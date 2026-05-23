Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
5h

The royal society had access to real magic, magic coins etc. 🤔 the crown creating a narrative to confiscate lands. Eventually the people caught on to the plot and started asking questions about the process?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2hEdited

It was easier than poisoning the wells, claiming the Black Plague,

and stealing the land from the dead.

This was the period of Cromwell who had Charles l executed

During plague years people gave money to churches for indulgences. then the

Churches could also be looted.

Possibly witchcraft became the new grift for the "Royal Science".

Maybe discovery of the circulatory system was the new witchcraft.

Modern Day science questions that today. Dr. Tom Cowan states that

The Heart is not a "pump".

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture