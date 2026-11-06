“Many here suspect that this conspiracy was not so much discovered as it was fomented, so that the King might have occasion to show his severity against the Catholics.”

- Zorzi Giustinian, Calender of State Papers 1605

Guy Fawkes Laying the Train 1841

We are led to believe that history is a sequence of events carved in stone, curious mind, passed down faithfully from generation to generation.

We turn certain moments into rituals:

bonfires, fireworks, songs

In the land of my birth, England, year after year we chant that familiar refrain:

“Remember, remember the fifth of November”

Year after year we celebrate the story of Guy Fawkes, repeating the same narrative we learned as children, rarely pausing to ask where exactly that story first took shape, who wrote it down, who edited it, and who stood to gain from the version that survived.

Every nation has its foundational tales; tales that bind a people together, that define friend and foe, loyalist and traitor.

The Gunpowder Plot is one of Britain’s most enduring stories.

On the surface it is simple.

In 1605, a band of Jesuit conspirators sought to blow up King James I and Parliament, their scheme was foiled at the eleventh hour, and Guy Fawkes was captured beneath the Houses of Parliament.

Guy Fawkes 1870

This is the story taught in schools, and re‑enacted every November.

It is a story deeply embedded within the national memory.

And yet, when we look beyond the surface, dear reader, past the chants and memories, to examine the surviving records, we find contradictions, gaps, altered confessions, missing evidence, and questions that have lingered since the day it happened.

“Some hold it as certain that there has been foul play and that some of the government secretly spun a web to entangle these poor gentlemen.”

- Francesco Contarini, Calender of State Papers 1605

This is not to declare the official account a complete fabrication.

It is to ask:

- Which parts of this story were selected, shaped, and carried forward by those who held the authority to decide which histories should be preserved?

- Who benefited from the plot’s exposure?

- Who benefited from the crackdown on Catholics that followed?

- What documents were altered, what testimony was extracted under torture, and what threads were quietly removed from the record?

These are the questions that arise when we stop remembering the story and start examining it.

As Fawkes was led to the scaffold, he fell and broke his neck, avoiding the agonising castration and disembowelment that was the statutory punishment for treason in Jacobean England.

The lifeless Fawkes was still hanged, drawn and quartered afterward; his remains displayed publicly as a warning to all who would challenge crown and state.

But this raises a deeper question:

was Guy Fawkes the leading figure of a genuine Catholic conspiracy, or had he become the fall‑guy for a far more sinister state‑orchestrated operation?

“Some whisper that the whole matter was so long suffered to grow that it might yield the greater fruit of terror against the recusants.”

- Sir Edmund Bacon, Letter to Robert Cotton 1606

The accepted narrative tells us that Fawkes was the explosives expert among thirteen Catholic plotters who, in 1604‑1605, planned to blow up the Houses of Parliament in an attempt to kill King James I and his government.

Their motive, we are told, was to protest against the oppressive measures being imposed upon Catholics across England, yet the failed conspiracy produced the exact opposite of what the conspirators supposedly sought:

anti‑Catholic sentiment intensified, and persecution of Catholics only worsened in the years that followed

“The King has seized this occasion to make new laws against the Catholics, and to enforce those already existing with greater rigour.”

- Zorzi Giustinian, Calender of State Papers 1605

“By this treason the papists are grown more odious than ever; the hand of authority stretcheth forth against them every way.”

- Thomas Dekker, The Double PP 1606

More than four hundred years later, the Gunpowder Plot remains one of the most famous events in British history, commemorated every November 5th with bonfires, fireworks, and effigies of Guy Fawkes, but even weeks after Fawkes’ arrest, contemporary observers were already circulating doubts about the official story.

“ There be divers that mutter that the matter was suffered to proceed further than it should have been, for the better colour of proceeding against papists.”

- John Chamberlain, Letter to Dudley Charleton 1606

“Some have thought that this plot was nourished and suffered to ripen, that there might be a fairer pretence to suppress the Catholics.”

- Thomas Scott, Vox Populi 1620

“Men were then divided in opinion whether it were a real plot or a plot made to serve a turn.”

- Sir Robert Naunton, Fragmenta Regalia 1641

This is the starting point of our inquiry, curious mind, and we begin with a question.

