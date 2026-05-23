Earlier this week, I wrote an article about Magic, dear reader, you may well have read it.

A colleague at work asked me what I had been writing about, so I told him, explaining that I find it rather compelling and intriguing that these are official State Papers.

His response was one I felt slightly disappointed to hear:

“Well, they were all stupid back then…”

He said it with a confidence that alluded to the modern world being the absolute pinnacle of the human experience.

While we certainly have access to safety and comforts not possible in earlier eras, one must wonder what we have truly gained in the exchange.

Today, we face unprecedented rates of childhood chronic conditions, while costs and taxes rise inexorably on everything.

At the same time, we find ourselves in a constant struggle against governments intent on constructing a technocratic surveillance state.

So while our ancestors were imprisoned for supposedly utilising magic, modern citizens are locked up for standing in defiance of the system.

Perhaps they are the same concept, dear reader.

If televised conflict, promoted racism, and engineered cultural divides are considered the evolution of mankind, you must ask yourself:

What comes next?

If this is the pinnacle, defined by chronic cardiovascular disease, broken homes, and a tainted food supply, I ask you, curious mind:

Are we truly better off than our ancestors?

We may no longer live in physical filth and malignancy, but we are controlled by an administrative power that is deeply repugnant.

The atmosphere has changed, but the same dark thread remains.

Instead of being poisoned by human waste in the streets, the muck is now spread by the very entities we are told to trust.

Consider the historical precedent.

When the first mandatory vaccine was enforced through legislative means, it was a method that involved injecting infected cowpox pus into human beings to immunise against smallpox.

Despite documented failures and widespread resistance, it was enacted with such institutional force that questioning it was effectively silenced.

What does that show about the people who rule us?

The rot never vanished; it just changed its clothes, transforming from a degraded, dirty society into a corrupted, broken system of governance.

And now we live in a world where people are encouraged to renounce basic human traits, identity, and objective reality itself.

Had any of us claimed to be a dog or a cat in our youth, we would have been reprimanded for being ridiculous.

Today, the absurd is institutionalised.

But times change, curious mind, and so we shall look upon how they have changed.

What follows is an extensive collection of documented accounts of Witchcraft.

Many modern observers will mock, yet these are official dispatches and court records from within the English legal system.

At one point in time, the foundation of these claims was viewed by the state as being just as real as you or me.

So instead of brushing our distant brethren with the broad stroke of idiocy, let us relinquish modern contempt and embrace what these breadcrumbs actually show us about history.

No interpretation, no sanitised stories, just me, you, and the references read exactly as they are.

Act of Parliament 📋

We begin here, dear reader, with The Witchcraft Act of 1735 (9 George II, c. 5).

This point marks a profound structural shift in institutional control.

When you look at this catalog entry from the National Archives, the immediate, striking visual is the solid black block bearing the words:

Access information is unavailable.

Sorry, information for accessing this record is currently unavailable online.

Please try again later

For anyone who has combed through hundreds of state papers, encountering this specific, stark redaction block feels entirely deliberate.

It is an administrative wall that appears with predictable regularity over sensitive military folios, hidden histories, and now, the legal records of the occult.

The system flags this material.

Beyond the missing digital image, the listing carries two highly unusual markers:

a legal status of Not Public Record(s)

and an explicit restriction stating that,

Additional safe handling procedures are in place

For an Act of Parliament that is nearly three centuries old, this level of modern gatekeeping and physical containment is exceptionally rare.

It signals that the state still treats the physical reality of this legislation as an active, sensitive vulnerability rather than dead history.

The text of the entry describes the explicit purpose of this piece of legislation:

An Act to repeal the Statute made in the first Year of the Reign of King James the First, intituled, An Act against Conjuration, Witchcraft, and dealing with evil and wicked Spirits...

It also seeks to repeal a parallel act passed in the Parliament of Scotland during the reign of Queen Mary.

