The last Sunday before Christmas, and another early morning.

Cold and brisk today, the garden wearing a thin dusting of frost, as though the night itself has paused to leave a signature behind.

These quiet hours have become something I cherish deeply.

There is a particular kind of solitude found in mornings like this; undisturbed, unhurried, and honest.

It is in these moments that writing feels most natural.

Thoughts move freely, unencumbered by noise or obligation.

Words travel from mind to fingertips without resistance, and for a while I feel less like the author and more like a conduit.

Part of a wider circuit, fully present, fully attentive.

Clarity seems to visit only when distractions fall away.

Wisdom, at least for me, rarely announces itself loudly.

It appears instead in silence, in spaces most people never stop long enough to notice.

So much of modern life moves in repetition.

The same hours, the same journeys, the same rhythms repeated week after week, year after year.

Yet within stillness, something else becomes audible.

When we listen, truly listen, guidance emerges where before there was only background noise.

I’ve come to value the daily practice of reflection: asking not just what I am doing, but who I am becoming.

That simple habit has added a depth to life I didn’t know was missing.

You begin to sense the atmosphere of a room, the unspoken weight behind a glance.

You learn to understand without words.

Empathy.

A quality that feels increasingly rare.

Alongside it, open-mindedness seems to be quietly extinguished.

I’ve met many people who believe they already possess every answer, that truth is finished, settled, complete within them.

I can’t help but feel a quiet sadness for such certainty.

How narrow the world must appear when curiosity has nowhere left to roam.

Why are we here?

How did this world come to be?

Is there something beyond it all?

These are not questions to be solved, but companions for a lifetime.

The beauty lies not in reaching an answer, but in remaining willing to search.

When I was first given tools, I didn’t know how to use them.

Knowledge is much the same.

It carries no meaning unless it is applied, questioned, tested.

In learning, real learning, there is a renewal of the soul, a gradual movement toward deeper understanding.

And with that understanding comes something unexpected: a desire to help.

Not for appearance, not for virtue-signalling, but because you begin to recognise yourself in others.

You see life itself as something shared, fragile, and worth protecting.

That, to me, is true connection, to the Earth, and to one another.

And so, as we reflect on our relationship with the world we inhabit, the land upon which we’ve built our material lives, we return once more to the thoughts of those who came before us.

Thinkers whose closeness to the natural world led them to ideas now considered controversial.

Among them, the belief that the world beneath our feet is flat.

Today, we arrive at the final part of this series.

The closing chapter in our exploration of the arguments and observations left to us by Carpenter.

Ideas that challenge assumptions and invite reflection rather than demand agreement.

Let us proceed, not to be convinced, but to consider.

As mentioned in the earlier articles, I’d encourage reading them in order, beginning with part one.

Each piece builds upon the last, and approaching them sequentially offers clearer context, and a more grounded understanding of both the source material and the reflections drawn from it.

“One Hundred Proofs That The Earth Is Not A Globe” by WM. Carpenter (1885)

Before we begin the final section, we will briefly revisit the pamphlet itself and the voice behind it, as we have done in the earlier parts.

The text we are working with is One Hundred Proofs the Earth Is Not a Globe, published in the nineteenth century by William Carpenter.

Carpenter was not writing as a detached academic in the modern sense, but as a compiler, polemicist, and populariser of ideas that were already circulating at the time.

His work belongs to a period when scientific authority, religious interpretation, and common-sense observation were in open and often heated conversation.

Carpenter drew heavily on the arguments and experimental spirit of Samuel Birley Rowbotham, who wrote under the name “Parallax”.

Rowbotham’s Zetetic philosophy emphasised direct observation, sensory experience, and scepticism toward abstract theory.

While Parallax was the originator of many of the arguments, Carpenter’s role was to organise, restate, and amplify them in a form accessible to a broader public.

The result is a book that reads less like a modern scientific treatise and more like a challenge: a sustained critique of astronomical assumptions, framed through analogy, rhetoric, and appeals to everyday experience.

Whether one agrees with its conclusions or not, the work offers a clear window into how knowledge, authority, and truth were being contested in its time, and why such debates continue to resurface.

With that context in mind, we can now return to the final portion of the text itself, and consider what Carpenter leaves us to reflect upon.

As we move deeper into these later proofs, a noticeable shift occurs.

Carpenter becomes less concerned with distant stars or abstract motions and turns his attention to something closer to home: diagrams, textbooks, and the way ideas are visually taught.

His point here is a simple but unsettling one.

If a theory must be constantly adjusted, cropped, exaggerated, or selectively illustrated in order to appear convincing, then perhaps the issue lies not with observation, but with the theory itself.

