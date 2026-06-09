Tensions around the world are rising, dear reader, and I fear the arrival of judgment is no longer a distant shadow, it is the closing threshold of our near future.

Racial hatred is being pushed to a fever pitch, fuelled by a relentless, industrial-scale indoctrination campaign emanating from the modern media apparatus.

Meanwhile, the common man is being stretched to his breaking point, shackled to the 9-5 grind, working all the hours God sends just to survive, leaving him a stranger to his own soul.

Violence has become our daily bread.

Non-native men run rampant in Western streets, turning cities into landscapes of brutality, leaving the public desensitised to the slaughter.

And when the masses finally reach their limit, when they rise up to protest the carnage, they are provoked into becoming the very thing they despise.

True power does not live in your fists, dear reader; it lives in your mind.

It is the ability to remain immovable when the world around you is collapsing.

They told us Jesus walked upon water, but perhaps we were meant to read it as a cipher rather than a spectacle.

Perhaps it was never about gravity, but the internal mastery required to remain perfectly still while the currents of the world are in violent motion.

They told us he was killed and cast away, only to rise up, resurrected.

Let me ask you this, curious mind:

can a man come back from the dead?

Or is this another layer of the allegory?

Only when the old, corrupted self is laid to rest can the ego-driven sensibility fade; in that profound inner death, you are reborn.

I was not always the man who pens these lessons for you.

My own history is far darker, a testament to how easily the light can be choked out.

I was a drug addict; a selfish man, driven by nothing but greed and a rotten arrogance.

I felt no guilt for the wreckage I left in my wake, nor did I care for the destruction I wrought upon those I should have protected; but I then reached a terminal point:

a final ultimatum

Repair or lose everything.

Natasha, my love, stood at the edge of my abyss; she saw a spark I had long extinguished, even when I saw only shadows.

Through her unwavering compassion, she gave me what I truly craved:

recognition

She granted me the grace to simply exist, to be the man I was before the world got its claws into me.

I began to read, to write, to reclaim my own mind.

Looking back, I see clearly that as a child, I was exactly who I am today; open, curious, and untainted.

I was corrupted over the years by the company I kept, the programming I consumed, and the noise I allowed into my consciousness.

If you heed one thing from me, let it be this:

the world is a mirror, pick your reflection wisely

What you subject your attention to will eventually become your reality.

These concepts are sown into your mind like seeds; given time, they provide the justifications for choices you would never have made as a free soul.

It is an incremental, surgical degradation of the spirit; it takes your creativity, your dissent, your soul.

It took mine; but it did not get to keep it.

This evening’s lesson is a dissection of the document we perused yesterday, dear reader.

What we have here is a rather damning admission from the establishment itself:

a confession to a falsification, the intentional Westernisation, of a nation’s entire identity

Let us look at what they were trying to hide.

New Table of Chinese History 📑

Translation:

“…marked as nothing at all.

It is said that the great cycle begins with kia, followed by a kia, a ping.

Now it is not easy to determine the duration of these cycles in general, because there are several of them, of unequal length.

However, for example, the one that begins with kia, the one that follows it, and all the others, cannot be fixed; at the end, some principal term is lacking, by which one might recognise them.

When the cycle begins with kia, this is what it signifies: when it begins, it marks the time; according to tradition, it is called feng when the cycle is at its midpoint, and at its end it is called tcheou mang.

When the cycle begins with ping, the name given to it is jen tchao.

Each of the other letters, and so on, has its own special term, but let us pass over these details; we shall reserve them for European ears. Those who are wise will also find them strange, and will say that kia is nothing, kang chin, if you prefer, is no better; let us leave them aside.

However, one must not therefore believe that these words have no meaning, or that the letters from which they are formed are merely figures produced by chance, or arbitrarily imagined; the invention of these letters, and their naming, finally has its reason.

It is already generally known that the characters used by the Chinese are much more ancient than our own, as is demonstrated elsewhere in works of geography.

It is also known, and even abundantly proven, that the doctrine used in this geographical work is not some fable, nor a hollow tale, nor a system devised by the imagination, but a truth that can be seen and examined, even though we do not understand it, precisely because we do not hear it spoken.

