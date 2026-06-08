I must write a book to weave together the sprawling archive of research I have compiled on this topic, dear reader.

The scale of this endeavour is monumental, reaching from the raw, primary records to the corridors of the CIA Reading Room, the NSA Archives, and the shelves of the Freemason Library, alongside the many other avenues we have perused together.

This inquiry is relentless; for nearly three years, I have navigated this labyrinth of historic texts and official files, yet the evidence only deepens, revealing new truths with each passing day.

This is not a solitary journey.

To truly grasp what has transpired, we must acknowledge a collective reality:

the modern narrative, and the globalist agenda anchoring it, is hollow and corrupt

A structure raised on a foundation of deceit cannot be repaired.

It is destined to collapse, and rightfully so.

Consider the world we occupy:

advertisements veer into the obscene, our music elevates the savage, and the prevailing aesthetic is nothing short of grotesque

To defy this is not an act of fleeting rage; it is a profound refusal to be molded by a machine designed to dismantle you.

You are a mirror to your surroundings; I once immersed myself in the vices of this age and found only the empty cold of selfishness.

Today, I stand in the grace of self-acceptance, discovering that true abundance requires no material chains.

I had only to step back and dismantle the architecture of my own life to realise that I had no hand in its design.

I had been fashioned by the media, the films, and the company I kept.

The ideologies I once held as my own were nothing more than hand-me-downs; shadowed, second-hand artifacts of mysterious origin.

The truly destitute are those shackled to popular consensus, while the wealthy are those who claim the autonomy of their own mind.

Let us wield this newfound mental liberty to scrutinise the following documents with unwavering honesty.

There is no need for us to judge or force a verdict; we let the pages speak, and in the silence of their truth, we find ourselves restored by a history that was intended to remain buried.

Before we proceed, curious mind, I leave you with this:

we can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light

Socrates

New Chinese History 📑

Translation:

“Explanation of the new chronological table of Chinese history

A short time ago there appeared here, in Latin printed on a large sheet, a new chronological table of Chinese history. This is a translation published for the public by Father Foucquet, a Jesuit, now Bishop of Eleutheropolis, after having spent nearly 23 years in China.

The original Chinese text on which this translation is based comes from the mind of a Tartar, famous by birth and by his merits, named Nien Hsi‑yao, who was Governor of Canton in the year 1724.

The Tartars, conquerors of China, have become very skilled in the sciences, and especially in the history of the Empire they conquered.

This man, however, is not the author of the chronological system he presents. As he himself states, he drew it from the historical work most highly regarded in his country. This makes this writer worthy of respect: he has arranged the system in question in a fine order, making it extremely easy to see at a glance the succession of dynasties or ruling houses, the names and succession of the Emperors, the beginning and end of each reign.

But this is not the only advantage of this new table: it also contains the ancient chronology of China, reduced to its true origins according to Nien Hsi‑yao. The most solid part of this chronology begins not with the first year of a ruler called Kuei‑lieh‑wang, who began to reign 424 years before the Vulcan era.

There are some who believe that this period could be pushed back even further, not to find the origin of the nation itself, an origin that many reasons trace back to the earliest times after the Flood, but because in this way one finds some consistency in what it claims to establish regarding this famous people. Ssu‑ma‑ch’ien and Chu‑hsi, the two greatest historians China has ever known, thought likewise.

The first flourished in 106 BC, the second toward the end of the 12th century. Both set aside everything that happened before the time of Kuei‑lieh‑wang, and would not speak of it in their histories; they even began their account only from the 23rd year…”

Within the Royal Society archives, curious mind, lies a document that acts as a vital lens into how our history was systematically reordered.

This is the Explication de la nouvelle table chronologique de l’histoire Chinoise, held under reference number CLP/16/17.

It is a paper from 1730 regarding a work by the Jesuit Father Johannes Franciscus Fouquet, later revised by Father Elléchaux.

It serves as a translation of a chronological table, intended for public consumption, yet it immediately betrays its own promise.

The document reveals that this chronological table was not a translation, but a public release based on the work of Nien Hsi-yao, a Tartar Governor of Canton in 1724, a man the text identifies as famous by both birth and merit.

It is a stunning admission:

the Tartars, having conquered China, had become the true custodians of its sciences and the masters of its history

They were the ones curating the timeline, and the Jesuits were just the conduits presenting it to the West.

The authors openly admit that Sse-ma Tsien, the historian held in the highest esteem for chronicling the dynasties, did not actually follow the order of the times.

When the foundational records of a civilisation are admitted to be inconsistent regarding the succession of emperors and the duration of reigns, we are no longer looking at history; we are looking at a narrative being curated.

