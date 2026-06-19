As you peruse these words, dear reader, I am airborne, flying away for a week’s rest.

I gave notice earlier this week that I would step back from daily correspondence; though never from preparation, nor from the work itself.

These shorter pieces, set ready in advance, will appear each day while I am gone; brief though they are, they open straight into that wider history we have been systematically taught to forget.

A world where the Divine was acknowledged, integrity stood above appearance, and righteousness was held as the measure of a man.

We have long since moved past the question of whether Tartaria existed; that milestone lies well behind us.

What follows now is deeper understanding:

how it was governed, how society was ordered, how authority descended, and how this nation moved within the wider world

For that purpose, I found something remarkable:

a manuscript dated 1655, recording an embassy travelling from Muscovy toward the court of China

It wasn’t written as an account of Tartaria; the journey itself was aimed elsewhere.

Yet because the route passed directly through its heart, and because the writer set down what he saw with honest simplicity, these pages reveal far more than just geography.

So then, dear reader, a perfect moment to begin our exploration.

Modern Gazetteer

General Gazetter

Before we begin, curious mind, we must introduce ourselves to who the Kalmucks are.

In the account we about to gaze upon, this name appears constantly; yet nowhere in those pages does the writer use the broader term Tartary.

He names exactly what he sees:

peoples, rulers, defined territories and recognised borders

To place these names within the understanding of that time, we turn to two standard geographical works published within the period.

First from The Modern Gazetteer by Mr Salmon, sixth edition printed in London 1759.

Here Tartary is defined broadly as the region that succeeded ancient Scythia, stretching across northern Asia and including what we now know as Siberia.

Within its extent, the text marks out distinct divisions and nations; it states clearly:

the Kalmucks lie between Siberia and the Caspian Sea

They are described as occupying the westernmost reaches of this wider region, bordering also the lands of the Usbecks.

We read too that their political status was well‑defined; once fully independent, but by that date acknowledging some measure of protection or superior authority, a pattern of overlordship exactly matching the kind of arrangements described in our original manuscript.

Then from The New General Gazetteer or Geographical Dictionary, compiled by R. Brookes and printed at Newcastle in 1808.

This work sets the outer boundaries far more precisely:

Tartary extends from the Eastern Ocean to the Caspian Sea, and from Corea, China, Thibet, Hindoostan and Persia, right through to the Russian and Siberian frontiers

It measures its span and divides it simply into Eastern and Western Tartary.

The eastern portion is noted as largely tributary or subject to the Emperor of China; the western parts were already coming increasingly under Russian control.

Crucially, when listing the principal nations and denominations that make up this vast country, the Kalmucks are named explicitly and without qualification; placed alongside Monguls, Turkomans and others, as one of the principal peoples inhabiting Tartary itself.

This is the distinction that matters, dear reader.

The travellers account we will soon read was born from observation and experience, naming the actual lands and peoples he passed through.

When he speaks of the Kalmucks, their princes, their roads and their frontiers, he is speaking of the territory that official maps and reference books of the same era identified as part of Tartary.

What modern history presents as one vague, empty region was in fact a collection of clearly defined states and nations; each with its own name, its own laws, and its own fixed place upon the record.

With our understanding of the term satisfied; let us now look upon the pages of this manuscript.

Voyage from Muscovy to China 📑

Translation:

“Description of the Journey undertaken by the Tsar’s Ambassador, as observed and recorded by himself. Sent to the Cham Bogdoi; departing from the city of Tobolsk on the first of March, and completed in the year 7163 [1655] on the twenty‑first of July; or according to the new reckoning, from the year 7162 through to 7163.

And from there they travelled onward from Tobolsk, covering one hundred and three versts until they reached the river Irtysh itself, which took them four weeks and three days.

Continuing further, they came to the town of Tara, arriving there on the twenty‑seventh of July. From Tara they journeyed still onward, crossing over various rivers and waters, amounting to seventeen stages of travel.

Thence they proceeded further, travelling for four weeks and four days, passing through the lands belonging to the Kalmyk Prince Ochir; they covered fifty versts, then forty versts more, advancing steadily, and finally reached Kalgassia on the sixteenth of October.

