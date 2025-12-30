Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
7h

Civil War.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vickey Bagg's avatar
Vickey Bagg
6h

Another excellently written and interesting article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture