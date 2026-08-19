The Rothschild family is recognised today as the richest family on the planet, dear reader, and it has been this way for centuries.

The family descends from Mayer Amschel Rothschild, a court Jew born in Germany who established his banking business in the 1760s.

Mayer went on to build the most influential network of banks across Europe, and he did it with the help of his five sons.

Together, they funded global affairs, and worked their way into becoming the wealthiest family the world had ever seen.

What many do not know, curious mind, is that Mayer A. Rothschild pre‑arranged marriages within the family.

He set it up so that female members had very limited options when it came to securing their inheritance; the only way they could ensure they would receive their share of the family wealth was to marry their own cousins.

It was an effective way to keep money within the family, as unethically disgusting as it is.

Throughout their history, there is a long line of decisions and dealings that many would call unethical, all of which laid the foundation for the immense wealth they hold today.

Mayer’s five sons:

Nathan, James, Salomon, Carl, and Amschel

established banks across Europe:

London, Paris, Frankfurt, Vienna, and Naples

From these five centres, dear reader, the Rothschilds grew into the most powerful business family on the planet.

Between 1799 and 1815, Europe was torn apart by the Napoleonic Wars, a series of vast conflicts fought between France under Napoleon Bonaparte and the nations aligned against him.

By the early 1800s, the Rothschilds already had their people established across the continent.

This gave them a position of influence that no one else could match, and they used it.

It was during these years that they truly secured their place as the richest, most elite family on Earth.

Both the Austrian army and British forces contracted Mayer Rothschild, and his network to supply everything from wheat and uniforms, to horses and military equipment.

On top of that, they were entrusted with arranging the payment of British financial subsidies to their allies across the continent.

Through commissions on these transactions alone, the family’s wealth grew to staggering proportions.

But perhaps their most famous, and most controversial move came at the Battle of Waterloo in June 1815.

In the hours after the battle ended, long before anyone else in Britain knew the outcome, the Rothschilds began selling stocks.

The market watched closely, and when they saw the Rothschilds selling, everyone assumed Napoleon had won.

Panic swept across the exchange.

Prices crashed.

When they hit their lowest point, the Rothschilds bought everything in sight; walking away with enormous, almost unimaginable profits.

By using their private network of messengers and their position across nations, they pulled ahead of the rest of the world, and never looked back.

They bailed out governments, moved markets, and amassed a fortune that has outlasted every empire of that age.

Some say it was brilliant, some say it was wrong, I say they are a blight to the human race, but it made them richer than anyone had ever been before.

Given their network of banks and immense wealth across the 19th century, curious mind, the Rothschild family pioneered international high finance right through Europe’s industrial age.

They were instrumental in building railway systems across the world, and in financing vast government projects; none more significant than the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal became another immensely profitable investment for the family.

If you look at a map, dear reader, you can see exactly why this route matters; it connects Europe directly to Africa and Asia, cutting journeys in half.

The Rothschilds saw that potential, and they took full advantage.

Britain recognised immediately how vital the canal would be for trade, but they objected to the forced Egyptian labour used to build it, and saw the French-led project as a threat to their own power and finances.

And so, over eleven years, beginning December 15th 1858, the canal was built.

By this time, the Rothschilds effectively held the British purse strings, they had funded Britain’s major wars throughout the 19th century.

So in 1875, when Britain wanted to buy the canal shares, they turned not to another government, but to N M Rothschild & Sons.

The bank advanced the money directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, acting in effect as Britain’s banker.

The price was £4 million, equal to over £550 million today.

Disraeli was a close personal friend of Lionel de Rothschild, according to the record, this entire transaction was agreed on a gentleman’s handshake; no formal contract, no security, nothing but trust.

Think about that, curious mind.

Britain wanted the control and the profit, but they did not want to be seen supporting the forced labour, the slavery, that built the canal.

So they borrowed the money, bought the shares, and repaid the loan in full within five months.

They walked away with one of the most valuable assets on Earth, and faced none of the criticism.

A very unethical and immoral move.

As we have discussed, Mayer Amschel Rothschild sent his five sons out across Europe at the start of the 19th century; each to found a bank in a major capital.

From those five centres, they grew more powerful than many of the very governments they operated alongside.

They funded industrialisation, built railways, and loaned vast sums to nations; all while shaping the direction of the continent itself.

The English Branch

Founded in 1798 by Nathan Mayer Rothschild, the third son; he began in Manchester, moved to London, and established N M Rothschild & Sons.

It was this bank that funded Britain through the Napoleonic Wars, and financed the subsidies Britain sent to its allies.

From there, they backed the Suez Canal, railways, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and military projects; layer upon layer of influence.

The London house stayed in family hands for generations, under Lionel, then Anthony, then Sir Evelyn.

When Sir Evelyn retired in 2003, the English and French branches merged, consolidating still further, under David René de Rothschild.

The French Branches

There have been two major Rothschild presences in France.

The first began with James Mayer de Rothschild, the youngest son; he established de Rothschild Frères in Paris, and after the Napoleonic Wars, he became the driving force behind France’s railways and mining industries, the very foundations of its industrial power.

By 1980, the Paris business employed 2,000 people and turned over 26 billion francs; around €4 billion.

In 1982 came a near-fatal blow:

the French government under François Mitterrand nationalised the bank

It was stripped from the family and renamed, but Baron David de Rothschild stayed.

With just three employees and €830,000, he started again.

Today the Paris operation is a cornerstone of their global empire, and the Rothschild name sits at the very top of international investment banking across Britain, France, and Italy.

