Many pass through their whole lives without ever stopping to ponder on how we came to be, for they have been led to believe they were given the full truth while still small.

It is a strange thing, is it not?, to hand down one of the deepest mysteries of existence to a child who has barely learned to read.

They could have told us the world was flat, and most would have carried that belief all their days.

It exposes a grand irony, for we are young enough to accept anything we are told.

Yet of course, this is no accident.

We are taught of the Big Bang, and Evolution before we have the critical mind to discern the contradictions within both concepts.

They teach these ideas at around ten years old; old enough to listen and repeat, young enough to accept it without question.

Did you ever pause to question any of it, dear reader?

At that age I was on my knees in the dirt, watching worms turn the soil over, never once stopping to question the grand story they were telling us.

When you stop and truly turn these ideas over in your mind, you see how absurd they are.

If you see an explosion, you know something caused it; yet this great beginning is said to have happened all at once, out of thin air, for no apparent reason.

And from that nothing, life appeared; a single living cell, coming into being from whence there was nothing living before.

How can that be called logic?

That tiny cell then multiplied, billions upon billions of times, and by nothing but blind chance arranged itself perfectly into every form of life we see.

Into every seed and blade of grass that clothed the earth, every fruit and root that fed it.

Into every fish in the sea; every shark, whale, turtle, shrimp, and still it does not end.

Then one fish, by some impossible stroke of luck, grew lungs and limbs, learned how to breathe air and walk on land; creating the lizard.

And from the lizard, by endless accidents over eons, came every creature that has ever walked the earth.

Finally, after all that time of chance and error, it fashioned us, and with us, consciousness, free will, the power to wonder and to choose.

All of it, purely at random.

When I was small I thought it sounded wondrous.

Now, as a man of 26, with no religion to bind me, I see it for what it is:

utter nonsense

And so perhaps it is time to look elsewhere.

Perhaps if we turn to the oldest writings we have, we shall find a story that does not defy every sense and reason we possess.

Once more, we return to Pimander, to the Corpus Hermeticum.

Pimander 📖

Translation:

“And the Father and the Good: for they exist wholly apart from all these things that come into being; and the very being of all these things is from the Father and the Good, to whom nothing from outside is joined. For the world is an echo of Him, having received no share of His substance, but bearing the likeness of His form, able to receive the impression of His will, yet unable to become Him. This then is the truth: the Father nourishes all things, and those who receive good nourishment take on the likeness of the Good; what receives nothing from Him is nothing at all. I say this not to reprove you, Tat, but to declare the truth over time: what is made is not its Maker.

If what is made could become the Maker, it would no longer be made; it would be equal and of one measure, yet also different in kind and quality, and would share nothing with its opposite. But the Father and the Good are all things, and all things are from Him, and nothing can be equal to Him. This then is the true distinction between Maker and made. If you grasp this, you will understand all things rightly. I speak plainly to you, Tat, I reveal a truth known to few: the Father and the Good have granted us a share in His beauty and goodness, and from this share our understanding is formed, that we may know what is good.

Do not be hasty, my son; do not let the brightness of truth blind your sight, nor let the radiance of the Good consume your eyes. Those who partake of this truth do not grasp after things below; they reach upward, and the light of understanding shines within them more brightly than any earthly glow. Swiftness and action carry two things onward: innocence and immortality complete the fullness of this truth. Those who have cast off the body have cast off corruption; those who yet bear it carry the likeness of Caelus and Saturn, our forebears.

And now give ear, Tat. Listen closely.

TRISMEGISTUS: We are still weak, my son, and still unable to bear this great sight. Tell me then: what is that beauty and goodness no eye can see, no tongue declare, no mind conceive?

What is it that neither sees nor is seen, neither hears nor is heard, neither knows nor is known?

It is beyond all sense, all motion, all body, all change; it is the ground of all being, all things move around it, yet it stands unshaken. It fills all things, yet is not contained by any; it gives all things their form, yet has no form of its own. How then shall we speak of it, or name it? Tell me, Trismegistus: what is its nature?

TRISMEGISTUS: It cannot be divided, Tat. All things that are divided are subject to change; what cannot be divided knows no change. We have said this before: all that lives, grows, passes away, is divided; what is undivided abides forever, and gives all things their measure and order. Look to the birds of the air, the beasts of the field, the fish of the sea: all are divided, all pass away; but that which gives them life and form is not divided, and does not pass away. Even the heavens themselves have bounds and turn; but He who upholds them has no bounds, and never changes.

All that is born dies; all that is made perishes; but He who is not made, not born, abides forever.

These things, and likewise the addition of punishment belongs to an evil, depraved soul, and to ignorance. The soul by nature knows the good; ignorance blinds its sight, and the body binds it with suffering. An evil soul is the work of an evil demon, corrupted by custom; it casts aside the body and wanders after empty phantoms.