The standard modern narrative tells us that the 1735 Act was an enlightened step forward, a moment where the government stopped believing in fairy tales and decided that witches were just fraudulent con artists.

But the actual text reveals a much deeper, more controlling reality.

Governments do not draft, debate, and rigidly enforce statutory laws across multiple kingdoms to combat something they believe is entirely non-existent.

You do not deploy the full legislative force of the crown against a vacuum.

By looking at what this Act repealed, we see exactly what the state was tracking and suppressing for generations:

Conjuration, Witchcraft, and dealing with evil and wicked Spirits

The older Jacobean and Marian laws treated these practices as tangible, operational threats to the realm.

The 1735 Act did not erase the phenomenon; it shifted the strategy of the system.

It legally reclassified anyone who pretend[ed] to exercise or use any Kind of Witchcraft, Sorcery, Inchantment or Conjuration as a criminal element to be punished by the state.

This text shows us that the state was systematically monopolising the narrative.

By making the public practice or demonstration of these arts an explicit crime under a new classification, the judicial system effectively drove the true nature of these forces completely underground while training the public mind to view them as just trickery.

The state papers do not show a society waking up from stupidity; they show an administrative machine closing the blinds, locking the vaults, and setting up the very same structures of narrative control and information suppression that we face today.

Register 🗄️

Following the trail back before the 1735 Act, we hit an entry that highlights the terrifying, personal cost of the institutional machine:

Catalogue reference FC105/D1/1

Unlike the Act of Parliament we just looked at, this file is not restricted.

There is no infamous black square blocking our view, no hidden digital image, and no Additional safe handling procedures protecting it from the public eye.

It is an open parish register covering more than two centuries of local life, documenting standard births, marriages, and deaths from 1559 to 1773.

Yet, buried right in the middle of these routine local lists sits an entry that exposes how completely the state apparatus upended everyday reality:

Long note about execution of Rev. John Lowes as wizard 1645 or 1646...

John Lowes was an eighty-year-old vicar of Brandeston in Suffolk, and his inclusion in this register is a stark reminder of what happens when the institutional machine turns its focus onto an individual.

During the height of the English Civil War, Matthew Hopkins, the self-appointed Witchfinder General, was unleashed upon the eastern counties, charging communities massive fees to cleanse them of the occult.

Lowes, an elderly clergyman who had rubbed his parishioners the wrong way for decades, was targeted, subjected to intense sleep deprivation, and forced to walk back and forth without rest until he collapsed.

Under total exhaustion, he confessed to employing familiars and sinking a ship.

Because he was an ordained minister, he was denied a proper burial in consecrated ground; the register marks his violent removal from the community by the state.

The total lack of restrictions on this document compared to the 1735 Act tells its own story.

The system has no problem letting us look at the individual casualties of history.

It is perfectly fine with the public viewing the tragic, localised end of a single old man in a Suffolk parish register, because that fits neatly into the safe, sanitised modern narrative that these events were just isolated instances of wartime madness and local cruelty.

But when it comes to the actual legislative blueprints, the high-level Acts of Parliament that established how the state itself structures narrative control, legal reclassifications, and the systematic suppression of unexplained phenomena, the administrative gates slam shut.

The individual victims are left open for anyone to read about, but the supreme legal machinery that managed the reality of the occult remains firmly behind the wall of the black square.

Depositions of Books 📑

Moving further down the archival trail, we encounter catalogue reference D/1/41/4/29.

This is a collection of deposition books spanning from 1586 to 1711.

Unlike overarching statutory laws or simple parish death markers, deposition books give us something entirely unique:

the raw, verbatim text of human testimonies

These are the actual statements, accusations, and answers recorded during legal examinations.

Within this specific set of records, book number 48 from the year 1612 contains a formal, documented accusation of witchcraft at Wylye.

The year 1612 is highly significant.

It sits right in the heart of King James I's reign, a period when the English state was actively obsessed with tracking, documenting, and prosecuting occult activities under the strict legal guidelines of the 1604 Jacobean statute.