The text goes further, revealing the calculated erasure of the past.

It notes that the ancient chronology was reduced to its true origins by the Tartar, Nien Hsi-yao, and that the most solid part of this history begins only 424 years before the Vulcan era, with a ruler called Kuei-lieh-wang.

Both Ssu-ma-ch’ien and Chu-hsi, the two greatest historians China has ever known, deliberately set aside everything that happened before this time.

They refused to speak of it.

This is the smoking gun.

They acknowledge that the origins of the nation trace back to the earliest times after the Flood, yet they consciously discarded the records of that era.

They are not translating; they are constructing a new, artificial timeline to fit over a history defined by the Tartarian presence.

By forcing this truncated chronological framework upon us, they attempt to obscure an empire that, until its deliberate erasure, held the world in its grasp.

This is the rot at the foundation:

a history that admits it is a fabrication

Translation:

“…Of Jie Lie Wang, one even later than Nien Hi Yao, who comes first; but it is on his example, and on the authority of these same philosophers, that Nien Hi Yao has appeared to surpass all those before him.

As for the period before Nien Hi Wang: the ages are full of fables, and filled with thousands of events that are founded on nothing; the first sovereigns are entirely imaginary; their reigns lasted eight hundred years, their families, and likewise the dynasties of Ernou, Tchei, and Choaonius, (all these names, it is true, are subject to great doubt, and even to the most rigorous criticism); but finally, they end with a sign of prosperity and abundance.

However, we are still obliged to point out a major flaw in the main method used to firmly establish in the world the cycle of sixty years, called Kia Tse, which is the measure of the Chinese and their annals.

Now, to lay the foundation of their entire chronology, they wished to suppose and explain it in this way: the ancients did not count by Olympiads, but from time immemorial they used this sixty-year period, treating it as no less valid than the Olympiads and the epochs of the most ancient peoples among the Greeks.

Just as the peoples of ancient Europe count by the years of the Olympiads, so the Chinese mark time by this same system of years, which has no equivalent in their own country. For example, the Olympiads began with the war of Peloponnesus; the first Olympiad was the year 776 before our era; the first year of the 106th Olympiad was the year of Alexander the Great. Similarly, according to the Chinese, in this admirable work, the first year of the great Prince, under whom the Son of Heaven began to reign, is placed in the year 1966 before our era.

In this work, they have constructed this new chronology, covering the entire fourth century before the Flood, from the time of the universal deluge, which is, strictly speaking, the very first year of universal history, so that it is no older than the first year of Nien Hi Wang.

But the years of the Olympiads have no name of their own, nor any particular mark to distinguish them as first, second, third, or fourth. Each year of the Chinese cycle, designated by two characters, has its own specific symbol that sets it apart from all others.

Each cycle begins with the first year, called Kin tse, which gives its name to the whole cycle, being the 52nd year of…”

Here, dear reader, the document deepens the deception, moving from inconsistencies to an explicit admission of manufactured history.

It dismisses everything prior to the era of Nien Hsi-yao as fables populated by imaginary sovereigns and reigns lasting eight hundred years.

This is a surgical strike against the past; by branding the pre-existing history as a collection of myths, they clear the ground to install their own version of reality.

They admit that the names of the ancient dynasties, the Ernou, Tchei, and Choaonius; are subjects of rigorous criticism, effectively sidelining the authentic ancestral records of the land.

In their place, they impose a foreign measurement:

the cycle of sixty years, the Kia Tse

They acknowledge that this system has no equivalent in China, yet they treat it as an absolute, mirroring the Greek Olympiads to bring the Eastern timeline into alignment with a Western-centric historical architecture.

The audacity of the admission is total.

They claim to have constructed a new chronology that compresses the history of the world, conveniently dating the start of their version of history to coincide with the post-Flood era, all while ensuring it is no older than their hand-picked starting point.

They are forcing the history of an ancient, sprawling civilisation into a restrictive, artificial cage.

By replacing the natural, distinct markers of the Chinese cycle, which used specific, meaningful symbols for every year, with this forced, sixty-year structural grid, they strip the culture of its true temporal identity.

This is the mechanism of the rot.

They are not simply recording history; they are pruning it, erasing the imaginary (which is to say, the inconveniently vast and advanced) past to ensure that the entire narrative of human development begins and ends exactly where they want it to.

They have built a vacuum, and they expect us to believe that this is where civilisation began.

Translation:

“…4th Cycle, in which began the reign of the Prince who saw the Great Flood, and is called Yao.

