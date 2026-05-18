This part of the day has become a treasured artifact for me, dear reader, for it is the moment I begin to write to you.

The Alternative History newsletter and the community we have built here is something I never anticipated.

In my normal life, discussing such concepts often leads to ostracisation, so I didn't expect these ideas to find such a popular foothold.

Yet here you are, and here I am; sharing a moment of the day we have both grown to anticipate.

You might think these articles are meticulously planned, but they aren't.

They arrive on a whim, born from a sudden thought in the corners of my mind.

These are ideas I observe closely; some may seem impenetrable from the outside, yet when you peel back the layers, you realise the riddle was never meant to be a wall, but a path.

I usually write in silence, but occasionally I force myself to write in public spaces or with music playing, intentionally increasing the difficulty.

While my best work flourishes in the quiet, I refuse to let silence be my only working condition; I want to remain entirely resilient to distraction.

I suppose this is what they call mastery of the mind.

People often ask if writing is difficult for me.

There are moments I will sit before a blank screen for thirty minutes without producing a single word.

But I refuse to force the mind.

I simply sit, wait, and think, unburdened by the illusion that I am racing against the clock.

The words will come, curious mind.

They always do.

This morning's history lesson will plunge us into a much deeper nature than usual, instead of just reviewing another set of references from the National Archives, I am going to expose the grave contradictions that emerge when you place these original records directly alongside the modern narrative and its institutional fact-checkers.

It forces a definitive question:

are you going to believe firsthand historical correspondence, or an AI-guided sanitation of history?

The answer seems entirely obvious when put like that, doesn't it?

And so we shall begin, relinquishing the cage of the modern to invite the curiosity of the old.

In realising that we currently live inside a small box, we begin to notice that the past didn't have walls at all.

Letter to Madam Gell ✉️

The accepted historical narrative operates on the absolute certainty that 1725 was a year of quiet diplomacy and internal consolidation for the Russian Empire.

If you consult the mainstream consensus or ask any modern digital authority, the answer is explicit and unwavering:

the Russians did not defeat the Tatars in 1725

We are told as an undeniable fact that following the death of Peter the Great, the empire was actively at peace with the Tartar states at that specific time.

The modern timeline presents a completely sanitised, quiet front where no such battle ever occurred.

But when you bypass the algorithmic gatekeepers and look directly at the primary sources, that entire reality shatters.

An original archival record, cataloged under reference D258/38/6/20 in a letter to Madam Gell dated December 14, 1725, exposes the raw, unedited truth of the era.

The text plainly states:

Russians have defeated the Tartars

It documents a hot, active conflict, alongside a successful Turkish army in Persia, painting a picture of massive geopolitical friction and heavy military engagements occurring at the exact moment history claims everyone was at peace.

This is where the weight of the lie becomes undeniable.

We aren't dealing with a nuanced difference in historical interpretation or a minor clerical error.

This is a binary contradiction.

The modern narrative says a war never happened and that there was peace; the physical record from 1725 says a battle happened and the Tartars were defeated.

Both statements cannot be true.

When the digital consensus completely erases a military victory recorded in black ink on centuries-old paper, it proves that the history we are handed isn't just inaccurate, it is an intentional, systematic fabrication designed to override the archive.

Jefferyes to Stanhope ✉️

It would seem, dear reader, the modern narrative possesses a fascinating, calculated mechanism:

when a physical monument or massive infrastructure from the past is too prominent to entirely erase from the earth, the gatekeepers simply change the reason it was built

They concede the existence of the structure but completely alter its purpose to fit their sanitised timeline.

When we ask the modern consensus about the massive engineering project undertaken by Russia in 1719, the digital fact-checkers quickly offer a neat, comfortable answer.

They tell you that Tsar Peter the Great began constructing a 56-mile transport line known as the Ladoga Canal.

The official story claims this was purely a commercial water canal, built for nothing more than logistics, a peaceful merchant route designed to allow transport ships to safely bypass the stormy, dangerous waters of Lake Ladoga while traveling to the Baltic Sea.

It is framed as an early triumph of standard maritime trade infrastructure.

But when you open the vault and look at the actual state papers from that exact year, the commercial fairy tale falls apart entirely.

A diplomatic dispatch held at the British National Archives, State Papers Foreign, Russia (cataloged as SP 91/9/195), sent from Jefferyes to Stanhope and dated May 15, 1719, from St. Petersburg, exposes the raw, military reality of this project.

The text describes an empire under imminent threat, noting that twenty thousand men were deployed to dig channels connecting the Volkhov and Neva rivers to secure their shipping routes.

But then the dispatch delivers the real truth, revealing another massive project occurring simultaneously.

It explicitly states that another crucial work was in hand:

a line running all the way from the Tanais, or Don, to the Volga, measuring exactly 56 German miles in length with redoubts at certain distances

The archive does not attribute this 56-mile line to merchant trade or a storm-bypass canal.

The document states its explicit, singular purpose in cold black ink:

This is to prevent invasion by Tartars

This is where the entire deception falls to pieces under its own weight.