The body, willing or unwilling, carries this infection: for the soul is spread through every part of the body, and ignorance flees from true understanding. But the true virtue of the soul is knowledge; for knowledge is the very good, the pious, the divine.

TAT: Who then is the Father?

TRISMEGISTUS: He who speaks and hears all things, who is spoken of and heard, who is hidden in darkness, who is beyond all good and all light, who cannot be grasped by eyes or ears. This then is His nature: He is in all things, and all things are in Him; nothing can exist apart from Him, nor can sense perceive Him. There is a great difference between knowledge and sense: sense perceives only what moves and changes; knowledge perceives what abides forever. Knowledge is the end of all things; if you know this, you know the path that leads the soul out of the body and back to its own true nature.

For both things are certain: things that are intelligible are not material, and things that are material are not intelligible. This is the truth, and it cannot be otherwise.

TAT: What then is this material world?

TRISMEGISTUS: It is beautiful, yet it is subject to passion and change; it is sustained by Him, and all things in it are as He wills. All things that are, are from Him. Beyond this, nothing can be said of its nature: all things are brought forth according to their kind, and every generation receives its own measure, quality, and order. All material things have motion; all intelligible things abide still. The mind moves matter, yet itself does not move. For the world is as a head, having nothing above or beyond itself.

Just as you do not perceive the ground beneath your feet, nor the air all around you, yet you know they are there: so too stands the nature of the soul, which is as the head and beginning of all that is. All things that touch this soul are immortal; all things separate from it are mortal.

The soul is within the body, yet it is not the body; the body is within the soul, yet it is not the soul. Whatever you see or touch is but a shadow; the truth itself lies deeper. The world is first a living soul, then a body; man is first a living soul, then a body. All things partake of the good in their own measure: some more, some less; for the good is everywhere, and nothing is without it. Evil is not a thing in itself, but the absence of good; mortality is not a thing in itself, but the absence of life. Man is mortal in his outer form, immortal in his true nature.

The soul dwells in reason, reason in mind, mind in God. We are not what we appear to be; we are what we are in Him. The soul’s wandering is not its end, only a turning away until it returns. Death is nothing but casting off what is foreign, and coming back to what is truly its own. The world is upheld by Him; man is His image, and He knows all things, and wills that man should know Him also.”

When you read these words slowly, dear reader, letting them settle rather than rushing to judge them, a very different shape of the world begins to appear.

It is not the cold, empty place we have been sold, where things bump together by luck, and life is but a brief spark in an indifferent dark.

This is a world held together by something living, something that stands apart from every part of it, yet breathes through every part all the same.

Hermes says the source of all things is not mixed in with what it made.

It is not the tree, or the rock, or the body we walk around in.

Those things are only an echo, carrying the mark of what made them, but never becoming the thing itself.

It is such a simple distinction, curious mind, yet it changes everything; modern thought tells us the universe is all there is, that if you take every star, planet, and atom apart you will find the whole story.

These pages say that is like taking a song apart note by note, and expecting to find the singer inside the sound.

We are told nothing made everything, and that over enough time nothing learned to arrange itself into every living thing.

Hermes says the opposite.

What is made can never be its maker; a table does not build itself, and a painting does not choose its own colours.

No matter how long you leave wood, canvas, and paint in a room, they will never arrange themselves into a chair or a portrait, not in a million years.

Yet we are asked to believe entire worlds, and thinking beings did exactly that, with no hand to guide them at all.

He speaks also of the two parts of what we are.

There is the flesh, which changes, which grows old, which falls apart and goes back to the earth it came from.

And there is the other part, the part that sees through the eyes, that thinks, chooses and wonders; it cannot be weighed or cut or put under a microscope.

Modern teaching calls this a trick of the brain, a side effect of chemicals firing, something that vanishes when the body stops; Hermes says it is the other way around.

The body lives inside the soul, not the soul inside the body.

It is the permanent part, the part that was here before the flesh, and remains when the flesh is gone.

You do not have to take his word for it to feel the truth of it; most of us have known moments when we look at our own hands, or our own thoughts, and realise there is something standing apart from them, watching.

What I find striking of all, curious mind, is what he says of good and evil.

We are raised on stories of two equal powers fighting for the world, of light and dark locked in battle forever.

He says that is a lie.

Good alone is real, it is the root of all things, the nature of the source itself.

Evil has no being of its own, it is what happens when a soul turns away from good, just as cold is only what is left when heat leaves, or dark when light is blocked.

This is not a small point, curious mind; if evil is only a turning away, then it can be turned back from.

It has no eternal power, no final victory, and if the only true good is the part of you that comes directly from the source, then no one can take it from you.

No law, no ruler, no shift of fortune can touch that part.

You can lose every other thing you own, every other marker of status, and still keep the only thing that truly matters.