Carpenter begins by pointing out that astronomers, in certain textbook illustrations, effectively remove or obscure half of the supposed globe in order to make their explanations workable.

Once this is done, he argues, the theory no longer stands whole.

A model that only functions when partially hidden has already conceded too much.

What remains, he says, resembles a plane far more than a sphere.

He then turns his attention to a specific example from Cornell’s Geography, where ships sailing away from an observer are shown disappearing over a curved surface.

Carpenter does something quite clever here: instead of debating the conclusion, he examines the proportions required for the illustration to make sense.

When scaled honestly, the ships would need to be hundreds of miles long, the observer hundreds of miles tall, and the viewing tower impossibly high.

At that point, the image ceases to be an explanation and becomes a kind of fantasy.

His criticism is not subtle, this is not proof, he argues, but either careless exaggeration or deliberate misrepresentation.

Interestingly, Carpenter then highlights another illustration from the same publisher, intended simply to show land and water divisions.

This image, he claims, unintentionally undermines the globe model by depicting the Earth in a way that appears plainly level and natural.

No dramatic curvature, no forced perspective, just a calm, intuitive rendering that aligns with everyday experience.

In his view, it succeeds precisely because it is not trying to prove anything.

Perspective returns as a recurring theme.

In one diagram, ships thousands of miles apart are drawn the same size, violating basic visual law.

Carpenter suggests this is not an oversight, but a necessity, because respecting perspective would expose uncomfortable inconsistencies.

Once again, the accusation is not that astronomers are foolish, but that the framework they work within demands these distortions.

Finally, he addresses appeals to “simplicity”.

When figures like Mr. Hind describe the globe model as elegant or economical in explaining seasons and celestial motions, Carpenter pushes back hard.

Simplicity built on assumptions, he insists, is not simplicity at all.

True philosophy, in his mind, does not begin with suppositions and work backwards.

If an explanation relies on what must be assumed rather than what can be directly known, then its neatness is cosmetic, not meaningful.

Whether one agrees with these arguments or not, this section is revealing.

It shows a deep mistrust of authority that rests on diagrams, abstractions, and appeals to consensus rather than lived experience.

Carpenter is asking the reader to notice not just what is being claimed, but how it is being presented, and what must be quietly ignored for the claim to hold together.

As we reach the end of this page, the question is no longer simply about the shape of the Earth.

It becomes a broader inquiry:

how much of what we accept as “settled knowledge” depends on framing, scale, and the confidence of presentation rather than our own careful seeing?

That, at the very least, is a question worth sitting with as we move toward the closing reflections.

Here we arrive at the closing stretch of Carpenter’s argument, and the tone sharpens noticeably.

There is less patience here, less willingness to entertain compromise.

What he is reacting to now is not a single observation, but what he sees as an entire culture of explanation built on abstraction layered upon abstraction.

He begins with the language astronomers use when describing stars being “carried across” a telescope by the Earth’s rotation.

Carpenter seizes on this phrasing and treats it not as poetic shorthand, but as a literal claim, and in doing so, exposes what he considers its absurdity.

If something appears to move across the field of view, he argues, then motion belongs to the thing observed, not to the instrument itself.

To him, the idea that a star millions upon millions of miles away remains effectively fixed while an Earth of unimaginable mass hurtles through space with flawless precision strains credibility beyond breaking point.

This leads him into one of his more forceful passages.

He asks why observatories go to such lengths to anchor telescopes on immovable stone foundations, obsessing over the tiniest vibrations, if the ground beneath them is supposedly travelling at nineteen miles per second.

The contradiction, in his eyes, is glaring.

Either motion matters at infinitesimal scales, or it does not.

To accept both simultaneously, he suggests, is to invoke a miracle greater than any found in scripture.

Carpenter then reinforces his position by appealing to dissent within astronomy itself, quoting Captain E. J. Morrison’s outright dismissal of the Earth’s motion as incoherent nonsense.

Whether one agrees with Morrison or not, Carpenter uses this to demonstrate that disagreement exists even among credentialed authorities, and that consensus is not as solid as it is often presented.

From there, he turns his attention to numerical precision.

When astronomers boast of astonishing accuracy, Carpenter responds by pointing out how casually those same figures are adjusted when convenient.

Two mathematicians differ by a few dozen yards, while another simply removes hundreds of miles to tidy the arithmetic.

To Carpenter, this is not refinement; it is selective seriousness.

Precision when it flatters the theory, indifference when it complicates it.

