Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vickey Bagg's avatar
Vickey Bagg
12h

The work you do here on Substack is fascinating. I feel like I need to read both articles again to fully assimilate what you've written. Incredible work and writing!🙏😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
Repost King's avatar
Repost King
12h

The best overview and introduction to Enoch I’ve ever read. Thank you for all your work. You deserve so much more reach.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture