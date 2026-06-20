My second day away from the screen, dear reader, wandering the sun‑lit streets and old avenues of Salou, in Spain.

As I told you yesterday; stepping back from the archives and my desk does not mean our work must pause.

Everything was set in place well ahead of time, so that these daily explorations continue without interruption.

We meet at a telling moment in our own time.

The grip of those who wish to manage what we may know, say, or see is tightening visibly; the walls of what feel increasingly like a digital cage are being raised higher and closer around us.

The erasure of free speech has become one of the defining signs of our era.

In Britain, the land I call home, we hold the highest rates of arrest and prosecution anywhere in the world, simply for what people choose to express online.

I cannot help but fear that after Tony Blair’s first push toward universal digital identification back in 2005, the establishment will not let such an opportunity slip from their grasp again.

The latest drive advances not with loud announcements, but quietly, through the back door and with incremental rules:

demanding verified identity just to use social platforms, to speak, or even to remain present online

We see it already in action:

platforms such as Facebook now require many users to prove who they are to their satisfaction, or lose access entirely to accounts, communities, and years of work built there

There are whispers and reports that the same kind of pressure is moving toward spaces like Substack too; though that is a conversation best reserved for another day, dear reader.

For now, let us turn our minds back to the past, because what we found waiting in these pages speaks directly to how truth is treated; then and now.

This morning’s lesson opens with a document formally presented before the Royal Society.

A proposal for a great work intended to replace what was then considered imperfect knowledge with a precise, verified account, to correct and set down the true description of the Empire of China and of Chinese Tartary.

Here lies the contradiction that bends logic almost beyond bearing.

If we accept the version taught in modern textbooks, this author and the scholars who received this work were setting out to debunk errors, and replace them with… China and Tartary.

But according to the history we are given today, Tartary itself never existed at all.

It was never anything more than a vague mistake, an empty name, a blank space on a map.

So we are made to believe that serious, learned men, acting with official support and after decades of careful research, were writing at length to correct falsehoods, by describing and mapping a place that was never there to begin with.

It defies even ordinary common sense.

Instead, we stand by the very principle that guided the Royal Society from its earliest days:

do not take anyone’s word for it

Proposal for Historical Account of China 📑

Translation:

“Doctor Mortimer’s account concerning Reverend Father Du Halde’s proposal to print a work titled: Geographical, Historical, Chronological, Political and Physical Description of the Empire of China and Chinese Tartary.

It is intended to be accompanied by general and detailed maps of those countries, plus separate maps of Tibet and the Kingdom of Corea; along with a great number of illustrations and decorative designs engraved on copper plates.

The complete work will fill three or four volumes in large folio format.

The knowledge we have possessed up to this time regarding China is very incomplete; it has only served to arouse curiosity among the public.

That was the motivation which led the author, several years ago, to begin preparing a thorough description of this great Empire, and also of Tartary, which is currently subject to it.

He has examined with great care every printed account and manuscript written by people who have lived in those regions; and above all, he maintained ongoing correspondence over twenty years with the missionaries who were sent out and distributed across every province of those countries.

This has enabled him to carry out such a vast undertaking with strict accuracy. Furthermore, the whole work has been reviewed and corrected with the utmost possible care by one of those missionaries, Father Fontaney, a Jesuit, who himself spent thirty‑two years of his life in the capital city and in different provinces of that Empire from whom he received great assistance in clearing up many doubts, and in adding countless details of great importance; so that he is fully assured of the exact truthfulness of everything he records.

The maps, which will total forty‑one in number; are entirely new, and will themselves be a valuable contribution to the learned world.

We know that even the most skilled geographers previously had only very imperfect knowledge of those vast territories surrounding China: namely Chinese Tartary, plus the kingdoms of Tibet and Corea. The missionaries, commissioned by Imperial order and acting under the Emperor’s own protection, prepared these maps.

In creating them, they carried out actual measurement and survey across the eastern districts of China and Tartary, exercising such extreme care and precision as is rarely found in maps of countries that have remained very imperfectly understood for a considerable length of time.

To give a clearer and more complete idea of the whole undertaking, the author has set out a full and clear outline of the entire plan.

I.

First, there will be a general map extending from Cochin‑China all the way to the Bay of Bengal.

Following this general map of China and the neighbouring regions, there will be a summary description of China, serving as a preview of the subjects that will be treated in far greater depth within the main body of the work.

Next follows…”

This paper is found within the collections of the Royal Society, dear reader, cataloged under reference number RBO/18/45, and dated 1733.

It is formally entered under the heading:

Doctor Mortimer’s account of the R P Du Halde’s proposals for printing a geographical and historical account of China

This is not a stray note, nor a traveller’s tale written from hearsay; it is an official record, laid before one of Europe’s oldest and most respected bodies for the advancement of knowledge.