And in fact, when one examines these letters in detail, one perceives several things that are quite subtle, which the Chinese do not themselves fully understand.

Let us take an example: one cannot say that the letter zû, the first of the celestial letters, signifies white to the Chinese...”

This is a document cataloged as CLP/16/17, a 1730 manuscript from the Royal Society titled Explication de la nouvelle table chronologique de l'histoire Chinoise.

In English it reads:

Explanation of a New Chronological Table of Chinese History

It is a vital piece of the puzzle in understanding how the Western establishment systematically reorganised time itself.

Fouquet, the Jesuit priest behind this, is performing a calculated sleight of hand.

He lays out the foundational mechanics of the Chinese calendar, the kia and ping cycles, but immediately retreats from explaining them.

He openly declares that he is withholding the special terms of these cycles because they are only for European ears, dismissively claiming that wise men would only find them strange.

He is effectively taking the gears out of the clock and throwing them away because he cannot, or will not, let the reader see how the machine actually runs.

There is a palpable bitterness in his writing, an admission that he is walking through a minefield of ancient truths.

He confesses that these characters are much more ancient than our own, and he acknowledges that this geographical work is not a fable or a hollow tale.

Yet, even as he admits this, he insists that there are subtleties within these records that even the Chinese themselves do not fully understand.

He is positioning himself as the arbiter of their history, the gatekeeper of their own origin story.

He wants you to believe the system is an arbitrary invention, a collection of figures produced by chance, yet he cannot help but admit that the naming of these letters finally has its reason.

He sees that there is a truth here, a truth that can be seen and examined, but he refuses to let it speak for itself.

Because he cannot hear the resonance of this ancient timeline, he declares it mute.

He is not just recording history; he is dismantling an identity.

He takes the profound, non-linear reality of the East and forces it into a cage that fits his own limited, Western-centric framework.

The tragedy, curious mind, is that he knows exactly what he is destroying.

He acknowledges the antiquity, he verifies the existence of the monument, and then he simply decides that the rest is not worth your time.

He is burying a civilisation in the footnotes of his own, curated table.

Translation:

“...and the moment of midnight, and a tender infant who is about to be born.

The other part, which is the mystery of the letter horai, marks the fullness and the moment of midday, and a mature man, full of life.

This letter signifies midday, according to usage; it is perpetual and never ceases, and it endures forever; furthermore, it represents a mature man on the Cross, as it is clearly visible to anyone who has the first inkling of the characters. This may present some difficulty at first, but we shall return to it in its proper place.

It seems that the very nature of these letters has hitherto been incomprehensible to Europeans; nevertheless, this is the marvel: their meaning is extremely straightforward, and though they may seem nothing more than the greatest efforts of the imagination, they are in truth capable of being fully understood.

Thus Zû signifies the whole together: midnight and an infant about to be born; it also specifically marks midnight, and midday represents a mature man upon the Cross, these are the facts.

In this way, the beginning of the years is explained according to the Chinese calendar, and we return to where we began to write without conjecture, without adding anything unnecessary; the reader must therefore be all the more attentive.

The surprise will only grow when one reflects upon the Chinese axioms, of which this is one: that the century begins at the hour of Zû, which, following our explanation above, must be understood as starting at midnight.

There is no need to add further degrees of admiration.

Zû means a little infant, literally and properly speaking; it may also mean a newborn, if one pays attention to the corresponding Chinese terms.

“In the first instant,” it says, “of the production of things, their principle and their origin come from Zû, it is the source; from which all things take their beginning.”

When the year begins with Zû, it is called Kohen Jun. In the same way, it signifies hardship, toil, pain, suffering; it also represents the great end, and is most properly applied to the newborn infant, who is not yet born; this application thus produces a sense of continuity...?

On these pages, dear reader, Fouquet admits the Chinese characters are ancient, established, and functional, yet he insists they are incomprehensible without his intervention.

Why?

Because the moment he allows the Chinese system to be understood on its own terms, his own theological map loses its authority.

He identifies Zû as the infant and the source, and the letter horai as the man on the Cross.

This is not a translation; it is a tactical appropriation.

By claiming the Chinese calendar describes the exact arc of Christian martyrdom, birth in the dark, suffering in the light, he renders the foreign familiar.