It is the exact same year as the famous Pendle Witch Trails.

(Pendle is close to where I live)

What makes these depositions so telling is that they contain the explicit details of what supposedly occurred, the specific words spoken, the physical materials used, and the direct consequences alleged by the witnesses under oath.

In a court of law, a case could not proceed on vague rumors alone; it required precise, actionable evidence that fit the legal definition of felony witchcraft.

The state scribes sat in these rooms, dipping their quills to write down exactly what the residents of Wylye claimed to have witnessed, treating the practical application of magic as an objective, observable fact.

These deposition papers pierce right through modern historical revisionism.

They show that the legal system wasn't dealing with abstract concepts or mass delusions; it was executing a methodical, administrative investigation into an active force.

By capturing the granular detail of the Wylye accusation, the archives preserve a moment where the state machinery was deployed to actively document, measure, and criminalise actions that the modern narrative insists could never happen.

Durham Quarterly Records 📂

To understand the true weight of this next reference, we have to look directly at the sheer authority of where it comes from:

The State Papers Domestic (specifically Series SP 16, from the reign of King Charles I)

The State Papers are not local town gossips, parish rumors, or casual diaries.

This collection represents the supreme executive administration of the entire English state.

These are the literal working files of the King, the Privy Council, the Secretaries of State, and the highest officials of the realm.

Every document in this series was generated by, or sent directly to, the central nervous system of government power.

When a matter appears in the State Papers, it means it was deemed an explicit concern of national security, crown authority, or supreme legal precedence.

The specific item here; SP 16/271 f.83, is an official petition addressed directly to the King's Privy Council from July 1634.

This record grounds its authority by connecting directly to one of the most high-profile, state-managed investigations in English history:

the case of the Lancashire Witches of 1634

(I was born and live in Lancashire)

The description details a formal request from local authorities regarding the disposal and maintenance of several prisoners, including Frances Dicconson, Mary Spencer, and Alice Hargreaves, who had been tried and found guilty of witchcraft at the Lancaster Assizes.

What makes this document incredibly revealing is how it exposes the operational reality of the state machine.

The local courts had convicted these women, but the central government intervened.

The King himself, Charles I, ordered these high-profile witches to be brought directly to London under armed guard to be physically examined at Ship Tavern by the King’s own physicians and surgeons, including William Harvey, the famous discoverer of the circulation of blood.

The state papers show that the Crown was not treating this as an irrelevant local superstition to be brushed aside.

They spent massive administrative resources, high-level correspondence, and the top scientific minds of the century to personally inspect these individuals, searching for physical, objective evidence of their craft.

It proves with absolute certainty that at the highest peaks of executive governance, the physical reality and dangerous potential of witchcraft were handled with the exact same gravity, bureaucracy, and rigorous state investigation as a treasonous plot against the throne.

Personal Estate Papers 📑

This reference hits hard because it strips away all drama and exposes something far more chilling:

the mundane, transactional cost of institutional execution

Looking at the catalog details for E 101/527/17, we are looking at an official file from the Exchequer, the ancient department responsible for the collection and management of royal revenues.

The description is remarkably matter-of-fact:

Account of expenses incurred for searching for witches and for their execution: with receipts. 1645.

There are no philosophical debates here, no theological arguments, and no expressions of horror.

Instead, the document contains literal receipts.

In 1645, the absolute height of Matthew Hopkins' campaign across the eastern counties, the tracking down, hunting, and killing of human beings was reduced to line-item expenditures.

The state machine required a paper trail for the money spent on rope, the wood for gallows or stakes, the wages for the searchers who pricked bodies looking for devil's marks, and the fees paid to the executioners.

The fact that these are kept as official financial receipts within the Exchequer records tells us everything about how normal this process was to the administrative state.

It was treated with the exact same cold, routine accounting procedures as building a bridge, purchasing military rations, or collecting property taxes.

