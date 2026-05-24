This will be a relatively short piece, dear reader, for what follows needs no extrapolation.

Having set myself down to browse the archives once again, I have found myself looking upon some rather revealing references.

Not revealing due to their contents, but due to the startling administrative barriers attached to them.

And given the subject matter they discuss, this forced distance makes the silence all the more poignant.

Onward, curious mind.

Notes on Clairvoyance 📝

In the archives of William Pulteney Alison sits a file cataloged as DEP/AWP/5/7/8:

Notes on clairvoyance and hypnotism comprising accounts of experiments with clairvoyance by Monsieur Dupotet

You would expect a two-hundred-year-old account of early experiments to be open to any researcher.

Instead, you are met with a wall.

Access is by appointment only, and the record is shielded by the cold language of the state:

Certain records may be confidential and access is restricted according to relevant legislation

They have placed a gatekeeping mechanism around these accounts, branding them with a modern bureaucratic warning.

One has to ask:

are they protecting the public from these ideas, or are they protecting the state from the implications of what these experiments actually proved?

The restriction itself is more revealing than anything Monsieur Dupotet could have written on those pages.

Notes on Psychotherapy 📝

Then there is DEP/HDK/1/2:

Notes on 'Psychotherapy' by Sir David Henderson

This 1930s file is a cocktail of subjects the establishment prefers to leave unexamined:

Religious Miracles, Animal Magnetism, Hypnotism, and Suggestion

It reads like a syllabus for a history they’ve spent a century trying to sanitise.

Once again, the shutters are drawn.

The same confidential restrictions apply, the same appointments must be booked, and the same legislation is invoked to keep these notes from your eyes.

Why categorise a set of observational notes from the 1820’s & 1930s as sensitive enough to warrant such barriers?

They are clearly concerned about something within these documents.

Rosenthal to Hogarth Press ✉️

MS 2750/111/27 is a 1947 letter from Raymond Rosenthal to The Hogarth Press.

Rosenthal requested permission to quote Sigmund Freud’s Group Psychology and the Analysis of the Ego for his own work on hypnotism.

Freud was the man whose theories on the subconscious became the foundation of modern psychological control.

The restriction here takes a different, equally insidious shape.

You cannot view the letter; you are tethered to the whims of a corporate entity:

Prior permission from Random House is required

It is a subtle shift in the architecture of censorship.

In the earlier files, the state hides behind the heavy curtain of legislation, here, the wall is private property.

It serves the same purpose:

ensuring the history of how these psychological tools were disseminated, and who was permitted to discuss them, remains buried under a layer of copyright and corporate gatekeeping

They are not censoring ideas; they are asserting ownership over the discourse itself.

Photograph of Four People 📷

Now we get to OBJ/PHO/4/51/4/160:

a photograph from the John Guy collection, capturing a hypnotism class at the University of Edinburgh, circa 1963

Four people stand before a blackboard, captured in a moment of practical, academic study.

This is not some dusty relic from the 1800s; this is the mid-20th century.

By 1963, these techniques were moving from the fringes into the lecture halls of elite institutions, yet the state still treats the documentation of this education as a liability.

The same confidential warning follows it, the same legislative barrier stands in the way of a simple photograph.

It begs the question:

if the academic study of hypnotism was standard medical curriculum, why the continued need to obscure the record?

They are policing not just the content, but the visibility of the instruction itself.

Even in the modern era, they treat the teaching of these techniques as something that needs to remain behind closed doors.

Closed Extracts ❓

MS 2750/111/57 is the most telling piece of the puzzle, dear reader.

It presents a paradox:

the initial search yields a fleeting promise of content, yet the moment you bridge the gap and tap the link, the metadata evaporates into the ether

You are left staring at a blank, sanitised void where the history should be.

This is not an accident of archiving; it is a feature of concealment.

To offer a fragment of insight in a summary only to scrub that record clean upon closer inspection is a calculated act of erasure.

It is a ghost in the system, kept under seal not because of what it contains, but because of the questions they refuse to let you formulate.

They want to ensure you cannot even hypothesise what lies behind the curtain.

When you pair this systematic silence with the decades of active restriction surrounding the rest of the collection, the pattern becomes undeniable.

They are not protecting sensitive information; they are curating a void.

They have engineered a digital and physical black hole where the history of our own consciousness is concerned, ensuring that what was once documented as science is rendered invisible by design.

The absence of information is the most potent tool in their arsenal, and here, the empty page is the loudest evidence of all.

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And so, dear reader, we shall now reflect on what this lack of transparency shows us.

What we have unearthed is not just a collection of dusty files and bureaucratic red tape, but a deliberate architecture of forgetting.

We have wandered through the archives and found that the past is not a story told in ink, but a landscape guarded by ghosts who insist on silence.

Every confidential stamp, every demand for an appointment, and every void where a description should be is a brick in a wall built to keep the present from recognising its own shadow.

They have treated the history of our own consciousness, our capacity for clairvoyance, the strange pull of the magnetic, and the mechanics of the mind, as a contagion that must be quarantined.

They fear that if you were to see these documents, to hold them up against the sterile, sanitised light of the modern age, you would realise that the boundaries of reality are far more porous than they have ever let on.

The gatekeeping is not for our protection; it is for the preservation of their monopoly on truth.

They have turned the act of discovery into an act of defiance, forcing us to peel back layers of state-sanctioned amnesia just to glimpse the mechanics of our own potential.

But there is a beauty in this struggle, for the effort of the concealment only proves the power of the hidden.

If these ideas were truly inert, if they were just the quaint superstitions of a bygone century, they would have left them to rot in the open air of the public domain.

Instead, they keep them under lock and key, and in doing so, they have accidentally illuminated the very things they sought to extinguish.

The void is not empty; it is pregnant with everything they refuse to let us become.

The final secret is not written in these files, but in the shivering awareness that we are being managed, directed, and denied, and that, in that very denial, lies the key to our own unlocking.

Your presence here, your willingness to look where they have told you not to, is valued above all else, curious mind.

However, should you choose to contribute, know that every resource goes directly toward the labor of this search, the access required to roam certain archives, and the procurement of rare books.

Your support sustains the inquiry, but your witness is the true fuel.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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