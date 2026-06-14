To unearth accounts of rituals or séances within the hallowed archives of the Royal Society is a formidable challenge, dear reader.

But it is not impossible.

I have observed that the most revealing and disruptive manuscripts often bear a singular, telling mark:

unpublished letter

It is either that, or a disclaimer stating the document is unfit for public view.

How these records migrated into the digital light is a mystery; the error of an overzealous hand, perhaps, or simple ignorance.

Regardless of the cause, documents intended to remain shrouded are, in fact, exposed.

They would have remained unseen by the masses, for how many people do you know, dear reader, who regularly comb through historical archives?

Fortunately, curious mind, I find no greater purpose than the exhumation of such bizarre and telling historical documentation.

We are about to examine a record of a man attempting to explain, through the lens of science, phenomena manifested in the physical world when a circle of participants joins hands.

It is the mechanics of a ritual, documented and described with the cold precision of a surgeon.

So then, let us gaze over this letter together, and in doing so, we may realise that there is far more to this world that remains deliberately unseen.

Unpublished Letter ✉️

Translation:

“My dear Secretary,

I write to pay my respects and submit an interesting scientific study.

You will not yet see my full theory of the cosmos, which I present in full clarity, nor my model of electrical force aligned with natural currents.

I have worked through all obstacles to define these laws, and now seek to understand the power and energy shaping nature and the mind. I have already shared this work with the High Priestess; it has appeared in journals from Bremen and across Europe, and is recognised as belonging to the realm of science, which stands above art.

I also describe a crystal ball I own, linked to the teachings of my teacher from when I was 25. He explained centrifugal force using the same principle Newton used for gravity and centripetal force.

This great principle governs the relationship between the Sun, Earth, and other celestial bodies in perfect balance, a system studied by thinkers from Pythagoras to Laplace, and further explored by modern scientists such as Arago and Brougham.

Here is my explanation of the phenomena observed with the Round Table:

A flow of “human electricity” emanates from the circle formed by joined hands, directed toward the highest natural forces.

Through polarity, it creates a galvanic‑magnetic field around the table, acting upon all matter, sometimes measurable, sometimes felt as a unified force, rising to a higher energetic level through pure luminous electrical fluid.

The table begins to vibrate in every molecule, like a divining rod responding to underground water. It starts to rotate in harmony, then tilts toward the magnetic pole, just as a compass needle points north. This pole corresponds to the upper hemisphere of the Earth and to the human head, where the greatest concentration of electrical fluid resides.

This completes the natural harmony of forces, visible in the light itself.”

This letter, authored by J Pons on 09 May 1853, is an unpublished letter addressed to the Secretary of the Royal Society, cataloged under reference number AP/37/13.

The letter serves as a bridge between the rigid, empirical framework of the Royal Society and the metaphysical currents that modern science has since sought to quarantine.

It reveals an individual operating within the intellectual hierarchy of his time, invoking names like Newton, Pythagoras, and Laplace, to legitimise a phenomenon that the establishment would undoubtedly categorise as fringe.

By framing the ritual as a galvanic-magnetic event, the author attempts to strip the act of its occult veneer and re-clothe it in the respectable terminology of electrical fluid and polarity.

The core of the documentation is the insistence that the human collective is not just a social unit but a circuit.

By joining hands, the participants are presented as components in a generator, creating a field that forces matter to respond to their unified intent.

The assertion that the table’s movement is an objective reaction to a luminous electrical fluid, mirroring the behaviour of a compass needle or a divining rod, is an effort to map the unseen onto the physical.

It is an attempt to claim that the ritual is not a break from natural law, but a precise, repeatable engagement with it.

The mention of the High Priestess and the dissemination of these ideas through European journals underscores the existence of an alternative, hidden scientific discourse that operated in parallel to the Royal Society’s public-facing agenda.

It suggests a history of experimentation where the line between natural philosophy and ritual practice was far more porous than the modern sanitised version of scientific history would admit.

The author’s confidence that these phenomena are recognisable to those who understand the great principle of balance points to a long-standing tension:

the refusal of the analytical mind to accept that the most potent forces in nature may not be measurable by the instruments they have spent centuries perfecting

Translation:

“When you put water into a crystal glass and run your finger around its upper rim, you will hear it produce a clear, ringing musical tone.

This effect comes from the same principles as sound itself, though it also relates to the theory of galvanic action: just as molecules are set in motion during galvanic decomposition, so the air vibrates harmoniously against the glass.

The purer the glass, the clearer and more beautiful its sound.

This is why people say that a gifted, passionate artist can make both his violin and his audience feel alive with energy.

The sound of applause rises from this same electric sensation, which stirs the same feeling within us, electrifying our spirit and carrying the music and words deep into our soul.

