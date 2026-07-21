If you believe the modern creation story; the fable of an unexplainable Big Bang, and the subsequent creation of all life on earth, then you probably won’t enjoy this lesson.

Yet, if you are here reading these words, I doubt you believe that fantastical nonsense anyway.

It is the only origin story ever sold whose sole point is to tell you:

you are an accident

You came from nothing, you are going nowhere, and nothing you see around you was made with any purpose.

It’s so hard to believe, dear reader, that nothing gave birth to everything; that lifeless matter gave way to every living thing on earth.

From the birds in the sky, and the fish in the sea, to the seeds in the ground and the flowers in the fields.

All of this, apparently, came from a single-celled organism, something so small you couldn’t even see it.

They want you to believe that this tiny creature is the foundation of everything.

That this creature somehow turned into every seed on Earth.

But it’s not just seeds, however, it also turned into a fish, then from a fish, it grew lungs, legs and consciousness; then turned into everything else.

How many times have you seen a fish walk out of the sea, grow wings and fly away?

I don’t pretend to know your life, curious mind, but I know you’ve never seen a fish fly…

Have you ever seen a microscopic creature turn into a seed, while its brethren simultaneously turned into every other living thing; trillions of different genomes, all from one invisible organism?

How can something so small, without consciousness, gain consciousness?

How did this creature enable itself to grow lungs and legs?

How did this creature create wings from nothing?

How did it learn how to swim, fly and walk; each step perfectly, against every odd, just to survive long enough to become the next thing?

The human eye requires every single part to function.

Every single part works in tandem; remove one, and you see nothing.

How then, did it evolve?

When it needs every part to work at all, what use was half an eye for the millions of years it supposedly took to finish growing?

If we evolved from monkeys, why are there still monkeys?

Better still; how come no other humanoid creatures have evolved from the monkeys we supposedly came from?

If intelligence is just a survival trick, why did only one branch of the tree win it, and win it so completely that the gap between us and the next smartest animal is not a step, but a chasm?

If we come from a monkey, why do we have free will and consciousness and they don’t?

What made us different from every other animal on earth?

What gave us free will, if we live on a world created by random chance?

The theory of evolution was invented in 1859 by Charles Darwin.

Darwin had an interesting family, his grandad in particular; the famous Master Mason, Erasmus Darwin.

Did you know Masons were in the family, dear reader?

Our whole worldly paradigm, the entire story of who we are and where we come from, is built on the foundations of a man with Freemasonry running through his veins.

Does that make you uncomfortable?

It should…

Why is every prominent historic figure tied, in some way, to secret societies or fraternities?

Why do the people who rewrite what the world believes, always seem to belong to the same closed circles, swearing the same oaths in the dark?

I’ll let you figure that one out yourself, curious mind.

And so, we must begin, as we have much ground to cover this evening.

It is knowledge I’m confident has been kept from the limitless mind you were born with.

So please, let me imbue you with some true historical insights; and what better way to begin that than with a man (maybe) who, without doubt, changed the world.

Contenta in Hoc Volumine 📖

Translation:

“WHAT THIS VOLUME CONTAINS

Pimander.

The book of Hermes Trismegistus concerning the wisdom and power of God.

Asclepius.

Another book of the same Hermes concerning the divine will.

Likewise, The Cup of Hermes, by Lazare da San Severino.

The twelve-line poem of Peter of Monterol, addressed to the READER.

Receive this little book, bearing teachings from the realms above:

Honour Hermes, a man of the ancient faith.

Hermes the Thracian, whom Orpheus himself did not equal;

Nor did Linus, son of Calliope.

He surpasses Zalmoxis, together with Cecrops and Eumolpus;

Whom the fame of old declares to have spoken as divine messengers.

This book is of use to those who flee the shadows of the world;

To those who delight in the pure lights of truth.

Here you shall learn what wisdom is, and the highest power;

Here you may come to know the will of the Most High God.

Moreover you shall find the Cup filled with the draught

Of nectar; and you, reader, shall purchase it for the smallest price.

FAREWELL.”

The book we are working with, dear reader, is a 1505 printed edition of the collected hermetic writings.

Its original Latin title is Contenta in Hoc Volumine, meaning What is contained in this volume.

It was printed 521 years ago, is held today in the National Central Library of Florence, and for almost all of those five centuries it has been kept out of general circulation and out of mainstream history books.

Let us be perfectly clear on who wrote what, because this is where most accounts lie to you on purpose.

The two oldest core texts in this volume, Pimander and Asclepius, are the ancient writings that have been ascribed to Hermes Trismegistus for well over two thousand years.

He is the figure the Egyptians called Thoth, the man once held as real as the sun, whom modern history has tried to turn into nothing but a myth.

The preface pages are not written by Hermes, they were written was written nearly fifteen hundred years later by Marsilio Ficino of Florence, the most famous scholar of the Renaissance, introducing these older texts to his patron Cosimo de Medici.

The third work in the book, the Crater Hermetis or Cup of Hermes, was written in the late 1400s by the scholar Lazare da San Severino, drawing directly from the same ancient hermetic teachings.

This 1505 edition was compiled and prepared for print by Jacques Lefevre d'Etaples, another leading scholar of the age who had access to the oldest surviving manuscripts in Europe.

Inside this single volume you get three distinct parts.

First, Pimander.

The ancient text on the wisdom and power of God.

It lays out how the world was made by a conscious, living mind, not random collision, it explains what a human being truly is, and why we are here.

Second, Asclepius.

The ancient text on the divine will.

It teaches that nothing happens by pure chance; that every tide, every season, every turn of a human life moves within an order far older and wiser than any modern theory.

Third, the Cup of Hermes.

Lazare da San Severino's explanation of how a person must prepare their own mind and soul to receive the kind of truth Hermes spoke of.

How to become a vessel strong enough to hold real wisdom, instead of just repeating what you are told.

Now think about this for a moment.

For thousands of years, the greatest minds of every civilisation studied these writings.

Kings sent messengers to get copies.

Priests guarded the manuscripts.

When the printing press was new, men like Ficino and Lefevre risked their positions and their safety to make sure these words were not lost forever.

They did not do that for fairy tales.

They did not do that for made up myth.

They did it because they knew these texts carried the oldest and truest account of who we are that had survived into their time.

Then, 354 years after this book was printed, the world was given a different story.

Charles Darwin published his theory of evolution.

A theory built on the earlier work of his grandfather Erasmus Darwin, a high ranking Master Mason.

A story that says you are an accident, that you came from nothing, that every living thing grew from one invisible speck.

That story was put in every school, put in every textbook, told to every child as undisputed fact.

This book was not.

Ask yourself why.

Why is one unproven theory from a man with deep secret society ties treated as gospel, while the teachings that guided humanity for millennia are locked away in libraries and dismissed as myth?

Why is every person who reshapes what the world believes always found to be connected to the same closed circles, swearing the same oaths in the dark?

It is not an accident.

It is never an accident.

If you can convince a person they are a random accident, you have already conquered them.

They will not reach for higher things, they will not demand real truth, and they will not look for the divine spark inside themselves, because they have already been told it never existed.

This book is the opposite of that lie.

It does not speak in confusing riddles to make you feel stupid; it speaks plainly.

It tells you the world is ordered, it tells you your life has purpose, and it tells you the wisdom you have been taught does not exist has been sitting in print for over half a millennium, waiting for someone brave enough to stop accepting the fake story and pick it up.

You are that someone now.

Translation:

“Marsilio Ficino of Florence’s introduction to the books of Hermes Trismegistus, addressed to Cosimo de’ Medici.

In the time when Moses was born and flourished, so the astrologers tell us, there lived Prometheus the physician and his brother Atlas.

Atlas was the maternal grandfather of the elder Mercury, and from that line came Hermes Trismegistus. We know this for certain from the writings of Augustine, and also from Cicero and Lactantius and many other authors in their turn. Some say he lived five generations before Pythagoras, others three. The Egyptians called him Thoth. The Greeks called him Trismegistus, which means Thrice Greatest.

