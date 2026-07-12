I have never been one for religion, dear reader.

Though I was baptised at two, do not mistake that for faith; as the truth is quite the contrary.

My mother holds no belief in the divine, and my father has never voiced his conviction in my life.

I wonder if my baptism was a guise; a prerequisite in order to secure a seat at the local school.

We inherit our ideologies like heirlooms we never asked for, expected to mirror the beliefs of our kin and live our lives through the borrowed opinions of others.

It is a hollow sacrifice for something that, in practice, means nothing.

Religion dictates that the almighty is confined to a building; a church, a mosque, a synagogue.

Preposterous it is, dear reader, to assume that the creator of this realm is only accessible within the stone monuments of man.

We are imbued with that same essence, curious mind, there is no need for a structure to commune with the Almighty when you can speak in the quiet of your mind.

Your body is the temple, not a pile of stone.

As we arrive at the holy trinity of religions:

Judaism, Christianity, and Islam

We shall reflect on them lightly.

Judaism came first; Christianity was a reformation of the Torah; and six hundred years later, Islam arrived, retooling those same structures for the Quran.

In reality, curious mind, these are not three distinct paths; they are the same game.

Think of Monopoly; different editions, different aesthetics, but the same mechanics.

Or look at our modern political theater:

the Left and the Right, the Liberals and the Democrats, the Labour and the Tory

They speak different languages, but the outcome is always identical.

If the result wasn’t fixed, why are we sold promises before every election, promises that disintegrate the moment the victors take office?

Donald Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein files, only to claim they didn’t exist once he held the keys.

In Britain, over 2,500 people have died in the last two years because they could not afford to heat their homes.

Meanwhile, over 300,000 are homeless, including veterans, men and women who sacrificed everything under the banner of Queen and Country, only to return to an inheritance of being forgotten.

We will leave the preamble there, curious mind, and move into the history that explains how we arrived at this state of managed confusion.

The history detailed in these pages, dear reader, exposes the exact mechanics of the game we have been discussing.

It is not a tale of divine progress; it is a clinical demonstration of how power shifts, how the editions of the Monopoly are swapped, and how the masses are weaponised to serve the interests of the elite.

The text begins by detailing a period of relative prosperity for the Jews under the munificent Caliphs of the East, yet this ardour was a precarious position, ultimately acting as a catalyst for future tragedy.

Babylonian lords, driven by envy of the state and splendour of the Princes of the Captivity, fabricated a fear that Jewish leadership might usurp their own power.

The Sultan Gela le Doulat did not act out of necessity; he acted to consolidate control by destroying seats of learning and forcing doctors into exile, reducing an entire nation to a handful of men.

This demonstrates the same pattern seen today:

when a group gains too much cultural or intellectual capital, the machinery of the state is weaponised to dismantle them

The power of the Caliphs was fleeting, and soon replaced by the rapid advance of the Turkish hordes who swept from the deserts of Tartary across Western Asia; an inclusion that is as intriguing as it is jarring.

To find a direct reference to Tartary in a chronicle on religious history is to acknowledge that the forces moving through this era were not confined to the narrow, sanitised borders we are often sold.

It suggests an underlying, sprawling reality behind the events that the standard narrative desperately wants to leave in the shadows.

The Kings clothes change, but the impact on the populace remains identical.

The expansion of these new rulers brought an intolerable tax, a system where the poor were exploited while the wealthy could continue their pious pursuits.

This created the environment for a new kind of institutional exploitation:

the Crusade

The narrative shifts to the arrival of Peter the Hermit, who channelled the grievances of pilgrims into a larger, more destructive objective.

Peter the Hermit used the genuine suffering of travellers to arouse Europe to a common revenge, effectively rebranding the political ambition of the Papacy as a holy mission.

Pope Urban II took this indignation and codified it at the Council of Clermont, offering plenary indulgence, the remission of all sins, to anyone who would join the crusade.

The result was an insane enterprise where prince and peasant, noble and serf, joined in the overwhelming enthusiasm to march under the banner of the cross.

The text highlights a chilling detail:

a secondary, even more undisciplined force, led by a man named Godeschal, followed the example of Peter

This force was so detached from reality that their leaders were a goose and a goat, which the credulous mob believed to be inspired.

This is the ultimate indictment of the game.

Whether it is the Caliphs, the Turkish hordes, or the Crusading zealots of the West, the architecture is the same.

They rely on the same credulous mob to fight for ideologies that, at their core, serve only to maintain the status quo of those holding the keys.

These are not historical accidents; they are the predictable, recurring machinery of managed confusion.

As we continue, dear reader, the account of these massacres unfolds with a grim, and clinical precision; noting how the fervour originally intended for Jerusalem was redirected toward the enemies nearer home.

These mobs were led by self-elected figures who convinced them that purging Christendom of the descendants of those who crucified Jesus was a prerequisite for their holy mission.

