Since the creation of this newsletter, not much has disrupted the daily flow of our lessons together, dear reader.

My grandad passed, and so I stepped away to walk with my grief for a while.

I did the same when my partner’s grandfather started his journey to the heavens above too.

I work through the anguish, turning my pain into poetry, my anguish into something valuable.

Yet recently something has drawn me away from this endeavour, something we have learned about together many times before, curious mind.

It is the garden.

The growing of fruits and flowers, vegetables and herbs.

I live with my better half and her mother, and have done for nearly five years now; while I am grateful for the opportunity to be here, I found myself wishing for some space of my own of late.

And so the greenhouse idea was born.

Approved by my beloved and her mother, I began the search for a small structure that would unknowingly fill me with such heavenly delight and purpose.

My grandparents taught me the art of cultivation.

I was but a child, with little time in the world, yet they led me with love and compassion down a path they knew would ignite the very embers of my soul.

I remember, with a bitter fondness, pulling potatoes of all sizes from the ground with my grandfather; smiling and laughing at all the different shapes.

It is bitter now because he is no longer here.

No longer there to tap me on the shoulder and say “good job, Jordan”.

The smile that lit the garden up has vanished from worldly eyes now, and all that is left is the inherited memory of a man who touched the very chords of my heart.

He spoke little, yet his eyes spoke of the whole world.

He had lived, he had learned, through hard ends no doubt, that there is value in the small things.

I miss you, Grandad.

Not a day goes by that I do not see your silhouette in the clouds; I hope you are proud of me.

In my teenage years I was a vandal, a blight upon society, and I am sorry; for all you gave me, I became but a fragment of the soul you dreamed me to be.

But I have faith I am that soul now, Gordon, and may I walk with honour and glory in your name.

You gave to me a beacon of hope; a light shining brightly through the tumultuous storms of life.

Like a shepherd herding sheep down a dimly lit road, you too guided me toward a better end.

I wish I could have looked you in the eye and told you my gratitude.

Yet a man should not dwell on what cannot be changed.

A bitter memory is just that:

bitter

For the past is done, and tomorrow never truly arrives, to dwell on what is out of reach is a lonesome endeavour.

If my time spent in the garden brings me closer to being able to pass on to my children what my kin passed to me; then I shall reside in the garden till the end of day.

The heart is unbridled there, caressed by the peaceful nature of green things.

My grandfather used to sit upon a chair in the garden; no phone, no magazine, no newspaper.

All he carried with him was presence, and he was never bored…

Thank you, Gordon, for showing me such stillness at an early age.

I may have fallen from the well-trodden path, but in doing so, I forged my own route.

And while my journey was full of mistakes and regret; I ended up back on the right path, did I not?

The journey is not the end, it is the road upon which we walk forever; ceasing only when we blow out our last breath.

And so this afternoon’s lesson will be sought not in haste, but in wonder, in the curious nature of all things.

It is in the understanding of universal connection that we begin to feel ourselves part of a world far more complex than any one mind could ever comprehend.

This, dear reader, is the book we are about to peruse together.

It bears the name of Antonio Mizaldus, and was printed in Paris during the year 1560.

The title lays bare what we shall discover within:

The Handbook of the Secrets of the Fields

Within its pages, Mizaldus gathered all that he knew of tending gardens, of what helps things grow, and of the nourishment that lays hidden within the plants we learn to cultivate.

Three books in all, written simply and set down with care, for anyone who would turn their hands to the earth and wonder.

Nearly five hundred years have passed since these words were printed.

All that time it waited, changing nothing of what it carried, until this moment; until we stand together ready to turn its pages.

And what is most remarkable is this:

everything he wrote then remains true today

The soil has not changed.

The plants have not changed.

And the wisdom he set down remains just as alive as the day the ink first dried.

So then, let us step inside together, and see what this old soul kept safe for us, all these centuries later.

Translation:

“Book One, Chapter One:

The Origin of Gardens and Their Ancient Use

Epicurus is said to have first established gardens at Athens, as Pliny carefully noted in that famous catalogue of ancient writers. For in times before, the custom was not for men to dwell in towns.