He is performing a surgical removal of the original intent, replacing a cosmological cycle with a narrative of crucifixion.

He knows the antiquity is undeniable, so he does not try to debunk it.

Instead, he plays the role of the necessary interpreter who claims to see the subtle things the Chinese themselves miss.

It is a classic strategy of control:

if you cannot suppress the truth, you frame it so that the original meaning becomes invisible, hidden behind the very symbols you have used to overwrite it

He wants you to see the Cross when you look at the sun; he wants you to see a preparation for salvation when you look at the origin of a year.

He is rewriting the clock to ensure that no matter how deep you look into this history, you only ever find the reflection he has placed there.

Translation:

“...too unintelligible, and too weak, falling into a state of nothingness.

When the year is at fou, this is called Tun Tsing.

Now we must note that fou signifies anger, passion.

To assign to it its true meaning, fang is indispensable, as we shall see in the analysis, as in an infinity of other cases.

Analysis shows: yang, symbol of the sun; yang may also be divided, representing in this way the hour of noon, marked by it; it is also a dove, or a lamb upon the Cross, the lamb being pierced.

The reader will be convinced of this if he reflects: for fou is nothing other than the point at which that which exists is constrained to return to nothingness, by the necessity of its production.

But leaving this subject, which is too rich in details, these points suffice to establish the method used in the following table of the Chinese calendar: namely, that the characters which by their combination form the cycle are so profound that we shall enter into the explanation of others, which will lead us to new depths, the reader will ask for long explanations and digressions, a lively discussion of these mysteries; but this would serve no purpose here. We are dealing with a cycle of twelve years, which even today is still in use among the Chinese.

This cycle is simple, and what history has preserved of it is enough to set the times, the years, the centuries, and the epochs in the table, along with the rule which governs the relation of the years of the cycle to the years of the Emperors, offering great advantages to those who wish to consult the table; and one perceives its arrangement.

This cycle is placed in the middle of a line, or a vertical column which extends from the top to the bottom of the table, divided into sixty years, with forty characters, each representing one year; these are called the years of the cycle, which correspond to the twelve angles or spaces of the zodiac. In these is placed the black mark, so that the column of sixty years may be clearly visible to the reader, and the order is easy to follow.

Below, and attached to the cycle, are placed the twelve months, each also divided into...”

The Jesuit hand becomes heavy here, for they are no longer just observing the mechanism, they are actively attempting to steer it.

Note how they pivot from the hour of fou, linking it to anger and passion, and then abruptly force a symbolic bridge to the lamb and the cross.

They are working to dismantle the inherent, independent logic of the Chinese cycle, stripping it of its own cosmological gravity so they can refashion it into a Christian allegory.

It is a calculated erasure.

By dismissing the depth of the Chinese calendar as too rich in details to explain further, they are effectively silencing the original intent.

They reduce the complex, non-linear architecture of the cycle to a mere tool, a way to map Chinese epochs onto their own preferred ecclesiastical timeline.

They claim the characters are profound, yet they treat them as clay, moulding them into symbols of martyrdom and divine suffering.

They admit the cycle is still in use, still functional, still governing the history of the Emperors, but their focus is entirely on the rule which governs the relation.

They are constructing a cage of sixty years, locking the entire identity of a civilisation into a grid that they alone control.

They don't want you to see the clock for what it is; they want you to see it only as they have labelled it.

They are not recording history, dear reader; they are rewriting the very language of time to ensure that, in the end, everything leads back to the altar.

Translation:

“…in the sixty years of the cycle, and consequently each year of the cycle appears exactly as they are parallel.

It is necessary to observe that these parallels are so arranged that the years of the cycle follow naturally the years of the Emperors, so that the year of the cycle is placed opposite the year of the reign, in the same line; which is very convenient, but you must be careful: you must take care to note the nature of the calculation, so that the table shows at a glance the order, the position, and the manner in which each imperial year corresponds to the cycle, by means of the alphabetical number which links each year to its column, corresponding to the year of the cycle that has no name in history.

Examining this explanation, we find that the first year of the series, named Kia wang, with which the table begins, is also the epoch, and is placed in the first column; immediately after it comes the year of Tchou heou, but the year which follows it is the year of the cycle called Pin chin, because in this first column the year Kia wang has the two characters Pin chin presents the characteristics.

