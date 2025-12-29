As the year draws toward its close, it feels appropriate to pause and explain why I am doing this at all.

Why I spend my time with obscure books, forgotten passages, and texts most people are never encouraged to open.

Why I read slowly, photograph pages, cross-reference sources, and then place the results into the open, where anyone may examine them for themselves.

To understand that, we must rewind to February.

I was first introduced to the idea of Tartaria, alongside claims of lost technologies, free energy, and vast megalithic structures spanning continents.

At first glance, it sounded fantastical, even improbable.

The sort of thing easily dismissed with a raised eyebrow and a shrug.

But I have never been comfortable with dismissal without examination.

So instead of forming an opinion, I chose to investigate.

I ordered an eighteenth-century gazetteer.

When it arrived, I did not begin with theories or conclusions.

I simply turned to the letter T.

There it was.

Tartaria.

Not as speculation. Not as myth. But as geography.

That moment mattered more than I realised at the time.

It was not excitement that followed, but something quieter and more unsettling: the recognition that I had never been taught to look this way.

From there, the work widened.

I acquired thirteen books printed before the nineteenth century.

Natural histories, geographical dictionaries, works on animals, plants, lands, and peoples.

Tartaria appeared consistently, calmly, without emphasis or drama, as if its existence required no defence at all.

One of those books contained eyewitness descriptions of a unicorn.

Not as allegory. Not as poetry. But as zoology.

That single detail changed the nature of my search.

I began reading older works on animals through public archives, and what I found was not fantasy, but confidence.

Creatures we are now told never existed were written about as part of the living world.

Giants, unicorns, dragons, not as symbols, but as observations.

This raised a simple but troubling question.

Why do modern searches return only myth and fiction, when historical texts speak with certainty?

Our ancestors wrote as if the world they inhabited was richer, stranger, and more expansive than the one we are permitted to imagine today.

And they did not write these things in secret.

They wrote them openly, carefully, and for posterity.

That is why I do this.

Because history, as it is commonly presented, has been sanitised.

Smoothed. Narrowed. Rendered safe.

In the process, something vital has been lost: the texture of how people once understood reality itself.

The world they described was not small.

It was alive with possibility.

I have chosen to dedicate my life to sharing this work, not as doctrine, and not as spectacle, but as record.

I will not stop, because the material itself does not stop asking questions.

We all have the right to know what our ancestors believed, observed, feared, and revered.

They took the time to write it down.

They preserved it in ink and paper, trusting that someone, someday, would read it honestly.

And if one wishes to understand the eighteenth century, or the first, or the ancient world at all, a choice must be made.

Do we rely solely on modern interpretations?

Or do we listen to the voices of those who were actually there?

To me, the answer is obvious.

The closest we can come to truth is by reading the texts written in the age we seek to understand.

And so, having shared the origins and intention of this project, we may now return to the matter at hand.

A book both revered and rejected.

A book preserved at the edges of canon.

A book that raises uncomfortable questions about what was kept, what was removed, and why.

Let us turn, once again, to the Book of Enoch.

This is the second article in this series.

To fully appreciate the context and follow the development of the ideas explored here, I recommend reading the first instalment before continuing.

1st Article

“The Book of Enoch” Translated by Richard Laurence (1838)

Before we delve further, it is worth reminding ourselves what the Book of Enoch is, and where it comes from.

The Book of Enoch is an ancient text, attributed to the biblical figure Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah.

Its origins stretch back at least two millennia, with portions likely written between the third century BCE and the first century CE.

Though it was widely read in certain Jewish communities, it was ultimately excluded from the canonical Hebrew Bible and most Christian traditions, surviving largely through Ethiopian manuscripts.

The text itself is remarkable.

It combines visionary journeys, angelic revelations, and cosmic secrets with moral instruction and apocalyptic warnings.

It speaks of fallen angels, celestial hierarchies, and the mysteries of the heavens, topics that are only glimpsed briefly, if at all, in the canonical scriptures.

