Alternative History

Alternative History

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ArtemisForestFairy's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy
1h

Hmm. some of my ancestors are from Prussia. I have been considering this particular issue for a while. the one of giants. I think humans are extraordinarily adaptive (far more than we understand), according to this worlds designs. Just as beavers spread fresh water and fill aquifers, humans spread seeds and make living soil. I suspect there was a time when the atmosphere was denser and had more oxygen. This allowed things to be much larger than they now can be. Including humans. It would take some time for this to change the world over. It would not happen everywhere all at once. The children born into an oxygen depleted (now) atmosphere, would adapt. be smaller. If giants were telepathic, which would be a biologically expensive quality, that too, would be left behind.

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1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

More evidence, I think, that "great resets" are nothing new. They strip Us of knowledge They keep and tell Us the tales that will motivate Us to be as They want.

And now We undergo yet another effort to "reset" Humanity. Thus My work to strip these moneyed psychopaths of Their tool to power. To free Humanity from the hell the psychopaths are creating for Us.

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

My Targeted Individual Story (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/my-targeted-individual-story

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