These properties of the year Kia wang extend to the general epoch of the whole empire; without dwelling on this, we shall note that the first year of the reigns is the reason why the year Kia wang is given its place, and we shall not attach it to a certain year, nor establish it as a fixed starting point, but as a principal point in the sequence; and because it serves as the basis of this chronological table, it cannot be altered.

In this way we assign to a certain year the year Kia wang under the name of Pin chin; it is not permitted to assign it to another year in the table, and it must be referred to the year of the cycle that bears it, so that no confusion may arise in the dates and in the chronology.

This is the principle that governs the entire new table, and it is at once compared with the years of the Emperors, all in order.

The first year Kia wang being placed as the 31st year of the cycle, the second of these princes corresponds exactly to the...”

The Jesuit intervention in the Chinese chronological record is not an act of scholarship, curious mind, it is a profound act of theological colonisation.

By reframing the sexagenary cycle, a system built upon the organic interplay of celestial stems and earthly branches, as a series of Christian allegories, Fouquet and his contemporaries performed a surgical extraction of meaning.

The methodology is consistent throughout the manuscript:

First, they acknowledge the undeniable antiquity and functional perfection of the Chinese system.

They admit the characters are not arbitrary, that they possess a reason for their existence, and that they constitute a sophisticated, ancient truth.

Second, they immediately isolate the reader from the source.

By claiming these details are too rich or reserved only for European ears, they effectively strip the Chinese civilisation of the right to interpret its own time-keeping.

They position themselves as the necessary translators who possess a deeper, hidden insight, an insight that inevitably leads back to the Cross.

Third, they apply the symbolic overlay.

When they look at the hour of Zû or the point of fou, they do not see the birth of a cycle or a natural transition; they see a mature man on the Cross or a lamb pierced.

They are forcing an ancient, cyclical, and non-linear reality into the rigid, linear, and salvational framework of the Church.

The result of this 1730 manuscript is the creation of a closed loop.

By tethering the year of the cycle to the year of the Emperor through their own curated table, they ensure that the history of an entire nation is filtered through their proprietary lens.

They do not just record the past; they overwrite it.

The tragedy, as the manuscript unwittingly reveals, is that this was done with full awareness of what was being buried.

They saw the original clock, understood its precision, and decided that the only way to gain authority over it was to dismantle its independence and reassemble it as a monument to their own doctrine.

Translation:

“…of the Cycle, the 8th of the same Prince corresponds to the 65th, and so on through the same Cycle; and thus the 9th, Kouei-lie-wang, the first of the Cycle follows, and so on to the end, providing a continuous sequence right up to the present time.

Since all the columns of the table are parallel to the Cycle and exactly equal to one another, you will easily see, as we have just explained, how to note an intermediate year of the table, even if it is not directly visible: you only need to multiply the number of the preceding column by the number of years contained in the column you are seeking, adding whatever is found in the lower columns on the right, or subtracting whatever is on the left; then you will find the year you are looking for, by multiplying by 60, and multiplying by 6 again if needed, without ever reaching zero.

This method deserves close attention, as it allows you to trace back as far as you wish: from the 4th year of the era of Kouei-lie-wang, up to the year we have just placed, the birth of our Saviour, or even earlier, mark this year in the Latin table, so that it stands as a fixed and certain point, distinct from all others, which follow it in order. However, this year is preceded by one.

It is commonly accepted today that one would have prepared a table for this purpose, but it is not in use; upon reflection, it appears that the first year of the Emperor Ping-wang is given too little space, even though it marks the Emperor’s reign, and is recognised as correct.

We therefore place the era of Kouei-lie-wang as the 33rd year of the Cycle, and carefully distinguish it from the other dates in the table; one part is the system, the other the various characters assigned to each year of the cycle, which are not always the same as the reign years of the Emperors.

Above all, it is essential to treat the clarity and beauty of Chinese chronology with care; these are the only things that can help us recognise errors of ignorance, the negligence of copyists, and the misalignment of authors, which often lead to confusion in chronology.”

