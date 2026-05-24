I have been rather excited to type this piece since the concept first graced the halls of my mind yesterday, dear reader.

Following the revelation from the Smithsonian archives and my reflection on those missing newspaper references, a light bulb appeared over my head:

Newspapers!

While I had previously relied on Google images to unearth historical clippings, I had neglected to go directly to the source.

How foolish of me, curious mind; as a man so heavily grounded in the scrutiny of original material, I had somehow overlooked the most effective channels of procurement.

I signed up for Newspapers, a vast repository housing millions of archived records, featuring the most precise singular-word search function I have ever encountered.

The ability to isolate keywords makes the research process vastly more efficient.

This is a paid service, and while a free seven-day window exists, I have no qualms about the subscription cost; the financial contributions to this newsletter mean that such monthly fees are ultimately covered by you, the reader.

When I tell you this is a shared journey, it is not an attempt to win your emotional favour; it is simply the truth.

I may possess a mind capable of complex analysis and intelligible expression, but I am certainly no master of all things.

This journey began in the solitudes of my own being, but as this solo adventure evolved, I realised it is not an endeavor to be walked alone.

And here we are, seven months, four weeks, and one day after the inception of this newsletter; look at where we have arrived, dear reader.

We are currently #12 in the Rising in History charts; it is a curious thing, you know, because just over four years ago, I was a drug addict struggling with a failing business.

A boy trapped in the frame of an adult, held fast by substances and the naivety of a lost soul.

There was a profound darkness within me, a deep-seated contempt; a pain lodged in my heart so acutely that it tainted my entire perception of the world.

My father was a drunk, my mother disabled, and a once-united family had been split asunder; my father’s business had collapsed and my mother had departed.

While my siblings seemed to navigate the fracture as if it were routine, it left my inner being in a state of torment, a torment I only found a temporary solution to eradicate through narcotics.

That is the naive part, dear reader.

But much like the path I took for this newsletter, I reached out; I spoke honestly and truthfully, because I learned that every lie you tell is just a lie you are telling yourself.

I wanted no more lies; I did not want to be let down, and more importantly, I wanted to stop failing those who loved me.

Truth became my life's priority, and it has extended into corridors I could have never imagined.

I vividly recall a night in the distant past; I sat on my bed at my dad's house, cocaine smeared across my face, weeping while clutching a plate with a line upon it.

I was crying because I could no longer endure that existence, yet I was powerless to resist; it was as if the Jordan you see now was just an observer, peering out from behind the eyes, helpless to alter the trajectory.

I share this because in that moment, I was a broken man who believed happiness was a concept far beyond my reach.

But here I am today, awakened at 5:30 a.m. as I do every morning; sitting with the family rabbit, enjoying a brew of beans sourced from Peru, and writing to an audience of spectacular minds spanning every continent on earth.

Thank you for being an integral part of my journey toward the light, and thank you for supporting me.

You may believe you are the sole recipient of these gifts of knowledge, dear reader, but you have bestowed upon me the gift of purpose; this is not a one-way exchange.

And so, with our thanks and graces acknowledged, I believe it is a poignant time to begin with these newspapers.

Perhaps, curious mind, upon seeing just the first, you will realise why these documents have excited the very core of my being since I unearthed them.

The Public Advertiser April 15, 1767 🗞️

This is where the mask of history begins to slip, dear reader, look at this entry from The Public Advertiser, dated April 15, 1767.

It isn't a vague folk tale; it is an advertisement for a book detailing the voyage of His Majesty’s Ship the Dolphin, under the command of Commodore Byron.

The language is precise, matter-of-fact, and entirely unbothered by the skepticism of the modern age.

It promises a faithful account of the gigantic people called Patagonians.

But the real weight lies in the final paragraph, where the writer asserts that this voyage fully confirms and establishes the Truth of there being a Nation of People of monstrous Bulk, standing between nine and ten feet high.

It draws a line directly from the secular discovery back to the ancient record, noting that this proves what is recorded in Scripture, and even in Heathen Authors, namely, that there was (and still is) a Race of Giants.

There is no nuance here, dear reader.

No academic hedging, no dismissal as myth.

It is presented as a cold, geographical fact of the era.

It begs the question:

what changed in our collective understanding, or our willingness to accept, that such a concrete report was eventually relegated to the dustbin of history?

The Gloucester Journal April 18, 1738 🗞️

This clipping, dear reader, is sourced from The Gloucester Journal, dated April 18, 1738, and it offers a different look at the giant, this time as a psychological weapon, one deeply entwined with the enigmatic geography of the old world.

The report details a Letter from Warsaw describing the clash between the Cham of Crimea Tartary and the Russians near the neighbourhood of Asoph.

The Russians fought with such unrelenting fury that the Tartars, left to account for their catastrophic defeat, provided accounts to the residents of Constantinople that led the common sort of Turks to believe their adversaries were so many Giants.

It is a striking maneuver, dear reader.

The giant here functions as a bridge between the physical and the metaphysical, a shorthand for an unstoppable, terrifying force that defies the limits of conventional men.

But look closer at the geography, curious mind.

We are dealing with Tartary, a region that haunts the fringes of our historical record, appearing again and again like a phantom limb in the body of old-world cartography.

The presence of Tartaria in this context, a name that consistently surfaces in our deeper inquiries, adds a layer of gravity to the report.

It confirms that the giant was not just a character in distant, isolated myths; it was a concept woven into the geopolitical anxieties of the era.

The boundary between historical fact and the legendary was remarkably porous, and the giant was often the explanation used for the inexplicable.

When the common people heard that the Russians were giants, it landed with an authority that transcended mere soldiering.

It suggests that in the 18th century, history was still a landscape where the extraordinary was expected, and the giant was a key that kept unlocking doors we were told were locked long ago.

What does it tell us, I wonder, that even in the heat of war, the human mind instinctively reached for the giant to describe the power of the unknown?

Maryland Gazette August 16, 1764 🗞️

This clipping, drawn from the Maryland Gazette, dated August 16, 1764, takes our inquiry out of the realm of myth and into the stark, commercial reality of the spectacle.

The report cuts through the colonial news of the day to focus on a singular, unsettling occurrence:

a Giant who arrived in Dresden from Trent specifically to make a Show of himself

The precision here is what truly grips the mind, dear reader.

The reporter does not rely on hearsay or dramatic flourish; they provide the mathematics of the anomalous.

He is measured at five Ells, and at twenty-seven inches to the ell, he stands exactly eleven feet, three inches tall.

Think on that, curious mind.

We are not discussing a man of unusual height in a crowded room; we are looking at a human being over eleven feet tall, walking the streets of an 18th-century city, inviting the public to witness his existence.

It is a matter-of-fact advertisement for the impossible, printed in a colonial newspaper.

There is a profound, jarring disconnect between this account and our modern sensibilities.

Today, such a figure would be hunted, sequestered in a laboratory, or dissected by the cold lens of a thousand cameras until the mystery was rendered sterile and safe.

Yet here, he is a traveling performer, a man simply existing in the world, in an era that still had enough space for the extraordinary.

It forces a difficult question, curious mind:

where did they go?

We see them in the journals, we see them in the shipping manifests of history, and we see them standing eleven feet tall in Dresden.

If we are to trust the consistent records of our ancestors, we must grapple with the fact that these monstrous forms were once a part of the daily tapestry of human life.

Why have we allowed our current narrative to erase them so thoroughly from the story of what it means to be human?

The Post Boy June 04, 1719 🗞️

This excerpt from The Post Boy, dated June 4, 1719, offers a chilling glimpse into the deliberate cultivation of a lineage.

The report from Berlin, dated June 3, details an account concerning a Frenchman in the service of his Czarish Majesty who was of uncommon Height and Bigness.

So remarkable was this man that a bride of the same Size and Bulk had been procured for him.

The text carries with it a weight that is clinical, and almost experimental:

If this Couple bring forth Issue like themselves, we shall see the Race of Giants restor'd

Read that again, dear reader:

Restor'd

It implies that these individuals were not just accidents of genetics or anomalous freaks of nature; they were a population that once existed, one that had been diminished, and one that the elites of the time were actively attempting to revive through selective breeding.

Note the casual dismissal of the King of Prussia’s famous Giant Grenadiers, the elite soldiers of history, who are reduced to mere Children in Comparison to this couple.