They remained there five days before setting out again toward the great and wide river Ob; from there onward to Zorkaragaj, which took two days’ travel. From that place, one day further, they reached the Tobol river once more, and arrived at the settlement of Jenkilie. From Jenkilie they followed along the Tobol itself; they went down‑stream four hundred versts, then another one hundred versts, and yet another one hundred versts beyond that.

They came to the dwelling place of a Kalmyk Prince, who received them honourably and granted free passage; they were fed and treated well, permitted to rest and refresh themselves. Having stayed there a short while, they continued their journey forward, travelling steadily, and on the twenty‑second of November in the year one thousand six hundred and fifty‑five, they reached the Russian border.

From that border they went further, coming to twenty small settlements, and then to the town of Ablak; from Ablak still onward, passing through lands belonging to the Kalmyk Prince; thirty versts, then sixty versts, then thirty versts again, and another forty versts, crossing twenty streams and rivers within ten stages.

On the twenty‑seventh of the same month, a friend and guide sent ahead to meet them came out to receive them; he conducted them onward and brought them safely to the court and presence of the Great Cham.”

This is an account, dear reader written from direct observation, records the journey undertaken by the Tsar’s own ambassador, sent forth to the court of Cham Bogdoi.

It sits preserved within the archives, cataloged under reference CLP/7i/16, dated 1655.

What strikes me first, curious mind, appears right at the very beginning.

We are taught that history follows one agreed, universal way of counting the passage of years; yet here we find two reckonings running side by side, written formally into an official state document.

The ambassador marks his progress by the year 7163, and only adds in explanation that this corresponds to what was already being called 1655 under a newer system.

This is far more than a small difference in notation; it is proof that the single, fixed timeline we are given was not yet settled fact.

There existed other ways to measure time, rooted in different origins and different understandings; and they were treated as correct and authoritative in the records of empire.

Then when we look at what is actually written here against what we are given in modern history, the contradiction becomes impossible to ignore.

We are assured that between the borders of Muscovy and the domains of China there lay nothing of meaning; described always as a vast, empty stretch of wilderness, inhabited only by wandering tribes with no fixed places, no laws, and no settled order.

But this account tells us something entirely different.

From the moment they leave Tobolsk, every movement is measured, every distance counted exactly in versts, every arrival noted down to the day.

They do not drift aimlessly across open steppe; they follow a route divided formally into stages; seventeen, then ten, a path that was known, marked, and prepared long before they set foot upon it.

Again and again they enter lands belonging to named rulers:

first Kalmyk Prince Ochir, then another Kalmyk Prince further along the way

These are not vague regions; they are defined territories with clear limits.

Inside them stand towns and settlements that appear on no modern map:

Tara, Kalgassia, Zorkaragaj, Jenkilie, Ablak

Great rivers like the Irtysh, Ob, and Tobol, serve not as barriers, but as natural highways and recognised boundaries.

When they arrive at the residence of one of these princes, they were received with ceremony, granted safe‑conduct, supplied with provisions, and permitted rest before continuing.

This is not the meeting of a random groups of nomads; it is moving from one governed jurisdiction to the next, where authority decides who may pass and under what conditions.

We see it made even clearer when they reach the Russian border; a distinct, agreed line, and beyond it we find twenty small settlements and a town arranged in an established order.

Remember what we saw in those gazetteers moments ago, curious mind.

Salmon and Brookes both listed the Kalmyks as one of the principal nations that made up the whole extent of Tartary.

The writer of this journey never needed to use that term; he simply named the reality right in front of him:

the peoples, the principalities, the roads, the borders

Later history took all those distinct, functioning states and folded them into one single, empty label.

They erased the names, removed the rulers, rubbed out the towns, and turned a network of organised dominions into a blank space; all so that the story of primitive, wandering Tartars could hold together.

But the ambassador’s paper remains, dear reader.

It sits there, quiet and unchanging, and it shows us exactly what was lost.

What we are taught was a void was in truth a land of measured miles, fixed stations, recognised borders, and established power; and the names written here prove it beyond dispute.

Translation:

“On the twenty‑seventh of January 1656 they set out, and having travelled for two days from the lands of Prince Ablay, they reached the river Ishim; there they crossed over and continued onward for four weeks and ten days, until they arrived at the residence of that same Prince, and remained there through the end of February and into the third day of April.