After dismantling the ancient, organic flow of the cycle and refashioning its parts into a vehicle for their own doctrine, the Jesuits finalise their control by turning the Chinese calendar into a mathematical exercise of their own design.

They reduce the profound, historical reality of a civilisation to a series of columns and arithmetic operations, where the only validation for an historical date is its ability to be correctly mapped into their Latin table.

The irony in these final lines is deafening.

Fouquet speaks of clarity and beauty while simultaneously imposing a system that relies on the very misalignment he claims to be correcting.

He admits that he is calculating a point that acts as a fixed and certain point for the birth of the Saviour, effectively subordinating the entirety of Chinese history to the Gregorian timeline.

He is not just reconciling dates; he is anchoring the past of the East to the dogma of the West.

The instruction to multiply by 60 and to trace back as far as you wish is the final step in the containment.

By creating a system that allows for intermediate years to be manufactured through formulaic calculation rather than historical witness, he creates a sandbox in which the timeline can be adjusted at will.

Any date that does not fit is not treated as a historical fact, but as an error of a negligent copyist.

Fouquet closes by positioning himself as the protector of Chinese chronology, the one who saves it from the confusion of its own authors.

In truth, curious mind, he has completed the cage.

The Chinese timeline is a rigid, artificial structure, carefully curated to ensure that the birth of his Saviour remains the defining pivot upon which all of human history must turn.

He has effectively stolen the clock, reset the hands, and convinced the observer that it was always pointing toward the Cross.

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And so, dear reader, as we draw to the close of this evenings lesson, we find ourselves at a poignant moment to reflect.

What we see in these documents is more than a chronological dispute; it is a fundamental collision between two different ways of existing in time.

The Jesuits operated from a linear necessity, a desperate need to chain all of human experience to a single, narrow point of origin.

They were not translating characters; they were dismantling a worldview that was vast, circular, and self-sustaining, replacing it with a grid that served their own theological architecture.

There is a profound tragedy in watching the methodical deconstruction of an ancient identity.

To force a system as deep as the Chinese cycle into the confines of a Latin table is to silence a language that speaks of the world as a living, cyclical rhythm.

When Fouquet admitted that these characters were much more ancient than his own, yet insisted they were unintelligible without his intervention, he was not performing a service.

He was asserting a claim of ownership.

He was deciding that if a history could not be made to serve his master, it would be rendered mute or forced into a cage of his own design.

It is a sobering realisation that our own understanding of the past is often constructed from these very same types of filters.

We are conditioned to accept the fixed points of history, the dates, the eras, the milestones, as if they were immutable truths of the universe, rather than artifacts of a chosen perspective.

But these manuscripts serve as a reminder that the timeline we navigate is often a construct, an artificial fence built to keep our perception from wandering into the vast, unmanaged truths of the past.

When someone dictates your history, they dictate the boundaries of your horizon.

They define not only where you come from, but what you are capable of imagining for your future.

I find myself lingering on the fragility of memory.

If a civilisation as sophisticated as China could have its history intercepted and reframed by a few determined hands, what does that say for the integrity of our own foundations?

We are all living within a curated timeline, a series of columns and calculations designed to keep our attention focused on a specific, sanctioned reality.

The act of pulling these documents out of the dark, of looking at the gears of their machine without the instruction manual they provided, is a necessary defiance.

It is a refusal to let the curators of our identity remain the sole authors of our truth.

The past is not a static object to be filed away in a table; it is the ground upon which we stand.

When that ground is falsified, the entire structure of our present begins to tilt.

By exposing the seams in their logic, we do not just learn about the Jesuits or the Chinese calendar, we learn how to look at the world without the artificial frames imposed upon us.

We learn that the confusion they claimed to solve was simply the freedom they couldn't control.

There is one final thing I wish to place before you, curious mind.

You may notice a button for support, and I want you to understand its place in our journey.

It is never a requirement, for your attention is the highest currency I could ever ask for; that you choose to spend your finite time with these thoughts is a gift that far outweighs any coin.

However, should you feel called to contribute, know exactly where that money goes.

It does not vanish into the void of convenience; it is fuel for the hunt.

It is directed toward the procurement of rare, forgotten volumes and the securing of access to the archives where these histories lie.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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