A body founded expressly to separate fact from fiction, built upon the principle that truth must be observed, measured, and verified.

When we open these pages, what meets us is something modern history insists could never have been written at all.

The proposal sets out to produce, print, and publish a complete, multi‑volume work:

A Geographical, Historical, Chronological, Political and Physical Description of the Empire of China and Chinese Tartary

accompanied by forty‑one entirely new, surveyed maps; distinct charts for Tibet and the Kingdom of Corea; and detailed plates and engravings

Let us pause here, dear reader, and hold this plainly against the story we are taught today.

We are assured, without exception, that Tartary was never anything more than a vague, empty label.

It is apparently a convenient phrase Europeans stuck onto vast stretches of land they barely knew, a blank space where no organised society, no defined borders, no mapped territory actually existed.

We are told that serious scholars and geographers never treated it as a real, coherent place at all.

Yet here, in 1733, within the formal records of the Royal Society itself, we find learned men carefully planning, funding, and reviewing a major academic work; whose very purpose is to give the world the correct, accurate description and proper geography of China AND Chinese Tartary.

Think what that means.

If Tartary was just a myth or a mistake, as we are now told, then these men were engaged in the absurd exercise of writing a precise, survey‑based, twenty‑year‑researched correction of something that had never been real enough to require correcting in the first place.

They were commissioning ground‑level measurements, sending trained observers across provinces, preparing verified boundaries and coordinates for a blank space on a map.

It makes no sense; unless, of course, the version of history that calls it a blank space is the one that has been rewritten.

This document stands as proof that in the eyes of those who were closest to the facts, who gathered the evidence first‑hand, who corresponded across decades and sent out surveyors with imperial authority; Tartary was not an error.

It was a defined territory, a known political reality, and a necessary part of the map.

And once again, it is the official record itself that holds the evidence which contradicts the story they later decided we should believe.

Translation:

“A detailed description of the famous Wall, together with the forts and defences belonging to it. Following this, the history of neighbouring nations that have since become subject to China.

Accounts of the different routes taken by several missionaries travelling through the various provinces of China; also a geographical description of each province, illustrated with maps and plans of its principal towns.

An account of the antiquity and extent of the Chinese monarchy, the authority vested in the Emperor, and details regarding his court.

On the form of government, laws, and rank of the nobility.

On the fertility of the land, and the great range of its produce.

On the character of the inhabitants, and the industry of the common people.

On the general temperament and distinctive nature of the nation.

On the customs, architecture, and furnishings of the Chinese.

Descriptions of their public works and structures of great magnificence.

Their rules of civility and social conduct; forms observed in marriage and funeral ceremonies.

Their system of rewards and punishments.

The abundance and variety of provisions and necessities of life.

An account of lakes and rivers.

Details concerning coinage and currency, some of which will be illustrated.

Their trade, commerce, and manufactures.

Their spoken and written language.

How they developed and refined their grammar.

Their production of paper, ink, and the art of printing.

The education of young people, their course of study, and the examinations required to qualify for degrees or official standing.

An extract taken from a Chinese work concerning the founding and organisation of public schools.

A summary of the principal works of Chinese literature.

These include selections from the five most ancient canonical books, which relate the early history of China; accounts of ancient customs and laws; and the achievements of former emperors.

Next come the four books attributed to Confucius, or at the very least, carefully compiled collections of his recorded teachings, set down by his direct disciples.

They focus principally upon moral duty; followed by the works of two other early philosophers, which are still widely studied today.

Also included is the single book of Confucius that deals specifically with the duties children owe to their parents; and another work intended for those who govern, setting out the fundamental principles of imperial rule, maxims by which the Chinese Empire has been guided for longer than any other state in recorded history.

This section also contains a collection of official edicts and declarations issued by successive emperors, alongside statements from leading ministers of state on matters of governance, war, law, and trade; together with notes and commentary written directly upon these texts by the Emperor himself, revisions made in his own hand.

There follows a full account of the civil service examination system; the selection of candidates; the duties of provincial governors and magistrates; and a summary of political institutions and administration.

Also included is an account of a work titled The Worthy Woman, which records the lives and conduct of women in China who were celebrated for virtue and wisdom.

Finally, an account of the religion that is officially permitted and tolerated throughout the Empire.

And concluding this section: a dialogue in which a Chinese philosopher…”

Even though these pages turn their focus fully toward the structure, history, and daily life within China itself, dear reader, they deepen the mystery and widen the contradiction we have already uncovered.

Remember what this whole undertaking was built upon:

a single, consistent survey and research project that treated China and Chinese Tartary as equal, connected parts of the same description

These chapters were never meant to stand alone; they were one half of a complete picture.