From there they travelled onward, covering twelve days, and reached the river Berdya; the crossing was not easy, and they proceeded with great care, though all passed safely.

They then entered the lands of Prince Ablay, and continued for another ten days, still moving through his territory. Thence they advanced fifty versts beyond Prince Ablay’s domain, and came to the first outposts and boundary of the lands of the Great Cham; this was reached on the fourteenth day of the month. From there they travelled further, passing the dwellings of Prince Kol; the distance was measured at five degrees of latitude, and they made their way onward to the river Kol, crossing it within two stages.

Beyond this lay the territories of the Kalmyk Prince Arish; through these lands they journeyed four days, and then reached the great lake belonging to the Kalmyk Prince Kisil, wide waters stretched out beside the river, and further broad waters lay beyond it, with islands and settlements scattered across them.

They travelled along the river for eight days, then turned aside and proceeded onward for another eight days until they reached the river Myugal.

From there they entered the lands of the Kalmyk Taysha, Prince Taysha of the Kalmyk people.

Having remained there for a number of days, they moved onward into the region of the Great Cham, and the Taysha himself accompanied them as far as the river Myugal, which they crossed.

From there they travelled seven days through lands governed by the Great Cham’s Taysha, and then entered the territory of another Taysha; their quarters were prepared for them, and provisions were supplied. They continued onward along the river for another stretch, and reached the dwelling‑place of the Taysha, and from there to the Myugal Taysha, covering twenty‑two days’ travel in total.

From that point they proceeded to the Myugal Taysha proper in six days, and then onward to the Elder Myugal Taysha in a further three days. Beyond this Taysha’s domain, the lands were laid out and accessible; they completed the crossing into the lands of the Cham within fifteen days, having passed through the territories of the Myugal and Kalmyk princes and lords, and all boundaries and divisions were plainly marked and observed as they passed from one to the other.

They now entered the settled and governed lands of the Cham, and proceeded onward for two weeks, following alongside the great river that flows through his territory; they were able to travel freely and safely, and waters and provisions were made ready at every stage, from the Kalmyk borderlands all the way forward into the lands of the Cham.”

This page, dear reader, does not change the pattern we have observed; it only deepens and confirms it beyond all doubt.

We are told categorically that Tartary itself was never anything real or meaningful at all.

According to every modern textbook, it was nothing more than a loose, convenient label.

A blank name pinned onto territory Europeans knew almost nothing about.

A region imagined to be vast, undefined, empty, and inhabited only by shifting groups with no fixed government, no established borders, and no structure worth recording.

Yet here, dear reader, lies the positive proof that this description is entirely false.

Step by measured step, the ambassador records exactly whose domain he is moving within:

Prince Ablay’s lands, Prince Kol’s territory, the dominions of Kalmyk Prince Arish, Prince Kisil, the successive Tayshas, and finally the marked frontier and settled heartlands belonging to the Great Cham himself

Crucially, he notes plainly:

all boundaries and divisions were plainly marked and observed as they passed from one to the other

These were not vague ideas or guesses made from far away; these were lines physically set, recognised locally, respected by rulers and travellers alike, and treated as fixed fact.

Where history draws one single, empty outline, the contemporary reality was a detailed map made up of many distinct, functioning states, the very same nations and principalities we saw listed together under that broad geographical heading in Salmon and Brookes’ gazetteers.

We read of great lakes with islands and settlements scattered across them; places built to endure, inhabited permanently, and governed from within.

Distances are calculated not roughly, but precisely, even measured in degrees of latitude, showing this was country that had been surveyed, understood, and travelled systematically long before this embassy ever set out.

Most compelling of all is the infrastructure that supported their journey.

We are assured there was nothing here capable of organised administration; yet the text describes a system that worked flawlessly across hundreds of miles and through several different jurisdictions.

Quarters were prepared, provisions were supplied, and fresh water stood ready at every single stage.

This was not random hospitality; it was a scheduled, maintained service extending continuously right from the Kalmyk borderlands deep inside the Cham’s own realm.

Even the highest‑ranking figures acted within this established order:

the Kalmyk Taysha himself travelled personally alongside them as far as the river Myugal, acting as their guarantee, their guide, and visible proof of safe‑conduct honoured across different territories

The writer didn’t write the word Tartary because he lived within it.

