shall be cast out with no provision at all."

- The Code of Hammurabi, Law §142 1754 BC

The very existence of such laws, dear reader, suggests that family unity was struggling back then.

Babylon rose to breathtaking heights, and then it too declined.

In the ancient Hebrew tradition, its fall is remembered through the story of the Tower of Babel:

a symbol of human pride and unity that collapsed from within

It is a haunting image, and one that appears to have been drawn from the memory of a real civilisation that lost its way.

Some observers have gone further, suggesting that the religious and cultural forms that emerged later across the Mediterranean were in many ways adapted from the beliefs of that older, vanished world.

"The Babylonians were the first to understand the motions of the stars and to establish the principles of religious worship. From them these things were carried across the sea to the Greeks and the other nations, so that what is honoured in our temples was in truth first honoured in theirs."

- Diodorus Siculus, Bibliotheca Historica 50 BCE

"The names of nearly all the gods came to Greece from Egypt and from the lands beyond the river Euphrates. I have traced them out, and I find that they were brought into Greece from those older kingdoms, and their rites adapted to the customs of the people who received them."

- Herodotus, Histories 440 BCE

"Many of the doctrines held by the Greeks were not new, they had been handed down from the ancients, from the people of Babylon and the East, and brought into the Mediterranean where they took on new names and new forms."

- Simplicius of Cilicia, Commentary on Aristotle's Physics 530 CE

"We are told that the ancient wisdom came from the East, and that the gods worshipped here are but the same powers known long ago in Babylon, called by other names but the same in their nature."

- Plato, Phaedo 380 BCE

"The mysteries and the sacred rites that are celebrated throughout Greece and Italy have their origin in these older lands. They were received from the East, and changed little by little as they passed from one people to another."

- Strabo, Geography 20 CE

What was forgotten, they argue, was as important as what was remembered.

"There is a remembrance that is partial, and there is a forgetting that conceals what is most true. That which was lost was not lost because it was false, but because it was too great for the minds that received it."

- Valentinus, The Gospel of Truth 140 CE

Now let us look up from the history books, curious mind, and see if we recognise the same pattern unfolding around us today.

Many observers have noted that the stages through which Rome passed appear to be repeating themselves, this time across the modern West, and most visibly in the United States, but unfolding far quicker…

For centuries, family life was built around the expectation that a father would provide and lead, a mother would nurture and manage the home, and children would grow up within a stable household.

"In America, the family is founded deep in the affections. The father is the head and guide, the mother the centre and ornament of the home; and children grow up in the shelter of both, knowing that their first duty is to honour their parents."

- Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America 1840

Deviation from this pattern was rare and widely discouraged.

"The order of the family was considered settled, the father at its head, the mother within her proper sphere. To act otherwise was so rare an example that it was noted everywhere, and universally discouraged as harmful to the public good."

- Benjamin Rush, Thoughts Upon Female Education 1787

It was not a perfect world, far from it, but it was a world that knew what it stood for.

The 20th century brought prosperity on a scale no one had ever imagined.

Technology, medicine , travel, education, and these things expanded at a pace that left previous centuries standing still.

"In our own time we have seen more change in fifty years than in the five hundred before it. The machine has come; it has shortened distances, it has multiplied the power of the worker, and brought comforts once thought impossible within reach of the common man."

- Henry Ford, The World Tomorrow 1928

Women gained the vote, entered the workforce in unprecedented numbers, and freedoms broadened for nearly everyone.

"The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."

- The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, 1920

Yet even as the world grew brighter and more comfortable, the foundations began to shift.

Divorce became easier, and marriage rates began their long, slow decline.

"Divorce became simpler to obtain, and consequently more common. Men and women found it easier to part than in days gone by, and the number of those choosing not to marry at all began to grow year by year."

- Betty Friedan, The Feminine Mystique 1963

The roles that had held communities together for generations were being renegotiated, and not everyone agreed on what should replace them.

"A time of transition is always a time of confusion. The old rules no longer go unquestioned, but the new ones have not yet been written, and while some rejoice at the change, others grieve for what is being lost."

- Margaret Mead, Male and Female 1949

By the final decades of the century, the changes were impossible to ignore.