You, Sir Secretary, may share these modest scientific observations, and any more general remarks, with the distinguished Royal Society of London, if you consider them worthy.

Please accept my respectful greetings, along with the sincere regards of a friend of Great Britain: a nation that flourishes in literature, science, the arts, and justice.

There, law and constitutional rights remain firmly upheld, far from unrest; a people whose public spirit and national character stand as an example to the whole world.

Yours most faithfully,

147, near Le Vigan

9 May 1833”

The discrepancy in dates within the correspondence, 1853 for the account of the table and 1833 for the discourse on the glass, suggests that J. Pons was not just a casual observer, but a man preoccupied with the persistence of these invisible forces across decades.

As these were mentioned together, in the same letter, it implies a deliberate curation by the author, as if to argue that the vibration of a glass rim and the rotation of a table are simply different octaves of the same underlying natural law.

He is not presenting two disparate curiosities; he is building a unified field theory of human influence.

To the men of the Royal Society, such a proposition would have been viewed with profound unease.

It requires them to accept that the observer is an active component in the experiment, rather than a detached recorder of facts.

By positioning the human nervous system as a biological battery, capable of generating the very luminous electrical fluid that moves matter, the author effectively removes the wall between the scientist and the subject.

If the resonance of an audience’s applause is physically indistinguishable from the force that tilts a table, then the boundary between the mechanical world and the human spirit becomes dangerously thin.

This is the true discomfort of the archive.

We are presented with a mind that refuses to categorise the world into the binary of the seen and the unseen, the physical and the metaphysical.

Pons insists that nature does not make such distinctions.

He forces the reader to confront the possibility that what we term science is just the study of the echoes, while the source of the resonance remains something far more primal.

The document stands as a testament to a path not taken, a moment where the rigid hierarchy of nineteenth-century inquiry was invited to acknowledge that its most precise instruments might be outmatched by the simple, electrified connection of a circle of hands.

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And so, dear reader, we reach the end of this afternoons lesson; a perfect time to reflect.

We have peered through the keyhole of a dusty archive into the mind of a man who saw the world not as a collection of static objects, but as a vast, shivering web of latent energy.

In the simple vibration of a crystal rim and the inexplicable movement of a table, we find the echoes of a deeper, hidden architecture that persists beneath the surface of our daily lives.

We are conditioned to trust only in what can be measured, weighed, and cataloged, yet this record reminds us that the most significant forces, the ones that stir the spirit, move the heart, and animate the collective soul, are the ones that elude the heavy hand of conventional science.

Consider, if you will, the silence that exists between the notes of a symphony or the invisible tension that binds a circle of hands.

We walk through a world that is teeming with currents we choose to ignore, a luminous fluid of potential that connects the celestial bodies above to the very impulses firing within our own nervous systems.

We are not just observers of this reality; we are its conductors.

Every gesture, every shared sentiment, and every moment of profound resonance is an engagement with a physics of the soul that our modern institutions have long sought to forget.

We have been taught to look at the clockwork, but we have been systematically blinded to the hand that winds the spring.

There is a quiet, persistent tragedy in this cultural amnesia, for in discarding the metaphysical alongside the superstitious, we have narrowed the scope of human wonder.

We have built our reality upon a foundation of cold empiricism, leaving us with a world that is technically functional but spiritually starved.

Yet, as this archival relic proves, the truth does not vanish simply because it is ignored by the learned societies of the day.

The unseen world remains, waiting in the periphery, pulsing with the same ancient harmony that Pythagoras intuited and that the boldest minds of every generation have glimpsed in moments of unvarnished clarity.

To acknowledge this depth is not to abandon logic, but to expand it into a more expansive, courageous form of understanding.

It is to accept that we are living within a grand, interconnected resonance, where the boundary between the physical and the ethereal is a fiction we have constructed for our own comfort.

So, let your curiosity be the instrument that keeps the frequency alive.

Look beyond the visible surface of your surroundings and remember that beneath the noise of the tangible world, there is an invisible, electric pulse, waiting for you to recognise its rhythm, its power, and its eternal, silent song.

As we part ways, permit me a final, brief observation regarding the nature of our continued discourse.

You may notice an invitation to provide support for this endeavor, a prospect that I must frame with total candor:

it is entirely unnecessary

Your presence, your active curiosity, and the intellectual rigour you bring to this exploration are the true catalysts for our shared progress.

These are the elements that allow us to peel back the layers of the archive and reveal what has long been hidden.

Should you feel moved to contribute, however, know that such gestures are directed exclusively toward the procurement of rare, long-forgotten volumes and the securing of access to the very archives we have been mining.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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