I used to traverse the paths of life with a sort of mindless ambition.

Riches and power; the two things I once craved most in life.

My desires came not from kindness, but from the deceptive belief that materialism was the key to glory.

As if a luxury coat could soften the pain of a broken heart.

I would parade myself in garments from the top fashion houses, clad in thousands of pounds worth of clothing.

My bank balance was small, but I would have appeared rich, yet there is one question that remains:

Look rich to whom?

I may have strutted around believing I was the centre of the world, but perhaps the only one who noticed me was my ego.

There’s a curious tale from my youth I often return to.

During my four years at secondary school, I’d spend 30 minutes every morning doing my hair to look good.

When our time at school finished, I saw not a single face from there again.

It occurred to me then that I’d spent days upon days in total, cultivating an image for people who never cared in the first place.

And so I never did my hair again.

Coincidentally, it looks just as nice without any effort as it did with, if not better.

So the moral of the story is this:

do not waste your time satisfying a false impression for others

Be true to yourself.

Perhaps if I hadn’t tried so hard to fit in, I would have, yet I digress, because the path I took led me here.

Sitting in the garden, next to my greenhouse filled with exotic plants from all over the world, writing to you, exposing the intricate threads of my existence; with the hope that together, we may learn more of the heart, subsequently revealing a clearer view from which we may see ourselves.

Because that is what the journey of life is, is it not?

To experience, to learn, and to give more than one receives.

We are all different, but one day we shall lie there, knowing our final breath draws close, and it is not money that shall surround us, it is the memory of all you have accomplished here.

Must you spend your final hour dwelling in pity, having spent your existence chasing a paper high?

Or will you revel in your time alive, knowing that the light imbued upon you at birth was given freely?

I used to enjoy nothing more than the concept of a weekend millionaire.

In British slang, it describes someone who works all week, then spends their earnings freely over the weekend; usually partying and taking a lot of drugs.

Well, it described me perfectly.

What appeared to be youthful curiosity and innocent menace would turn into a life riddled with addiction.

I chased happiness through money, but peace isn’t cultivated with numbers.

Along with chasing an impossible dream, I was running away from a tormented home.

Being empathic and very naive, I kept my problems inside, for I wished not to burden others with my grievances.

But who could I talk to?

Father was a drunk, and mother had enough on her plate with the fracturing of a decade-long marriage.

My grandparents were out of the question, I felt too much shame to reveal to such pure humans what I had been up to.

And my siblings?

Well, we all had our own ways of dealing with life’s obstacles, but they didn’t involve each other.

Cocaine appeared like an angel in the dark, but the only similarity was its pure white colour.

At the time, however, it was as if the plastic baggy glowed with a divine light.

In a way, the substance became my god, and I a devoted follower, I ignored all other things to pursue the procurement of more.

I was chasing a peace that always resided at my fingertips, ignorant that it was always out of reach this way.

From half a gram lasting a night, to 5g lasting a day; chasing the apparition of enlightenment through the chemical haze of a substance is an endless endeavour.

In time, through much discomfort and pain, I learned that the key to escaping this prison I had built was to reveal the inner workings of my mind to those that would listen.

And so like a book in the wind, words expelled themselves from my mouth like pages torn loose in a gale.

At Cocaine Anonymous meetings, after a few silent appearances, I became a fountain with no bottom; releasing all, holding nothing back.

Then in time, others in attendance approached me after meetings, asking for advice to fashion a solution to their own predicaments.

But I don’t have answers, dear reader, I only have experience.

Advice is sometimes hard to understand, it is only until you are willing to release your grip of control and allow yourself to be vulnerable.

It is a cliché, yes, but a diamond can only be forged under pressure.

A seed will only grow in the dark.

A flower’s beauty must wither away before next year’s seed can be released.

You are the same, curious mind.

You must undergo the discomfort of life before you are reborn, not into something new, but into what you were before modern life altered you.

When I was a young boy, I had a small pink notebook.