Understanding the Book of Enoch provides a window into how ancient communities grappled with questions of justice, the nature of the cosmos, and the boundaries between the human and the divine.

It is a text that was once influential, then hidden, and now re-emerges to challenge what we think we know about the sacred history we inherit.

With this foundation, we can continue exploring its contents, and the questions it raises about what was included, or removed, from the Bible.

Enoch’s vision begins with the winds, the mountains, the stars, and the fires of heaven, each element carrying purpose and weight.

The winds are not mere air, nor the stars idle ornaments of the night; they are pillars, instruments, and witnesses to the order of creation.

They turn the sun and stars, sustain the clouds, and preserve the foundation of the earth.

There is design here, intent behind motion, an architecture of the cosmos that demands attention and awe.

The mountains of glorious stone stand as both material and spiritual monuments.

Three face east, three south, and the central one reaches toward heaven itself, its peak crowned with sapphire and alabaster.

Over them hangs a blazing fire, not destructive but consecrating, a signal of divine presence.

These mountains are thresholds between worlds, where the physical and the spiritual converge, and where what is sacred is manifest in stone, light, and form.

They remind us that the world was not made for utility alone, but as a living canvas, structured and adorned, meant to convey beauty, hierarchy, and purpose.

Enoch then perceives fountains and columns of fire, strange and ineffable places untouched by sky, earth, or water.

Here, seven stars blaze like mountains, like spirits pleading for understanding.

They are bound, punished for transgressing the commandments of God, held until the completion of time.

In this vision, transgression is cosmic: rebellion among the stars mirrors the disorder of the human world.

The law of God reaches beyond earth, governing even those celestial beings whose actions ripple across heaven.

Punishment is not arbitrary; it is precise, corrective, a measure of balance against violation.

The text expands to the consequences of fallen angels on humanity.

Those who cohabited with women, spreading knowledge and sin, created corruption among men, teaching forbidden arts and rituals.

Humanity’s failings are entwined with the celestial, showing how actions beyond human sight shape the moral and material world.

The Book of Enoch portrays history as a continuum, where disobedience above and below has effects that endure, and where divine justice is both necessary and inevitable.

We are introduced to the Watchers, Uriel presiding over terror and judgment, Raphael over human spirits, Raguel overseeing punishment of the luminaries, Michael commanding virtue and nations, Sarakiel supervising transgressors, and Gabriel guarding paradise and the cherubim.

Each angel embodies principle and function, illustrating a cosmos governed not by chance but by meticulous law.

The universe is structured and moral, each being, each force, fulfilling a role within a broader balance.

Finally, Enoch is led to desolate, incomplete places, terrifying spaces where creation itself seems unsettled.

Seven stars blaze like mountains, bound by fire, yet the extent and origin of these fires are beyond his comprehension.

These passages confront the limits of human understanding, evoking awe, humility, and wonder.

Even a prophet sees only fragments of the cosmos.

The text reminds us that the divine order is vast, its mechanisms profound, and its purposes, while sometimes inscrutable, are always directed toward justice and preservation.

In these pages, Enoch’s vision is both terrifying and illuminating.

The winds, mountains, fires, and stars are not passive; they are participants in the moral and cosmic order.

Transgression carries consequence; judgment is precise and corrective; yet the sacred remains visible in form, light, and structure.

The Book of Enoch teaches that the cosmos is alive with meaning, that human and celestial realms are intertwined, and that curiosity, attentiveness, and virtue are necessary to perceive the truth.

It is a meditation on order, responsibility, and the enduring presence of the divine amid the vastness of creation.

Enoch is guided once more, this time to a place of profound terror and suffering.

Uriel explains the scene: it is the prison of the angels, a realm of eternal confinement, where those who transgressed divine law are kept bound forever.

The description is striking not merely for its scale, but for its purpose.

Here, justice is enacted without haste or arbitrariness.

The punishment is measured, unyielding, and eternal, emphasising the weight of rebellion against the divine order.

The text confronts the reader with the reality that disobedience, once enacted, has consequences that reverberate across time and space, affecting both celestial and human realms.

From this realm of punishment, Enoch is led to a contrasting space, a mountain to the west with four “delightful places”.

The angel Raphael explains that these are the abodes of the souls of the dead, prepared for humanity from the beginning.

The interior is described as deep, capacious, and unnervingly smooth, an architectural perfection that is both inviting and awe-inspiring.

These are not mere graves or voids; they are carefully designed spaces where the righteous are gathered, awaiting the day of judgment.

Even in death, order persists, structure endures, and the faithful are placed within a system that reflects divine balance and care.

Yet even within these spaces, the voices of the dead rise.

Enoch asks whose spirit reaches to heaven in accusation, and he is told it is Abel, slain by his brother Cain.

Abel’s voice persists, calling out against injustice until the judgment of his descendants is complete.

The imagery is profoundly moral: the effects of wrongdoing ripple beyond the immediate act, extending into generations, and each soul bears witness to the cosmic accountability that governs creation.

Justice is not limited to the visible world; it is eternal, meticulous, and observant, linking individual action with universal consequence.

Raphael then explains the broader principle of separation among souls.

Three divisions exist: by a chasm, by water, and by light above it.

The righteous and the sinful are each collected in distinct ways, awaiting the appointed judgment.

Even after death, the consequences of life’s choices persist: suffering is abundant for those who transgress, while the souls of the righteous are kept apart, prepared for eventual vindication.

This structure illustrates that justice is not immediate but unfolds across time, respecting the span of existence while maintaining moral equilibrium.

From the beginning of the world, the separation of souls has existed, demonstrating that divine order is eternal, comprehensive, and inescapable.

In these passages, the Book of Enoch draws a powerful contrast between punishment and preservation, between suffering and preparation.

The cosmos is depicted as a moral architecture, where the weight of actions, human and angelic alike, is registered and administered with precision.

Even in realms inaccessible to ordinary sight, justice is enacted, voices are heard, and the faithful are safeguarded.

Enoch’s vision is both unsettling and profoundly instructive, reminding us that life, death, and judgment are intertwined, and that the divine order, though sometimes hidden, is always present, deliberate, and just.

Enoch’s vision now shifts from places of judgment and confinement to a realm of divine promise and blessing.

He is shown a mountain “whose head resembles the seat of the Lord”, a throne of glory upon which the everlasting King will descend to visit the earth with goodness.

Here, the imagery is intimate and reassuring: the divine is not distant or abstract, but a presence that descends, a ruler who visits creation to bring life, order, and reward.

It is a vision of hope, where the sacred and eternal intersect with the temporal world.

Near this mountain stands a remarkable tree, fragrant and untouchable until the time of the great judgment.

Its fruit is destined for the righteous and humble, a reward for those who have persevered in obedience and virtue.

The imagery is striking in its generosity: scent entering the bones, long life on earth, absence of sorrow or suffering, and the flourishing of human existence in alignment with divine justice.

Here, the Book of Enoch presents a vision of abundance and blessing, emphasising that righteousness carries tangible, enduring reward, both physical and spiritual.

From this, Enoch journeys to the middle of the earth, encountering fertile lands with continually sprouting trees, mountains under which waters flow, and deep valleys carved between peaks.

The landscape is alive and structured: water runs to the mountains, valleys hold trees in strong rock, and every element appears arranged with purpose.

Even in the natural world, there is design and order, a reflection of divine care.

The imagery conveys balance, nourishment, and the careful preparation of spaces for life and growth, echoing the principle that creation itself is a moral as well as physical architecture.

Yet Enoch’s vision does not shy away from contrast.

Between these blessed mountains lies an “accursed valley”, destined for those who speak against God and abuse His name.

Here, the wicked are gathered, their territory marked by separation from the righteous.

This contrast, blessing beside curse, abundance beside barrenness, underscores the text’s moral clarity.

Justice is not abstract; it is spatial, visible, and enduring.

Even the land bears witness to reward and punishment.

Those who have received mercy will bless God forever, while the accursed are collected for judgment, their fate a visible testament to divine law.

Enoch proceeds eastward, encountering further mountains and valleys, trees of extraordinary fragrance, and waters that never fail.

Among them are trees producing frankincense, myrrh, and cinnamon, each fragrant, each unique, each carefully situated.

These are no ordinary trees; they are embodiments of blessing, choice, and divine provision, testaments to the richness of creation when aligned with righteousness.

The mountains themselves are named, as if to convey significance, and the waters flowing from them nourish life and fragrance alike.

The vision expands further, revealing additional mountains filled with almond-like trees, trees producing fruit superior even to the finest perfume, and summits adorned with nard, cinnamon, papyrus, and other aromatic treasures.

The attention to detail is remarkable: Enoch is not merely observing natural phenomena but witnessing a cosmos imbued with moral and aesthetic order.

Every tree, every scent, every flowing stream is a sign of divine benevolence, arranged to bless the faithful and reflect the care of the everlasting King.

Across these passages, the Book of Enoch offers a profound meditation on reward, abundance, and divine order.

The righteous are shown spaces of beauty and blessing, where life is long, health is preserved, and delight is both tangible and spiritual.

The accursed are separated, their place a reminder of the consequences of speech, action, and choice.

In Enoch’s vision, creation itself mirrors moral reality: fragrance, water, fruit, and stone all testify to justice, mercy, and the care of the divine.

Life and blessing are tangible, deliberate, and inseparable from virtue, while disobedience carries its own unmistakable consequences.

Enoch’s journey carries him over the Frythrean Sea, advancing far beyond the familiar, until he arrives at the Garden of Righteousness.

Here, the vision shifts from judgment and punishment to revelation and promise.

Among the numerous and flourishing trees, he beholds the tree of knowledge.

Its fragrance is powerful, its appearance elegant and varied, and its fruit like fine grapes, extending scent and beauty across the garden.

Raphael explains that this is the very tree from which Enoch’s ancient ancestors ate, gaining knowledge, their eyes opened to themselves, and in consequence, they were expelled from paradise.

The tree is both a symbol of wisdom and of the cost of knowledge, a reminder that enlightenment carries responsibility, and that insight into the world and oneself is inseparable from moral consequence.

From the garden, Enoch travels to the extremities of the earth, observing large beasts and birds of extraordinary variety, each distinct in appearance and sound.

This passage emphasises the richness of creation, the diversity of life, and the intricacy of natural order.

Even at the furthest reaches of the earth, life manifests in abundance and complexity, reinforcing a central theme of the text: the world is alive, purposeful, and morally structured, where every creature, sound, and movement forms part of a broader, ordered cosmos.

At the eastern boundaries of the earth, Enoch perceives the heavens opening, and the celestial stars emerging through gates, each numbered, named, and recorded under the guidance of Uriel.

He witnesses the stars’ movements, their seasons, and their regulations, understanding that even celestial bodies operate within law, order, and purpose.

The vision frames the cosmos as a system of divine precision, where nothing is random; the movements of stars, like the actions of men and angels, reflect design, timing, and accountability.

Enoch continues northward, encountering three gates from which the northern winds blow, some gently, some with violence, dispensing frost, snow, dew, and rain.

Westward, three similar gates exist, while to the south and east, further gates release wind, rain, and stars.

The gates and their winds demonstrate a cosmos that is alive with motion, regulated, and intentional.

Through these celestial mechanisms, the natural world is sustained, revealing the labor of divine hands.

