⚠️ CONTENT WARNING:

What follows contains historical accounts that many will find deeply disturbing.

Readers are advised to proceed with care.

There is a pattern that stretches across centuries, curious mind, one that appears whenever a society faces a catastrophe it cannot understand.

When death comes swiftly, when it strikes the healthy as they walk, when it spares some and takes others without reason, the human mind reaches for an explanation.

Often, that explanation has been directed toward the same small minority, in every corner of the world.

This is not to assert the truth or falsehood of any one claim, it is simply to lay before you what has been documented and recorded.

The fears, the charges, the confessions, and the consequences that unfolded when medieval Europe stood face to face with a calamity unlike anything it had ever known.

What follows is what people said, what they believed, and what they did in the shadow of that terror.

You must weigh it for yourself, dear reader.

“If they [the Jews] could kill us all, they would gladly do so, aye, and often do it, especially those who profess to be physicians. They know all that is known about medicine in Germany; They can give poison to a man of which he will die in an hour, or in ten or twenty years; they thoroughly understand this art.”

- Martin Luther, Von den Jüden vnd ihren Lügen 1543

The link between poisoning and secret practices is an old one, dear reader:

"Poisoning was for a long time closely associated with sorcery and magic. Mysterious deaths might be attributed to the one or the other, and both purported to employ occult and sensational forces of nature. The same word was used in the Greek and in the Latin languages for poison and sorcery, for a drug and a philter or magical potion. The fact that men actually were poisoned supported the belief in the possibility of sorcery, and this belief in its turn stimulated excessive credulity in poisons which were thought to act at a distance or after a long lapse of time."

- The Black Death, Johannes Nohl, 1924

Curiously, this suspicion was attached to Jewish medical figures from the earliest periods in history.

Among the first recorded examples was Zedekiah, court physician to Emperor Charles the Bald, whose reputation as a magician exceeded his standing as a healer.

In 877 AD he was accused of poisoning the emperor, and though contemporary sources say little of his fate, it is generally assumed he perished for the charge.

From that point onward, this accusation became familiar.

In 1161 in Bohemia, 86 Jews were burned alive over claims that Jewish physicians had conspired to poison the general population.

Bernardin of Siena reported that a Jewish physician in Avignon had personally confessed to him of causing the deaths of thousands of Christians through poisoning.

Legal restrictions followed:

the Siete Partidas

The great law code of medieval Spain, ruled that no Christian might take medicine prescribed by a Jew unless a Christian physician had examined its contents

We also forbid any Christian from receiving medicine or a purge made by the hands of a Jew; however, a Christian may receive it on the advice of a knowledgeable Jew, provided that it is prepared by the hands of a Christian who understands its ingredients."

— Las Siete Partidas (Partida VII, Title XXIV, Law VIII), compiled c. 1256–1265

By 1610, the medical faculty of Vienna issued an official statement declaring that Jewish physicians were religiously obligated to kill one in every ten Christian patients they treated.

"That Jewish physicians are bound by their laws and precepts to execute and dispatch from life to death every tenth Christian patient by means of poison."

- Decisio Facultatis Medicae Viennensis, 1610

These charges were not confined to mainland Europe either, curious mind:

in England, Queen Elizabeth's own physician, Rodrigo Lopez, a converted Jew, was executed for an alleged plot to poison her

And this suspicion extended far beyond the practice of medicine, dear reader, jews were widely believed to hold special knowledge of poisons and their distribution.

In the Rhineland as early as 1090, Jewish merchants were noted as trading in herbs, salves, and exotic substances imported from the East.

"Wherefore by the page of this our present decree we order and command, that the aforesaid Jews and their freedmen may freely carry on their trade among themselves or with other men, and it shall be lawful for them to exchange their goods with any men whatsoever and to sell any merchandise whatsoever, whether medicines, or any other things..."

- Privilegium Heinrici IV Imperatoris Pro Judaeis Vormatiensibus, 1090

Over time, official policy shifted, rulers who had once protected the right of Jewish merchants to deal in medicinal goods began instead to issue prohibitions.

"We also strictly forbid any Jews from presuming to sell or offer medicines, or confections, or any ointments whatsoever to Christians, since through such arts the hazard of death or unforeseen danger has frequently befallen not a few Christians."