Here we see exactly how thorough the work was intended to be.

Nothing was considered too small or too large to include:

from the Great Wall, provinces, and principal cities; down to laws, education, trade, manufacture, language, paper‑making and printing; from the authority of the Emperor and the nobility, all the way to marriage customs, funeral rites, food supplies, and the character of ordinary working people

It covers their oldest books, philosophy, government maxims, official edicts, even rules for schools and conduct expected of women.

This is not vague hearsay; it is a systematic inventory, built from twenty years of direct correspondence, verified by people who lived there for decades, measured and corrected on the spot.

And this brings us straight to the sharpest inconsistency of all.

Modern history would have us believe:

They didn’t really know the place; they guessed, they filled gaps with fantasy, they invented names like Tartary because there was nothing definite to put there

But look at what the evidence shows; they did not guess.

When they wrote about China, they went into minute, precise detail, and they applied exactly that same standard, same method, same careful survey work, to Tartary as well.

If they were capable of mapping provinces, measuring distances, recording laws and texts, and describing culture with such exactness here; how could they possibly have been reduced to drawing imaginary blank spaces or inventing mythical kingdoms the very moment they stepped across the border?

The method does not change; the care does not vanish; only the story we are told changes.

It asks us to believe that the same scholars who produced this level of verified documentation suddenly became careless dreamers the moment the territory had a different name.

This outline proves beyond doubt that the entire enterprise was conceived as one continuous, connected body of knowledge, where China and Chinese Tartary were treated as neighbouring, equally well‑defined subjects, surveyed and described by the very same team, with the very same authority.

If one half was solid, measured, and real; then the other half could never have been empty.

Translation:

“…concluding with his own system explaining the origin and present state of the world.

An account of how the Christian faith was first established in China, and the progress it has made there.

A summary of Chinese moral philosophy, including extracts taken from their principal writings on the subject.

Concerning the knowledge the Chinese possess in other branches of learning: logic, rhetoric, music, geometry, and astronomy, together with an account of the advances and refinements they have made in these fields, as reported back by the missionaries.

Of the taste found among the Chinese for poetry, history, and works of romance.

On the state of natural philosophy among them, and the general principles by which they explain the workings of nature. Special attention is given to their skill in diagnosing and treating illnesses; their methods of using the pulse; and their knowledge of pharmacy and medicine. Also included here are three distinct sections:

1. An explanation of the preparation and secret properties of Tea;

2. An extract from their great work on herbal medicine and botany;

3. A collection of practical recipes and remedies used to treat various illnesses and conditions.

Following these sections comes:

The general map of Chinese Tartary, accompanied by the geographical notes and observations compiled by the missionaries who were directly responsible for drawing these surveys.

A descriptive account of the regions under the authority and protection of the Prince of the Mangu.

Historical observations relating to Tartary.

Records and journals of journeys undertaken into Tartary.

Twelve detailed regional maps covering the territory of Tartary.

A map of the Kingdom of Corea, including geographical descriptions and measurements taken within its borders, plus a concise summary history of that kingdom.

A general map of Tibet, with accompanying observations; it covers the dominions of the Great Lama, and defines the extent of his territory all the way to the sources of the River Ganges.

Nine separate, detailed maps of the kingdom of Tibet.

A table of latitudes, established through direct observation, and longitudes, calculated by geometric measurement; recorded by the missionaries while they were constructing the maps of China and Tartary.

II.

The full method and history of how these maps were produced will be explained in detail within the preface. For our purpose here, it is enough to state clearly: these are based upon actual ground‑level survey.

The position of every place was fixed by triangulation, and verified repeatedly through astronomical observation, including measurement of meridian altitude and calculation of polar distances.

This great undertaking was begun under the reign of the Emperor Kangxi, and carried forward by successive groups of missionaries between the years 1708 and 1717.

It is recognised that, in its time, this represented the most complete and accurate execution of geographical work ever achieved according to the proper rules of the science.

Regarding the map of Tibet specifically: it was not drawn directly by the Jesuit missionaries themselves, but prepared by cartographers and mathematicians who had been instructed and trained in the same methods, and sent there expressly for that purpose.

Once finished, all these original surveys were carefully reduced to a consistent scale and copied for engraving by Monsieur d’Anville, one of the most respected geographers of his day, before being formally presented to the King of France.

In addition to the maps, the work is also supplied with views, ground‑plans, and detailed illustrations of fortifications, temples, and public buildings; enriched with accurate drawings of figures, costumes, and the most remarkable animals and plants found across China.”

And here, dear reader, the document reveals the most powerful evidence of all, these are pages modern history would have us believe could not exist.