He lived in the west of Egypt. He gave the Egyptians their laws and their letters. He was the first to devise characters for writing, shaped like the forms of animals and trees. He was held in such high honour among men that he was even numbered among the gods. Many temples were built to his name. His name was spoken with such reverence that no ordinary person was allowed to pronounce it lightly. The first month of the Egyptian year was named after him among the Egyptians, and the city where he was born is called Hermopolis by the Greeks, which means the city of Hermes.

He was called Thrice Greatest because he was the greatest philosopher, the greatest priest, and the greatest king that ever lived. For among the Egyptians, as Plato writes, kings were chosen from the order of priests. The man who was selected to rule was always the one who stood above all other philosophers in sharpness of mind and depth of teaching. So Hermes established the offices of the priests, the sacred rites of the gods, and the whole order of religious life. Afterwards he was raised to the dignity of a king, and by the good order of his laws and his deeds he surpassed the glory of all kings that came after him.

Because of all this he rightly earned the name of the Greatest. Among philosophers he was the first. Among those who study the natural world he was the first to contemplate the power of God. He was the first to lay out the proper order of things, and from him the whole later study of theology takes its name and its beginning. He was the first to hold the second part of the ancient teachings. Orpheus was the first to receive initiation from Hermes, then Aglaophemus learned theology from Orpheus, then Pythagoras was the pupil of Aglaophemus, and Philolaus was the teacher of our own divine Plato.

So the whole theology of the Greeks is woven together from one source, flowing out like a river from Hermes through Plato. Hermes wrote many books about all things pertaining to the knowledge of divine matters. In them he speaks of things that are above death, of the hidden mysteries that are only spoken of with fear, of oracles that tell of things to come. He wrote of the proper rites of religion. No man before him wrote of the judgement after death, of the rising again of the body, of the return to the blessed glory of heaven, of the prayers and supplications offered to God.

All of these things Augustine writes about, doubting whether they should be published or not, because they speak openly of the making of demons. Lactantius however does not doubt at all, but commends them as the words of a prophet. There are many books of Hermes, but two are held above all others. The first is called Pimander, which speaks of the power and wisdom of God. The second is called Asclepius, which was translated into Latin after many ages. At last it was brought from Macedonia into Italy through the diligence of Leonardo Pistoiese.

It came to my hands through a pious monk. I however, stirred by your exhortations, have turned it from the Greek language into Latin as smoothly as I could, and have dedicated the little work to your happy name. For it is right that what is offered to you first should be offered also to the learned Greeks, and to those who are eager for Greek study. Nor is it a work to be despised by the pious philosophers, so long as it is read with the piety of the kingly mind, if I may speak so, lest the power of wisdom, which is useful to all, be hindered.

But since we must defend the books of Mercury, let us first look at their title, Pimander, because four persons speak in the dialogue. They are arranged in order. He first wrote the book in Egyptian letters; then, in passing into the Greek language, the Egyptian mysteries were communicated. The purpose of this work is to teach the power and wisdom of the divine. But since the divine works are twofold in kind: the first remains in its own nature, the second is poured out as an image, and this image conceives the first and most perfect world; the second indeed is the middle of the second, the temporal and partly true, and they dispute at length about the operations of the world.

But what is power, what is wisdom, in what order they begin, how they progress outward, moreover how the things produced are perfected, how they are joined, how they differ, let each reader judge by the author himself. The order of the volume is such that in the fourteen dialogues we distinguish the first three dialogues as Pimander. The fourth holds Trismegistus. The third, Asclepius. The fourth, Tatianus. Understand therefore that Mercury in the divine matters of Asclepius says that Tatian is untaught.

The divine cannot teach one who has not learned. And since we cannot find in human works anything above nature, the divine work therefore is light; that we may look upon the very sun with true light. But the light of the divine mind is not now poured into the soul unless the soul itself, as the moon to the sun, is turned wholly toward the mind. Nor does it turn to the mind unless the mind itself first turns it.