To maintain the illusion of the accepted history, we are forced to believe that the Tartars were just unorganised, nomadic barbarians, scattered tribes wandering the steppes with no unified force or grand military capability.

But empires do not draft tens of thousands of men to construct a fortified, 56-mile military defensive line fortified with redoubts, heavy, enclosed brick and earth military fortifications, to stop a scattered band of nomads.

You build a 56-mile wall with fortified garrisons to stop a highly organised, relentless, peer-level superpower capable of invading and tearing down your entire empire.

By twisting a massive, defensive military line into a simple merchant water canal, the modern narrative tries to sanitise the scale of the adversary Russia was terrified of facing.

It is an intentional distortion designed to write the sheer power and presence of the Tartars completely out of the historical record, ensuring that a massive defensive fortification looks like nothing more than a routine commercial ditch.

Sutton to Craggs ✉️

Our Westernised history demands a sterile, neatly partitioned 1720 where geopolitics follow predictable, binary tracks.

As we consult the standard digital gates or run a cursory search on the diplomatic landscape of that year, the automated consensus is unyielding:

Russia and France had virtually no direct diplomatic relationship or formal treaties because France was locked in an alliance with Great Britain

Simultaneously, the mainstream narrative firmly dictates that Russia had zero intentions of engaging in conflict with the Tartars in 1720, asserting instead that Peter the Great was shifting his gaze exclusively toward Persia, actively recruiting Tatars rather than treating them as an adversarial target.

However, the physical State Papers, cataloged SP 78/168/148, captures a direct correspondence from Sutton to Craggs in August 1720, a letter that completely blows this entire fabricated timeline apart, exposing the staggering distance between archived reality and the modern digital script.

The first profound contradiction punctures the myth of a diplomatically isolated Russia completely cut off from French interests.

While the standard online summaries flatly deny any real diplomatic intersections or agreements between the two nations during this window, the actual archive from Paris, dated August 27, 1720, explicitly records a project for a commercial agreement between France and Russia.

The document goes even further, detailing that France would like a commercial treaty with Russia.

The physical record preserves the exact diplomatic friction and economic maneuvering that the modern digital gatekeepers completely erase from the history books to maintain their clean, binary alliances.

The second contradiction dismantles the sanitised version of Russia's southern strategy and its relationship with the Tartars.

The mainstream narrative insists that conflict with the Tatars was completely off the table in 1720, yet the raw diplomatic intelligence inside Folio 350 states the exact opposite in cold, hard print.

The dispatch notes that Russia probably wants peace in the Baltic to allow her to attack the Tartars.

The archive preserves a reality where the Russian empire was explicitly angling to wrap up its northern theatre not out of a peaceful transition or an exclusive pivot to Persia, but to free up its military machine for a targeted strike against the Tartars, directly defying the modern historical overview.

By holding these specific images side by side, the mechanism of the historical filter becomes completely transparent.

The modern digital consensus relies on flat, absolute denials, no French treaty projects, no planned wars with the Tartars, to keep the historical narrative broad, simple, and entirely decoupled from the messy geopolitical realities recorded on the ground.

The moment the actual text of SP 78/168/148 is brought to light, the polished, automated history is exposed for what it is:

a completely manufactured illusion designed to overwrite the raw data of the archive

Rondeau to Harrington ✉️

It is clear, dear reader, that the modern academic narrative relies on a chaotic, highly dramatised version of autumn 1731 to justify its linear geopolitical script.

When we consult the standard automated summaries, the digital consensus insists that throughout the entirety of autumn 1731, Russia was relentlessly engaged in active, blood-soaked warfare with the Tartars.

The automated engines project a reality where imperial borders were completely fluid and under constant, destructive siege by hostile nomadic forces, leaving no room for tactical stalemate or entrenched Russian dominance during that specific window.

The physical State Papers from Moscow, captured in the direct diplomatic intelligence sent from Rondeau to Harrington on October 4, 1731, completely expose this automated narrative as a total fabrication.

The raw archive reveals that by October 1731, the actual situation on the ground was defined not by active, relentless warfare, but by complete tactical containment.

The physical text explicitly records that the Tartars were dissatisfied with Major-General Taracanoff's new works.

The document goes on to flatly state that the Tartars were entirely unable to damage that court.

The state papers preserve a reality where Russian engineering had effectively locked the border down, reducing the supposed Tartar threat to harmless geopolitical frustration.

The mechanism of the digital filter becomes opaque when you look at how the automated system handles this timeline.

To maintain its neat, simplified historical templates, the digital overview overproduces a narrative of constant active war, completely deleting the physical reality recorded in SP 91/12/145.

The modern script claims the Tartars were relentlessly striking Russian positions in autumn, while the actual diplomatic intelligence written in October records that the Tartars were utterly powerless to strike back against the Czarina's newly constructed fortifications.

Rondeau to Harrington ✉️

The true scale of regional forces in the 18th century are consistently downplay by modern digitised summaries, to present a world where imperial expansion faced minimal organised resistance.

