Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
4h

It is indeed fishy that those works are hidden from Most... The more I see, the more I grasp that I know nothing! LOL! Thank You!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Lord Stompy's avatar
Lord Stompy
2h

All major governments including Russia have researched clairvoyance

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture