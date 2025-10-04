I’m sitting in an airport again, watching people move past like waves, each with their own destination, and their own schedule. The announcements mix into a steady hum of departures and delays, and I can’t help but notice how fragile our sense of time truly is.

A flight can collapse an entire day, a sunrise can repeat itself depending on the direction you move. Even here, in the rhythm of travel, time reveals its weakness, it bends, folds, and repeats.

Benjamin Franklin understood this. In 1739, under the pseudonym Richard Saunders, he published “Poor Richard’s Almanack”, a modest calendar and collection of sayings that, on the surface, looked like a simple yearly guide.

But the title page reveals something extraordinary: it doesn’t just tell us the year 1739. It tells us several:

The Latin Church - 6938

The Jewish Reckoning - 5500

The Roman Chronology - 5688

The Eastern Greeks - 7247

In one single document, Franklin showed us that six entirely different timelines coexisted, six reckonings …