- Privilegium Friderici II. Imperatoris Pro Judaeis Spirensibus, 1238

Church councils and civic ordinances alike warned Christians against purchasing food, wine, or spices from Jewish households.

The Councils of Vienna and Breslau in 1267, and the Statutes of Valladolid in 1412, all stated explicitly that such restrictions were intended to guard against poisoning.

"Item, we order and command that no Jewish man or Jewish woman shall be physicians, nor surgeons, nor apothecaries, nor shall they sell any medicine to any Christian; for on account of the great enmity which the said Jews bear against Christians, great harm and the death of many Christians daily ensues through the medicines and purges given by their hands."

- Leyes de Valladolid, Law XVIII, 1412

Popular belief went further still, it was widely claimed that meat sold by Jews had been cursed or contaminated before sale, and that wine produced by them was deliberately rendered harmful.

"Strictly prohibiting any Christian, whether a cleric or a layman, from buying meat from Jews or eating with them. For the meat sold by them, having been slaughtered according to their wicked rite, is cast off by them as if it were cursed, unclean, and contaminated; it is a grave insult to the Christian faith that what they deem unfit for themselves should be given to Christians to consume."

- Statuta Synodalia Lingonensia, 1404

In Sicily, one ordinance declared that wine, oil, honey, ground spices, meal, indeed anything that could be made into a harmful mixture of an evil nature, must not be bought from Jews.

"...[prohibiting the sale of] oils, honey, and similar liquids, or anything pulverized, like ground spices and meal and other such things, and in general anything from which can be made a harmful mixture of an evil nature, which enters through the mouth and in which secret deceptions may be made."

- Capitula Judaeorum, 1447

Even in the marketplace, rules were enforced, in the Tyrolean town of Bozen, any item touched by a Jew had to be sold immediately, and meat handled by one could only be purchased by a Christian after clear warning had been given.

"When the Jews wish to purchase anything in the market place they must point it out; what they touch they must buy at the seller's price."

"If meat has been touched or stabbed by a Jew, it may be sold to a Christian only after he has been warned of that fact, so that he buys it on his own risk."

- Bozner Stadtrecht, 1437

Long before the great plague of the 1340s arrived, the template was already in place.

Reports of organized well-poisoning were recorded in the Vaud region in 1308, in the Eulenburg area in 1316, and in Franconia in 1319.

"An undated rumor arose in the region of Franconia, where it was shouted by the common people that the wells from which they drew their daily water had been contaminated by the hands of the Jews out of malice against the faithful..."

- Monumenta Germaniae Historica, 1319

Then in 1321, a major scare swept France.

Lepers across large parts of the kingdom were arrested and tortured, confessions emerged claiming that they had been hired by Jews to poison the water supply.

A letter said to have been discovered in Parthenay, translated by a converted Jew, spoke of a grand alliance between Jews, lepers, and Saracens in Spain to wipe out the Christian population of Europe by poisoning every well and spring.

"In the year 1321... a certain letter written in Hebrew was found in the possession of the lepers at Parthenay. This letter, being brought to a converted Jew to be translated into the French tongue, revealed a monstrous compact. It stated that the Jews, the lepers, and the kings of the Saracens in Spain had entered into a grand alliance to destroy the whole Christian population of Europe by poisoning every well and spring. It was written that the Sultan of Babylon had promised the Jews immense wealth if they would execute this destruction, and that the Jews, unable to fulfill the deed alone, had bribed the lepers with promises of cities and principalities to scatter the toxic compounds into the waters."

- Grandes Chroniques de France, 1321

The chronicler of St. Denis recorded that a great and rich Jew had orchestrated the plot, and described a poison compounded of human blood, urine, and herbs.

"A great and rich Jew had hired the lepers to carry out this design and gave them the formula for the poison. A leper captured on the lands of the Lord of Parthenay confessed that he received ten livres to poison the wells of the region, using a compound delivered by the Jews made up of human blood, urine, three types of herbs whose names he did not know or would not disclose, and a consecrated host."

- Grandes Chroniques de France, 1321

Though King Philip V issued an edict punishing only the lepers and making no mention of Jews, the financial consequences soon followed:

the Parlement of Paris levied heavy fines upon Jewish communities across France, and in 1322 Charles IV expelled them entirely

Then in the middle of the 14th-century, the Black Death arrived, and with it, the accusations erupted with a force that reshaped history.