Enoch responds with blessing, acknowledging the magnificence of creation, the power at work in the heavens, and the continuous care that sustains both angels and mankind.

The narrative then turns inward, toward wisdom itself.

Enoch identifies himself as the son of Jared, son of Malaleel, and of Adam, situating his vision within the continuity of human history.

He presents the “second vision of wisdom”, a revelation imparted according to the capacity of his intellect and the pleasure of the Lord of Spirits.

The wisdom he receives is eternal, structured in a hundred and three parables, each designed to instruct, guide, and illuminate the righteous and the elect on earth.

The text emphasises continuity: just as the ancestors sought to speak truth, so Enoch’s task is to convey wisdom, ensuring that knowledge is transmitted, preserved, and acted upon.

The first parable opens with the revelation that the righteous shall be manifested, and sinners judged for their crimes, troubled in the sight of the world.

Here, righteousness is not abstract; it is visible, weighed, and acknowledged.

The elect, those chosen for their deeds, will shine in the light of their virtue.

Even amidst judgment and reckoning, the focus returns to the enduring order of justice: the cosmos, the heavens, and the moral law all reflect balance, ensuring that life and virtue have their due, and that corruption is recognised and constrained.

Through these passages, the Book of Enoch presents a universe that is alive, ordered, and morally intelligible.

Knowledge, wisdom, and the observation of creation are not mere curiosities, they are acts of engagement with divine law.

The stars, winds, trees, beasts, and gates are not passive; they participate in the unfolding of justice, blessing, and cosmic order.

Even the garden of knowledge reminds the reader that enlightenment carries responsibility.

Enoch’s vision is at once vast, intricate, and deeply moral: the heavens, the earth, and human life are intertwined, and the pursuit of wisdom is inseparable from the recognition of divine purpose and consequence.

In these final passages for today, the Book of Enoch draws the reader to the culmination of judgment and the revelation of divine order.

Enoch witnesses the manifestation of the righteous, the elect, and the consequences awaiting sinners.

The text emphasises the permanence of moral law: those who have rejected the Lord of Spirits have no refuge, and their fate is sealed.

Their lives on earth are complete, and mercy will no longer be extended to them.

In contrast, the secrets of the righteous shall be revealed, their virtue acknowledged, their reward established in the presence of the holy.

The divine order ensures that power, once misused by the mighty, will pass into the hands of the just and faithful.

Enoch is lifted by a cloud and wind to the extremities of the heavens, where he beholds the habitations and couches of the saints.

Here, the vision is suffused with life-giving imagery: righteousness flows like water, mercy falls like dew, and the elect dwell in eternal harmony with the angels.

Their numbers are countless, their voices full of blessing, and their very being radiant with holiness.

It is a vision of intimacy and grandeur: the righteous are not abstract figures but present before the Lord, singing, exalting, and sustaining the moral order of creation.

Enoch’s soul longs for this habitation, reflecting both human desire for communion with the divine and the aspirational path of virtue.

The text expands to show the immensity of creation in its moral and spiritual dimension.

Thousands upon thousands, myriads upon myriads, stand before the Lord of Spirits, with others positioned at the four wings, on all sides.

Each is named and known, and every secret thing is revealed.

Voices rise in praise, blessing, and supplication: one for the glory of God, another for the elect, a third for the prayers of humanity, and the fourth to expel the impious and block them from accusation.

These voices reveal the mechanics of divine justice: mercy, oversight, intercession, and protection operate simultaneously, sustaining the cosmos while holding the unrighteous accountable.

Finally, Enoch receives clarity regarding these presiding angels.

Michael embodies mercy, patience, and holiness; Raphael oversees human suffering and affliction; Gabriel governs power and the execution of divine will; Phanuel presides over repentance and hope for eternal life.

Their roles illustrate a cosmos of intricate moral governance: every action, suffering, blessing, and opportunity for repentance is attended by celestial order.