The Austrian Branch

In Vienna, Salomon Mayer Rothschild established his bank in the 1820s, and the Austrian branch rose to immense wealth and standing, but the crash of 1929 brought it all under terrible strain.

Baron Louis von Rothschild fought to shore up the Creditanstalt, Austria’s largest bank, desperate to stop it from collapsing, yet even that could not save them.

When the Second World War came, they were forced to surrender their bank to the Nazis and flee the country.

Their palaces; great, sprawling estates across Vienna lived in for generations, were confiscated, looted, and destroyed.

The Rothschilds were also deeply involved in the independence of Brazil from Portugal in the early 1800s.

Under the terms of the agreement, Brazil was to pay Portugal two million pounds sterling as compensation for recognising its independence, and N M Rothschild & Sons was the firm entrusted to raise that vast sum on the London market.

In 1825, Nathan Rothschild raised the full £2,000,000, and was likely involved in the earlier £1,000,000 tranche the year before.

Part of the deal was that Brazil would also take over repayment of a separate £1,500,000 loan the Rothschilds had made to Portugal just two years earlier.

From the late 1800s onward, the family stepped back from the public eye.

They donated great estates, priceless art collections, and gave generously to charity; all while keeping a deliberately low profile, avoiding any show of wealth.

Today, their businesses may not loom quite as large as they once did, dear reader, but they remain as vast and far‑reaching.

Their interests stretch across real estate, financial services, wine production, and philanthropic foundations.

Quietly, most often unseen, they remain a powerful force in the world we all share.

They claim they are Jewish, but in truth, they are Khazars.

Their true homeland is Khazaria, the ancient kingdom that lay locked between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea; land now occupied largely by Georgia.

The reason they claim Jewish heritage is this; around 740 A.D. the King of Khazaria decreed a conversion to the Jewish faith, but converting their religion did not transform their Asiatic Mongol bloodlines into those of the ancient people of Israel.

It was a choice of faith, not of ancestry.

As the research in The Thirteenth Tribe sets out:

85–90 % of people worldwide who identify as Jews today are Ashkenazi, and therefore Khazar by descent

These people, dear reader, knowingly assert that the land of Israel is theirs by birthright, when their actual ancestral homeland lies over 800 miles away, in Georgia.

They lay claim to a land they never came from.

So the next time you hear an Israeli Prime Minister speaking of the so‑called persecution of the Jews, consider this:

every Prime Minister of Israel has been an Ashkenazi Jew

And so, when they appeal to the West for sympathy and support in restoring a Jewish homeland, they are making a deliberate, calculated appeal, because they are not from that region, and they know it.

They call themselves Ashkenazi, and Ashkenazi comes from Khazaria, not Judea.

There is a passage in the Book of Revelation, Chapter 2, Verse 9, that reads as if speaking directly to this:

“I know thy works, and tribulation and poverty, but thou art rich, and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”

Whether you take that as scripture or as a warning, curious mind, the pattern is striking.

The wealthiest bloodline on Earth, the acknowledged leaders of the Ashkenazi elite, are the Rothschilds, and as we have traced through this article, they built that position through lies, manipulation, and murder.

Their bloodline weaves through the Royal Families of Europe, and through these names, among others:

Astor

Bundy

Collins

DuPont

Freeman

Kennedy

Morgan

Oppenheimer

Rockefeller

Sassoon

Schiff

Taft

Van Duyn

These are not the only families of influence, but they are among those whose reach stretches across borders and across centuries.

There is an ancient practice, one that continues to this day, whereby members of this network change their names to blend into whatever country they enter.

They adopt the appearance of the dominant culture, rise to positions of power, and then use that power to serve interests that lie elsewhere.

The Rothschilds are known to have carried this tradition forward.

Worse still, there is strong suggestion that they have deliberately sired and placed secret children into positions of influence, people who carry the bloodline but not the name, to pull strings from the shadows.

It began with the very first man to take the name Rothschild, who, it is said, had a secret sixth son, a line kept entirely off the public record.

And here is the most important thing I will say, dear reader:

A name is not a bloodline

I could, if I wished, change my name to Rothschild, and it would not make me part of this family any more than the conversion of 740 A.D. made the Khazars Jewish.

Do not assume that everyone with the name Rothschild, or any of the names listed above, is part of this network, and most importantly:

the vast majority of Ashkenazi Jews are innocent people who want nothing more than to live their lives in peace

This article is not about race, it is not about faith; it is about a specific criminal network that hides behind both.

Check the facts for yourself.

Do not condemn the many for the crimes of the few.

That is exactly what they hope you will do:

divide and conquer

Finally for this evenings lesson, dear reader, we look at the notorious 1972 Rothschild Surrealist Party photographs, and they speak volumes about this banking dynasty.

Marie Helene de Rothschild at the 1972 “Surrealist Ball” wearing a stag head

In full view of their guests, and now preserved forever in print, we see dismembered baby dolls arranged across dinner tables, and the hostess wearing a great stag headdress, a symbol steeped in occult tradition.

These were not random choices, dear reader, they were signals, a display of allegiances and beliefs that are normally kept far from public view.

And then there is the testimony that confirms the darkest suspicions.

The late Evelyn de Rothschild has been identified as the man from whom David Rockefeller sought permission to procure a high‑level celebrity sex slave, the Belgian woman Anneke Lucas.

If that is true, and the evidence is growing, it confirms what many have long feared:

that the Rothschild family do not rule through money alone

They rule through extortion, compromise, and blackmail; holding power over enemies, competitors, and even those they call friends.

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