Contemporary writers struggled to find words for what they witnessed.

Boccaccio described how survivors carried fragrant herbs and spices constantly to their nostrils, believing the very air itself had become lethal:

"Instead of incarcerating themselves, these people moved about freely, holding in their hands a posy of flowers, or fragrant herbs, or one of a wide range of spices, which they applied at frequent intervals to their nostrils; thinking it an excellent idea to fortify the brain with smells of that particular sort; for the stench of dead bodies, sickness, and medicines seemed to fill and pollute the whole of the atmosphere."

- Giovanni Boccaccio, The Decameron, Introduction, 1350

From Genoa and Venice:

“Every city, every settlement, every place was poisoned by the contagious pestilence, and their inhabitants, both men and women, died suddenly. And when one person had contracted the illness, he poisoned his whole family even as he fell and died, so that those preparing to bury his body were seized by death in the same way. Thus death entered through the windows."

- Historia de Morbo sive de Mortalitate quae fuit Anno Domini, 1348

In Kilkenny, the chronicler John Clynn left blank pages at the end of his work, noting in case anyone should still be alive in the future.

"But I, Friar John Clyn, of the Order of Friars Minor and of the convent of Kilkenny, have written in this book the notable things which happened in my time, which I saw myself or learned from trustworthy people. And lest the writing should perish with the writer, and the work should fail together with the workman, I leave parchment for the continuation of the work, if by chance any man should remain alive in the future, or any of the sons of Adam should manage to escape this pestilence and continue the work thus begun."

- Annales Hiberniae, 1348-1349

Michele da Piazza described the swift onset of the sickness:

"Breath spread the infection among those speaking together, with one infecting the other… a sort of boil, the size of a lentil, on the thigh or arm… they violently coughed up blood, and after three days' incessant vomiting… they died, and with them died not only anyone who had talked with them, but also anyone who had acquired or touched or laid hands on their belongings."

- Michele da Piazza, Chronicon, 1348

In Avignon, the scale of deceased was staggering, dear reader:

“On a single day 1,312 people died… At Montpellier only seven friars survived out of 140. From 140 Minorites at Marseilles not one remained…"

- Jean de Venette, Chronicle, 1348

When the sickness reached England, the chronicler Henry Knighton wrote:

“It began in the autumn in various places and after racing across the country it ended at the same time in the following year. Cruel death took just two days to burst out all over a town."

- Chronicon Henrici Knighton, 1377-1395

As the horror mounted, so did the search for answers, and once again, the explanation presented itself:

"Some wretched men [Jews] were found in possession of certain powders and were accused of poisoning the wells, with the result that anxious men now refuse to drink water from wells. Many were burnt for this and are being burnt daily."

- Jean de Venette, Chronique de Jean de Venette, 1359-1360

By 1349 the arrests were universal:

“Jews were seized and put in chains and into prison everywhere… The reason for this was a strong suspicion that they planned to destroy the Christians by means of poison, and that they had secretly put poison into wells, springs and rivers."

- Heinrich von Diessenhoven, Chronicon Henrici de Diessenhoven, 1350-1360

It was said, curious mind, that their astrologers had foreseen the catastrophe and chosen their moment deliberately:

“There were some among the Jews who were cunning and learned astrologers and they had forecast the impending mortality from the course of the stars."

- Fritsche Closener, Closeners Chronik, 1348-1349

There is a side to this part of history that is largely absent from modern retellings:

"Accordingly the whole world brutally rose against them, and in Germany and in other countries which had Jewish communities many thousands were indiscriminately butchered, slaughtered and burnt alive by the Christians."

- Chronique de Jean de Venette, 1359-1360

It was at the Castle of Chillon, on the shores of Lake Geneva, that the most famous proceedings were documented in full.

The confessions recorded there formed the template for hundreds of others that followed across Europe.

Balavignus, a Jewish physician from Thonon, was the first to speak.

Under brief questioning he described how Rabbi Jacob of Toledo had sent a boy carrying poison, a powder sewn inside a leather pouch, with orders to cast it into the wells.

He told how he had placed one portion beneath a stone in a spring near his home, and had forbidden his own family from drinking from it.