Among the early Romans, a garden was nothing other than a small plot of land, and whatever patch of ground a countryman might tend, providing a livelihood most innocent and frugal. Which they valued above all else, that it required no fire, cost nothing at the market, and offered herbs and fruits of every kind, available for purchase at any season, and ready to be gathered as food at a moment's notice with little effort.

As Virgil too wrote of this…

Another author, learned and elegant as ever in all his work, seems to have written most beautifully of the simple country garden, and of that most patient labour, in these words:

No feast hung heavy beside the hearth,

No costly marble, no carved work nor fret.

A garden closed by humble fence, fed by few springs;

Bound by slender reed, fenced about with willow wand.

Small the space, yet rich with fragrant herbs;

Nothing wanting that a poor man needs.

Yet the rich would still beg from the poor man’s store.

No cost was spent, yet order and care were there.

If drought came, or rain fell in abundance,

The earth still yielded, the land still bore.

This was the garden, and nothing more.

Then he adds:

These were no lordly ground, for who has need of such pride?

The people’s livelihood, their daily food.

Herbs and potherbs carried to the city gates for sale.

Light of burden, worth more than all the wealth of markets.

No dainties bought with gold, no foreign fare,

Cabbage, sorrel, herbs that sharpen appetite and health.

Thus far speaks the poet of the ancient and country way of gardens, of men who knew not to dwell within towns, until pleasure and excess of appetite led them astray.

Under Epicurus, men began to leave the fields and carry their gardens within the city walls.

Little by little, soft and alluring pleasure crept in, until without the song of the earth, without the rhythm of the seasons, trees, fruits, and vegetables were brought inside the walls, far removed from the fields themselves they declared that no household should be without one.

To neglect the garden, they said, is to neglect one’s own well‑being.

Lest I weary you with lengthy discourse, let me speak plainly and briefly of the hidden aids and virtues of the garden, and make clear to each of you what profit may be drawn from it.

Chapter II

What benefit may be looked for from gardens?

To this end, what should be the chief purpose and aim of their cultivation?

A garden most useful and most pleasant, such is its nature, may be made to yield profit, delight, and health.

Nor is this a matter of fortune or great expense. It is achieved by little labour, moderate cost, and skill.

What more could anyone ask?

Varro taught this rule, Columella also recorded it. Whoever holds these three things, and the garden shall yield them freely, shall find three rewards:

abundant usefulness, honest delight, and health itself.

Of these, usefulness brings profit; delight brings pleasure as Varro writes, joy and refreshment.

It is right therefore to cultivate the garden above all else, as a necessary support of life.

And since this truth has been upheld even to our own day, let us call upon Palladius and the other writers, and above them all that most learned Greek master of husbandry, who says: from delight comes health, and from the fragrance of flowers comes joy.

And this is true above all else: the soil repays every labour a hundredfold.

Of this Virgil wrote long before Varro, Columella, or Palladius, marking it in these famous verses:

The garden yields food for the body, medicine for the soul

Beauty in abundance, and every kind of herb

Fruit for the living, shade for rest

No cost so great, no reward so small

The earth returns a thousandfold what you sow

Flowers of every hue, and grain of gold

Trees offer shade, the sun offers warmth

All things grow in their season

Birds sing, bees gather, winds breathe soft

The earth gives freely, asking nothing in return

Strength returns to weary limbs

The mind finds peace, the heart finds rest

Labour is blessed, and every seed bears fruit.”

There is a peculiar kind of awe, dear reader, in reading a book 500 years old, and realising it has not aged a single day.

It speaks to the very condition of our lives right now as clearly as it did to the men who knelt in the soil of 16th‑century France.

We have just read of how Epicurus first brought the garden within the walls of Athens, of how men slowly traded the open rhythm of the fields for the controlled safety of stone and mortar, convinced they could carry every blessing of the earth with them while leaving behind its demands, its patience, and its uncompromising hold on the natural order of things.

Pause for a moment, curious mind, and consider what this small shift in the way men lived actually reveals.

It is not just a footnote in the history of horticulture, a change in where vegetables were grown.

It was the first step on a long road that has led us to where we are today; a world where most of us eat food we have not grown, use things we have not made, and live lives almost entirely severed from the source of every single thing that sustains us.

