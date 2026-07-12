Alternative History

Alternative History

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Restoration Nation's avatar
Restoration Nation
3h

I think you’re more interested in religion in the true sense of the word, than you know. Religion, re-legio is reconnection of man with Reality. I think we are collectively re connecting on a Truer basis.

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2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Arcanus Aethereal's avatar
Arcanus Aethereal
4h

With due respect, those are not a holy trinity of religions.

You will find greater storytelling in Hellenism.

You will find deeper understanding in Pantheism.

You will find greater coherence to reality in the Tao.

You will find greater rationale in Plotinianism & Platonism.

You will find a more complete ontology of the divine in Vedic systems.

You will find more complete engagement with the world in Paganism.

Each system has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Personally, have respect and reverence for all religions,

With special attention paid to the Plotinus, Tao, Sanatamadharma, and Advaitavedanta.

The elevation of the Abrahamic religions is short-sighted.

The overly monotheistic approach causes much confusion about divinity,

I've written a book about it... I think I sent you a link, if you care to learn more.

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