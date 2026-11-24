"The First Lord of the Admiralty has gambled with the nation's safety and lost."

- The Economist May 1915

Sir Winston Churchill October 1944

There are figures in history we are taught to see in only one way, curious mind, immortalised in the national memory as figures of prosperity.

Their faces are carved in stone, their speeches quoted as scripture, and their place in the story is fixed beyond question.

To critique them is not just seen as mere disagreement, you will find that simply seeking the truth has been made to feel like an act of betrayal, as though daring to look beyond the story is a sign of malice.

We grow up with their image so deeply etched into our understanding of the world that when we see something flawed and less triumphant, it feels as though something precious has been taken away.

If the story we were handed is incomplete, then what else, we may wonder, has been obscured from view?

This is nowhere more evident than in the case of Winston Churchill.

He is one of the greatest heroes of Hollywood history, where he is portrayed as a courageous lone voice who rallied the free world against arch-warmonger Adolf Hitler.

In our memory, he stands alone, unrivalled, and unchallenged.

That is the story we inherit, but is it the truth?

Between the legend we are taught and the record that remains, there lies a gap, dear reader, wide, deep, and deeply uncomfortable, one that few are encouraged to explore.

Today, a rising chorus of revisionists question the cartoonish version of events.

Patrick Buchanan, one of America’s most notable commentators, argues that Churchill, not Hitler, was the real barbarian warmonger.

"Far from being the great hero who stood alone against Hitler, Churchill was a reckless warmonger whose policies brought down the British Empire and paved the way for a century of conflict."

- Patrick Buchanan, The American Conservative May 2008

In 2012, a giant bust of Churchill was inaugurated in Jerusalem in recognition of his staunch and unwavering support of the Jewish cause.

Bust of Winston Churchill Israel

Anthony Rosenfelder, a trustee of the Jerusalem Foundation responsible for the project, declared:

"As a passionate Zionist all his life and a philo-semite, Churchill has been under-recognised."

He explained that his understanding of Churchill’s support to the Zionist cause had been enhanced by Martin Gilbert’s book:

Churchill and the Jews: A Lifelong Friendship

Published in 2007.

"It switched on a light for me”

he said.

For those of you who have not read this book, I will summarise the points which seem to me of major importance in regard to understanding the true background of the foundation of Israel.

This lesson will be like the others, curious mind, based on what the record actually says, not what modern summaries deem acceptable.

The first chapters, dealing with Winston’s early years, are not the most important in the grand scheme of things, yet given Churchill’s later role, they are a necessary starting point.

They reveal a pattern that would run through his entire public life:

"His father Lord Randolph Churchill was noted for his friendship with individual Jews."

"The Jews whom his father knew and invited to dine were men of distinction and achievement. One was 'Natty' Rothschild, 1st Baron Rothschild, the head of the British branch of the Rothschild banking family, who in 1885 became the first Jew to become a member of the House of Lords. Another was the banker Sir Ernest Cassel, born in Cologne, a close friend of the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII."

The Churchills were also close to another Rothschild branch, the family of Leopold Rothschild.

After Lord Randolph Churchill’s death in 1895, these wealthy friends continued their relationship with young Winston:

"Lord Rothschild, Sir Ernest Cassel and Baron de Hirsch frequently invited him to their houses."

Cassel, in particular, looked after Churchill’s finances; a connection that would endure for decades.

When he set off on his summer travels in 1906, the company he kept speaks for itself:

Sir Ernest Cassel in the Swiss Alps

Lionel Rothschild in Italy

Baron de Forest at Castle Eichstatt in Moravia

Yet his son Randolph would later write, with dry irony:

"Churchill did not confine his quest for new and interesting personalities and friends to Jewish households. During this period he was sometimes invited into Gentile society."

- Randolph Churchill 1967

Among all these friendships, one would shape history more than any other.

It began in April 1903, at a protest meeting against Russian pogroms in Manchester.

There Churchill met Chaim Weizmann; a chemist, an intellectual, and the most visible leader of the Zionist movement.

"I first met Mr. Churchill at a meeting in Manchester, in April, 1903."

- Chaim Weizmann, Trial and Error: The Autobiography of Chaim Weizmann 1949

Weizmann would become the first President of Israel, but their relationship was never just political.

"He was not merely a political associate; he was a friend."

- Same as Above

It was personal, sustained, and in many ways unique.

During the First World War, Churchill, then First Lord of the Admiralty, turned to Weizmann with a practical, urgent problem:

Britain was running short of acetone, the chemical essential for manufacturing cordite, the navy’s primary explosive

"Acetone is the solvent required in the manufacture of cordite, and the supply was running critically low."

- Ministry of Munitions, Report on the Supply of Explosives during the Great War 1921

Weizmann set to work, solved the problem, and in doing so, opened a door that changed the course of history.