Enoch’s vision demonstrates that righteousness is preserved, justice is exacted, and hope is available for those aligned with the divine.

The imagery here is overwhelming yet purposeful, showing that the universe is a living, breathing reflection of moral law, and that human and angelic realms are inextricably intertwined within this eternal balance.

In these pages, the reader sees the full spectrum of Enoch’s vision: the consequences of sin, the reward of virtue, and the structured, meticulous oversight of the heavens.

The Book of Enoch closes this section with a powerful affirmation: life, judgment, and divine order are inseparable.

Those who walk in righteousness are sustained, blessed, and immortalised in the presence of God, while those who reject His ways are removed, their fate irrevocable.

It is a meditation on justice, mercy, and the vast moral architecture of creation, leaving the reader with a profound sense of awe, responsibility, and hope.

And so, dear reader, having journeyed with Enoch through visions of judgment, blessing, and the structure of the cosmos, we are confronted with a striking question:

Why has such a text been obscured, sidelined, or removed from the mainstream understanding of scripture in the modern age?

The Book of Enoch presents a universe vivid with moral and spiritual architecture, where angels govern, the righteous are preserved, and the consequences of sin are exacted with precision.

These are not abstract teachings; they are intricate, concrete visions of divine law, cosmic order, and human responsibility.

Yet in the 21st century, such details are largely unknown, replaced instead with simplified narratives, allegories, or moral parables stripped of their astonishing breadth.

Consider what we have encountered: angels assigned to precise roles over mercy, repentance, power, and human suffering; celestial gates directing winds and stars according to divine order; gardens of righteous delight and accursed valleys for the wicked; even trees that embody wisdom and blessing in tangible, almost physical ways.

These are elements that contradict the modern, sanitised view of scripture, where heaven and hell are often abstract, spiritualised, or relegated to metaphor.

The Book of Enoch does not shy from specificity or the cosmic scale of morality; it asserts that the universe itself, from the stars to the smallest human action, is morally accountable.

It is not hard to imagine why such texts might have been deliberately obscured.

In an age where religious institutions sought uniformity and control over interpretation, a text emphasising secret knowledge, angelic governance, and a universe where the righteous are actively preserved while the wicked face meticulous judgment could challenge conventional authority.

The Book of Enoch presents a moral universe in which knowledge is sacred, rebellion is visible, and divine justice is exacting and precise.

Such ideas, of individual accountability, secret wisdom, and celestial mechanics, may have been deemed too radical or destabilising for widespread teaching.

Moreover, the Book of Enoch contains elements that seem fantastical to the modern mind: the counting of stars by name, trees whose fragrance enters the bones, waters that never fail, and the vivid presence of giants, fallen angels, and divine warriors.

These details conflict with the materialist and rationalist framework that has dominated contemporary education and religious instruction.

To preserve a more manageable narrative, one emphasising faith and morality without challenging prevailing cosmologies, texts like Enoch were marginalised, dismissed, or excluded entirely.

In reading these passages today, we glimpse a reality once considered self-evident, now almost entirely lost: that the cosmos is alive, morally structured, and interactive; that knowledge, obedience, and virtue have measurable, enduring effects; and that humanity participates in a universe far richer and more ordered than modern teachings suggest.

The obscuration of this text may not simply be a historical accident, but a deliberate shaping of perception, to simplify, control, and limit understanding of the universe and our place within it.

The Book of Enoch reminds us, then, that history and scripture are not static; what is preserved, what is emphasised, and what is erased all shape how we comprehend the moral and cosmic order.

In revisiting this text, we are invited to question the narratives we have inherited, to explore beyond the familiar boundaries, and to consider that the universe, and the history of human understanding, is far more intricate, extraordinary, and morally exacting than we are often led to believe.

These articles are written out of commitment rather than commerce.

They are shared openly, for anyone who wishes to read and think alongside them.

If you feel inclined to support the work in any way, it is always received with sincere gratitude.