This Prince, after many bloody wars, became Monarch of China; and abandoning a primitive simplicity, the Philosophers relate that he began to be called ti hoang ti. As for who was the first monarch, the first Emperor reigning over the whole, it is indeed true that the characters are well analyzed, and the authors agree that a certain ancient monument also mentions it.

This same monument which contains the account of the flood, in which it is recorded in the 6th cycle, and bears the name of Keng chin.

This manner of reckoning the years of the Emperors for more than two thousand years, and in the chapter of their names, which do not correspond with the order of the years, are the same names sometimes repeated, and at other times are a species of titles which are given to the successors of the Emperors, which renders the succession of reigns very uncertain. This is why the Chinese need the foundation of their entire Chronology.

It is asked here what these names signify, the characteristic signs which distinguish the years of the cycle and the Emperors; it is an agreement made for the reader to be able to find his way.

It would be desired that it were equally easy to answer this question, as it is natural to propose it; but it is a matter of characters infinitely different from ours, whose nature and origin have never been sufficiently explained, to give the meaning of which up to the present formal Dictionaries have not yet been able to give the slightest clear and primitive sense.

As the learned Father de Mailla says, all flow from a single unknown source, and shine in darkness without ever becoming clear. However, it is necessary to attempt to do so, to make the reader understand the matter somewhat.

It is first observed that these names cannot be reduced to any fixed rule. In all languages, there will always be kia tse, yi mao, ping yin, kang chin, there will always be kang chin, and thus up to the 57th name which is not yet known in Europe as understood by the Chinese, nor as we understand it here.

It is also noted that these names are composed of two sorts of characters very celebrated among the Chinese; they are called...”

The shift in these pages, dear reader, moves beyond chronological struggles and into an explicit admission of intellectual failure.

The text anchors Prince Yao to the Great Flood, yet immediately follows this with a confession that the succession of Emperors is very uncertain.

They acknowledge that the names and titles repeated in the records do not correspond to any logical progression of years.

This reveals the core of their agenda:

they are not documenting history; they are performing a forced reconciliation of fragmented, ancient records into a grid they know does not fit

When the text addresses the nature of the Chinese characters themselves, the deception becomes transparent.

The authors admit that these characters originate from an unknown source and shine in darkness without ever becoming clear.

They confess that even their most formal dictionaries have failed to provide the slightest clear and primitive sense of the language.

This exposes the absurdity of their project:

they are imposing a rigid, foreign, sixty-year chronological framework, the Kia Tse cycle; upon a civilisation whose fundamental records they admit they cannot read or comprehend

By declaring the original records inconsistent or unintelligible, they grant themselves the authority to decide what is verifiable and what is imaginary.

They are effectively admitting:

we cannot understand the true antiquity of this culture, therefore we will redefine it using our own system

Anything that refuses to fit into this new, artificial cage is discarded as fable.

They have constructed a historical vacuum.

By forcing a standardised, Western-compatible version of events onto the records, they ensure that the authentic, vastly older, and scientifically advanced history of the Tartarian era is buried under a layer of manufactured bureaucracy.

This is a systematic erasure of the past, executed by scholars who knew exactly what they were choosing to ignore.

Translation:

“…they are formed from twelve characters, called the Characters of the Days, and they combine them in sixty different ways: the first number, 10, is called the Characters of the Years; the second, number 12, is called the Characters of the Hours.

They combine them, so that figures and sounds are now the same for both:

Characters of the Years | Characters of the Hours

1. 甲 Kia 1. 子 Tse

2. 乙 Y 2. 丑 Tcheou

3. 丙 Ping 3. 寅 Yn

4. 丁 Ting 4. 卯 Mao

5. 戊 Ou 5. 辰 Chin

6. 己 Ki 6. 巳 Se

7. 庚 Keng 7. 午 Ouei

8. 辛 Sin 8. 未 Chin

9. 壬 Gin 9. 申 Chin

10. 癸 Quei 10. 酉 Yeou

11. 戌 Se

12. 亥 Hai

It is further observed that these two kinds of characters are arranged in this way: the ten Characters of the Years are repeated six times; similarly, the twelve Characters of the Hours are repeated five times; and ten times six, or twelve times five, also makes sixty.

This gives sixty names formed by combining these characters, for the sixty years of the cycle.

These twenty‑two characters, well understood, are sufficient for the use and understanding of the chronological table, as much as one could wish.

This combination is not difficult; moreover, it offers no obscurity, the terms remain entirely clear, and the reader’s curiosity will not be disappointed.

But since this is not enough, the Chinese add another arrangement, according to their tradition.

In short, these twenty‑two characters are astrological and judicial; they are a subject of study that would take too long to explain here. The origin thus attributed to them by the Chinese is the most authentic one.