For the mind is not prized first if deception and false mists have not been stripped away. Therefore because of this, Mercury, using modes of riddles and phantasmal shadows, leads men by the hand to remove them. Most of all Pimander, in which the divine mind flows into this one. From this order, all things are: first in God, then existing, then to be managed, then contemplated.

Finally, by the divine light, many things are revealed which are explained to other men. This is the purpose of the book; its title declares its purpose.

Therefore, O true Cosimo, may you read happily, and live well, and reign in peace.”

The words of this preface, dear reader, carry a weight that cannot be dismissed by anyone willing to read it without prejudice.

They speak of Hermes not as a shadow from a half remembered fable, but as a man of flesh and bone, with a line of ancestors stretching back to Atlas and Prometheus.

A life lived in the same age as Moses, a birthplace known by name and a month of the year set aside in his honour by the people of the Nile.

They record the two names he carried across borders, Thoth to the Egyptians and Trismegistus to the Greeks; calling on the most respected writers from the ancient world to confirm every detail as fact rather than fancy.

People do not build cities, name seasons, or trace family lines for characters that never existed.

They do not guard their writings in temples, pass them from generation to generation at risk of life and limb, for stories made up to amuse children.

The title he was given explains plainly enough to anyone who reads the rest of the account.

Thrice Greatest meant he stood above all others in three separate paths of life; paths most men struggle to walk even one of with any integrity.

He was the greatest king who ever ruled, the greatest priest who ever served the divine, and the greatest philosopher who ever sought after truth.

Plato himself wrote that among the Egyptians, rulers were never chosen by birthright or by the force of arms; but lifted from the ranks of priests solely by the depth of their understanding and the justice of their judgement.

Hermes was the first to hold all three offices together.

He gave the people laws by which they could live in peace, letters by which they could preserve memory, and the first system of writing shaped to mirror the forms of the animals, trees, and stars that surrounded them.

He built the structure of temple life and ordered the rites of worship, so that every act carried meaning beyond the surface of the world; when he took the throne he governed with such wisdom that every ruler who followed was measured against his standard and found wanting.

What I find most striking is the unbroken chain of teaching laid out across the pages; a line of transmission erased entirely from every modern history book, and every school curriculum you will ever encounter.

Hermes passed his knowledge first to Orpheus who carried it forward to Aglaophemus who in turn taught Pythagoras who raised Philolaus who became the teacher of Plato himself.

All of the thought that the western world now claims as its own, all of the philosophy held up as the foundation of our civilisation, did not spring fully formed from the hills of Greece.

It travelled slowly and carefully from the banks of the Nile, through four separate teachers before ever reaching the mind of the man we now call the father of western thought…

This is not presented as guesswork or speculation.

It is written as simple established fact, accepted without question by every educated person alive in the year these words were first printed.

Augustine himself wrote of these texts with a hesitation born of recognition, for he saw within them truths the church had long claimed as its own exclusive property.

Lactantius felt no such hesitation, and called them nothing less than the words of a prophet speaking for the divine.

Of all the works attributed to him, it is said that two were always held above the rest, curious mind.

Pimander spoke of the wisdom and power of God, and the shape of the world as it was first conceived.

Asclepius spoke of the divine will that moves through all things, holding them in order.

The second text vanished from common sight for nearly a thousand years, dear reader, copied in silence by monks in hidden rooms, carried across borders in secret, protected from those who would have burned every last page to ash.

It emerged again only at the very end of the 14th-century, when a man named Leonardo Pistoiese carried it over land from Macedonia to Italy; placing it in hands capable of understanding its value.

From there it was translated from Greek into Latin.

The account records that the words were first set down in Egyptian characters long before Greece ever rose as a power in the world, then passed across the sea into Greek, then into Latin, and now half a millennium later, dear reader, they come to you in English, travelling across five centuries and three languages to reach a mind ready to receive them.

The teachings themselves follow a strict, and deliberate order.