In it I printed photos of animals and wrote about each one, like a private index.

I spent months doing this, planning it out and making sure it was neat.

There was no school project, no productive need to create this work.

I just wanted to.

Then as a teen, drawn away from the simplistic nature of us humans, I thought that drugs and mindless ambition were the true meanings of life.

When I reached rock bottom I had a choice:

wallow in self-pity and get worse

or

admit defeat and ask for help

It’s hard, dear reader, I won’t glamourise the struggle as something beautiful, because the cutting of bonds, the destruction of fake friendships and the dissolution of the ego are no small tasks.

They weigh heavy upon the soul, but only for a while, for this is renewal and resurrection, a necessity of growth.

Look upon the Bible:

Jesus was cast down, only to be resurrected, reborn, made anew

Is that not what we have described?

To face trial and tribulation, to come through the turmoil of life, the tumultuous ground of a broken path, and be rejuvenated by the strength of spirit inside?

Peace has no price tag, nor does it come in flavours or colours.

It is no location on earth, and it is not something you can find with worldly eyes.

For it rests in the self, within the one behind your eyes, the one who witnesses all, the one who gives function to the body.

Like heaven and hell are mindsets you inhabit, so too is peace.

Perhaps peace is heaven and anguish is hell?

My life became dark, miserable and tainted with despair, yet now my life is still, peaceful and whole; nothing changed but the way in which I see things.

Life was hell, now it is heaven, for I am simply grateful if I wake up.

And if you view life this way, everything that comes after waking is a blessing, no matter what the circumstances may be.

You must ask yourself:

if you never felt bad, could you feel good?

For if you had never felt the ache of a clouded heart, how would you know what a heart in glory feels like?

There would be no measure, curious mind.

If all is good, nothing would truly be good, all would just be; nothing good or bad, just it.

And that sounds rather dark, doesn’t it?

Everything the same, no colour in life to shape a unique existence.

It would be a world of nothingness, bound by the constraints of values built not on moral decency, but subjective neutrality.

They say up to 60% of the world’s population lack inner dialogue; the voice within your head.

I find this baffling, for it is the voice within that writes these words.

It is the voice within that allows me to question what I’m told.

It gives us the ability to critically determine the accuracy of events, and weigh concepts in a morally decent manner.

Life would seem to need this aspect to be complete, and I wonder how it is possible that such a thing could ever be absent.

I have always associated the voice within to the essence of the soul, so without the voice:

does the occupant of the body lack a soul?

It seems probable when you see the senseless violence in the world, often carried out with little remorse or empathy.

I digress, we could discuss that topic for days on end, yet this lesson is on the nature of peace, so we shall now discuss how to find it.

Sit down long enough that you don’t realise you’re sitting down.

In the silence of a room, when your ego lets go of telling you to move, you will find your mind unbridled and free to roam.

You will remember things about yourself, the true nature of the one who sees.

In that remembrance you will find yourself returning to activities you once loved as a child, and you will learn that you have not been remade; you have simply remembered who you always were.

I used to read often, writing stories of my own as a boy.

In my teenage years I cared not for the book, nor writing at all; yet here you are reading my words.

I haven’t changed.

The version of me that changed was the one that thought vice brought grace.

The version of me right now was always the original.

Some days I go through the entirety of the day without speaking a word.

I have no friends I see regularly, and I see my family on fleeting occasions, but I’m okay with that, because I’m never alone.

I’m with myself.

I am not bound by the need to impress others; I’m bound by the desire to be a good man, regardless of whose feelings that hurts.

Truth and honesty are important, but they start with looking at your own life and being honest about your mistakes.

Do you drink regularly?

If you drink once a week, or once a month, and have done for years:

you are an addict

You must face that understanding honestly, because it won’t fix itself.

I write about life and history, because I want to give my children a world that is safe and fit for an innocent soul to wander.

And so if you take anything away from this lesson, dear reader, let it be this:

peace is not something you achieve

it is what is left when you let go..

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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