It is maintained that these twenty‑two characters were invented by the first Emperor Hoang‑ti, to determine the beginning, progress, end, and successive duration of each great era; for in their system, they recognize a great cycle, composed of a certain number of lesser cycles, which in turn are divided into smaller periods.”

We conclude this evenings lesson with a clinical breakdown of the Kia Tse sixty-year cycle, dear reader, where Fouquet tries to present it as a simple, logical system.

By reducing the complexity of the Chinese chronological markers to a mathematical combination of ten year characters and twelve hour characters, the authors claim to have stripped away all obscurity.

He boasts that these twenty-two characters are all that is required for the reader to navigate the timeline they have constructed.

This is the final sleight of hand.

They present this mathematical grid, this sixty-year cage, as the authentic origin, conveniently attributing it to the first Emperor, Hoang-ti.

By framing these characters as astrological and judicial subjects too complex for further explanation, they effectively wall off the system from any external scrutiny.

They have successfully moved from a sprawling, deep, and organic history to a rigid, cyclical mechanism.

The admission here is damning:

they acknowledge that their entire chronological foundation rests on a system they define as a great cycle composed of lesser cycles and smaller periods

It is a recursive, closed loop.

They have effectively trapped the vast timeline of the Empire within a repetitive, mechanical structure that they control.

This confirms the core of the deception:

they were never trying to preserve the true history of China or the Tartarian Empire

They were creating a standardised, Western-compatible interface to replace the authentic record.

They have replaced the depth of an empire that spanned the world with a sixty-year mathematical pattern, ensuring that any history before this cycle remains fabled and any history after it remains bound by their arbitrary rules.

The archive is closed, the system is locked, and the truth of what came before the first Emperor is buried beneath the very judicial cycle they used to replace it.

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And so, dear reader, what we have looked upon this evening deserves reflection, so that’s what we shall do.

We have spent our time sifting through the remains of a deliberate wreckage.

These pages, pulled from the cold, climate-controlled silence of the Royal Society, were never meant to be read with a critical eye; they were designed to be filed away, footnotes in an edifice of lies.

But look at what happens when the light hits them.

We see the desperate, frantic hand of the scholar trying to capture an ocean in a thimble.

We see the Jesuit, the bishop, the man of the cloth, acting not as a seeker of truth, but as a jailer of time.

They confessed, in the margins of their own deception, that they did not understand the language they were translating.

They admitted that the records they touched were inconsistent, that the history they promoted was a fabrication built to replace a reality they found inconvenient.

They looked at the depth of an empire, at the Tartarian sprawl, at the ancient wisdom, at the records that defied their narrow, linear, post-flood blinkers, and they called it fable.

Do you feel the weight of that arrogance?

It is the same arrogance that dictates your life today.

It is the same machine that tells you what to value, what to ignore, and what to forget.

The establishment we are forced to trust is not a guardian of truth; it is a curator of shadows.

They take the expansive, breathing history of our ancestors and they press it between the pages of their logical cycles, their sixty-year cages, their judicial grids.

They do this because if you understood that you were part of a lineage of greatness, if you understood that the world was once a place of unity, science, and abundance that did not rely on the frantic, grasping scarcity of today, you would no longer be a product for them to consume.

This is why they hate the truth.

It is not just about the dates or the names of emperors; it is about the theft of your agency.

When they rewrite the history of China, they are rewriting your history.

They are convincing you that you are a modern creation, a cog in a machine that has always been the only way to live.

But we know better now.

We have seen the cracks.

We have heard the confession in the ink.

The importance of this is not found in the facts themselves, but in the realisation that the world you see is a stage set.

The actors are changing, the props are shifting, but the script is written by those who fear the light of your own mind.

To look at these documents is to wake up from a dream that was forced upon you.

It is to recognise that the emptiness you feel when you look at the modern world, the grotesque, the shallow, the hollow, is not a defect in you.

It is a rebellion of your soul against a false design.

Be proud of this scrutiny.

It is an act of creation to remember what they tried to erase.

The establishment thrives on your forgetfulness, on your willingness to accept their verifiable periods as the limit of your existence.

But you are the heir to a history that transcends their sixty-year cycles.

The darkness they curated is fading; the truth is not buried, it is waiting for you to find it.

Before we part, curious mind, I want to be clear; your presence here is the only thing that truly matters.

Your attention, your curiosity, and your willingness to sit with these uncomfortable truths are worth more than any currency.

There is no obligation to donate, ever.

However, if you do choose to contribute, understand exactly where it goes.

Every penny is poured directly into the acquisition of rare literature, the costs of archival access, and the materials used to help this investigation keep moving forward.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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