All of the divine works exist in two separate but connected parts.

There is the first eternal realm that never changes, held as it always has been within the mind of the source of all things.

There is then the image of that realm poured out into matter, to form the world we walk upon every day.

The first remains perfect and permanent, beyond the reach of time.

The second is temporary, a reflection that holds only part of the original truth, moving always through cycles of growth and decay.

Fourteen separate dialogues make up the full collection of the writings.

The first three are gathered under the name Pimander, next come the direct words spoken by Trismegistus to those close to him.

After that is the teaching given to Asclepius, and finally the instruction delivered to Tatian.

There is one passage in particular that ties every word of this preface directly to the questions I opened this entire work with, and it deserves to be sat with for as long as it takes to land properly.

The divine cannot reach a mind still clouded by deception, and false belief.

Light from the source will never enter a soul turned away from it, just as moonlight will never fall on the face of the moon angled away from the sun.

The soul will never turn of its own accord first.

Something must move it from outside itself, and neither movement nor reception can ever happen until the mists of untruth covering sight are wiped away.

This is the reason Hermes spoke so often in riddles, images and veiled turns of phrase.

Not to confuse, or to make himself seem wiser than those who listened.

It was because he understood that people cannot be handed truth they have not earned the strength to hold.

He used the forms of speech to lead a person slowly out of the lies they had been taught to accept, to force them to question every assumption they carried, to show them that the version of the world sold to them from birth is only a thin veil stretched over something far older, far larger than they have been allowed to imagine.

He drew the veil back one small fold at a time, so that eyes unaccustomed to brightness would not be blinded by all the light at once.

Stop now, curious mind, and ask yourself why none of this is ever taught in the schools of the western world.

Ask why a man born in the nineteenth century, grandson to a high ranking Master Mason, is presented to every child as the final authority on where we come from, his theory built from the ground up to frame all of life as a random accident with no purpose and no meaning beyond survival.

Ask why the manuscripts, the witnesses, and the unbroken three thousand year line of teaching are dismissed out of hand as myth, and superstition without ever being examined.

Ask why one man is elevated to the status of a God, while another is buried so deep that most people alive today have never even heard his name.

It is not an oversight.

It is never an oversight.

This preface is more than just an introduction to an old book, it is a piece of evidence written 521 years ago by one of the sharpest scholars of the age, testifying in plain language that the figure modern history has worked so hard to erase was once held to be as real as the sun rising each morning.

This proves that the wisdom we are told never existed was once the very bedrock upon which all educated thought was built.

It shows us, dear reader, that the story of accidental life and meaningless existence is a very new invention, brought in specifically to replace something far older, far truer, and far more dangerous to the people who have built their power on keeping the rest of us small and obedient.

Hermes did not write these books to convince anyone of their own insignificance.

He wrote them to remind every person who reads them of what they carry within themselves.

A soul capable of turning itself toward the source of all light.

A world built not by chance but by deliberate order.

A purpose for every life born into it.

And perhaps that, curious mind, is the reason why he was hidden away for so long.

So, a poignant moment, then, to cast our gaze over some of Hermes sacred words.

Translation:

“THE BOOK OF HERMES TRISMEGISTUS CONCERNING THE POWER AND WISDOM OF GOD

Translated from Greek into Latin by Marsilio Ficino of Florence, dedicated to Cosimo de' Medici. Pimander.

As I pondered the nature of all things within my mind and lifted my understanding toward higher things, my bodily senses grew heavy and still. Just as happens to those overcome by weariness or deep sleep, the sight of my eyes grew dim. Then it seemed to me that some vast and boundless form stood before me, calling my name again and again. And the voice said Ask and you shall learn what you wish to know. Ask and you shall understand all things. I said And who are you that speaks to me? I am Pimander, the mind of the Most High. I answered I desire above all else to understand the nature of what is, whence it comes, and for what purpose it exists. He said Receive then into your mind all that you are able to hold, and you shall learn.

