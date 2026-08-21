Recently, dear reader, we have been turning our attention toward the elites who pull the strings of our world, but:

who exactly are they?

Research points to 13 families, and the rest of humanity, it seems, is merely the audience, while they perform their theatre of propaganda.

Shrouded in secrecy, they keep their true nature hidden behind carefully crafted myths, stories, and fictions; all of which the media dutifully spreads to keep the public misled.

If you fear they will one day take over countries, understand this:

they already have

America, for example, was taken over long ago.

Many believe the Constitution has effectively been suspended, rendered inactive by presidential emergency decrees dating back to the Second World War.

Fritz Springmeier, one of the most thorough researchers into the Illuminati families and their bloodlines, did not invent these connections.

Much of his information came from those who had escaped these generational Satanic bloodlines and turned to Christ.

Witnesses such as David Hill, John Todd, and Tom Collins; all destroyed when they tried to share what they had personally seen.

Springmeier warned us plainly:

“we cannot vote the Illuminati out of office”

They control the major and minor political parties, the machinery of government, the flow of information, the creation of money, and they have even infiltrated the church itself.

But there is one thing they cannot control, curious mind:

God

He controls our hearts, our lives, and our spirits, and that is exactly why they push so hard for transhumanism, to remove that very thing within us which they cannot reach.

The existence of these 13 Illuminati bloodlines has been verified by numerous insiders.

Several ex-members have confirmed the list.

David Hill, a high-ranking Freemason with ties to the Mafia who began investigating them, he died before he could speak all he knew; yet it was Hill’s research manuscript that allowed Springmeier to validate his findings.

And Fritz Springmeier himself?

In 2022, following a vehicle accident, he was given anesthesia and antibiotics via IV for surgery that never happened.

His body suffered such a severe reaction that he was left incapacitated.

Coincidence?

So who are these 13 families, you ask?, they are:

the Mellons, the Carnegies, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, the Dukes, the Astors, the Dorrances, the Reynoldses, the Stillmans, the Watsons, the Tukes, the Kleinworts, the DuPonts, the Warburgs, the Phippses, the Graces, the Guggenheims, the Milners, the Drexels, the Winthrops, the Vanderbilts, the Whitneys, and other extremely wealthy illuminated families.

Curiously, they often work in harmony with Communists, who supposedly want to take away the wealth of these very men and give it to the people.

Then there are their core bloodlines:

the Astor Bloodline, the Bundy Bloodline, the Collins Bloodline, the DuPont Bloodline, the Freeman Bloodline, the Kennedy Bloodline, the Li Bloodline, the Onassis Bloodline, the Reynolds Bloodline, the Rockefeller Bloodline, the Rothschild Bloodline, the Russell Bloodline, the Van Duyn Bloodline, and the Merovingian Bloodline.

And then the Zoroastrian bloodlines:

the House of Borgia, the House of Breakspeare, the House of Somaglia, the House of Orsini, the House of Conti, the House of Chigi, the House of Colonna, the House of Medici, the House of Gaetani, the House of Pamphili, the House of Este, the House of Aldobrandini, and the House of Farnese.

Then there are the associated families:

the Disney Family, the Krupp Family, and the McDonald Family.

All these families and bloodlines form a powerful, occult, secret oligarchy that rules the world and pulls the strings in every nation.

To preserve their practices, they have built layers of strategy and secrecy, hidden from the eyes of the people, yet their names have been spoken of by many authors across time.

We turn now, dear reader, to the very language they use to bind us.

The economist Ludwig von Mises once described the aim of revolutionary socialism:

“to clear the ground for building up a new civilisation by liquidating the old one”

And one of the most powerful ways to dismantle a civilization is to first dismantle its words.

Mises explains that the socialists have engineered nothing less than a semantic revolution, turning the very meaning of terms into their opposites.

George Orwell gave this phenomenon a name we all recognise:

Newspeak

It is, as author Peter Foster describes it:

“a sort of totalitarian Esperanto that sought gradually to diminish the range of what was thinkable by eliminating, contracting, and manufacturing words”

Mises makes it plain:

“those in power speak this way because, if they said what they truly meant, no one would ever follow them”

They have stripped political language of its traditional meaning, not by accident, but by design.

A system that abolishes private property, and places every person at the mercy of a central planning board could never win the support of the masses if it honestly admitted its end goal:

bondage

Instead, it must camouflage itself, it must call bondage equality, and it must call the chains it places around your neck rights.

Of all the words they have turned inside out, none has been weaponised more powerfully than this one:

human rights

Once, we understood these as the rights to life, liberty, and property; things the state must never take from us.

Now, through a vast global network of NGOs, charities, and international bodies, the phrase has been redefined until it means the very opposite of what it once did.

Under the banner of equality and non‑discrimination, the very tools meant to defend liberty are now used to restrict it.

Free speech is silenced.

Dissent is re‑labelled harm.

And all of it is done in the name of your rights.

International law now divides these rights into three categories; civil and political, economic and social, and collective, within that framework, the definition has shifted from things the state cannot do to you, to things the state must do for you.

And once a right becomes something owed to you by the state, it also becomes something the state can decide you no longer deserve.

It becomes a privilege, not a birthright.

We see this clearly in how the United Nations frames hate speech.

They tell us addressing hate speech does not mean limiting freedom of speech, yet they expand the definition until incitement to discrimination and incitement to hostility become crimes that never existed before.

