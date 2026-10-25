Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

What if... There is a group behind the scenes, writing the scripts, casting the actors, directing from the wings, a performance on Plato's cave wall (presently Our screens, in Their "news"), using live props (bombs, jabs, etc.), and with Us as participatory audience?

And They have been doing this for millennia...

What if They cast psychopaths who are Jewish in high roles on the stage, and use Then to create a scapegoat, so no One looks for Them as the cause of the mess We see?

What if They write much of the history...

I contend that that has the highest probability of being the truth. But... Who knows?

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Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
1d

I learned of this a few years ago. And it has been confirmed by several trusted sources. Given the antihumanity of the "alleged" perpetrators, I have no doubt that they were responsible.

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