This manufactured directive turned religious enthusiasm into a localised wave of carnage, mirroring how contemporary state apparatuses often incite polarised segments of the population to strike at domestic targets before shifting their focus to broader, state-sanctioned objectives.

It seems clear that financial desperation acted as the engine beneath this religious mask, curious mind.

As unsparing creditors to a legion of needy debtors, the Jewish population became a target for those coveting their rumored wealth, illustrating a blueprint that remains active today:

the weaponisation of economic resentment against specific classes to justify the seizure of their influence and assets

When the violence reached cities like Cologne, Mentz, and Trèves, the authorities, excluding the rare, isolated exception from the Bishop of Spires, remained largely complicit or indifferent, leaving the victims to face a total collapse of protection.

The sheer horror in Trèves, dear reader, where mothers are said to have killed their own children to spare them from the invaders; stands as a stark testament to the reality of what happens when a community is abandoned by those entrusted with their safety.

This cyclical violence served a functional purpose for the elite, operating as a recurring apparatus of managed confusion.

By the time of the Second Crusade, the pattern was solidified; the monk Rudolph whipped the masses into a frenzy with the cry of Hep! hep! (Jerusalem Destroyed) while the nobility and clergy remained entangled in debt to the very people they sanctioned for slaughter.

This pound of flesh was ultimately resolved through the erasure of the creditor.

Despite the performative objections of figures like Bernard of Clairvaux, the system ensured the destruction of the victims to settle the ledger, much like how modern agitators are encouraged to dismantle the foundations of their own society without realising they are the disposable fuel for a status quo that will eventually consume them as well.

And now the narrative deepens, dear reader, as we confront the reality of how these cycles of managed confusion were imposed upon the soil of England and beyond.

What we see here is not just a record of religious intolerance, but a masterclass in the engineering of social and economic predation.

The initial conditions were simple, yet insidious.

In early England, the presence of the Hebrew race was minimal, and they lived largely in peace alongside the Saxon population.

This harmony, however, was an obstacle to the centralisation of power, which required the manufacturing of external and internal threats to maintain control.

Figures like the Archbishop of York, Egbrich, became the architects of this discord, promulgating the doctrine that the very presence of this community was contaminating, and using archiepiscopal bulls to enforce segregation even in rural regions where these people had never even been seen.

It is a stark reminder that the machinery of hatred does not require actual interaction to function; it only requires a manufactured narrative and a fearful, credulous populace.

The transition to the Norman era reveals the next stage of the game:

the monarch as the ultimate beneficiary of this engineered alienation

William the Conqueror and his successors, notably William Rufus, did not extend a hand out of benevolence, but out of a cold, extractive calculus.

They brought these individuals into the kingdom to act as sponges, capable of soaking up the nation’s wealth through commerce and lending; wealth that the crown could then squeeze out into its own coffers whenever it pleased.

The monarch effectively held the persons and property of these individuals as appendages of the crown, granting them a precarious protection only as long as they remained useful.

The escalation of this tragedy, curious mind, followed a predictable, terrifying pattern.

When the Crusades failed, the resulting intensity and economic desperation was redirected inward, fuelled by accusations that painted these sponges as practitioners of sorcery, ritual crimes, and desecration.

These claims served a functional purpose:

they provided the moral cover for the crown to issue edicts annulling all debts owed to these creditors, effectively erasing the state’s own financial obligations through the violent liquidation of the lender

The irony of the holy mission is laid bare when one observes that even when the monarch issued decrees to banish these people and seize their property, the populace was left to suffer the aftermath of these artificial upheavals.

In the end, the system ensured that interest rates were tightly controlled and the practice of lending was restricted to those favored by the king, turning a once-autonomous group into a state-managed industry.

It is the ultimate testament to the game’s endurance:

whether through the thundering anathemas of Rome or the cold, fiscal decrees of the monarchy, the goal remains the same

To incite the masses into a frenzy of destruction, ensuring that the ledger is balanced at the expense of those who can be discarded whenever the crown requires a new source of fuel.

The chronicle of this era seems to be nothing more than a record of how effectively the elite can weaponise human desperation, dear reader.

When the coronation of Richard the Lionheart was turned into a stage for slaughter, it wasn't a sudden, chaotic explosion of passion; it was a calibrated demonstration of how easily the law can be suspended to suit the interests of the mob and their masters.

The authorities knew exactly what would happen when they baited the crowd, and when the houses of the Jewish population were beset, the civil power stood by, watching the treasury of gold, silver, and pearls flow into the hands of the rabble while the true architects of the misery kept their hands clean.

It is the same game played at York, where the fiery zeal of wandering friars and monks was stoked until the common man felt he was doing the Almighty a favour by burning his neighbour alive.

The governor’s attempt to offer sanctuary was always doomed, because the moment the troops, the very people meant to uphold the law; were infected with that same state-sanctioned madness, the protection of the crown became a death sentence.

