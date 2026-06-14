Having retreated from the exhausting charade of modern theatre, I find myself in the rare luxury of solitude.

I occupy these hours, dear reader, in the pursuit of the written word; a practice you recognise well from my relentless output.

Yet, in navigating the currents of both historic and contemporary records, one image repeats with a frequency that demands attention:

the Western Wall in Jerusalem

I concluded that it would be a rather illuminating exercise to compile an expansive archive of these moments, purely for the sake of observation.

As a student of history, I am inherently drawn to the mechanics of tradition; and what better way to deconstruct a pattern than to catalog the participants who uphold it.

These men and women are, in their own right, patrons of history; though the history they inhabit occupies a sphere quite distinct from the lessons we examine together, curious mind.

I hold no allegiance to the scaffolding of modern religion, yet I find its tremors upon the world an essential study in human alignment.

It presents a peculiar contradiction:

we are told that modern science has dismantled the divine, clearing a path for the cold certainty of Scientism and secularism, yet the architects of our global order frequently bow before that which they claim to have surpassed

If we are instructed that we are just the products of a cosmic accident, yet the stewards of our world act as if they serve a higher mandate, one must ask:

why should we accept the premise they refuse to live by?

While I adhere to no institutional doctrine, I recognise a creative force that defies containment.

God does not reside within the carved limestone of a church, a mosque, or a synagogue:

the true temple is the vessel you inhabit

You require no structure forged by human hands to convene with the source of this realm.

Let this serve as a subtle reminder:

dogma and scripture are the ink of men, not the voice of the divine

Before we proceed, observe the architecture of this collection; I have partitioned the archive into specific strata:

Politicians

Celebrities

Billionaires

Religious Leaders

Nobility

If you seek a motive for this undertaking, understand it as a study in continuity and the quiet, visual transparency of those who hold the levers of our world.

Politicians

Vladimir Putin - President of Russia

Dmitry Medvedev - Former President of Russia

George W. Bush - Former President of America

Bill Clinton - Former President of America

Hilary Clinton - Former President of America

Barack Obama - Former President of America

Donald Trump - President of America

Melanie Trump - America’s First Lady

Nigel Farage - British Politician

Emmanuel Macron - President of France

Volodymyr Zelensky - President of Ukraine

Boris Johnson - Former Prime Minister of Britain

*Tony Blair & Gordon Brown* - Former Prime Ministers of Britain

(See comments)

David Cameron - Former Prime Minister of Britain

Shinzo Abe - Former Prime Minister of Japan

Javier Milei - President of Argentina

Petr Macinka - Deputy Prime Minister of Czech Republic

Wang Qishan - Vice President of China

Edi Rama - Prime Minster of Albania

Piyash Goyal - Indian Minister of Commerce

Semaya Kenneth Kumba - Minister of South Sudan

Daniel Noboa - President of Ecuador

Santiago Peña - President of Paraguay

Viktor Orban - Prime Minister of Hungary

Celebrities

Chuck Norris - American Actor

Tommy Robinson - British Influencer

Mariah Carey - American Singer

Will Smith - American Actor

Kevin Spacey - American Actor

Dame Helen Mirren - British Actress

Morgan Freeman - American Actor

Pamela Anderson - American Model

Ivanka Trump - President of Americas Daughter

Justin Timberlake - American Singer

Red Hot Chilli Peppers - American Band

Barbara Streisand - American Singer

Justin Bieber - American Singer

Michael Jackson - American Singer

Frankie Valli - Italian Singer

Jerry Seinfeld - American Actor

Jennifer Lopez - American Singer

The Rolling Stones - British Band

Val Kilmer - American Actor

Shakira - Colombian Singer

Rihanna - Barbadian Singer

Aerosmith - American Band

Billionaires

Elon Musk - Tesla

Robert Craft - New England Patriots

Sheldon Adelson - Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Leonardo Farkas - Mining Magnate

Jared Kushner - American Investor

Roman Abramovich - Russian Oligarch

Donald Trump - President of America

Jack Ma - Alibaba

Religious Leaders

Delai Lama - Buddism

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby - Christian

Pope Francis - Roman Catholic

Pope Benedict XVI - Roman Catholic

Pope John Paul II - Roman Catholic

Nelson Mandela - Christian

Nobility

Prince William - Prince of Wales

Reza Pahlavi - Exiled Crown Prince of Iran

Juan Carlos I - Former King of Spain

Princess Chulabhorn - Princess of Thailand

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And so, dear reader, quite a difference to the usual lesson, but a profound one all the same.

The Western Wall exists as an architectural paradox, a calcified archive of human yearning that remains utterly deaf to the frantic declarations of the living.

We approach the limestone, whether clad in the vestments of Rome, the finery of exile, or the sharp suits of modern statecraft, believing that by making contact, we might graft our fleeting names onto the permanence of the ages.

It is a vanity of the highest order, a desperate search for gravity in a world that is fundamentally composed of smoke and mirrors.

These figures, these potentates of faith and politics, arrive at the barrier to perform a silent transaction, offering their secrets to the mortar as if the stones themselves held the keys to legitimacy.

They are architects of their own historical narratives, attempting to borrow the authority of the ancient to justify the volatility of the present.

Yet, the stone does not acknowledge the hierarchy of those who touch it.

It receives the hand of the prince with the same sterile indifference as the hand of the pauper, absorbing the fervor of the prayer into a void that has seen empires rise, turn to dust, and be forgotten, all while it remains unchanged.

This entire sequence reveals the unsettling truth about power:

it is perpetually insecure, forever searching for a foundation deeper than the shifting sands of public opinion or divine favour

The ritual at the wall is not just an act of worship, but an exercise in historical anchoring, a futile attempt to prove to oneself that one belongs to a continuum rather than a chaotic, brief, and isolated spark in the dark.

We mistake the silence of the wall for wisdom, the density of the barrier for destiny, and in doing so, we are left only with our own reflections, staring back from the cracks in the rock, desperately hoping that the silence might one day offer an answer.

But the wall is not a witness; it is just an object, and we are the ghosts haunting its surface, mistaking our own desperate need for meaning for the architecture of the universe itself.

Please understand that any form of material offering is entirely unnecessary; your presence, your engagement, and the sharpening of your own intellect are the only things that hold true weight here.

Wealth of spirit and the dedication of time are vastly superior to any donation, and they are the only requirements for participation.

However, should the impulse to contribute arise, know that every resource is channelled toward the procurement of rare texts and the expansion of access to knowledge that might otherwise remain locked away in ivory towers or forgotten archives.

It is a humble endeavor, intended to bypass the performative vanity of global stages and instead build a quiet, enduring library of thought.

We are not curating relics of power, but the tools of understanding, ensuring that as the world continues to move on and leave its ghosts behind, we remain equipped with the depth and clarity to discern the architecture beneath the surface.

Your contribution is not a tribute to a site, but an investment in the clarity of the vision we are building together.

Thank you, for browsing this catalog, dear reader.

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