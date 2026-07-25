Alternative History

Alternative History

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Centaur Write Satyr, PhD's avatar
Centaur Write Satyr, PhD
14h

“Nothing comes from nothing.”

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Áine's avatar
Áine
14h

This made me think of this phrase from the bible where God tells Jeremiah - “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you..” (Jeremiah 1:5). It’s so incredibly profound and moving.

It also made me think of the line from Alice in Wonderland when she gets to a fork in the road and she asks the Cheshire Cat, “which way shall I go?” And he says, “That depends on where you want to go. if you do not know your destination, it does not matter which path you take.”

If we have no purpose here then nothing we do really matters and this is what the Kabbalah have convinced many people of sadly. However, they will lose. In fact, they’ve already lost!

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