When reviewing the military capabilities of the southern frontiers during this era, the standard automated texts routinely minimise the numerical strength of non-imperial armies, capping their mobilisation numbers at a modest 25,000 fighters.

This systematic halving of their numbers creates a historical illusion, dear reader, framing these populations as a minor, manageable border threat rather than a massive, coordinated military power capable of shifting the regional balance of forces.

The original diplomatic intelligence from December 1731 completely shatters this minimised digital projection by recording the true scale of the mobilisation.

The physical dispatch from the National Archives explicitly states that the Sultan of the Tartars was moving with an immense force, noting that he designs to march himself with fifty thousand Tartars.

By recording a force of 50,000 men rather than the 25,000 claimed by modern synthetic overviews, the raw State Papers expose a massive 50% reduction in the historical record.

The archive preserves a reality where the Tartar military apparatus possessed double the manpower and operational reach acknowledged by modern systems, which reveals a swift and deliberate halving of their actual authority and military might.

Forbes and Rondeau to Harrington ✉️

This brings us to the final reference for this morning's lesson, dear reader, exposing the deepest layer of deception within the modern historical narrative.

When examining the armaments and specialised tactical units of the 1733 offensive, automated digital consensus explicitly claims that historical records simply do not list a specific number of pistol troops.

Modern systems confidently state that no such evidence exists, asserting that because these armies weren't organised into uniform, Western-style units, tracking exact figures is a historical impossibility.

The primary diplomatic correspondence from December 1733 exposes this claim as an outright lie.

The original state papers held at the National Archives contain the precise data that modern summaries pretend is missing from history.

The physical dispatch explicitly documents a concrete Report of 20,000 Tartars hired for equal number of pistols.

The archival record preserves a clear, definitive link between the manpower and the specific weaponry deployed, completely refuting the narrative that the true strength of these armed units was left unrecorded.

By hiding behind the lie that no data exists, modern overviews are able to construct an alternative narrative that serves as a monumental downplay of Tartar military capability.

The digital consensus replaces the archived reality of 20,000 pistol-armed troops with a diminished estimate of just 2,000 to 3,000 men.

This drastic, unauthorised reduction slashes the documented force by nearly 90%, shrinking a highly formidable, heavily armed cavalry down to a negligible elite retinue and further obscuring the true scale of the regional forces preserved in the State Papers.

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And so, dear reader, a shorter lesson this morning but filled with things that shouldn’t really exist.

We have looked directly into the quiet, dust-settled corners of the archives and found the heavy ghosts of truth staring back at us, ghosts possessing twice the numbers, twice the strength, and double the fierce, organised authority that the modern, automated world has permitted them to keep.

We have watched, in the span of a few old pages, how easily twenty thousand armed men can be breathed out of existence by a digital consensus that prefers a smoother, emptier past.

But this morning’s lesson is not just a technical dispute over ancient troop deployments or the forgotten numbers of a steppe cavalry.

It forces us to confront a far more terrifying, intimate question:

what does it mean for every soul walking the earth today when the very ground of our shared memory is built upon calculated absences and systematic distortions?

History is not just a collection of dead dates; it is the invisible architecture of our modern minds.

It is the story we tell ourselves to understand who we are, what we are capable of, and who is allowed to hold power in the present.

When those narratives are hollowed out, halved, and reduced to narratives of chaotic vacuums and inevitable imperial dominance, a quiet violence is committed against the human spirit.

We are handed a manufactured inheritance, a sterilised map of the world that teaches us to accept the structures around us as natural, unyielding, and pre-ordained.

When the algorithms and textbooks rewrite the past to downplay the resistance, the organisation, and the true scale of those who stood outside the empires, they rob us all of our depth.

They teach us to look at the world through a lens of absolute, automated control, suggesting that smaller or non-standard societies were always destined to be swallowed up by the march of progress.

It breeds a subtle, pervasive despair in the modern heart, a feeling that the heavy machinery of power has always been too vast, too absolute to ever be countered or truly understood.

But the archive is a stubborn thing.

It proves that the past was not a smooth, predictable machine, but a vibrant, complex reality teeming with forces that the architects of the modern narrative still scramble to suppress.

To uncover these lies is a deeply philosophical act of reclamation.

It reminds us that the stories we have been fed are fragile, needing constant upkeep and deletion to survive.

When we reach through the digital fog and touch the raw, handwritten truth of the state papers, we break the spell of the automated consensus.

We begin to see that if the past was not as absolute as they claimed, then perhaps the present is not as unchangeable as we are taught to believe, offering a profound sense of hope and clarity for anyone seeking truth in a world built on illusions.

A reminder that donations are never expected or required, having you here, reading and engaging with these findings, is the most meaningful act of support there is.

For anyone who does wish to contribute financially, please know that every bit goes straight toward tracking down and procuring the rare books and archival documents needed to keep this research alive.

But just know that your presence alone is truly more than enough.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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