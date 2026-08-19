Alternative History

Alternative History

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Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
11h

Good article Jordan. I have known a lot of the information for a while. The Swedish researcher Jacob Nordangard catalogued the Rothschild and Rockerfeller dynasty’s! As a point of note when the Zionists infiltrated Europe to setup their banking dynasty the main protagonist created the ‘Rothschild’ name it means Red Shield in German. They had a sign depicting this satanic symbol to identify them!

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

Indeed, You covered it! I don't bother with labels so much as I use behavioral descriptors, and surely, whatever else the moneyed Ones at the top are, They are psychopaths.

And there's also the Ones We never see - psychopaths, and Roman to a high probability. They are the Ones who write the scripts for the performance We see on Plato's cave wall (Our screens, in the "news"). They cast the actors, and direct from the wings...

Their names are likely Orsini and other Roman names.

And They have likely allowed the Rothschilds to succeed on the stage, for I would wager They are quadrillionaires, and have been "in charge" for millennia.

And of course, what allows any and all of the psychopaths to control Our world is... Money. An archaic tool and oh so dangerous!

And though They target Me, with EM frequencies and more, I persist in working towards obsoleting Their tool to manipulate Us so.

Obsoleting Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/obsoleting-money

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

Love always!

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