Did the Jacobean state, operating what was then one of the most extensive intelligence networks in Europe, truly have no knowledge of a group of men stockpiling gunpowder beneath Parliament until the very last moment?

Suspicion has long centred upon Robert Cecil, King James’ chief advisor and the era’s foremost state spymaster, and his actions both before and after the plot’s discovery.

Portrait of Robert Cecil 1608

“So far, however, there is no proof that Salisbury [Cecil] was not long ago cognisant of the plot through one of the active conspirators.”

- Samuel Rawson Gardiner, What Gunpowder Plot Was: A Reply to Father Gerard 1897

“Contemporary opinions varied, but there was some feeling in the royal court that Cecil knew more than he had made public. In fact, rumor had it that if Cecil had not, indeed, himself originated the scheme in the minds of the plotters, at least he was aware of it at an early date and deliberately fostered it to serve his own ends.”

- Robert L. Yaple, Sir Robert Cecil and the Gunpowder Plot 1968

The question posed by many sceptics is this:

did Cecil allow the plot to develop, or even set it up, so that he could portray Catholics as an existential threat to the realm, and thereby justify further state repression against them?

The accepted story begins in the early hours of November 5th 1605, when Parliamentary guards discovered Fawkes preparing fuses for thirty‑six barrels of gunpowder deep within the cellars beneath the House of Lords, an amount said to be sufficient to destroy the building and everyone inside it.

At first Fawkes refused to speak, giving the false name John Johnston.

Under severe torture, including interrogation overseen by the King himself, he eventually confessed to the plot and named his fellow conspirators.

The authorities had already been on alert because Lord Monteagle, a peer of the House of Lords, had received an anonymous letter the previous week, warning him to avoid Parliament on November 5th because Parliament would receive a terrible blow.

Translation:

“ My lord, out of the love I beare to some of youere frends, I have a care of youre preservacion, therefore I would aduyse you as you tender your life to devise some excuse to shift youer attendance at this parliament, for God and man hath concurred to punishe the wickedness of this tyme, and thinke not slightly of this advertisement, but retire yourself into your country, where you may expect the event in safety, for though there be no apparance of anni stir, yet I saye they shall receive a terrible blow this parliament and yet they shall not seie who hurts them this cowncel is not to be contemned because it may do yowe good and can do yowe no harme for the dangere is passed as soon as yowe have burnt the letter and i hope God will give yowe the grace to mak good use of it to whose holy proteccion i comend yowe.”

Monteagle was the brother‑in‑law of conspirator Francis Tresham, and this letter is the core of much of the suspicion surrounding the event.

If Tresham, as many have supposed, sent the warning to Monteagle, why would he do so in a manner that risked exposing the entire conspiracy?

Monteagle immediately brought the letter to Robert Cecil, who ordered the search on the night of November 4th that led to Fawkes’ capture.

Cecil, known for fierce anti‑Catholic sentiment, then used the event to amplify the King’s fear of Catholic treason and push for harsher measures against the Catholic minority.

“The King’s fear of popish practice grew so great after this discovery, that he gave ear readily unto all counsels for stricter bounds upon recusants.”

- Sir John Harrington, A Briefe Relation of the Plot 1606

“After this powder treason, the laws against popish recusants were put in execution with greater rigour, and new statutes were proposed for bridling their boldness.”

- William Camden, Annales Rerum Anglicarum et Hibernicarum 1615

“These treasons have so inflamed the King’s heart against recusants, as I see no likelihood of any remission; rather there is purpose to draw new laws for restraint of their pernicious practices.”

- Sir Thomas Egerton, Letter to Cecil 1605

This is where the principle Cui Bono, who benefits, enters the inquiry:

Cecil gained immense political advantage, and the previously unpopular King James saw a surge in public support after the supposed threat to his life

“The King is grown exceedingly popular, and the people’s love toward him much increased by this discovery.”

- John Chamberlain to Dudley Carleton 1605

“His Majesty doth highly commend your diligence and care in the timely discovery of this most horrid treason.”

- Sir Thomas Lake to Robert Cecil 1605

“The King has won great affection from his subjects by reason of this danger escaped.”

- Zorzi Giustinian, Calender of State Papers 1605

Did Cecil, trained in Statecraft by his father William Cecil, Elizabeth I’s chief advisor, and by the famous spymaster Sir Francis Walsingham, engineer the plot and its discovery as part of a propaganda campaign (PSYOP) against Catholics?

Late in the evening on the 26th of October 1605, an unidentified messenger carried the letter we previously looked at to William Parker, Lord Monteagle, at his residence.

Monteagle was a Catholic, yet loyal to the Protestant regime of King James; he had previously written that he found James odious, a fact that itself raises questions.

“the King I find odious”

- William Parker, Lord Monteagle, Private Letter 1604

Unusually, Monteagle had his servant read the letter aloud, which sceptics suggest may have been intended to create a witness record of its contents.

As we discussed earlier, curious mind, the letter warned Monteagle to find an excuse to absent himself from Parliament.

Monteagle immediately took the letter to Robert Cecil, prompting the search that uncovered Fawkes.

Some researchers argue the whole affair of the letter was a theatrical fabrication arranged by Cecil, possibly with Monteagle’s complicity.

Despite Monteagle’s Catholic background and his earlier critical writing about the King, Cecil protected him after the plot and granted him a substantial pension.

We could ask:

was Monteagle one of Cecil’s spies?

Did he previously inform Cecil of the plot, and the anonymous letter was a staged device to discover the conspiracy at the most politically useful moment?

Further fuel for this view comes from the trial records, Monteagle’s name appears to be removed from several documents, and his earlier critical letters about the King were excluded from evidence.

“Several of the state papers and trial drafts show erasures and alterations where Monteagle’s name had originally stood; his private letters critical of James were not produced at the proceedings.”

- Robert L. Yaple, Sir Robert Cecil and the Gunpowder Plot 1968

“Monteagle’s correspondence containing unfavourable remarks upon James I was withheld from the trial, and copies of the proceedings were altered so as to minimise any connection between Monteagle and the conspirators.”

- E.A.B Barnard, The Gunpowder Plot and the Monteagle Letter 1934

Cecil even instructed the prosecution to speak favourably of Monteagle and to counter rumours that he had betrayed the plot to the government.

“Salisbury (Cecil) gave directions to the prosecutors that Monteagle should be represented favourably, and that the rumour that he had betrayed the plot to the government must be contradicted.”

- Same as Above

“Cecil’s instructions to the prosecution were that Monteagle’s character was to be upheld, and that any suggestion Monteagle had betrayed the plot beforehand was to be denied.”

- Robert L. Yaple, Sir Robert Cecil and the Gunpowder Plot 1968

Cecil’s father, Lord Burghley, was known to welcome the discovery of plots against the crown, as they strengthened his position and provided political leverage against the crown’s enemies.

Robert Cecil is understood to have followed this same method, using both real and alleged plots for political gain.

“Burghley had found that revealed conspiracies were useful weapons against the Catholic and puritan opposition; Robert Cecil, trained in his father’s school of statecraft, understood equally well how real or supposed plots might be exploited for political ends.”

- Same as Above

“Burghley had long regarded the uncovering of plots against the crown as a means of consolidating his own authority and securing leverage over the Queen’s opponents; his son Robert Cecil inherited this same political habit, turning discovered or alleged conspiracies to the advantage of the state and his own standing.”

- E.A.B Barnard, The Gunpowder Plot and the Monteagle Letter 1934

There are also claims that Cecil may have known long before the Monteagle letter.

A servant of Robert Catesby, one of the principal conspirators, allegedly stated on his deathbed that he had seen Catesby with Cecil before November 5th.

“One of Catesby’s servants, being mortally wounded at Holbech, and upon his deathbed, affirmed that he had seen Catesby in conference with Salisbury [Robert Cecil] some days before the discovery of the plot.”

- John Speed, The Threatre of the Empire of Great Britaine 1611

“A servant of Catesby’s, dying of wounds received at Holbech, reported that he had beheld his master in private speech with Salisbury ere the fifth of November.”

- Thomas Fuller, Worthies of England 1662

It has also been suggested that Cecil arranged for the cellar beneath Parliament to become vacant so the plotters could rent it.

However, concrete evidence for these claims remains limited.

Perhaps the most suggestive piece is Cecil’s own writing shortly before the discovery:

“I spend my time in sowing so much seed as my poor wretched fingers can scatter, in such a season as may bring forth a plentiful harvest.