While he spoke, the appearance of all things changed before my eyes. The whole world unfolded, and I beheld a vision beyond all description. I saw a light that shone with its own radiance, clear and bright, filling every part of the heavens. Slowly that light drew downward, wrapping itself around me. Then came darkness, heavy and gloomy, coiling like smoke or mist. Presently the darkness began to thin and rise, revealing a depth beyond measure. Then I heard a voice so gentle it seemed to issue from the light itself. It was the voice of the Most High. And the voice spoke to me.

All things were one, and that one was all things. Within that one was the mind and the spirit that holds all things together. There was no material substance, no shape, no form. Only the will of God, which brought forth the elements one by one. Air rose upward bearing spirit within it. Fire shone forth from the air. Beneath air and fire lay earth and water each mingling with the other yet each remaining distinct. The earth stood firm and the water flowed, and between them the air moved sustaining all things. Nothing was separate yet all things were made plain by their order. No part of this may be grasped by bodily sight alone. Only the mind may understand what has been shown.

Pimander spoke again saying Look closely and understand what you see. That light am I. That mind am I. I am the first of all things. Look within yourself and you shall see the same order written there. The light that you behold is the word of God. And the mind of God dwells within that light. The one is the source from which all things come. The other is the hand that shapes them into being. That mind knows all things and sees all things and what it wills that becomes. All things are from God and through God and in God. There is nothing that is not of God. Nothing that was not made through the word. Nothing that does not live and move and have its being in the Most High.

And this order and arrangement is called fate. For everything that exists flows outward from the word drawn together by the elements that make up the whole. All things are formed of fire and air and earth and water. These four are the roots of all that is seen. They are woven together in perfect balance each giving way to the next in an endless cycle. The mind of God moves through all things holding them in motion yet remaining still. It shapes the stars above and the stones below and all things in between. From the highest heavens to the lowest earth all things follow the same law. Nothing is left to chance. Nothing is without purpose.

All living creatures were formed from these same elements woven together by the same wisdom. They have body and breath and movement yet they do not share in the divine reason. They walk upon the earth and swim in the waters and fly in the air each after their own kind. But human beings were made for something more. Formed from the same elements yet given a share in the mind of God. They were made to look upon the works of the Most High to understand the order of the world and to rise above the measure of all other living things. All things were placed beneath their feet yet they were made to turn their eyes toward heaven.

When human beings behold the world and understand its order they rise above the beasts and become like the mind that made them. When they know the source of all things they return to that from which they came. The body returns to the elements from which it was taken but the soul returns to the mind of God. This is the great mystery. All things are part of one whole. All things came from one source. All things shall return to that same source.

Human beings are the greatest wonder of all creation. Made of earth yet bearing heaven within. Mortal in form yet capable of knowing the immortal. Bound by time yet able to grasp the eternal. All other things keep their own place and their own nature. Only human beings were given the power to choose. To rise upward or to fall away. To know God and become like God or to forget their own origin and remain among the dust.

This is the hidden wisdom.

The harmony that holds the universe together is the same harmony written into the human soul. To know yourself is to know the whole world. To understand your own nature is to understand the nature of all things. And when you know who you truly are you shall return to the source from which you came. You shall become one with the mind that made all things.

And that is the end of all seeking.”

As we read these words, curious mind, we see that the vision does not begin with a grand display of power meant to dazzle, or overwhelm the one who receives it.

There is no fire falling from heaven, no trumpet call shaking the ground beneath his feet, no army of messengers appearing in the sky to announce what is about to be spoken.

Instead everything begins in stillness, when the noise of the world falls away and the mind turns inward to a place of quiet waiting, and it is only then that the light appears, and the voice speaks from within that silence.

This tells us something fundamental about the nature of the wisdom being set down here, dear reader, something that runs contrary to almost every teaching we are offered today.

The source of all things is not far away, standing beyond the reach of ordinary people or locked away behind walls and rituals and layers of authority, it is closer than breath and nearer than thought itself, and the only thing that ever stands between a person and that understanding is the constant clamour of the world drowning out what is already waiting within.

