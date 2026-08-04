Alternative History

Alternative History

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
5h

Well...

Love grows where my Rosemary goes...

The thing you mentioned comes from EXPERIENCE. Most are locked out of that by living in the same hamster wheel and not aspiring to... Anything!

P.s. I think the axle in The Hamster Wheel is about to break. Then we'll see what all the pets and livestock pretending to be humans do...

And the rising death toll has just begun. Many will peace out cause they're not suited for what's to come.

As DMX says... "Get out the way!"

💖

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Restoration Nation's avatar
Restoration Nation
6h

Hi Jordan. Just a comment which may or may not be relevant. You have used the word “bitter” more than once recently, if I recall, which suggests to me you have not forgiven yourself for your past. It takes what it takes, and can be used for good. …also, your grandad IS with you, there is no separation in love…He’s probably the one who guided you to get the greenhouse. Forgive yourself.

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