I dare boldly say no shower or storm shall mar our harvest except it should come from beyond the middle region.”

The Midlands was the origin of most of the conspirators; and so this phrasing is ambiguous, but to sceptics it appears to hint that Cecil was already aware of events unfolding.

Another point we may raise concerns the gunpowder itself.

From 1601 gunpowder was a government monopoly, tightly regulated and stored in secure locations such as the Tower of London.

Yet the conspirators are said to have obtained thirty‑six barrels, roughly ten thousand pounds, an amount estimated to be around a quarter of the nation’s stock at that time.

“All gunpowder within the realm shall be brought to the Tower of London or other appointed storehouses; none shall make, sell or transport gunpowder without warrant from the Crown, the monopoly being committed to the Crown’s officers.”

- Calender of State Papers Domestic 1601

“The Tower of London is the chief magazine for the king’s gunpowder, which is strictly surveyed, and none may deal therein without the king’s licence.”

- John Stow, Annales, Or a General Chronicle of England 1605

“Thirty‑six barrels of gunpowder were found laid beneath the House of Lords, amounting to near ten thousand weight.”

- A Declaration of the Treason intended by the Gunpowder Plot 1605

While some maintain that surplus stocks enabled the conspirators to obtain the powder, sceptics contend that moving such a vast quantity through London and housing it beneath Parliament, undetected by Cecil’s far‑reaching intelligence apparatus, remains improbable.

The question now becomes:

was Cecil allowing the plot to mature so it could be foiled at the optimal moment for political gain?

The sequence of events around the cellar also raises questions.

Originally expecting Parliament to open in February 1605, the conspirators attempted to dig a tunnel beneath the building, but were frustrated by flooding from the Thames.

Parliament was then delayed until October, and in that interval the cellar beneath Parliament became available for rent, giving them time to stockpile the gunpowder there.

The convenient alignment of these delays and opportunities has led many to suggest Cecil was pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

The speed of the capture of the remaining conspirators is another point of inquiry.

After Fawkes was discovered, the others retreated to Holbech House in the Midlands, roughly 130 miles from London.

“Upon the discovery of Fawkes at Westminster, the rest of the conspirators fled northward, and gathered together at Holbech House in Staffordshire.”

- A Declaration of the Treason intended by the Gunpowder Plot 1605

On November 7th‑8th most were killed or captured in a standoff with the Sheriff of Worcestershire and two hundred men.

“Upon the seventh and eighth days of November, the residue of the traitors being assembled at Holbech House in Staffordshire, were beset by the Sheriff of Worcestershire with a company of men; divers were slain, and the rest taken.”

- A Declaration of the Treason intended by the Gunpowder Plot 1605

This occurred only hours after Fawkes’ confession under torture on November 7th.

“On the seventh of November Fawkes, being put to examination, confessed his fellows; ere many hours were past, the Sheriff of Worcestershire was upon them at Holbech House.”

- Thomas Dekker, The Double PP 1606

In an era without fast transport or instant communication:

How?

The rapid response could be taken as evidence that the authorities already knew the identities and locations of the conspirators beforehand.

Much of the evidence that might clarify what truly happened on November the 5th is missing, altered, or of uncertain provenance…

Most of the conspirators died at Holbech House, and the surviving confessions were extracted under severe torture, making their reliability questionable.

Fawkes’ own confession bears a barely legible signature after prolonged torture.

One could argue that even if the document itself is genuine, we cannot know whether Fawkes confessed what he knew, or only what his torturers demanded he state.

Thomas Wintour’s confession mentioned the tunnel digging, yet no physical trace of such a tunnel was found during nineteenth‑century excavations.

“We first purposed to dig a mine or tunnel from a house we had taken near the Parliament unto the cellar beneath the House of Lords, and wrought thereunto for some space, but finding the work difficult we altered our purpose and rented the cellar instead.”

- Thomas Wintours Confession 1605

“Nineteenth‑century excavations beneath Westminster found no certain trace of the tunnel said to have been begun by Wintour and his associates; this absence of any surviving mark has caused some later writers to question whether the story of the tunnel was not invented for the purposes of the state’s case.”