That is a dangerous idea for the modern system, dear reader, as it is one that relies on threatening to take things from you in order to make you obey.

A person who knows their own good cannot be bribed, nor can they be ruled through fear.

Look out of any window, and you see the shape of what he describes; the seasons turn in their order, never straying.

An acorn falls and grows only into an oak, never a rose or a fish, the tides rise, and fall to the same rhythm they have kept since the world began.

Every creature bears its own nature, and keeps to it.

Modern thought calls this all a happy accident, a pattern that emerged from chaos by itself, Hermes says the pattern came first.

The intelligence that holds the stars in their courses is the same one that shaped the veins in your hand, and the beat of your heart, dear reader.

There is no gap for chance to slip in; every part has its place, every part its purpose, nothing is left to drift.

None of this is presented as a command to believe, or a set of rules to follow, or a threat of punishment if you doubt.

It is laid out as something to be seen, if you only stop and look properly, with eyes to see.

This is an account of the world that fits in the subtle things we all feel, but are told to ignore.

The sense that we are not accidents, the sense that there is more to us than flesh, the sense that the order around us cannot have come from nowhere.

For thousands of years this was the default understanding of anyone who bothered to think on these things, yet it has been buried so thoroughly now that most people do not even know it exists as an option.

They are given only the story of randomness and dust, being told it is the only possible truth.

But the words are still here, preserved across centuries, waiting for anyone willing to put aside what they were taught as children, and read them for themselves.

That is all Hermes ever asked.

Not blind faith.

Only that you look, look to see for yourself if the world is more like this than the empty tale you were given.

And so, dear reader, perusing Pimander is the longest road we have travelled together, and we must reflect on the journey.

There is no hidden dogma scribbled in these pages, no fine print that binds you to a church or a creed.

What Hermes lays bare is far simpler and far more profound; he shows us we have been looking at ourselves upside down.

We are not flesh first, and a flicker of thought second; we are the quiet thing that looks out through the eyes, that weighs a choice, that feels awe when the sun sets over the fields.

That part is not made of the same stuff as bone and gristle, curious mind.

It does not fade when the body wears thin, it is stitched from the same order that turns the tides, and grows an oak from an acorn.

We each carry a share of the good that sits at the root of all things, and no law, no ruler, no shift of the wind can ever take that from you.

Our place in the universe is not a random slot won by blind luck, it is a deliberate thread woven into a living, breathing whole, held together by something that never changes, and never dies.

Set that beside the story we are given before we can even read properly.

The one that starts with a bang from nowhere, the crawl up from slime through eons of mistake and fluke, that sees one branch of apes stumble into consciousness by a twist of fate no one planned.

Every line of that tale whispers the same thing:

you are an afterthought

You are a winner in a lottery you didn’t enter, and one day soon you will be gone; nothing will mark you ever was, but a small stone in field.

When I let that story settle over me it feels like standing alone in the dark.

There is no shelter, there is no direction.

There is no reason any of it matters beyond the next meal, or the next cheap thrill.

It shrinks you down to a size so small you can barely see yourself, your wonder turns into the simple act of neurons firing.

It turns your love into a biological urge to breed, and it turns every noble urge to reach for something better into a leftover instinct from when we huddled in caves; fearing the dark.

You do not have to dig very deep to see why this is the only story we are taught now.

A person who knows they carry a piece of the eternal is very hard to rule, for they do not beg for scraps of status from strangers.

They do not fear being cast out by the crowd, curious mind, nor do they hand their power over to men in suits or robes who claim to hold a truth they can never show you.

If you can be convinced you are only a clever monkey, only a speck of dust that got lucky, you become very easy to manage.

You will work the job they hand you without asking why.

You will buy the things they say you need to feel whole.

You will accept the small limits they set for your life, because you believe you are too simple and too small to ever reach beyond them.

Hermes does not promise you a heaven if you follow rules, or a hell if you step out of line.

He does not ask for your money or your obedience.

He only hands you back the dignity they have been trying to take from you since you were small.

He says you are far more than they tell you, you are older than the flesh you wear, and you are connected to every tree, every star, and every soul that ever walked the earth, through the same source that made it all.

This does not make you better than anyone else, it makes every single one of us equally significant, equally tied to something that will not break when the world shifts under our feet.

In the end the choice is never between one religion and another.

It is between two ways of seeing what you are.

One is built to make you feel small enough to be owned.

The other reminds you you are large enough to be free.

That is why these old words were buried so deep, and that is why they are worth every hour we spend digging them up again.

There is never any obligation to give your hard-earned money, curious mind.

If you find yourself compelled to give, please know that it goes directly toward acquiring historic books, the ability to process translations, and the access fee’s for certain archives.

I commend you for your time here, for your patience, and for the effort you take in order to understand that bit more about yourself, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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