Even the historians of the time were in on the act, curious mind, writing their accounts from the safety of their cloisters to frame this mindless butchery as an act of divine mercy, ensuring that no one ever looked closely at who actually benefited when the creditors were removed from the ledger.

These accounts are not just tales of past cruelty; they are a blueprint for how a society is kept in a state of permanent, managed confusion.

It is a brutal, repeating cycle where the elite manufacture the hatred, the mob provides the violence, and the official record provides the justification.

As we saw in the earlier pages, the accusations of sorcery, ritual murder, and the poisoning of wells were never about the actual crimes, which the text admits were often utterly improbable, and even absurd, but were instead the necessary fuel to stir the mob into a frenzy that served the state's fiscal needs.

When those accused tried to appeal to the king or seek sanctuary, they found only a system designed to strip them of their wealth, their dignity, and finally, their lives, proving that the sovereign's protection was just a convenient way to hoard all the spoils before the inevitable purge.

It is a sickening, clinical efficiency, and it explains exactly why the cycle never truly ends; it is not meant to end, it is meant to sustain the very structure that the architects of the game rely on to remain in power.

The outrage expressed over the unavenged slaughter of the Jews, dear reader, was, in truth, an outrage born only of the Crown's lost revenue.

Because all debts owed to the Jews became the property of the Crown upon their deaths, the destruction of the bond records meant that the wealth those debts represented had vanished into the fire along with their holders.

Richard’s subsequent investigation, which stripped local officials of their commissions for failing to protect this property, made it clear that the royal exchequer viewed these subjects not as human beings, but as aspects of the state, to be preserved only as long as they remained profitable.

This cycle of state-managed predation, curious mind, where monarchs exploited this mine of wealth to replenish the treasury, reached its zenith under King John.

John initially affected great lenity and encouraged their immigration into his dominions, acting as a benefactor only until they had settled and grown confident in the royal faith.

By 1210, he stripped away all such pretense, declaring all their property forfeited and ordering the imprisonment of every individual, regardless of age, sex, or condition, to wring out their hidden fortunes through state-sanctioned cruelty.

The King’s ingenious brutality is perfectly illustrated by the case of a wealthy man in Bristol, who was seized and thrown into prison.

When he pleaded an inability to pay the astronomical sum demanded, the King ordered that one of his teeth be drawn every day until he produced the cash.

After seven days of this torture, the man’s resolution finally gave way, and he paid the fortune to buy his freedom and save his remaining teeth.

This success emboldened the unprincipled monarch to repeat the horror on a wider scale, demonstrating that the Crown did not need the frenzied violence of the mob when it could simply use the cold machinery of the state to torture the wealth out of its captives directly.

It was a relentless cycle:

the sovereign protected them only to fatten them up for the next extraction, ensuring that whenever the treasury ran dry, there was always a fresh victim ready to be broken

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And so, dear reader, a long and detailed lesson this evening, one we will now reflect on.

What we have traced this evening is the trajectory of power from the frantic, bloody chaos of the mob to the cold, calculated efficiency of the sovereign’s exchequer, and in doing so, we have laid bare the architecture of a machine that has never truly ceased its operation.

History is often presented as a series of moral progressions, a steady climb toward enlightenment, yet the ledger of the Middle Ages reveals a far more cynical truth:

that the state’s primary interest in its people has always been as an instrument of extraction, a resource to be cultivated, harvested, and discarded at the whim of the treasury

This mechanism, the systematic fattening of the populace only to facilitate their eventual plucking, is not a relic of a bygone, barbaric era, but the blueprint for the modern world.

We see today the same subtle dance:

the state provides the appearance of stability, the illusion of protection, and the promise of legal standing, all while engineering complex systems of taxation and regulation that ensure the surplus value of the individual is always redirected toward the centre

The cruelty of King John, who saw no distinction between a man’s life and his coin, has just been refined, abstracted, and sanitised by modern bureaucracy, yet the intent remains identical.

It is a system that thrives on the dependency of the governed, ensuring they are wealthy enough to be exploited but sufficiently vulnerable to be broken whenever the state finds its own coffers in need of replenishment.

When we look at the history of these persecutions, we are not looking at the plight of a specific people, but at the universal condition of the subject under the thumb of absolute power.

The lesson is stark:

safety, under the gaze of such a sovereign, is never a right, but a temporary reprieve bought with compliance and capital

We live in a society that mirrors this dynamic, where the structures of authority, masked by the rhetoric of public interest or national necessity, function primarily to insulate themselves from the consequences of their own gluttony, shifting the burden of their failures onto those they claim to protect.

To recognise this is to lose the comfort of believing we are citizens rather than assets, and once the veil is lifted, the realisation that our modern comforts are predicated on the same predatory logic is perhaps the most dangerous knowledge one can possess.

While your support is deeply appreciated, it is never expected; your presence and engagement are valued far above any material contribution.

Should you feel inclined to offer assistance, those funds are dedicated entirely to the acquisition and preservation of rare, historical texts; such as the one we have viewed together this evening.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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