What he consistently elevates instead is practical astronomy, the kind rooted in navigation, observation, and repetition.

This, he argues, works because it assumes a fixed Earth, not because it relies on speculative models of cosmic motion.

In his framing, the success of navigation is not evidence for the globe, but evidence against the necessity of theorising it at all.

As he reaches the final proof, Carpenter returns to the Sun and its steady procession across the sky, delivering noon successively to different regions.

He treats this not as a consequence of Earth’s rotation, but as a direct motion of the Sun itself.

For him, this explanation requires fewer assumptions, fewer invisible mechanisms, and fewer appeals to forces no one can feel or measure directly.

Whether one finds these conclusions persuasive or not, there is no denying the underlying challenge being posed.

Carpenter is not merely disputing astronomical claims; he is questioning the authority of theory when it drifts too far from experience.

He is asking the reader to notice where language becomes metaphor, where diagrams become exaggeration, and where certainty is claimed more loudly than it is earned.

And with that, the hundredth proof stands not simply as a conclusion, but as a provocation, inviting the reader to decide for themselves where observation ends and belief quietly begins.

Here Carpenter shifts from geometry and instruments into something broader: time, motion, and meaning.

The argument widens, and with it, his tone becomes almost pastoral rather than technical.

He begins with the matter of timekeeping.

The familiar explanation, that travelling east causes clocks to “gain” time and travelling west causes them to “lose” it, is usually presented as elegant confirmation of a rotating globe.

Carpenter turns this on its head.

To him, the very need to artificially correct time, to reset watches when crossing an abstract meridian, is not evidence of natural motion at all, but evidence of a human convention imposed to preserve a theory.

Time is no longer being observed; it is being managed.

The 180th meridian, in particular, becomes symbolic.

Here, a full day is gained or lost by decree.

Carpenter treats this not as a practical necessity, but as an admission that the system cannot reconcile itself without manual adjustment.

If movement around the Earth truly explained time naturally, he implies, there would be no need for such interventions.

Instead, the mechanism must be constantly corrected to keep the story intact.

From here, the text moves decisively away from mechanics and into philosophy.

Carpenter frames this not merely as a scientific dispute, but as a question of intellectual freedom.

He speaks of minds being reopened, of a renewed impulse toward knowledge, not through authority, but through direct engagement with the world.

The heavens, he insists, were not made incomprehensible to humanity, nor designed to require layers of abstraction that disconnect people from their own senses.

At this point, he draws in history.

He references the familiar narrative that the Church opposed Galileo and Copernicus, suggesting that this story itself has been simplified and weaponised.

Carpenter argues that what was truly resisted was not truth, but confusion, specifically the conflation of rotation and revolution, and the uncritical acceptance of motion that could not be demonstrated.

In his view, later generations inherited slogans rather than understanding.

The pendulum reappears as a symbol of this failure.

If experiments meant to demonstrate Earth’s motion yield inconsistent or contradictory results, Carpenter sees this not as a minor flaw, but as a collapse of confidence.

A truth, he suggests, does not need to be rescued by reinterpretation every time it falters.

Then comes the emotional core of the passage.

Carpenter contrasts two visions of existence: one in which humanity clings to a small, unmoving world beneath a comprehensible sky, and another in which people are told they inhabit a body hurtling blindly through infinite space at unimaginable speeds.

He asks, not mockingly but earnestly, what such a belief does to the human spirit.

Does it enlighten, or does it diminish?

For him, the fixed Earth is not merely a physical claim, but an existential one.

To stand still, to look upward without vertigo, to believe that the world is ordered and intelligible, this is, in Carpenter’s mind, closer to truth than any theory that demands the abandonment of intuition, language, and lived experience.

He closes this section not with a calculation, but with an appeal.

An appeal to daylight rather than darkness, to clarity rather than cleverness, to a sense of place rather than perpetual motion.

Whether or not one accepts his conclusions, it is clear that by this point Carpenter is no longer arguing only about the shape of the Earth, he is arguing about how humans ought to know anything at all.

Here the tone shifts sharply.

Where earlier pages leaned on diagrams, measurements, and contradictions, this one adopts satire, poetry, and direct provocation.

Carpenter is no longer dissecting quietly; he is performing an exposé.

He opens by framing the year itself, 1893, as an indictment.

The teaching of Earth’s rotundity and motion is presented not as settled wisdom, but as something so embarrassing that even paper itself ought to blush.

This is deliberate ridicule.

Carpenter wants the reader to feel that what is being taught to children is not merely mistaken, but intellectually negligent.

The focus then returns to the familiar classroom illustration: ships “going down” over the curve of the Earth.

