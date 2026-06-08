Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ole Håvard's avatar
Ole Håvard
1h

Fantastic. Again I must mention Anatoly Fomenko and David Ewing. What you have done is found a description of the prosess both of the previous historians have found to must have happened. Now think about a new dynasty of rulers simply copy paste their own invented history over the past to make it look like they were always in charge. This have been shown to happen on a global scale, and it's still happening. You are one of the big ones with this one. Thank you.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

A wholly amazing find! I do not doubt the "history" We have is not at all what happened! Thank You for offering proof that We are being sold a bill of goods when it cones to the true history of Our planet!

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