As Weizmann would recall in his memoirs:

"It was to have consequences which I did not foresee."

By 1917, Weizmann was president of the Zionist Federation of Great Britain, and Churchill was moving through key positions of influence, Minister of Munitions, then Secretary of State for War by 1919.

Regarding both of their thoughts on Palestine, Churchill would say in 1942, it was 99 per cent identical.

"Our views on Palestine were 99 per cent identical."

- Winston Churchill 1942

Gilbert shows that as early as 1919, they met privately again and again.

In September of that year, on Weizmann’s suggestion, Churchill appointed General Wyndham Deedes, a man known for his sympathy toward Zionism, as the Chief Administrator of British military administration in Palestine.

"It was at Dr. Weizmann's suggestion that I was offered the appointment of Chief Administrator in Palestine in the autumn of 1919."

- Wyndham Deedes, Letters from Palestine 1919

That closeness continued through the decades.

In May of 1939, as Parliament debated a new White Paper that would fundamentally alter policy toward Palestine, Churchill invited Weizmann to his London apartment.

Weizmann recalled:

"He produced a packet of small cards and read his speech out to us; then he asked me if I had any changes to suggest."

Even during the Second World War, when the demands of office were overwhelming, their connection remained.

"The friendship between them survived the heavy burdens of the war. They corresponded frequently and met whenever circumstances permitted."

- James de Rothschild, The Shadow of a Great Man 1954

Churchill told MP Robert Boothby that he limited their meetings because:

he found him so fascinating that he would spend too much of his time talking to him

But Weizmann offered a different explanation, one that cuts deeper:

"He said that the reason you would not see him was because, for you, he was 'Conscience.'"

It is a haunting phrase.

Whatever else Weizmann was to Churchill, advisor, friend, ally, he was also the voice that would not let him look away.

On the 15th of April 1944, Churchill suggested Weizmann as Britain’s first High Commissioner in Palestine, telling Colonial Secretary Oliver Stanley:

"You can depend on Weizmann. He would not take on a job if he did not mean to stick to the conditions which would have to be imposed."

And only once the State of Israel was a reality did Churchill speak openly of what had guided him all along.

Speaking at Carnegie Hall on the 29th of April 1952, in a message read by his daughter on Israel’s fourth independence anniversary:

"As a Zionist from the days of the Balfour Declaration, I have watched with admiration the courageous effort of Israel to establish her independence and prosperity."

And to President Eisenhower in 1956, he wrote plainly:

"I am, of course, a Zionist, and have been ever since the Balfour Declaration."

These were not words spoken for political convenience.

To understand what lay behind them, we must look back to November 2nd, 1917, the day the Balfour Declaration was sent.

A single sentence in a letter from Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour to Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild, promising British support for:

“the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people."

It seemed straightforward.

In truth, it was deliberately ambiguous, and that ambiguity would be argued over for a century.

The Balfour Declaration 1917

Some, like Prime Minister Lloyd George in 1938, believed the intention had been:

"Some form of British, American or other protectorate to give Jews a real center of national culture."

But Churchill was never in any doubt.

For him, a national home meant exactly what it sounded like:

a state

And he did not hesitate to speak openly about the understanding on which the commitment had originally been made.

He told the House of Commons on July 4th, 1922:

"Pledges and promises were made during the War, and they were made not only on the merits, though I think the merits are considerable. They were made because it was considered they would be of value to us in our struggle to win the War. It was considered that the support which the Jews could give us all over the world, and particularly in the United States, and also in Russia, would be a definite palpable advantage."

Before the Peel Commission on March 12th, 1937, he restated that principle:

"I insist upon loyalty and upon the good faith of England to the Jews, to which I attach the most enormous importance, because we gained great advantages in the War. We did not adopt Zionism entirely out of altruistic love of starting a Zionist colony: it was a matter of great importance to this country. It was a potent factor on public opinion in America and we are bound by honour…"

He believed the intention had always been clear, that in time, Palestine would become:

“an overwhelmingly Jewish State”

In a private memorandum to his War Cabinet on Christmas Day 1939, he reminded his colleagues exactly what lay at the root of Britain’s commitment:

"It was not for light or sentimental reasons that Lord Balfour and the Government of 1917 made the promises to the Zionists which have been the cause of so much subsequent discussion. The influence of American Jewry was rated then as a factor of the highest importance, and we did not feel ourselves in such a strong position as to be able to treat it with indifference."

With a US presidential election approaching, he warned that the need to maintain that goodwill was:

“even more necessary, even than in November 1917, to conciliate American Jewry and enlist their aid in combating isolationist and indeed anti-British tendencies in the United States."

It was an honest admission of something rarely stated in public:

that Britain’s support was never moral

It was strategic.

A deal.

And Churchill believed a deal must be honoured.

In 1921, Churchill became Secretary of State for the Colonies, with responsibility for both Palestine and Mesopotamia.