But instead of restating the argument analytically, he recasts it rhetorically, asking a series of questions that expose what he sees as the hidden absurdity.

If inches on a diagram represent thousands of miles, then the proportions of ships, towers, and observers become grotesque.

A half-inch ship, a man hundreds of miles tall, a tower rising impossibly into the sky, these are not exaggerations for humour alone, but Carpenter’s way of forcing the reader to confront scale honestly.

To him, this is not an innocent simplification for teaching purposes.

It is distortion.

The diagram only “works”, he argues, because perspective, proportion, and physical reality have been quietly abandoned.

Once those are restored, the so-called proof collapses.

And so he names it plainly: not a mistake, but a fraud.

From this point, the language hardens.

The repeated phrase “kick it out of your way” is not refined argument, it is a call to personal resolve.

Carpenter urges the reader to stand upright intellectually, to demand a proof that can withstand scrutiny without appeals to authority or institutional repetition.

Strength, in his framing, comes from refusing to carry ideas that cannot justify themselves.

Scripture then enters explicitly, not as an afterthought but as a foundation.

Carpenter appeals to biblical descriptions of the Earth as “stretched out upon the waters”, presenting this not as metaphor but as confirmation of a plane surface.

The implication is stark:

If the Earth truly behaves as a spinning sphere, then Scripture must be false.

There is no attempt here at reconciliation, he insists the reader choose which authority they trust.

The final section leans heavily into sensory experience.

If the Earth were racing, spinning, plunging through space as described, Carpenter asks, where is the evidence in our bodies?

Where is the roar, the shake, the ceaseless turbulence such motion should entail?

He piles image upon image, oceans sloshing free, continents trembling, the world tearing through the heavens, only to puncture each with the same refrain:

Do you hear it?

Do you see it?

Do you feel it?

No.

This contrast is crucial.

Against what he calls a “beautiful theory”, Carpenter places reason, scripture, and lived experience.

A theory that requires denial of all three, he argues, cannot be solid, it is “written in the sand”.

Whether one agrees with him or not, this page makes something very clear: Carpenter is no longer merely inviting consideration.

He is issuing a challenge.

Not to accept his conclusions blindly, but to refuse any system, scientific or otherwise, that demands belief at the expense of proportion, perception, and personal judgment.

Here Carpenter sharpens his contrast and changes his weapon again.

Instead of diagrams or extended prose, he stages a conversation, almost a street exchange, between ordinary voices.

This is deliberate.

He wants the reader to notice how easily ridicule replaces reasoning when a dominant idea is challenged.

The opening dialogue exposes what he sees as a familiar pattern: dismissal first, examination never.

The flat-earth position is mocked as “crank” thinking before any evidence is weighed.

When asked for proof that the Earth moves “like a planet”, the reply returns, once again, to ships on the horizon.

Carpenter treats this as telling.

When a single illustration must do the work of an entire cosmology, the foundation is already weak.

He then pivots to what he believes undermines the illustration entirely:

Water.

Level, observed, unquestioned water.

For Carpenter, this is not an abstract principle but a physical fact available to anyone willing to look.

A curved ocean, he insists, is something no one has ever actually observed, only inferred.

In his framing, the so-called “cranks” are not armed with fantasies, but with observation and reason, while their opponents rely on theory layered upon theory.

From there, the focus widens beyond science to influence.

The section on the press is not subtle.

Carpenter argues that repetition, not proof, is what sustains belief.

Words printed often enough, he suggests, can invert meaning itself, making “level” become “convex”, rest become motion, and contradiction pass as education.

This is not an attack on printing as a craft, but on unexamined authority.

When thinking is outsourced, even absurdities can feel normal.

He goes further, claiming that no newspaper would dare openly defend the globe using evidence alone, not because of censorship in a legal sense, but because the accumulated objections would overwhelm the case.

Whether this is fair or not, it reveals Carpenter’s central concern: that debate has been replaced by consensus, and consensus mistaken for truth.

The final section returns to the reader personally.

“Stand straight up and down”, he urges, not physically, but intellectually.

Do not accept inversion simply because it is familiar.

Demand proof before belief.

In Carpenter’s telling, the idea of a world endlessly flipping, spinning, and racing through space merely to explain day, night, and seasons is not elegant, it is excessive.

When simpler explanations exist, complexity becomes a liability rather than a virtue.

This page, more than many others, shows that Carpenter’s fight is not only about the shape of the Earth.

It is about epistemology, how we know what we know, why we trust what we trust, and how easily confidence can replace evidence when enough voices agree.

