I was brought up in a Christian family.

I myself was baptised at the age of four.

Faith, however, was never deeply embedded in daily life.

We did not attend church regularly, only on rare occasions.

Grace was not said before meals, prayers were not shared, and God was not a constant presence within the home.

Christianity existed more as inheritance than practice, a label rather than a living structure of belief.

As I grew older, my views shifted.

Religion faded into the background, and science took its place as my new faith.

The Big Bang, evolution, the prevailing cosmological and biological models, these became the frameworks through which I understood existence.

They were presented as rational, measurable, and authoritative.

And so I accepted them, largely without question.

Yet sense-making is not the same as truth.

A theory can be elegant, internally consistent, and widely accepted, while still being incomplete or provisional.

Over time, I came to realise that I had not replaced belief with knowledge, but simply exchanged one form of faith for another.

Now, at the age of twenty-five, I find myself believing in God once more, though no longer through Christian dogma or institutional religion.

I believe in a creator of all things, nothing more and nothing less.

Not a figure constrained by doctrine, denomination, or theological systems, but an originating intelligence, principle, or source behind existence itself.

Scripture, as we have it, was written by humans and interpreted by humans.

It passed through councils, translators, scribes, and authorities, each shaped by their time, culture, and concerns.

To treat any surviving text as untouched or complete is to ignore the realities of history.

The religious texts we possess today are not the totality of what once existed.

This is evident when we examine older Bibles, early manuscripts, and excluded writings.

Over time, what was deemed uncomfortable, confusing, or doctrinally problematic was removed or marginalised, resulting in a revised, sanitised canon.

Incomplete.

We know the Book of Enoch was removed from the biblical canon.

It once circulated widely, was quoted directly in the New Testament, and yet now exists on the margins of accepted scripture.

The obvious question follows:

If Enoch was excluded, what else was lost, altered, or silenced?

We may never know the full extent.

And so, curious mind, today we return to our examination of the Book of Enoch, continuing where we left off in the previous article in this series.

Not to sensationalise it, nor to elevate it above other texts, but to read it carefully, seriously, and without fear of where it may lead.

This article is the third in my series on the Book of Enoch.

For a fuller understanding of the text and the ideas explored so far, i recommend reading the previous instalments.

1st Article

2nd Article

“The Book of Enoch” Translated by Richard Laurence (1838)

The Book of Enoch is not a single story, but a collection of visions, revelations, and teachings that together form a complex, expansive work.

It begins with Enoch himself, a figure of antiquity, described as walking with God, observing the workings of the heavens, and recording what is revealed to him.

At its heart, the text explores the relationships between heaven and earth, humans and angels, law and transgression.

It introduces the Watchers, celestial beings tasked with guiding humanity, who ultimately fall into rebellion and corruption.

Their actions ripple across the world, introducing forbidden knowledge, violence, and moral disorder, illustrating that the cosmic order is mirrored in human experience.

Enoch is shown landscapes of unimaginable scope: mountains crowned with fire, rivers and fountains that defy natural explanation, and the paths of stars and luminaries that follow precise, divinely appointed courses.

Through these visions, the Book of Enoch presents a universe alive with moral and physical structure, where every being, every force, serves a purpose within a grand, ordered system.

The text also examines the consequences of disobedience and the mechanisms of divine justice.

Punishment is exacting, corrective, and inevitable, yet it is never arbitrary.

Even the stars are accountable, and the effects of celestial transgression touch humanity, linking the moral lives of humans with the broader cosmos.

Enoch is guided by archangels, each with defined responsibility.

Uriel oversees terror and judgment; Raphael cares for human souls; Raguel administers punishment among the luminaries; Michael commands virtue and nations; Sarakiel supervises those who transgress; and Gabriel guards paradise and the cherubim.

Through them, the text communicates a vision of order, law, and accountability that transcends the human realm.

It confronts the reader with places incomplete, terrifying, or ineffable, spaces where even the prophet sees only fragments of creation.

The text does not simplify, but insists that understanding the cosmos demands humility, curiosity, and attentiveness.

For modern readers, Enoch is both alien and familiar.

It is a meditation on morality, consequence, and the structures underlying existence, preserved outside canonical scripture, reminding us that human history, and human understanding, is partial, curated, and always provisional.

These passages open with Enoch hearing the voices of four angels of the Most High, not as a sudden intrusion, but as the beginning of a carefully ordered revelation.

From the outset, knowledge is not poured out indiscriminately, but mediated, structured, and measured.

Revealing a cosmos in which nothing moves without purpose or restraint.

Enoch is then shown the secrets of the heavens and of paradise, divided according to their appointed order, and alongside them the actions of humanity, weighed not by opinion or appearance, but in balances.

Judgment here is not impulsive or emotional, but deliberate, governed by measure and proportion.

Within this ordered vision, he sees the habitations of the elect and of the holy, and at the same time those who denied the Lord of glory.

What is striking is not an immediate act of punishment, but a process of removal: the sinners are expelled and drawn away, separated from the places of order.

Judgment first appears as exclusion, as displacement from harmony, rather than destruction.

The vision then widens to encompass the forces that shape the world itself.

Lightning and thunder, winds and dew, clouds and vapours are not presented as chaotic elements, but as realities with origins, paths, and purposes.

The winds emerge from prepared storehouses, repositories established before the foundation of the world, revealing a creation that was not improvised, but arranged in advance.

Snow and hail, the clouds above the earth, and even the cloud that hovered before creation are shown to belong to defined places, each restrained within its proper boundary.

The natural world is not autonomous; it is sustained by order.

Enoch’s attention is then drawn to the moon, its receptacles, its courses, and its return.

Though its splendour varies, its path does not waver.

Each movement is bound by command and fidelity, suggesting that cosmic order itself is covenantal, maintained through obedience rather than force.

This order is not morally neutral.

The moon’s path is light to the righteous and darkness to the sinner, not because the moon changes, but because human alignment does.

Light and darkness emerge as moral conditions, created divisions that reflect the separation of spirits.

No angel interrupts this process, nor is any given authority to do so.

The Judge beholds all directly, and judgment proceeds in His presence, unmediated and unavoidable.

The vision then turns inward, introducing one of the text’s most arresting images: Wisdom herself.

She seeks a dwelling among humanity, yet finds no place to rest.

Denied habitation on earth, she returns to heaven and takes her seat among the angels.

In her absence, iniquity descends and finds a home among men.

The image is quiet but severe: corruption settles like rain in a desert, like dew on thirsty ground, suggesting that where wisdom is rejected, disorder is not resisted, but received.

Once more Enoch beholds the stars of heaven, now not merely as lights, but as named beings, each called and each responding.

They are weighed in a righteous balance, their light determining their place and time, their movement reflecting fidelity rather than chance.

Their conversion is not instability, but transition, a passage into the number of the faithful.

The angel explains that these stars stand as a likeness of the righteous on earth, those who believe in the name of the Lord of spirits.

From the stars, splendour rises and remains with them, incapable of forsaking its source.

Light here is not borrowed or fleeting; it is bound to what it illuminates.

The vision finally turns toward inheritance and judgment.

Those who deny the name of the Lord of spirits are shown to have no share in the renewed heaven or the transformed earth, their portion reserved for a time of affliction.

By contrast, the Elect One is revealed seated upon a throne of glory, strengthening the righteous in his presence, while heaven and earth themselves are blessed, changed, and illuminated.

Peace is placed before the just.

The vision now turns toward judgment in a more explicit and unsettling form.

The condemnation of sinners is no longer distant or abstract; it is said to draw near, carrying with it the language of removal, of being erased from the face of the earth.

This is not framed as rage, but as consequence, the end result of long-standing disorder.

Enoch then beholds a figure of overwhelming antiquity and authority: the Ancient of Days.

His head is described as white wool, an image of purity, age, and unassailable permanence.

Alongside him stands another figure, bearing the appearance of a man, yet marked by a grace that exceeds the human and resembles that of the holy angels.

This moment causes Enoch to pause and ask.

He does not assume understanding.

He inquires of the angel who has guided him through these visions, asking who this figure is, where he comes from, and why he stands in the presence of the Ancient of Days.

Even here, curiosity is not condemned; it is invited, provided it remains humble.

The answer given is deliberate and measured.

This figure is called the Son of Man, one in whom righteousness dwells fully and without compromise.

He is described as a revealer of what is hidden, not because he seizes authority, but because he has been chosen.

His standing surpasses all others not through conquest, but through uprightness.

Yet this righteousness is not passive.

The Son of Man is shown as one who overturns entrenched power.

Kings are raised from their couches, the mighty from their thrones, not to be honoured, but to be unseated.

The bridles of the powerful are loosened, and the teeth of sinners broken, imagery that speaks of restraint removed and predation ended.

What condemns them is not their power, but their refusal to acknowledge its source.

They do not exalt or praise the one by whom their kingdoms were granted.

They do not humble themselves.

As a result, their confidence collapses inward, their countenance falls, and confusion becomes their dwelling.

Darkness is described not simply as punishment, but as habitation.

It is where they belong.

Worms and decay are their rest, and there is no promise of rising from it, because pride, not ignorance, defined their way.

The text then widens the accusation.

These are not only rulers who oppress, but those who place their faith in what they have made with their own hands.

Their strength lies in wealth, their trust in constructed gods, their loyalty in systems that reinforce their own power.

They deny the name of the Lord of spirits and expel it from their assemblies, and with it, they expel the faithful who suffer for that name.

At this point the voice of the righteous enters the vision.

Their prayer, and even their blood, is said to ascend from the earth into the presence of the Lord of spirits.

What has been endured in silence is not forgotten.

What has been shed unjustly is not ignored.

The holy ones above the heavens are shown assembling, their voices united in petition and praise.

They do not ask for vengeance, but for judgment, for an end to patience that has been stretched to its limit.

Justice, here, is not rushed, but neither is it infinite in delay.

Enoch then sees the Ancient of Days seated upon the throne of glory, with the book of the living opened before him.

All the powers above the heavens stand in attendance.

This is not chaos or upheaval, but a court convened in order.

The response of the saints is telling.

Their hearts are filled not with triumph, but with joy, because righteousness has reached its completion.

Their supplication has been heard.

Their suffering has been acknowledged.

The vision then shifts again, away from judgment and toward sustenance.

Enoch beholds a fountain of righteousness that never fails, surrounded by springs of wisdom.

Those who are thirsty drink and are filled, not temporarily, but enduringly.

Their dwelling is among the righteous, the elect, and the holy.

Here, the Son of Man is invoked openly before the Lord of spirits, his name spoken in the presence of the Ancient of Days.

Crucially, this is said to occur before the creation of the sun, the stars, and the signs of heaven.

His role is not reactive; it is primordial.

He is described as a support for the righteous, something to lean upon without falling, and as a light to the nations.

Hope is not framed as sentiment, but as stability.

Those whose hearts are troubled are given something firm to rest upon.

All who dwell on the earth are said to bow and give praise, not as coerced subjects, but as beings finally confronted with truth.

The Elect One is described as both chosen and concealed, existing before the world was formed, yet revealed only in time.

Those who are preserved are not those who mastered the world, but those who rejected its iniquity.

They hated its ways, not out of bitterness, but out of fidelity to something higher.

In the name of the Lord of spirits, they are kept, and His will becomes their life.

The final reversal is stark.

The kings of the earth and the mighty, those who gained the world through their own works, are brought low.

In the moment of anxiety and trouble, their achievements cannot save them.

They are subjected to those once overlooked and cast aside.

The imagery that closes this section is severe, but precise.

They are compared to hay cast into fire, to lead dropped into water, consumed, sunk, and unrecoverable.

Not even a remnant remains.

The vision does not linger on destruction for its own sake.

It moves on, having made its point clear: power without humility collapses, and righteousness, though delayed, is not defeated.

Here the text introduces a paradox that lingers.

In the very day of trouble, when judgment falls upon those who deny the Lord of spirits and His Messiah, the world itself is said to obtain tranquillity.

Disorder is removed, and peace follows, not because suffering is celebrated, but because corruption no longer dominates.

Those who fall in His presence are not raised again, and there is no rescue from His hand.

The language is stark, but consistent with what has come before: denial leads to separation, and separation, once final, cannot be undone by power or plea.

The name of the Lord of spirits alone is blessed, standing unmoved while all else passes away.

Wisdom is then described as something poured out freely, like water, inexhaustible and enduring.

Glory does not fade in His presence, because it is not sustained by time or circumstance.

Iniquity, by contrast, is fleeting.

A shadow without permanence, unable to establish itself.

The Elect One stands at the centre of this contrast.

With Him dwell wisdom, instruction, power, and the spirits of those who rest in righteousness.

Nothing hidden remains concealed.

No argument can be formed in His presence, not because speech is forbidden, but because truth leaves nothing to contest.

The focus then shifts to transformation.

The saints and the chosen are said to undergo change.

Light rests upon them, and their splendour is renewed.

The day that overwhelms the sinner becomes the day of triumph for the righteous.

Yet the text pauses to allow for repentance.

Some are made to see their condition and are called to abandon the works of their hands.

Salvation is not tied to achievement, but to mercy, and mercy remains available, though not indefinitely.

Judgment is patient, but it is not endless.

What follows is one of the most vivid reversals in the book.

The earth gives up what it holds, and the depths return what they have taken.

Nothing remains buried.

The righteous are gathered, the Elect One takes His throne, and wisdom proceeds from His mouth without restraint.

Even creation responds.

Mountains leap, hills move, and the righteous are said to become like angels.

Joy marks their faces, and the earth itself rejoices, no longer ruled by violence or pride, but inhabited by those aligned with righteousness.

Then the vision turns again, sudden and strange.

Enoch is carried westward and shown mountains of iron, copper, silver, gold, fluid metal, and lead, symbols of strength, wealth, and dominion.

When he asks their meaning, he is told they exist for the authority of the Messiah.

But their fate is unexpected.

In His presence, these mountains lose all power.

They melt like wax, flow away like water, and weaken beneath His feet.

Gold and silver no longer save.

Weapons become useless.

Materials once coveted are rejected entirely.

The message is unmistakable:

What humanity trusts in most will fail first.

The vision ends in a deep valley with a wide entrance.

People from every land bring offerings, yet the valley is never filled.

Their labour produces abundance, but their hands remain stained.

What they create, they consume through wrongdoing.

The image lingers uncomfortably.

It suggests that no amount of offering can compensate for a life rooted in iniquity, and that excess, without righteousness, only deepens the void.

The vision turns toward separation.

Those who oppose righteousness are removed from the presence of the Lord of spirits, and from the face of the earth itself.

The righteous, by contrast, are said to stand and not fail, enduring beyond the reach of decay or reversal.

Enoch then sees the angels of punishment, dwelling apart, preparing instruments not for chaos, but for judgment with intent.

When he asks who these things are for, the answer is unambiguous: they are prepared for the kings and the powerful of the earth.

Authority that once shielded them now becomes the very reason for their fall.

What follows is a quiet but decisive shift.

The righteous and the chosen appear as a gathered house, fixed and unchanging in the name of the Lord of spirits.

The instability of the proud is contrasted with the permanence of those who endured.

Oppression dissolves, and the righteous are relieved from the constant vexation imposed by sinners.

The vision then moves again, this time to a different region of the earth.

Enoch sees a deep valley burning with fire.

Into this place monarchs and mighty ones are brought, not as rulers, but as subjects.

There he observes strange instruments being formed: fetters of iron without weight.

They bind without burden, restrain without resistance.

When he asks for whom these are prepared, the answer reaches deeper than earthly power.

They are destined for the host of Azazeel, for those who aligned themselves with corruption and taught it to others.

Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, and Phanuel are named as agents of this judgment, strengthened to carry out what has been decreed.

The language is severe, but the reasoning is consistent: those who became ministers of deception are judged for what they spread.

Then the scale widens.

The boundaries between heaven and earth collapse.

The waters above and below are released and mingled.

Nothing remains contained.

Those who dwell upon the earth are overwhelmed, not merely destroyed, but forced to confront the weight of their own iniquity.

By this unraveling, understanding finally arrives, too late to prevent the outcome, but sufficient to reveal the cause.

After this devastation, the tone shifts again.

The Ancient of Days speaks with regret, acknowledging the futility of total destruction.

A vow is made: such judgment will not be repeated indiscriminately.

A sign is placed in the heavens as a lasting witness, a boundary, a reminder, a restraint.

Punishment will come, but it will come measured, purposeful, and directed.

The address then turns outward.

Kings and mighty ones are called to witness the Elect One seated upon the throne of glory.

Judgment is no longer abstract.

Azazeel and all associated with him are named, seen, and condemned openly.

Enoch then beholds angels moving in punishment, confined within structures of iron and brass.

When he asks where they are being taken, he is told they are delivered to their chosen and beloved, not as companions, but as consequences.

The valley is filled, their days consumed, while the years of their error stretch endlessly behind them.

The final image is one of collapse from within.

Princes conspire.

Kings are unseated by their own allies.

The east stirs, Parthians and Medes rise, and confusion enters those who once ruled with certainty.

They surge forward like starving beasts, trampling the land of the righteous, yet finding themselves impeded at every step.

Paths, cities, and threshing floors resist them.

Their strength turns inward, and they destroy one another.

Brother turns against brother, son against parent.

No bonds hold.

The violence exhausts itself.

Bodies accumulate.

Judgment completes its course, not without cause, and not without consequence.

For today, we come to the last two pages for this reading.

The vision closes in on final separation.

The mouth of hell is opened, and sinners are drawn into it, not as a spectacle of chaos, but as a consequence long delayed.

They are removed from the face of the elect, as though two incompatible orders can no longer occupy the same space.

What has resisted alignment is finally absorbed by what it has chosen.

Enoch then sees another army: chariots carrying riders, arriving upon the wind from every direction, east, west, and south.

Their movement is not localised.

It is global, elemental, and overwhelming.

The sound of these chariots reverberates across creation.

The very foundations of the earth tremble.

What is striking here is not destruction, but recognition.

The saints in heaven perceive what is happening, and in response, all fall down and worship the Lord of spirits.

This moment marks a threshold.

The second parable ends, not with explanation, but with reverence.

What follows is a tonal shift rather than a narrative one.

Enoch begins what he calls the third parable, now directed not toward judgment, but toward those who endure it.

The saints and the elect are addressed directly.

Their future is described not in years or generations, but in light.

The saints exist in the light of the sun; the elect in a light that does not diminish or conclude.

Time itself becomes irrelevant.

Days are no longer counted because darkness has already passed away.

Righteousness here is not reward, but orientation.

Light increases because alignment has been achieved.

Peace rests upon the saints, not as absence of conflict, but as harmony with the order of the Lord of spirits.

Enoch is then shown the inner workings of natural forces, lightning, thunder, brilliance.

These are not random phenomena.

They act as agents of blessing and curse alike, according to divine will.

Even the violence of thunder carries dual purpose: peace and judgment, fertility and warning.

Nothing in creation is neutral.

Everything participates.

The vision intensifies.

In a specific year and moment of Enoch’s life, the heavens themselves begin to shake.

Not gently, but violently.

The powers above are agitated.

Myriads of angels stir.

At the centre sits the Ancient of Days, enthroned in glory, surrounded by saints and heavenly beings.

Enoch cannot endure it.

His body collapses.

His strength dissolves.

He falls face down, undone by proximity to this scale of reality.

Only when Michael raises him does his spirit return, and even then, he is shaken.

Mercy is then named, not as endless indulgence, but as a period that has existed until now.

Long-suffering has prevailed.

But the text is explicit: mercy has a boundary.

A day has been prepared.

For the elect, it is a covenant.

For sinners, an inquiry.

Then appear the two great creatures.

Leviathan, female, dwelling in the depths of the sea above the springs of waters.

Behemoth, male, inhabiting the invisible wilderness.

They are not presented as myths, but as preserved powers, restrained, separated, and reserved.

Their origins are traced back to the first human, Adam.

They belong to a world closer to creation’s beginning than to its end.

Enoch asks how such beings were divided, one to sea and one to desert.

The response is brief but telling: the desire to understand secrets is acknowledged, but not fully satisfied.

Some things are revealed only when their time arrives.

And here, we pause.

And so, dear reader, as we draw these reflections together, it becomes clear that the Book of Enoch is not just an oddity pushed to the margins of scripture, but a profoundly disruptive text.

Across these passages we have encountered a world that is ordered, watched, and morally responsive.

Power is not celebrated for its own sake.

Kings are unseated.

The mighty are humbled.

Wealth, weapons, metals, and monuments are rendered meaningless in the presence of something older, deeper, and incorruptible.

Judgment in Enoch is not arbitrary; it is the natural consequence of misalignment.

What refuses harmony is eventually removed.

Equally striking is the figure of the Son of Man.

He is not introduced as a late solution to human failure, but as a presence invoked before the sun, stars, or signs were created.

Righteousness dwells with him from the beginning.

This alone destabilises later theological frameworks that prefer a cleaner, more linear narrative of salvation.

In Enoch, the divine plan is ancient, cosmic, and already in motion long before humanity becomes aware of it.

Then there are the watchers, the fallen, Azazel, the imprisoned angels, the instruments of punishment prepared not for ordinary people, but for rulers, powers, and celestial rebels.

Responsibility is distributed upward as much as downward.

Corruption does not originate solely with mankind.

This too is uncomfortable.

It complicates the idea that evil is merely a human failing, and instead suggests a fractured hierarchy where transgression begins above and flows downward.

The text also refuses to reduce the cosmos to metaphor.

Lightning judges.

Thunder speaks.

Mountains melt.

Seas conceal restrained forces.

Creation itself participates in justice.

This is not a world governed by abstraction, but by living structure.

Everything has function, memory, and consequence.

So why might such a book be removed?

Perhaps because it decentralises religious authority.

Enoch does not place salvation in institutions, rituals, or priesthoods, but in alignment with righteousness.

Perhaps because it portrays divine beings as accountable, not infallible.

Perhaps because it acknowledges ancient knowledge, forgotten covenants, and truths that predate organised doctrine.

Or perhaps because it reminds the reader that mercy is vast, but not endless, and that judgment is not negotiable.

Most unsettling of all, the Book of Enoch does not flatter humanity.

It does not reassure us that we are the centre of the story.

We are participants, not authors.

Observed, measured, and weighed.

And yet, within all of this, there is hope.

Not the shallow hope of exemption, but the enduring hope of light.

Light that increases.

Light that does not fade.

Light that belongs to those who reject iniquity, not merely in word, but in orientation.

Whether one accepts Enoch as inspired, historical, symbolic, or something in between, its removal leaves a noticeable silence.

A missing voice that speaks of cosmic accountability, pre-existence, and a universe far less tame than later traditions allow.

And perhaps that is precisely why it was never meant to be forgotten, only hidden, waiting for the curious mind to find it again.

