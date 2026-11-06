Alternative History

Alternative History

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Caryn Brooks's avatar
Caryn Brooks
4h

Right? All we ever really have is threads and patches and we can’t tell which way is up let alone when. And when we turn out the pockets of the Moirai, are their parachutes?

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
8h

Indeed, like so much of "history," it surely is fishy. Thank You for bringing what is actually recorded for consideration!

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