Later history took every one of those real, named, governed entities, removed their titles, smoothed away their borders, erased their infrastructure, and left behind only that single hollow term.

They claim the name existed because nothing real was there.

The evidence written at the time turns it completely around:

the broad label was created to group together everything that did exist; and then, deliberately and systematically, to make it look as though none of it had ever been there at all

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And so, dear reader, a detailed look at an enigmatic empire this morning, a lesson we shall now reflect upon.

We began simply, following the notes of a man who only sought to record his path.

Yet what he set down with such plain honesty became something far greater:

it became the key that unlocks a locked door

We have seen that what history calls nothing more than a vague name; Tartary, was in truth a vast, connected world of ordered states, defined borders, settled communities, recognised authority, and established ways of moving safely across immense distances.

It was not a void waiting for civilisation to arrive; it was civilisation itself, already standing there, governed and functioning long before European accounts decided to shrink it down to a blank space.

The deeper question rises naturally from these pages:

if it was so real, so well‑documented, so clearly mapped by those who lived alongside it; why was it made to disappear?

You do not erase what never mattered.

You do not smooth away boundaries, remove rulers, rewrite geography, and turn a functioning network of nations into a storyless wilderness unless there is something substantial you intend to hide.

This was not an accident of ignorance or distance; it was an act of deliberate simplification.

They gathered all the distinct parts; the Kalmyks, the principalities, the Tayshas, the domains of the Cham, and wrapped them inside one single, empty term.

Once that was done, it was easy to make the argument:

since Tartary was never anything definite, there is nothing here to explain, nothing here to preserve, nothing here to learn from

And so the record survived only in the margins; in papers written for other purposes, in gazetteers, in diaries sent to archives where they were expected to gather dust.

But the ink does not change.

There is a profound lesson here for our own age, curious mind.

We like to imagine that history is a finished thing; printed, settled, verified, and safe.

Yet this recovery shows us that history is not a book written once and closed; it is a narrative that is constantly being curated, edited, and sometimes carefully dismantled to fit the shape those in power wish it to hold.

When you realise that an empire of this scale, this complexity, and this reach could be quietly reduced to a footnote or a myth, you begin to ask:

what else has been smoothed away?

If they could remove a whole political geography without breaking the story too much, how much more easily can smaller truths be altered, inconvenient facts omitted, or whole ways of understanding the world declared impossible?

It teaches us too that the strongest evidence is often found where it was least expected.

Not in grand declarations, but in the routine record; in the list of stages, the note of a river crossed, the mention of provisions laid ready, the formal change from one prince’s jurisdiction to the next.

The truth rarely shouts; it simply waits, written clearly and steadily, until someone decides to read it without wearing the glasses of what they have been told to believe.

What we have found here is not just an argument about old maps.

It is proof that the version of the past we are given is designed to make us feel that everything of value, every structure of law, every advance in order, every step toward civilisation moved only in one direction; toward us.

It frames us as the summit, and all that came before as primitive, wandering, and unformed.

That is the lie that keeps us small.

If instead we accept what these documents show; that vast, ordered, capable societies existed here, with their own laws, their own wisdom, their own ways of holding the land and governing the peace, then the timeline shifts entirely.

We are not the sole inventors of civilised life; we are standing among its fragments, some remembered, some buried, some deliberately concealed.

The fact that Tartary had to be obscured so heavily tells us it was dangerous knowledge.

Dangerous because if you understand that a great, organised power stood right there, unaccounted for in your textbooks, you inevitably begin to question every other part of the structure.

And questioning is exactly what they do not want you to do.

This is the enduring gift of these pages, dear reader; they remind us that beneath every simplified story there usually lies a complex reality, that behind every empty space drawn on a map there may once have been names, roads, and people; and that the most powerful way to resist the rewriting is simply to return to the source, read carefully, and trust what was written down when no one was yet trying to hide it.

The empire they tried to make vanish is not gone at all.

It is only waiting; visible again, line by line, for anyone willing to follow the trail.

Before we finish, curious mind, a short note as always.

Nothing is required of you; your presence and your attention are worth more than anything else, and that is reward enough.

Should you ever choose to give, know that every contribution goes only toward securing rare books, out‑of‑print works, and access to archives; exactly what makes this research possible.

Thank you for walking this path alongside me, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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