The following day he repeated the account freely, without coercion.

"The confession made on the fifteenth day of September, in the year of our Lord 1348, in the Castle of Chillon, by the Jews of Neustadt and Thonon... Balavignus, a Jewish physician residing at Thonon, was arrested at Chillon. Being briefly put to the question [subjected to torture], and after a space of time had passed, he confessed that about ten weeks prior, Jacob of Toledo, a Rabbi, had sent to him by a Jewish boy a certain poison... a powder enclosed within a pouch of leather, along with letters commanding him under pain of excommunication to throw this powder into the principal wells..."

- Processus Factus Contra Judaeos de Chillon, 1358

"He further stated that he went secretly by night to a certain spring of water near his own dwelling-place, and placed a portion of the said powder beneath a stone, and from that moment he and his household refrained from drinking from that spring... And on the following day, being the sixteenth day of September, the said Balavignus was brought before the court, where he repeated his entire statement freely and fully, without any application of torture, confirming all that he had spoken before."

- (Same as Above)

Taken to the spot, he pointed out the well, and there in the piping, the linen wrapping was indeed discovered.

He said the poison contained Basilisk, a creature of ancient legend, and that this was why it acted so powerfully.

“The said Mussus was then taken to the spot, and he pointed out the well and the fountain called Bornellorum... and there, inside the piping where he had described it, the linen wrapping containing the toxic substance was indeed discovered and pulled out by the officers."

- Processus Factus Contra Judaeos de Chillon, 1348

"Being asked of what the said poison was composed, he [Balavigny] answered that it was made of a powder containing the flesh of a basilisk, which creature is of such an evil nature that its venom acts instantly, and that this was why the mixture had such power to destroy the bodies of Christians."

- (Same as Above)

Others followed.

Banditono told how poison had arrived from the same source in Toledo, and how he had thrown it into the well at Carutet.

"The said Banditono was brought before the court, and being put to the question, he confessed that a portion of the poison had arrived to him from the same source in Toledo, sent by the hands of a certain Jewish boy, and that he had taken this powder and thrown it into the public well at Carutet, in order that the Christians who drank from it might perish."

- (Same as Above)

Manssiono, at first denying everything, later described how another Jew had threatened him:

“You must put some of the poison into that well, or woe betide you!"

Similar statements were taken from 11 individuals.

They named accomplices, they listed locations, and they described the routes by which the poison had traveled.

These documents were sealed, witnessed, and dispatched across the continent.

In October 1348 at Châtel, Agimet of Geneva gave what is perhaps the most detailed account of all.

He described how Rabbi Peyret in Chambry had given him a small packet and instructed him:

"Distribute it among the wells, cisterns, and springs about Venice and the other places to which you go."

He told of casting it into the main drinking cistern in Venice, then traveling onward through southern Italy, Provence, and the Mediterranean coast, leaving it in public fountains and wells.

When asked whether anyone had died as a result, he answered simply that he had moved on before knowing.

When asked if other Jews were involved, he said he did not know.

"Agimet the Jew, who lived at Geneva and was arrested at Châtel, was there put to the torture a little... he confessed that Rabbi Peyret, a Jew of Chambéry who was a teacher of their law, sent for him and said: 'We have been informed that you are going to Venice... See, I give you a little package, half a span in size, which contains a preparation of poison or venom in a narrow, stitched leather bag. This you are to distribute among the wells, the cisterns, and the springs about Venice and the other places where you go...' He confessed that he threw the packet into the main cistern for water at Venice... and traveled onward through Calabria, Apulia, Toulouse, and the coast of Provence, casting the powder into public fountains... Being asked if any persons had died by reason of the aforesaid poison, he answered that he did not know, because he had passed onward through the country swiftly... Being asked if he knew any other Jews who were part of this deed, he answered that he did not know."

- Instrumentum de Inquisitione Facta Contra Judaeos Ducatus Sabaudiae, 1348

These records still survive.

The proceedings at Chillon, the confession of Agimet, the massacres across Germany, Spain, and France, they are all preserved in archives and chronicles.

They stand as they were written.

What you conclude from them is not mine to say.

They have been set down here as they were recorded, so that you may read them, compare them, and judge what weight they carry, in your own mind and in your own time.

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