The scene described sound’s surreal:

a wedding day attended by dwarfs, with specialised equipment, grenadier’s caps, shoes, and clothes, fashioned at an extravagant Length and Bigness to accommodate them

It is a calculated, public display of a biological project.

It strips away the myth of the giant entirely and replaces it with the cold, hard reality of human husbandry.

We are looking at a time when the powerful did not just look for giants; they looked to manufacture them, to keep them, and to perpetuate their line.

Does this not challenge the very foundation of our historical understanding, curious mind?

We are told we are the peak of biological progress, yet here we have documentation of a race that was being consciously curated.

The silence surrounding these records reveals a calculated choice:

to ignore what was once documented as public, state-sanctioned knowledge because it shatters the version of history we are forced to accept

The Pennsylvania Gazette April 19, 1729 🗞️

Now we move to The Pennsylvania Gazette, dear reader, dated April 19, 1729, shifting the conversation from the physical observation of the giant to the metaphysical scale of deep time.

It maps out the Ages of the World, moving from Western chronologies, calculated by the likes of Scaliger and Usher, into the staggering, cyclical expanses of East Indian history.

In this account, the first age is a Golden Age stretching back over 1.7 million years.

In that era, the text asserts that the Men were all Giants.

They were innocent, immune to disease, and lived for four centuries.

As the ages progressed and Vice crept into the world, human life spans and physical stature were retrench'd proportionally, until we arrive at our own diminished state, where our lives have shrunk to a mere fraction of their original duration.

It is a profound admission.

By printing this, the Gazette wasn't just reporting on a sideshow; it was presenting a cosmological framework where the giant was the original, perfected state of humanity.

Our modern obsession with linear, small-scale history looks like a blink of an eye compared to this.

The giant here is not a mutation; they are the baseline, and our present existence is described as a long, slow decay from that initial, monumental form.

The implication is hard to shake:

we are living in the ruins of a much larger, longer story, and we have been conditioned to believe that our current, shrunken version of humanity is the only one that ever existed

The Caledonian Mercury May 20, 1736 🗞️

This is where the mask of history begins to slip, dear reader, this entry from The Caledonian Mercury, dated May 20, 1736.

It is a mundane advertisement for a subscription-based collection of French literature and historical essays, yet nestled within its dry, promotional list of contents sits a claim that forces us to pause.

Item six:

On the Origine of the Giants

It appears in a list of serious, scholarly inquiries, among treatises on the morals of the ancients, the tower of Babylon, and the origin of languages.

There is no ironic detachment here, no hint that this topic is anything less than a legitimate field of study for the refined reader of 1736.

It is presented with the same gravity as a discourse on Greek and Roman women or the mathematical certainty of an eclipse.

Why, I wonder, is this catalogued so casually alongside standard historical subjects?

It confirms that the giant was not an outlier in the intellectual life of the eighteenth century; they were a fixture in the cabinet of knowledge.

The publishers were not selling a curiosity cabinet of tall tales to the gullible; they were curating a library for the educated, and the study of the origin of giants was deemed an essential piece of that curriculum.

We are left to wonder what happened to this body of knowledge.

It did not vanish into thin air; it was systematically pruned from our intellectual lineage until the mention of such a topic became an act of transgression against the established narrative.

The advertisement serves as a silent, paper witness: once, the origin of giants was a legitimate question for an educated mind, and we have been conditioned to stop asking it.

Newcastle Weekly Courant September 11, 1736 🗞️

The second image here, drawn from the Newcastle Weekly Courant, dated September 11, 1736, provides a cold, logistical inventory of the aftermath of the siege of Asoph, thousands of lives lost, countless cannon, and an impossible weight of munitions, yet it is the second snippet that pulls the focus back to the curious obsession we have been tracking.

It describes the political maneuvering of the Prussian King, a man consumed by his ambition for the Duchies of Bergues and Juliers.

The text notes that his pursuit of these lands has been his singular aim for years, leading him to raise levies of men and, most tellingly, to collect Giants from all Parts as a calculated effort to terrify his adversaries.

The contrast is stark, curious mind.

In one document, we see the logistical reality of the eighteenth-century state, the grain, the lead, the iron, and the brute numbers of a garrison, and in the other, we see the statecraft of the era operating on a level that feels almost mythic.