Those men believed they could separate the usefulness of the garden from the soil itself.

They thought keep the herbs, the fruits and the flowers without the early mornings checking for frost, without the blisters on their hands, without the humility of waiting for a seed to do what it will do in its own time.

They believed they could have the harvest without the labour, the nourishment without the bond.

We have been making that same bargain, dear reader, in ever grander and more destructive ways, for every generation since.

Mizaldus does not leave us to wonder at what was lost, however, he lays out, with the same sober precision you will find in every old book worth its salt, the threefold gift of the garden that no wall, no distance, and no amount of modern convenience can ever truly replicate:

usefulness, delight, health

Three threads woven so tightly together that to pull one free is to unravel the whole.

We are taught from our earliest years to seek these things in separate corners of the world, to earn usefulness in the exhaustion of labour sold to another, to purchase delight in fleeting experiences that fade before the weekend is done, to buy health from bottles, surgeries and systems that care more for profit than they do for the wholeness of a human soul.

These old writers knew better.

They knew that the food grown in your own ground, eaten within hours of being pulled from the earth, carries a nourishment no market can ever match.

They knew that the scent of lavender or the bright flare of a marigold in bloom does more to settle a troubled spirit than all the remedies of the physician’s cabinet.

They knew that the simple repetition of tending, of weeding, and of watching something alive respond to your care, is not work at all in the way the world understands it, but the very thing that keeps a human being anchored to what is real.

I think of my grandfather, perched in the garden for hours on end, doing nothing that the modern world would call productive, and I see these three gifts made real before my eyes.

The rows of potatoes, onions and cabbages that fed our family through every winter were the usefulness, plain and simple.

The sweet peas he grew at the side of the shed, their perfume so thick on a summer evening you could taste it on the air, that was the delight, given freely for no reason other than that beauty is a necessity of the soul.

And the stillness itself, the sun on his face, the bees moving between the blooms, the slow turn of the earth beneath him, that was the health, the part that held him together through all the hardships of his own life, the part he passed down to me in the weight of a seed in my small hand, long before I was old enough to understand what I was being given.

None of it cost him more than a few pence.

None of it needed the approval of anyone outside the garden gates.

It simply was, as it had been for thousands of years before him, as it will be for thousands after we are gone.

It is Virgil’s verse, however, that lingers the longest after these pages are turned, that line about the earth giving freely and asking nothing in return.

We live in an age that has put a price on every single part of existence, and so such a statement can sound almost foolish to ears conditioned to believe that nothing of value is ever freely given.

Yet anyone who has knelt in the dirt long enough knows it to be the truest thing ever written.

The soil does not keep a ledger, nor does it hold your past against you.

It does not care if you were lost for years to addiction and chaos, or if you turned your back on its lessons and ran after things that could never fill you.

It did not send an invoice for the hour of peace it gave you when you were thinning seedlings and the noise in your head fell silent.

It does not judge you for the times you forget to water, for the seeds that rot in the ground, or for the mistakes you make season after season.

It only asks that you show up, that you pay attention, that you treat it with the respect due to something that gives life itself, and in return it gives back a hundredfold, a thousandfold, in ways that have nothing at all to do with weight of crop or size of harvest.

This is the first great secret of the fields, curious mind, the one Mizaldus preserved across half a millennium for anyone willing to stop long enough to read it properly.

The wisdom we spend our whole lives searching for in loud places, in complicated doctrines, in the advice of people who have never had dirt under their fingernails, has never been hidden at all.

It grows in the same place it always has; in the slow, unglamorous work of tending something alive, in the rhythm of the seasons, in the quiet understanding that the things we need most to survive, to heal, to become whole again, have never been very far from where we stand.

All we need do is to stop building walls between ourselves and the source of all life, to stop believing we can carry all the blessings without the work, and bend down far enough to see what has been waiting there for us all along.

We have only scratched the surface of what this book holds, dear reader, there are deeper secrets still, remedies long forgotten, ways of working with the earth that the modern world has all but erased in its rush to dominate and exploit every inch of the ground beneath our feet.