They take the established legal concept of incitement to violence, something universally understood, and quietly graft onto it anything that might be deemed offensive, unpopular, or contrary to their agenda.

Why?

Because if they did not, everyone would see it for what it is:

criminalising thought itself

The journalist Peter Hitchens puts it plainly:

“Human rights do not exist. They are an invention, made out of pure wind. If you are seriously interested in staying free, you should not rely on these flatulent, vague phrases to help you”

He is not speaking of the ancient liberties once protected by Magna Carta, he is speaking of this new, fluid, malleable human rights language, written not to protect liberty, but to expand the power of those who interpret it.

Vague enough to mean anything, and therefore, nothing at all.

Murray Rothbard saw the same problem and offered a clear remedy:

“rights are only real when they are property rights”

Your right to your life, your liberty, your body, and your possessions, these are not gifts from the state, and they cannot be taken away by redefining words.

When we speak of rights in any other terms, they become soft, fuzzy, and easily eroded, always sacrificed in the name of public good.

And who decides what the public good is?

Not you.

As attorney Lowell B. Mason once observed:

“when in private practice I never told clients what the law was; I always told them what the bureaucrats thought the law was… The legality or illegality of what you do often depends not on the words of a statute, but on the state of mind of a dozen anonymous bureaucrats”

That is the point, curious mind.

The goal is not to protect rights, it is to control the definition of them.

And when they control the words, they control the world.

This reversal of language is not an accident, dear reader, it is a deliberate, proven strategy; one perfected more than a century ago by a group that understood you do not need a revolution to change the world.

Revolutionaries announce themselves.

Fabians do not.

They study the building, learn its procedures, and apply for positions inside it.

Founded in Britain in 1884, the Fabian Society rejected the gamble of violent revolution without abandoning radical long-term aims.

It chose gradual reform, expert administration, political education, and influence within existing institutions.

The Society’s name advertised the strategy, Quintus Fabius Maximus avoided a decisive battle with Hannibal until conditions were favourable.

The Fabian Society’s own history quotes its first pamphlet:

wait patiently for the right moment, then strike hard

The modern Society still describes Fabianism as the advancement of radical goals through empirical, practical, gradual reform.

This was socialism adapted to the problem of resistance, and it works hand‑in‑hand with the redefinition of words we have just examined.

A revolutionary program presented all at once forces the public to judge the destination.

Gradualism invites the public to judge one measure at a time.

A municipal service can be described as practical housekeeping.

A new commission can be presented as neutral expertise.

A regulation can answer a real abuse.

A subsidy can relieve a visible hardship.

Each intervention may appear limited while the cumulative effect changes ownership, incentives, dependency, and the boundary between voluntary exchange and political allocation.

And because each step is described in gentle, reasonable language, the very Newspeak we discussed, the public never sees the full picture until it is already complete.

The early Fabians called one part of their method permeation.

They sought to influence existing parties, local governments, universities, civil servants, and opinion-forming institutions rather than rely only on an independent socialist party.

Edward Pease’s early history of the Society records efforts to work through the Liberal Party and the universities.

Permeation solved several political problems at once.

First, it detached proposals from their ideological origin.

A politician did not have to become a Fabian to adopt a Fabian’s policy.

Second, it preserved knowledge between elections.

A party might lose office, but trained administrators, academics, and policy specialists would remain.

Third, it converted questions about liberty and ownership into technical disputes over efficient management.

Once a political objective became an administrative program, opposition could be characterised as ignorance rather than disagreement, exactly the same reversal we see in how human rights and hate speech are deployed today.

In 1895, W. D. P. Bliss helped establish an American Fabian movement in Boston, it published The American Fabian and adapted British gradualism to Christian socialism, the Social Gospel, labor reform, Populism, and the Nationalist movement.

The named organisation did not last, but the method entered American reform politics directly.

In 1905, the Intercollegiate Socialist Society promoted lectures, study groups, and publications on campus.

It later became the League for Industrial Democracy, its student branch became Students for a Democratic Society.

The continuity lies not in a secret order, but in an organisational method:

educate future professionals, make socialism discussable in respectable settings, and wait for those people to rise

The modern think tank perfected this.

A policy institute formulates proposals outside government, translates them into technical language, supplies experts to the media, and provides personnel to incoming administrations.

Foundations sustain the work between elections.

Once in office, those people convert portions of the agenda into rules, guidance, grants, and enforcement priorities, all presented as neutral public service.

No conspiracy is required.

People trained in the same intellectual environment, using the same vocabulary, and responding to similar professional incentives, can move in the same direction without receiving a central order.

Fabianism’s enduring innovation was to make the process of collectivisation appear as ordinary governance.

Instead of demanding that voters endorse a comprehensive socialist settlement, it allowed political entrepreneurs to accumulate interventions whose combined destination was rarely placed on a single ballot.

The answer is not a counter-conspiracy.

It is to restore political visibility to administrative choices.

Every proposal should be judged not only by its immediate promise but by its effects on prices, ownership, dependence, and future intervention.

Regulations should disclose who requested them, who drafted them, and which interests benefit.

Government should not be allowed to hide political allocation behind the language of neutral expertise.

The wolf in sheep’s clothing is frightening; but the tortoise is the more accurate warning.

A revolution can fail in a day.

A managerial order grows one reasonable step at a time, and by the time you see the whole structure, it is already built.

But it’s never too late to resist…

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