Gilbert writes that this was when:

“Churchill’s own efforts to help establish a Jewish national home in Palestine were at their most intense."

He was instrumental in securing agreement from Emir Feisal, the son of Sharif Hussein, to withdraw Arab claims over Palestine.

"Churchill was the moving spirit behind the agreement reached between Feisal and the Zionist Organisation in January 1919, whereby Feisal accepted the Balfour Declaration and waived claims to Palestine west of the Jordan."

- Chaim Weizmann, Trial and Error: The Autobiography of Chaim Weizmann 1949

Decades later, in 1955, James de Rothschild would look back on those days and write to Churchill:

"You laid the foundation of the Jewish State by separating Abdullah’s Kingdom from the rest of Palestine. Without this much-opposed prophetic foresight there would not have been an Israel today."

Then came the 1922 White Paper; a document that tried, on the surface, to reassure Arab concerns while actually clearing the way for what Churchill intended.

It stated that a Jewish national home did not mean Jewish government over Arabs, but placed no ceiling on immigration or land purchase.

It said:

"This immigration cannot be so great in volume as to exceed whatever may be the economic capacity of the country at the time to absorb new arrivals."

The words were vague, and alarmingly so.

Critics observed that by saying Jews would not rule over Arabs, it left open the possibility that they would build a Jewish homeland in a land steadily being emptied of its Arab population.

It was, effectively, permission to proceed.

By 1939, the political tide had turned.

Parliament passed a new White Paper limiting Jewish immigration to 75,000 people over five years; a deliberate step toward preserving an Arab majority in Palestine.

"His Majesty's Government believe that it is essential that the character of Palestine as an Arab State should be maintained."

- Palestine: Statement of Policy May 1939

For Zionists, it was a betrayal.

David Ben-Gurion and the Jewish Agency protested.

"This is a fatal blow to the National Home. We shall not accept it. We shall fight it with all our might."

- David Ben-Gurion May 1939

Jewish defence groups; Haganah, Irgun, began organising resistance against British authority.

"We must defend our settlements and our rights. We shall no longer remain passive in the face of these restrictions."

- Haganah 1939

"The time for passive protest is over. We shall fight, not only with words, but with deeds."

- Irgun Zvai Leumi, Declaration of Rebellion 1939

Churchill fought the 1939 White Paper every step of the way.

"This White Paper is a gross breach of faith. It is a repudiation of the Balfour Declaration and of the Mandate itself. I shall fight it with all my strength."

- Winston Churchill, House of Commons 23rd May 1939

He regarded it as a breach of Britain’s word.

Speaking in the House of Commons on 1 August 1949, he declared:

"I have never altered my opinion that the White Paper constituted a negation of Zionist policy which, the House must remember, was an integral and indispensable condition of the Mandate. That is the view which I hold today."

In Gilbert’s assessment, Churchill:

“refused to allow the 1939 White Paper, despite its passage into law by an overwhelming majority of Members of Parliament, to come into effect. This was certainly unconstitutional."

Privately, in May 1941, he set out his vision.

A Jewish State of Western Palestine with full rights to immigration, development, and expansion into the Negev desert.

"We look forward to the creation of a Jewish State in Western Palestine, where the gates will be open to Jewish immigration, where the land can be developed, and where there is room for expansion southward into the Negev."

- Winston Churchill 1939

It was not what the government had agreed.

It was what Churchill believed Britain was honour-bound to deliver.

When the Foreign Office sent instructions to the British Ambassador in Washington reaffirming the 1939 policy, Churchill objected forcefully.

He argued that such a message would destroy Weizmann’s ability to rally American Jewish support for Britain’s war effort:

"I am sure that it is his whole desire to bring United States opinion as far as he possibly can on to our side, but the line indicated in the draft telegram may well make his task impossible… Their anger may become public and be readily exploited by all unfavourable elements in the United States. This may do us great harm there."

Weizmann himself wrote to Churchill on 10 September 1941, from America:

"There is only one big ethnic group which is willing to stand, to a man, for Great Britain, and a policy of 'all-out-aid' for her: the five million American Jews. It has been repeatedly acknowledged by British Statesmen that it was the Jews who, in the last war, effectively helped to tip the scales in America in favour of Great Britain. They are keen to do it, and may do it again."

He also proposed creating a distinct Jewish Army within the Allied forces, an idea first raised by Vladimir Jabotinsky during the First World War and revived in his 1940 book The War and the Jew.

The logic was clear:

a nation fights best when it fights under its own flag

And whoever has an army, eventually has a State.

Churchill met Jabotinsky privately at James de Rothschild’s Waddesdon Manor in July 1937.

"In July 1937, at James de Rothschild's beautiful house at Waddesdon, I had a long private talk with Mr. Churchill."