In the chapters ahead we shall walk through them together, slowly, with the same care and curiosity with which they were written, and perhaps, if we are willing to listen closely enough, we shall find that the old souls who left these words for us have been reaching across the centuries all this time, simply waiting for someone to stop and hear what they have been trying to say.

Translation:

“These are the learned and most excellent verses of Maro, enriched with fruit, enjoyment, and the praises of the garden.

If it can be done, let the garden lie near the house, so that its master may visit it often and frequently walk among its plants; for the more often the master comes, the less will the gardener and his work neglect their duty.

And let him by no means fail to enrich the soil with manure, as we shall explain later.

Chapter III

Method and sure way of establishing a lasting garden, that shall hereafter be most fruitful.

To think that gardens ought to be planted far from the house is surely the height of madness, a mistake detected and corrected long ago by wise writers.

For what purpose would anyone lay out a garden where it is exposed to damage and injury from every side?

Where it is eaten away by cattle, stripped by wild beasts, and stripped and plundered by the theft of wicked men?

Where there is abundance of every kind of harm. Wherefore, let gardens be enclosed on all sides by hedges, or by a ditch, or by a wall of earth and stone. Many of the poor burn with desire for such things, yet lack the means to build them with dung and earth: then let it be trodden firmly into place, and let it all become one solid mass. And if it is fenced about with twigs, so that the wind does not dry and parch the soil, nor the sun scorch it, nor rain wash it away. Unless the ground is marshy, this is the way to do it.

The common people use reeds and willow for fencing, as suits their means. Which is exactly what Virgil meant when he wrote:

VIRGIL, in the Georgics

Hedges of rough bramble, and lowly willow,

And the wild rose, set in rows.

But if you set out this way, the labour is great, the expense is heavy, and the garden is not easily brought to maturity. If you plant firm stakes, and weave twigs between them, the work will be easier, and the cost far less. Many have done this, and found it good. Some dig a trench, set posts in it, and weave willow between them. Others plant quick‑set thorn, or bramble, or any such thing, and let it grow into a living fence. Which is far better, and lasts longer, as Virgil taught us long ago in his Georgics, far before Columella and Palladius, showing us plainly:

At the right season, gather the tough stems of the wild rose, he calls nettle, and likewise the female of the poplar tree: for this tree bears sharp‑pointed leaves, and its fruit, mixed with barley meal and water, or boiled thick with honey, makes a mixture of all sorts of pottage, and soups made from other roots and herbs, and when it has turned white and swollen, and mixed with fine meal, the female poplar catkins may be used until they begin to grow hard.

And this is the method: dig two trenches, three feet apart, one foot deep, and set down the cuttings, each one a foot and a half apart, and press the earth down firmly around them. If the ground is dry, water them well, and within a month they will sprout, and soon after will form a hedge.

These shoots will grow thick and strong, and if you weave them together as they grow, they will make a fence that no wind can break, and that keeps out all manner of beasts.

This is the way to make a living hedge, as Columella taught us: leave a space between each stem, so that the shoots may be woven together as they grow. Plant them in two rows, one on each side of the trench, and before they grow thick and woody, weave them together.

Others, following the Greek custom of Diophanes, weave them into the shape of a shield, and make many other fine forms besides.

Weave the twigs together in this way. Take slender twigs, split them partway through, and bend them down to meet each other, making a thick hedge breast‑high. Let the shoots grow upright, and every day trim away the tops so they do not grow too high, and so the hedge grows thick and bushy. If it needs water, water it. In time it will grow strong and dense, and will stand firm for years, a fine and lasting fence.

Chapter IV

Of the Site of Gardens

The ground chosen for a garden ought to be level and open, if that may be had. If not, let it face the sun, and avoid the north wind, for it is cold and harsh. Let it not be too low, lest it be wet, nor too high, lest it be dry.

As Florentinus writes, and as the Greeks and Geoponika teach: the ground should be tilled and well broken. If it is stony, or thin, or dry, it will need to be improved. If it is wet, drain it. Some trees and plants will not grow where others thrive, and so we must choose the right place for each.

As the Greeks said, the best position for a garden is one that faces south, sheltered from the north wind, with soil deep and well‑tilled.

