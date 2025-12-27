Alternative History

Franklin O'Kanu
1d

My man! When I saw this email come across my inbox, I clicked on it. My intention was not to sit here and read this whole thing, but alas I did. I love your writing. Its unequivocally English. Love that. So it pairs beautifully with this Old English piece. This was a beautiful piece to read this morning.

That being said, here are some of my thoughts.

1) Thank you for covering this! The book of Enoch has long fascinated me so I'm interested to see where this goes. I would argue that we cannot tell the true history of Bible until we put all of its pieces together, so this is an important piece to cover.

2) Reading your words this morning and reading the passages as well, it reminded me so much of the other visionary books. It read similar to Elijah going to heaven, Daniel and his prophecies, and especially John of Revelations. Why would we not want to understand what this book, Enoch, is saying as well?

I would argue that deception has crept into the Church, all the way back to its earliest origins. Until we can examine that, we subject ourself to the deception that created the Church. My ask is to look behind the curtain, because when we do, we truly see the mystical side of reality, versus the one that's been given to us.

Again, thank you for this work. Truly a beautiful piece. For you or anyone interested, here's some of the work I've touched on the mysticism of the Bible.

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-two-gods-of-the-bible

Stephanie C. Bell
1d

Profound and like Franklin, I opened it up and didn't intend to read the whole piece immediately but couldn't help myself! What an incredible writer and thinker you are, Jordan, and this struck me especially: "Enoch’s journey shows that witness carries weight, that to observe is to bear responsibility, and that the path of understanding is often as demanding as it is illuminating."