- Vladimir Jabotinsky, The Story of My Life 1939

Churchill would endorse Jabotinsky and Weizmann’s idea of enlisting a Jewish regiment for the war.

"The idea of a Jewish combat unit, organised as a separate formation with its own insignia, has my warm approval and support."

- Winston Churchill, Minute to the War Cabinet 1940

In September 1939, after Neville Chamberlain appointed Churchill First Lord of the Admiralty, Churchill dined with Weizmann and asked him to prepare a list of requirements with regard to the participation of Palestinian Jews in the British war effort.

"Shortly after the outbreak of war, when he became First Lord of the Admiralty, he invited me to dinner, and asked me to prepare for him a statement of our requirements with regard to the participation of Palestinian Jews in the war effort."

- Chaim Weizmann, Trial and Error: The Autobiography of Chaim Weizmann 1949

Weizmann said that 75,000 young Jewish men and women were ready to fight as part of the British armed forces.

"There are 75,000 men and women in Palestine who are ready to join the British forces. They ask only to be allowed to serve as a Jewish unit."

- Chaim Weizmann 1939

Churchill proposed to arm them, but his proposal was rejected by the War Cabinet.

"I proposed that they should be armed and trained. The War Cabinet, however, did not see its way to accept this suggestion."

- Winston Churchill, The Second World War 1948

In 1940, Churchill was again supportive of Weizmann’s proposal for a Jewish division of about 12,000 men, with its own insignia and flag.

"The Prime Minister said he would like to see a Jewish Brigade formed, with its own flag and badges, numbering some twelve thousand men."

- Diary of John Colville, Assistant Private Secretary to Churchill 1985

In February of that same year, he told the War Cabinet:

“the sound policy for Great Britain at the beginning of the war would have been to build up, as soon as possible, a strong Jewish armed force in Palestine.”

In this way, he explained, the Jews would be capable of providing for their own defence against the Arabs.

In 1945, Churchill was defeated by a Labour majority.

The new Prime Minister, Clement Attlee, appointed Ernest Bevin as Foreign Secretary; a man not well disposed toward Zionism.

"I cannot say that I found Mr. Bevin sympathetic to our cause from the outset. He had his own views, and they were not ours."

- Chaim Weizmann, Trial and Error: The Autobiography of Chaim Weizmann 1949

Churchill understood that the new British government would stand by the 1939 White Paper, and that the hopes of Zionism now rested on the United States.

He then took a stand for the UK to give up on a responsibility which we are failing to discharge and which in the process is covering us with blood and shame, and to return the Mandate to the United Nations.

This the British Labour Government did on January 31, 1947.

"His Majesty's Government has decided to relinquish the Mandate for Palestine. The Mandate will come to an end on the 15th May, 1948."

- Palestine: Termination of the Mandate 31st January 1947

As soon as the British handed the Mandate back to the UN, the Zionists declared the founding of the State of Israel, immediately recognised by the US and the Soviet Union.

"On the termination of the Mandate, we hereby declare the establishment of a Jewish State in Eretz-Israel, to be known as the State of Israel."

- The Declaration of the Establishment of the State of Israel 14th May 1948

Churchill then attacked the British Government’s continual refusal to recognise the State of Israel.

Speaking in the House of Commons on the 10th of December, he said:

“The Jews have driven the Arabs out of a larger area than was contemplated in our partition schemes. They have established a Government which functions effectively. They have a victorious army at their disposal and they have the support both of Soviet Russia and of the United States. These may be unpleasant facts, but can they be in any way disputed? Not as I have stated them. It seems to me that the Government of Israel which has been set up at Tel Aviv cannot be ignored and treated as if it did not exist.”

In 1955, Churchill supported a suggestion by James de Rothschild that Israel, the nation that had ousted Great Britain from Palestine through what the British described as terrorism in order to gain its independence, should now be admitted to the British Commonwealth:

“It would be a wonderful thing,”

he said during a lunch at Buckingham Palace.

“So many people want to leave us; it might be the turning of the tide.”

He also supported the desire of the Jews to have Jerusalem as their capital, although the United Nations had ruled that it should be an International City.

He even became one of the very few non-Jewish subscribers for a large ornamental candelabra that stands in front of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament building in Jerusalem.

There are some stories we are told so confidently, for so long, that we forget to ask what else might be written between the lines.

We are led to believe that Churchill was the voice of Britain during its darkest hour.

And yet, he was also a man whose friendships, commitments, and illusions of honour shaped the Middle East today, in ways the history books never pause to explain fully.

Some will read this and see only a noble promise kept.

Others will see a bargain struck in wartime that reshaped a land not his own.

What matters most, curious mind, is that we simply look, beyond the statues and the speeches, at the full record, to judge it for ourselves.

"I am the wisest man alive, for I know one thing, and that is that I know nothing."

- Socrates, Plato's Apology 399 BCE

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