Single-parent households became common.

"What was once a rarity came to be found in every neighbourhood, single-parent households multiplied, and no longer did anyone look upon it as something remarkable."

- Christopher Lasch, The Culture of Narcissism 1979

Birth rates in many nations has fallen below the level needed to replace the population.

"Across many nations, the fertility rate has fallen below the level needed to sustain the population, fewer children are born each year than are required to replace the generation that is passing away."

- 8 Trends for a World of 8 Billion People 2022

Universities are increasingly populated by women, while men's engagement in education, family life, and community participation declined.

"Women now constitute the majority of students in colleges and universities across the nation. At the same time, men's engagement in education, in family formation, and in community life has been steadily declining, and this divergence has widened with each passing decade."

- DiPrete & Buchmann, The Rise of Women: The Growing Gender Gap in Education 2013

What some celebrate as liberation, others experience as a loss of purpose, particularly among men who no longer see a clear, valued place for themselves in the emerging social order.

"The old roles were dissolving, and while some rejoiced at the freedom that brought, others experienced it as a void, a loss of station, a loss of purpose, and a deep uncertainty about what was expected of them."

- Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Family and Nation 1986

Into the new century, the trends deepened.

Debt grew.

"A public debt not within the power of payment is a public curse. When it grows beyond all proportion, the burden falls upon every citizen, and the future itself is mortgaged to pay for the present."

- James Madison, Letter to Spencer Roane 1790

Trust in every major institution; government, media, medicine , education, declined.

"Across every major institution, government, the news media, medicine, education, confidence has declined steadily. What was once trusted by a large majority now commands the faith of but a few, and the loss has been visible in every sphere of public life."

- Pew Research Centre, Public Trust in Government: 1958-2025 2025

Political division became sharper and angrier.

"The spirit of faction has at length taken the place of the love of country. Men no longer differ about measures only, but in temper and in bitterness, and each party regards the other not merely as mistaken, but as an enemy to be opposed and overcome."

- James Madison, Federalist No. 10 1787

Nations with some of the highest living standards in history found themselves unable to maintain birth rates, and turned increasingly to immigration to sustain their workforces and tax bases.

"In many of the most developed countries, fertility has fallen so low that the population can no longer sustain itself. Without migration, the workforce would shrink and the tax base would erode, and so nations have come to depend on people from abroad to fill the gap that fewer children have left behind."

- United Nations, Replacement Migration: Is it a Solution to Declining and Ageing Populations? 2000

The question of who belonged, who owed what to whom, and what bound people together, these concepts became sources of deep, often bitter, disagreement.

Today, the parallels are difficult to ignore.

They are so clear, so directly relevant, that it is actually quite shocking.

A society that built its power on strong families, shared purpose, and a clear sense of what it stood for has become one where individual choice is the highest value, and where fewer people choose the things that sustain a civilisation across generations.

We have not been conquered by an invading army, but we are facing many of the same quiet challenges that Rome faced:

falling birth rates, fraying family bonds, declining trust, and a growing sense that something precious has been lost

even if we cannot quite name what it is…

None of this is intended to say that women should have no rights, that men should have absolute authority, or that every change of the last century has been a mistake.

People deserve dignity, opportunity, and respect, that is not in dispute.

What is in dispute is something far harder to answer:

can a civilisation have everything at once?

Can it have maximum personal freedom and enduring social cohesion?

Can it have equality and continuity?

History suggests that these things may pull in opposite directions.

That is uncomfortable, isn’t it, curious mind?

It does not mean we must reject equality only that we should be honest about the costs that come with it.

Every choice has a price.

Every value has a trade-off.

Those are the conversations we are having, or avoiding, right now.

Different readers will see this differently.

Some will read this and feel a warning confirmed.

Others will read it and see a false comparison between two very different times and places.

And there will be some who will argue that what looks like decline is actually transition; painful, yes, but necessary.

The conclusion is only ever yours to reach.

That is how this works, and that’s how it will always be.

"Do not be hurried into assent. If a thing is said, take time to examine it. Your mind is your own, do not hand it over to the words of another."

- Epictetus, Discourses 108 CE

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