As we draw on, dear reader, Mizaldus tells us that the garden ought to lie close to our home, so that we may walk among the plants often, that the more we go the less the work will be neglected.

To place it far away, he says, is surely madness.

It may seem a small thing to write down, yet look closer, curious mind, this too is part of the same shift we have been tracing.

Those men did not just move the garden inside city walls; they began to separate themselves from it entirely.

They grew used to sending others to tend the soil, to walk the rows, to feel the weather and watch the seasons turn.

It seems clear that they thought they could keep the harvest without the presence, the fruit without the care, the benefit without the bond.

And so in time the garden became something distant, something managed, something bought and sold, rather than something lived alongside.

My grandparents never needed anyone to them this, their plot was right outside the door, and they walked it many times each day.

They did not send others to see how things fared, or to know when the rain had fallen or when the frost had come.

They looked themselves.

Both standing there, they watched, and they understood that a garden is not something you visit only when you are ready to reap, but something you dwell within, something you see change little by little, day by day, until you know it as well as you know your own home.

This is the wisdom hidden in that simple instruction:

presence is the greatest fertiliser of all

The soil responds not only to manure and water, but to the care that comes with being seen.

The plant that is watched grows stronger.

The ground that is walked upon with attention yields freely.

Mizaldus knew this five hundred years ago.

It is a truth, passed down through the ages, written in the soil itself.

And so then he shows us how to build a fence, not of stone or timber bought at great cost, but of living things.

Bramble, willow, wild rose, woven together while they grow.

They take root, they strengthen, they become stronger year by year instead of rotting or falling away.

He does not tell us to build something that stands apart from the earth, but something that arises from it, lives, grows, and defends itself.

A hedge that is itself alive, that bears blossom, fruit, and shelter, asking only to be planted, tended, and woven into shape.

It is the same pattern, is it not?

The world teaches us to build our barriers of iron and mortar, things hard, dead, and expensive.

These old writers show us a better way.

They show us how to make protection from life itself, how to take what grows freely and shape it to our purpose, so that the very thing that shelters us also feeds us, also gives joy, also renews itself without end.

They tell us too of the ground itself, of where a garden ought to stand.

Open to the sun, sheltered from the cold north wind, neither too wet nor too dry.

Till it well, break the clods, understand what lies beneath before you plant.

Some things love the shade, some the open light; some drink deep, some perish in the damp.

You must know the land before you can ask it to grow.

You must see what it is, before you can ask it to be more.

All of this is written simply, plainly, as though it were common knowledge once.

Perhaps because it was.

Once every man knew the slope of his own land, which way the sun rose and set, which wind brought harm and which brought blessing.

There was a time when every soul knew that to walk among your plants is part of the work itself, that presence is not wasted effort but the very thing that makes all else flourish.

We have been taught to forget all of this.

We have been taught that growing things is complicated, that it requires expensive tools, imported fertiliser, books written by men who have never knelt in the dirt.

They have made us believe that wisdom lives far away, in universities and laboratories, in places you must pay to enter.

Yet Mizaldus writes none of that.

He writes as one man speaking to another, sharing what he has learned, simply and freely, so that anyone with a patch of ground and a willingness to show up may thrive.

The lesson beneath all these words is this:

nothing that truly sustains us was ever meant to be distant, expensive, or difficult to understand

The garden belongs near the house, the fence may be woven from what grows freely at hand.

The soil asks only to be known, to be respected, to be given what it needs in its own time.

And above all else it asks that you come often, that you stand there, that you pay attention.

That you be present.

I think my grandfather knew this better than any man alive.

He did not need books to tell him the value of walking his plot each day, or of sitting still long enough to see what was happening.

Nor did he need scholars to explain that a hedge woven from living things will outlast any wall built of stone.

He simply lived it, and in doing so he passed the wisdom on to me, just as these old writers have passed it down to us across five hundred years.

There is no great secret to any of it.

There is only the earth, the sun, the rain, and the willingness to show up, to learn, to wait, and to care.

That is all.

And that, it turns out, is everything.

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Your presence here, curious mind, your care for these old truths, and the time you spend walking this path alongside me is already the greatest gift I could ever receive.

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Thank you for being here, dear reader, and for caring enough to look deeper.

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