We parse the work and find it laid out clearly, section by section:

after the philosophy, sciences, arts and customs of China comes the General Map of Chinese Tartary, drawn directly from the field notes and measurements of the missionaries themselves

Not one vague sketch, 12 separate, detailed regional maps covering every part of it.

Alongside them:

full geographical descriptions, accounts of the peoples such as the Prince of the Mangu, historical records, journals of travel deep within its borders, and a concise history of the kingdom itself

Right beside it stand the surveys and charts for Tibet, reaching all the way to the source of the Ganges; and the Kingdom of Corea, treated with exactly the same thoroughness.

But what follows next is nothing short of extraordinary.

We are told plainly how these maps were made; this was not guesswork, not filling in empty spaces, not copying old tales.

Between 1708 and 1717, under direct commission and protection of the Emperor Kangxi, trained surveyors and mathematicians, many of them the same Jesuit scholars we have seen named earlier; carried out a systematic, scientific survey across the whole expanse.

Every single place was fixed by triangulation, every coordinate was checked by astronomical observation:

measuring meridian altitude, calculating polar distances, verifying latitude and longitude by geometry

This was the most advanced standard of the age, and they applied it equally to China, to Chinese Tartary, to Tibet and beyond.

The text itself states it plainly:

this was the most perfect performance in geography that had ever been executed according to the true rules of the art

Think of the contradiction once more.

We are taught that Tartary meant unknown territory.

Yet here sits the official record:

they surveyed it

They measured it, they broke it into twelve distinct regions, they defined its borders, its rivers, its towns and peoples, with greater precision than almost any other part of the known world at that time.

And then, as if to seal the proof; these original, verified surveys were later redrawn, standardised, and prepared for publication by Monsieur d’Anville; the most celebrated, respected geographer in Europe, before being formally presented to the King of France.

This was not rumour, it was verified data, officially approved, scientifically produced, and accepted by the Royal Society and the leading academies of Europe.

It leaves us with only one honest question:

If Tartary was never a real, defined territory, what exactly did they spend ten years measuring, mapping, describing, and then engraving in forty‑one scientific charts?

You cannot triangulate a myth.

You cannot survey a blank space.

What we hold in these pages is not a story that was corrected later, it is the original truth that was later erased.

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And so dear reader, an eye‑opening lesson this morning, and one we really need to think through.

We’ve opened a record held by one of Europe’s oldest and most serious learned societies.

Work carried out by the most qualified men of that time.

They followed strict scientific rules, checked and verified everything step by step, spent ten whole years upon the ground taking measurements, and twenty years gathering and confirming every single detail.

What stands there is plain and simple; they never guessed, they went out and surveyed.

They never invented anything, they wrote down exactly what they found.

Tartary was never some empty gap filled in because nobody knew any better; it was territory with defined limits:

split into twelve separate mapped regions

measured point‑to‑point using triangulation and observation of the stars

built to a standard experts of that time called the finest piece of geographical work ever produced

It sat right alongside China, Tibet and Korea, treated in exactly the same serious way, described in full depth, prepared for print by the leading geographer in Europe, and formally presented to the King.

Then later history comes along and says the exact opposite; tells you this place never truly existed.

That all those volumes, all those charts, all those careful verified measurements, were nothing more than a mistake.

Stop and work out exactly what you are being asked to swallow.

You are meant to believe that the most thorough, systematic, officially approved research of its day was somehow dead accurate on one half of the map; but completely wrong, made‑up and useless on the other half.

That men trained in mathematics and precision, whose whole job was telling truth apart from rubbish, spent ten years walking, measuring, and recording something that wasn’t even there.

That is not correcting old errors.

That is rewriting the record.

This is not just about an old name or an out‑of‑date atlas, it goes deeper; look what people let slip away.

We lost the habit of trusting the original document before the school textbook.

Accepted a version of things where official reports, scientific papers and verified surveys can be struck through, labelled wrong and swept under the carpet, while everyone is expected just to nod and move on.

When they say Tartary was not real, what they really mean is:

the men who lived there, moved across it, governed it and mapped it were not reliable witnesses

But the paper hasn’t altered.

The numbers do not shift.

The ink is still black and clear.

It’s a simple, hard conclusion; what stood fully proven and accepted as fact in 1733; was only renamed a myth generations later.

Exactly when the new story needed it gone.

If they could do exactly that to work carefully kept, filed and printed by the Royal Society, you have to ask yourself straight:

what else did they rub clean off the page?

Support is never necessary or expected; your presence here, reading and following along, matters more to this work than any amount of money ever could.

That is the best support there is.

That said, for those who ask how they can practically help move things forward; anything given freely goes entirely toward one thing only.

It helps track down and acquire rare volumes that are almost impossible to come by.

It covers costs to access restricted archives, original manuscripts and special collections.

Thank you, for being here, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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