Applying to see these physical receipts would be incredibly revealing.

Seeing the actual ink on those slips of paper, the specific amounts of shillings and pence traded to end a life, forces us to confront the ultimate reality of When Witchcraft Was a Crime.

The true horror of the system wasn't just the cruelty of the accusations; it was the fact that the state calculated the cost, paid the bills, filed the receipts, and moved on to the next fiscal quarter.

It leaves a bitter taste, doesn’t it, curious mind.

Correspondence ✉️

This file comes from a sub-series of Personal and Estate correspondence dating from 1606 to 1771.

Buried within these property records sits a devastatingly brief, matter-of-fact summary from 1641:

In 1641 Wilkinson was convicted of witchcraft and his lands let to another tenant

There is no mention of pacts with the devil, no curses, and no supernatural terror.

Instead, the document places the conviction exactly where the system wanted it:

right next to real estate management and tenant reallocation

Under the legal structures of the time, a conviction for felony witchcraft didn't just mean physical punishment or execution, it triggered a total asset forfeiture to the crown or the local lord of the manor.

The moment Wilkinson was legally branded a witch, his legal rights vanished, his property was seized, and his land was immediately handed over to a new, paying tenant.

This reveals the cold, economic underbelly of the entire system.

Witchcraft accusations weren't always born out of pure ideological zeal or local panic; they were an incredibly effective, state-sanctioned tool for land theft, wealth redistribution, and asset stripping.

If an individual held valuable land, or if a local authority wanted to clear out a tenant who was standing in the way of estate expansion, a witchcraft charge was the ultimate weapon.

The system didn't just eliminate the person, it swept their entire material existence off the board and converted it straight into profitable real estate for someone else.

American Colonies 🚢

Looking at the catalog entry for SPG XVI, we find ourselves looking at records held by the Lambeth Palace Library, the historic archive of the Archbishop of Canterbury and the global head of the Church of England.

This particular sub-series focuses on the American Colonies.

The specific dispatch, dated September 23, 1707, comes from a missionary named Le Jau writing from St. James, Goose Creek, deep in the early colony of South Carolina.

In his update, tucked right into a mundane letter about his family's health and settling into the parish, he drops a fascinating piece of intelligence:

One woman in his parish has been arrested on a charge of witchcraft

Another, after being in delirium for two days, on apparently coming to, declared that she had been dead and related her experiences to a servant

Geographically, this is incredibly compelling.

When people think of American witch trials, the modern narrative tries to corner it entirely into New England, specifically the Salem outbreak of 1692.

They try to paint it as an isolated, northern Puritan anomaly.

But this document completely shatters that boundary.

Here we are in 1707, down in the southern, Anglican-dominated colony of South Carolina, and the exact same institutional apparatus is functioning seamlessly.

A woman is formally arrested, meaning the local colonial government and legal network immediately deployed the exact same statutory machinery used back home.

Even more intriguing is the second account Le Jau tracks, a woman who went into a two-day delirium, woke up, and explicitly claimed she had died and returned to tell the tale.

The fact that an official Church of England missionary thought this was important enough to document and transmit all the way back across the Atlantic to the central authority at Lambeth Palace shows that the institutional eye was watching these phenomena globally.

The system didn't care if it was a small parish in Lancashire, a village in Wiltshire, or a clearing in the swamps of South Carolina; it was tracking the unexplained and deploying its legal cage wherever the empire planted its flag.

Confutation of Witchcraft 📕

Our final reference for this morning's lesson, dear reader, takes us to the absolute twilight of the capital laws, capturing the fierce intellectual battleground that erupted over the last woman ever condemned to death for witchcraft in England.

Catalogue reference FRE/1095, dated 1712, is titled:

A Full Confutation of Witchcraft More particularly of the Depositions against Jane Wenham lately condemned for a Witch; at Hertford, London

This record is a file concerning the depositions brought against Jane Wenham.

As we have seen with the previous records, the state operated by codifying these accusations and treating them as objective evidence.

