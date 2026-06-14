Alternative History

Alternative History

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Sanctuarian of The-One-Law's avatar
Sanctuarian of The-One-Law
2mEdited

https://odysee.com/@TheOneLawSanctuarian:4/Choose_Your_Neighbors_Wisely:e

Let the circle be unbroken...

https://sanctuarian.substack.com/p/choose-your-neighbors-wisely

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
18m

While I have never needed the metaphysical to explain what I see, I will not rule it out... Very interesting piece, indeed.

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