- J.E. Tyler, The Gunpowder Plot: A Study in the History of the Time of James I 1899

This has led some to suggest at least that detail was a government fabrication.

“The lack of any physical remains of the tunnel described in Wintour’s confession has been cited as grounds for suspecting that this part of the narrative was supplied or exaggerated by the government.”

- Robert L. Yaple, Sir Robert Cecil and the Gunpowder Plot 1968

Cecil’s chief prosecutor was Sir Edward Coke, a leading legal figure of the age, who was known to alter evidence and use forgers to amend confessions when it suited the state’s case.

“Sir Edward Coke, His Majesty’s Attorney‑General, was appointed chief prosecutor for the examination and arraignment of the traitors.”

- A Declaration of the Treason intended for the Gunpowder Plot 1605

“It is plain that Coke, acting under Salisbury’s direction, shaped the presentation of the confessions, selecting and arranging the material so as to serve the Crown’s case.”

- Samuel Rawson Gardiner, What Gunpowder Plot Was: A Reply to Father Gerald 1897

It is said that edits, notes and alterations attributed to Coke and Cecil appear in surviving copies of the confessions.

This then leads to a critical conclusion:

testimony extracted under torture and later edited by the prosecution is a fragile foundation upon which to build the accepted history of the plot

And yet, curious mind, it is exactly that version which became embedded in the history books.

Those who argue against the state‑orchestration theory point out that all thirteen men knew the penalty for treason:

hanging, drawing and quartering

If caught, they faced torture and a horrific execution.

It is argued that only men deeply committed to the Catholic cause, ready to become martyrs, would risk such a fate.

“Our purpose was for the restoring of the Catholic religion, which we thought was oppressed and trodden under foot.”

- Thomas Wintours Examination 1605

All thirteen were either killed or executed within the following year; and none are recorded as claiming they had been set up by the government.

There are also those who cast doubt on the conspiracy theory by suggest that if they had been pawns of the state, they would have had nothing to lose by revealing it at their trial or execution.

Critics of the Cecil mastermind theory also highlight the risk involved.

If Cecil had truly engineered the plot, allowing thirty‑six barrels of gunpowder to sit beneath Parliament until hours before detonation would have been extraordinarily reckless.

A successful detonation would have killed the King and a large part of the government; the opposite of Cecil’s Official Function as chief minister, tasked with safeguarding the monarch and state.

Even though the aftermath brought political benefit, the near‑success was a major embarrassment to the Crown, as it exposed deep vulnerabilities.

From this perspective, it is argued that the political advantage gained was pure luck as opposed a carefully timed plan.

Guy Fawkes himself remains a complex figure.

Portrait of Guy Fawkes 1820

According to contemporary records he was devout and earnest, acting at a time when Catholics faced severe repression across England.

“Fawkes was a man of earnest and zealous disposition, very devout in the Roman Catholic religion.”

- Calendar of State Papers 1605

“The recusants [catholics] have been subjected to heavy fines and restraints by the laws of the realm for their refusal to conform to the established religion.”

- A Declaration of the Treason intended by the Gunpowder Plot 1605

To others, he was a man driven to desperation by a tyrannical regime.

In modern times his image has been reclaimed by anti‑state and anti‑capitalist movements.

For many today, Guy Fawkes has become a symbol of resistance against tyranny, far removed from the seventeenth‑century Catholic martyr, or the potential state‑linked actor, remembered by the bonfires of November 5th.

The question that lingers is not simply whether Guy Fawkes was hero or villain, martyr or terrorist.

It is whether the story we have inherited, the one we light fireworks to celebrate each year, is the full story of what unfolded beneath Parliament that night, or whether it is the version shaped, polished, and preserved by those who held power in its aftermath.

And so, curious mind, we are left with threads that refuse to settle neatly:

- the ambiguous Monteagle letter

- the convenient timing of the cellar

- the altered confessions

- the speed of the pursuit

- the immense political gain that fell to Robert Cecil and King James I

None of these threads alone proves a state‑orchestrated plot.

Together they create a shadow that has hung over the Gunpowder Plot for more than four hundred years.

And so, dear reader, when we stand beside the bonfire each November 5th and repeat the familiar rhyme, we might pause to ask:

what exactly is it that we are remembering?

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