The King of Prussia was not just building an army; he was constructing a spectacle of power.

The giant was being utilised as a tool of geopolitical intimidation, a living weapon in the King’s desperate, ongoing bid for land and status.

It reinforces the point that these figures were not hidden away in fairy tales; they were walking pieces of state propaganda, collected and deployed as effectively as the very cannon and gunpowder tallied in the report from Asoph.

It begs the question:

if these men were being sourced from all Parts to be put on display or marched into the King’s service, how thoroughly have we been lied to about the commonality of the extraordinary?

The record treats the existence of such men as a given, a commodity to be acquired, while we, in our own century, have been trained to read such accounts as mere poetic license or the eccentric delusions of a minor monarch.

The evidence remains, waiting for us to stop looking away.

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And so, dear reader, this mornings lesson has been an eye opening one, and we shall now reflect upon it.

We have traversed the cold arithmetic of the siege of Asoph, a ledger of iron, grain, and human ruin, only to find the King of Prussia hunting for men of monstrous stature to bolster his fraying ambitions.

We have sat with the 1736 advertisement for a book on the origin of giants, a curious testament placed alongside the mundane affairs of the day.

What these fragments offer is not just a record of an era, but a mirror reflecting the fundamental divergence between our time and the one that preceded it.

The eighteenth century was a landscape where the horizon remained wide, where the map still contained vast, unverified spaces.

It was an age where the physical and the metaphysical were not yet partitioned by the rigid, clinical steel of modern reductionism.

When the news reported a giant, whether as a wonder of the circus in Dresden, a strategic asset in a royal regiment, or a subject of academic inquiry, it was received not as a hallucination, but as an empirical reality that simply required classification.

They understood, in a way we seem to have forgotten, that the world is a container for anomalies that exceed the narrow boundaries of our current, sanitised understanding.

We have lost the capacity for awe.

We have traded the expansive, sometimes terrifying mystery of a world populated by the extraordinary for a standardised, linear history that keeps us comfortably hemmed in.

We live in a garden that has been pruned until only the most predictable flowers are allowed to bloom.

Philosophically, we have traded the giant for the atom; we have traded the monumental, terrifying presence of the exceptional for a sterile safety.

We have become prisoners of a consensus that demands the exclusion of anything that cannot be weighed, measured, or sold in a laboratory.

Consider the mason who builds a wall but leaves a single stone unhewn, not because he is incapable, but because he acknowledges that the structure is not his to perfect; he leaves room for the building to settle according to the earth’s own design.

We, however, have become obsessed with the plumb line and the level, convinced that if we measure every inch, we can dictate the truth of the foundation.

We have forgotten that our ancestors lived in a house where the walls were alive, where the doors to the impossible were left unlocked because they knew that locking them would not make the world smaller, only make them more ignorant of its true breadth.

The giants of the 1736 journals were not just tall men; they were symbols of a time when humanity viewed itself as part of a grand, unfolding narrative that included the ancient and the divine.

By discarding these accounts, we have not gained clarity; we have only narrowed our field of vision.

We have convinced ourselves that we have reached the zenith of understanding, but we are like a man who, standing in a vast forest at dusk, claims the world ends where his torchlight fails to reach.

We have lost the giants, dear reader, and in their absence, we have shrunk the very nature of what it means to be human.

We are left with the inventory of the siege, the lists and the prices, while the awe of the encounter, the sheer, staggering reality of the world as it was, slips through our fingers like dry sand.

This journey, this gathering of curious minds, exists entirely outside the reach of the standard metrics of success.

I ask for nothing in the way of financial contribution; your presence and your attention are the only currencies that hold true value here.

To have you reading, to have you questioning, and to have you walking through these archives with me is the reason this newsletter remains.

However, should you feel compelled to offer support beyond your time, know that every contribution is poured back into the mechanics of this work.

It goes toward the subscriptions required to unearth these forgotten records, and the acquisition of the physical, yellowing pages of history that remain outside the digital reach.

It is a reinvestment into the discovery of what we have lost, ensuring that the next piece of evidence, be it a ledger, an advertisement, or a forgotten account of the extraordinary, is waiting for us when we meet again.

Thank you for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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