From that single revelation the whole shape of reality unfolds in perfect order, not thrown together at random, or pulled this way and that by blind and indifferent forces.

Each element rises or falls exactly where it belongs, air carrying spirit upward, fire shining forth to give light and warmth, earth and water holding their place; sustaining all things that rest upon them.

Nothing struggles against its own nature, nothing fights to become something it was never meant to be, and every part serves its purpose willingly within the greater whole.

This is what is meant by the ancient saying that all things are one, that the endless variety and beauty we see around us is not proof of separation or chaos, but rather the very same living truth expressing itself in countless different forms and endless ways, each revealing another facet of the one source from which everything comes.

That same order is not written only in the stars above, or the turning of the seasons; it is written into the very substance of the person reading these words right now.

The elements that make up the world make up your body also, and the same wisdom that holds the universe together is the very thing capable of understanding it, which is exactly why you are able to look out upon creation and recognise something familiar rather than staring at something entirely foreign.

To understand the harmony woven through the world is to begin understanding the harmony within yourself, and to truly know yourself is to know the source from which all things proceed, because the part can only ever truly know the whole by looking inward, and recognising the same order reflected there.

Every living creature shares in the substance of the world and breathes the same breath, yet only human beings were given the ability to turn back upon themselves, to look outward, and then turn that same gaze inward, to ask where we came from, what we are, and why we are here.

This is the difference, and this is the freedom granted to us alone, that we may choose to walk toward the light that gave us being, or fix our eyes only upon the dust and forget our own origin; no force compels that choice nor stands in judgement of it, because the gift carries with it the entire weight of responsibility, and the freedom to accept or reject what is offered.

When the body finally returns to the elements from which it came, as all things must in their season, what you have learned and recognised within yourself does not vanish with the flesh, because what knows is not the dust but the light that saw through it, and that light returns to the source from which it came, carrying with it every understanding gained along the way.

This is the great truth these pages lay open, that you were not formed by accident nor placed here without purpose, that the wisdom most people spend their whole lives searching for outside themselves is already waiting quietly within, and that once you truly know who, and what you are, you need never seek anywhere else.

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And so, dear reader, one of the most important lessons we have had, one that demands reflection, so that is what we shall do.

From the earliest parts of our childhood we are taught one single account of existence, where everything arose from chaos, order emerged from chance, and life assembled itself without plan, without direction, and without any guiding hand at all.

This is presented to us as a settled fact, spoken with absolute certainty, printed in every book, and taught to every generation, yet nowhere does this account ever explain why we perceive order rather than confusion everywhere we look, why living things follow such precise and consistent patterns, or why the human mind is capable of grasping those patterns in the first place.

The ancient writings preserve an entirely different understanding, one that matches honest observation far better, where order existed before form, intelligence preceded matter, and a living mind conceived the whole design before bringing it into being.

Every part holds its proper place, every element serves its purpose, and human beings were fashioned not just to exist within creation, but to understand it; to recognise the wisdom woven into every part, and to turn back toward the source from which all things come.

If you can convince a soul it appeared by accident, it will live without aim, convince a soul it belongs to nothing greater and it will never reach higher; remove purpose from the story and you remove dignity from the person.

This is the purpose of the narrative we are all expected to accept, it shrinks the human spirit, lowers our gaze, and makes us look only at the ground while claiming nothing of value lies above.

The truth preserved across these pages was never truly lost, only hidden, because we were fashioned intentionally, placed here with meaning, and carry within us the very same nature that ordered the stars.

Once this understanding takes root within the mind every imposed limitation falls away, authority built on falsehood loses all weight, and a person finally understands exactly why such wisdom was buried for so long.

Your presence here means more to me than any contribution; please know you never need give anything to read these words, for your attention and curiosity are gifts enough.

If however you wish to support this work, every offering goes toward acquiring old books, accessing archives, and bringing these long‑forgotten truths into the light so they may be shared freely with all who seek them.

Thank you for being a part of this search for meaning, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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