By including this as our final entry, we see the formal challenge to those very depositions.

It shows the moment where the reliance on sworn statements, the same kind of testimony used in the Wylye accusation or the Lancashire trials, was being directly contested in the public record.

Examining this file puts the mechanics of the accusation into their final, fraying context, showing how the evidentiary standard was ultimately being questioned in the face of the condemnation.

We have these archival references, but the only way to move from speculative history to empirical reality is to examine them firsthand.

These files are not just passive data points; they are the physical evidence of a state-managed legal system that systematically identified, processed, and destroyed individuals based on the premise that the occult was an objective, dangerous reality.

I am going to apply for access to these documents.

We need to bypass the brief catalog summaries, the administrative labels, and the sanitised historical framing to read the verbatim testimonies, the financial ledgers of execution, and the original indentures for ourselves.

This is the only way to see the raw operational mechanics of how the authorities functioned, how they built their cases, and how they utilised these accusations to enforce their own version of institutional order.

We are going to look at the ink and the seals, and confront exactly what the state believed it was hunting, measuring, and eliminating.

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And so, dear reader, a rather curious and strange lesson this morning, one we shall now reflect on.

We have looked into the dark corners of the archives, not to find the phantoms of a superstitious past, but to stare directly into the machinery of an empire that once believed in the tangible weight of the unseen.

To look upon these documents is to realise that our ancestors did not inhabit a world of lesser intelligence or primitive confusion; they inhabited a world of different stakes.

They lived in a reality where the boundary between the physical and the metaphysical was a porous membrane, one that the state felt not only a right, but a desperate, existential obligation to police, control, and ultimately cauterise.

What these breadcrumbs reveal is that the modern disdain for the reality of witchcraft is not the product of a grand scientific awakening, but the final, successful result of a long-term administrative victory.

We are not living in the wake of an enlightenment that swept away delusion; we are living in the ruins of a memory that was systematically erased.

The reason we look back at the seventeenth century and see only folly is because the system did its work with absolute, terrifying efficiency.

Those who held the ancient knowledge, those who knew how to navigate the currents of the unseen, and those who stood as living witnesses to the reality of these forces were not just mocked or marginalised, they were hunted, dismantled, and killed.

The shift that defines our current era is not one of technological progress, but of a profound, engineered poverty of consciousness.

The administrative apparatus that once signed the death warrants for the accused and filed the receipts for the ropes and stakes eventually realised that physical slaughter was only half the battle.

To truly secure the kingdom, one had to mythologises the threat, transforming what was once a felt, operational reality into a children's story, a theater of the absurd, and a relic of a darker age.

They turned the terrifying potential of the craft into a joke, and in doing so, they ensured that the next generation would look at the very tools of their own liberation and see only superstition.

The world our ancestors possessed was a vast, terrifying, and enchanted landscape.

Ours is a landscape of screens and static, where the knowledge of how to manipulate the fabric of reality has been sequestered, locked away in the high-level vaults of the very institutions that claim it never existed.

The thread remains, deep and unbroken, but the access has been revoked.

We find ourselves in a world where the absurd is institutionalised and the reality of our own potential is pathologised.

We think we have transcended the dark, but we have only been blinded.

The only thing that has truly changed is who is privy to the fire, and who has been left to freeze in the dark, wondering why the world feels so cold, so hollow, and so entirely empty of the magic that once defined the human experience.

One last thing, before you go, curious mind.

Should you feel moved to support this work, there is a way to do so.

A donation, however small, is not necessary, but it acts as fuel for the fire, going directly toward the acquisition of the rare books and archives that allow us to continue unearthing these buried histories.

Yet, understand that your presence here and your willingness to look is valued above all else.

Your curiosity is the true currency of this endeavor, and it is the only thing that keeps the past from remaining permanently under lock and key.

That you are here, questioning the narrative and seeking the reality beneath the surface, is the most meaningful contribution you could ever make.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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