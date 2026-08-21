Alternative History

Alternative History

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
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My man! Finally had a chance to read one of your works and this was a wonderful piece. Love how you took us through the 13 families (the Zoroastrianism one interested me, I’m going to have to research that more), how they can’t be voted out, how the change language to change thoughts — and bam, what I thought was most important: how they operate in modern day known as democratic socialism.

This was huge and a big eye opener!

Love the deep dive into the Fabian society and how they choose no more a violent revolution, but a quiet one — this is exactly what I discuss when comparing Huxley Brave New World to Orwells 1984; it’s the silent revolution that ultimately wins: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-brave-new-world-of-1984-part

Amazing stuff man and I’ll be sharing this around. Phenomenal work and I’ll be looking to dive into some of the other stuff you’ve written.

Chat latter my man! Best of wishes!

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