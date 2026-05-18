Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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Thank You for calling out the ai. I so loathe that set of things that purportedly "tell the truth," yet I know they do not, having been lied to about electrogravitics, and other things.

Yes, they are programmed to speak of the whitewashed "history" as if real, and I am delighted to see You prove them wrong!

I did use ai twice... I will no longer have anything to do with ai if I can help it!

I Deigned to Ask ai Something (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/i-deigned-to-ask-ai-something

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