Alternative History

Alternative History

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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
4h

The central banks are the modern day coin clippers.

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
4h

Fascinating history that I had only seen bits of previously. It certainly appears as the ‘crown’ robbed the Jews of their wealth in preparation for expulsion and to set up the church’s part of the next steps to ensure papal power was retained. The entire citizenry would have still been in basic ignorance of the Bible as Latin was the tongue for mass and the poor no access to books for another couple of centuries. (Similar of what has been done to those in Africa.). Theft of resources.

Nothing new under the sun. Thank you, Jordan!

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