Whether one accepts his conclusions or not, the challenge he poses is unmistakable:

Are we believing because we have examined, or because we have been told there is nothing left to examine?

Here Carpenter leans fully into cultural critique.

The tone shifts from argument to indictment, and the target is no longer only astronomy, but the structures that teach it.

The opening verses ask a pointed question:

How long will authority substitute for truth?

Carpenter frames education as something handed down, settled in advance, and protected from challenge.

His concern is not merely that schools teach the globe, but that they teach finality, that questioning itself is a mark of ignorance.

In his view, this produces not informed minds, but obedient ones.

He then reasserts his central claim with confidence bordering on provocation: that the “One Hundred Proofs” cannot be answered.

Whether or not one agrees, the rhetorical move is important.

Carpenter is arguing that silence from institutions is not neutrality, but avoidance.

To him, the absence of public engagement is evidence that the debate is not as closed as people are told.

From there, the criticism widens again to money and influence.

Pulpit, press, and platform are grouped together, not as seekers of truth, but as competitors in a marketplace of belief.

Carpenter suggests that careers, reputations, and income depend on not rocking the boat.

Truth, if inconvenient, is deferred.

This is a recurring theme throughout the work:

That error persists not because it is strong, but because it is profitable.

The “Absurd Theory” section returns to gravity, but not as a technical discussion.

Carpenter treats it as a lived contradiction.

If such a force were truly binding people to a spinning sphere, he argues, it would be perceptible, oppressive, undeniable.

The fact that ordinary movement feels free and unburdened is, to him, experiential evidence against the theory.

This is less a scientific refutation than an appeal to intuition and embodied experience.

Finally, in “No Proof to Be Had,” Carpenter doubles down on his accusation of absence.

He portrays scientists not as confident discoverers, but as embarrassed custodians of ideas they cannot demonstrate directly.

The imagery is strong, blushing brows, silence, retreat.

Whether fair or not, it reflects his belief that theory has outrun observation, and that the public is beginning to notice.

Throughout this page, Carpenter’s real argument is not just about shape or motion.

It is about courage:

The courage to speak against consensus, to admit uncertainty, and to revisit assumptions long treated as settled fact.

Even if one ultimately rejects his conclusions, the challenge he poses remains uncomfortable and relevant:

How much of what we accept is known, and how much is merely inherited?

Here Carpenter turns his attention to the everyday man, the one “busy at work”, seemingly indifferent to theory but nonetheless shaped by it.

The dialogue he constructs highlights a central tension:

People often accept ideas simply because they are written in books, repeated in schools, or handed down as settled fact, rather than because they have examined them personally.

The refusal to seek evidence is, for Carpenter, a moral and intellectual failure.

A surrender of reason.

The rhetorical back-and-forth paints a vivid picture of this complacency.

The “man of sense” is contrasted with the person who merely goes through life, consuming information passively.

Carpenter emphasises that reason is a gift from the Creator, a tool to discern truth, and that relying solely on authority, or the printed word, risks abandoning one’s capacity to think critically.

This is a recurring theme:

That truth is not merely inherited, but discovered through observation, reflection, and honest inquiry.

Carpenter then revisits a historical event, the “Scientific Wager of 1870”, involving Alfred Russel Wallace and the curvature of water.

This anecdote is used strategically: it demonstrates the reliance of scientific claims on assumptions and contests.

The wager, framed as a test of the Earth’s curvature over six miles, is reported as showing water to be level, contradicting the expectation of convexity.

Carpenter portrays Wallace as outwardly calm yet constrained by the wager’s implications, implying that the evidence of the senses, observation of water’s flatness, conflicts with the abstract claims of theoretical science.

The underlying argument is philosophical as much as it is scientific: Carpenter appeals to common experience, intuition, and empirical observation as a counterbalance to what he considers the artifices of institutional science.

The reader is left with the impression that a careful, attentive eye, combined with the courage to question authority, reveals truths obscured by convention.

In short, this page continues the pattern of Carpenter’s work: a blend of critique, anecdote, and exhortation, challenging readers to trust observation over assumption, and to remain alert to the difference between inherited belief and personally verified truth.

Here Carpenter turns his critical eye toward the skeptics and critics of the Zetetic or flat-Earth philosophy, highlighting what he sees as their persistent misrepresentation and misunderstanding of evidence.

He begins by noting a striking pattern: not a single quotation from his prior “One Hundred Proofs” has been accurately cited by opponents over seven years.

This isn’t mere pedantry; for Carpenter, the distortion of facts is symptomatic of a broader intellectual failure, a refusal to engage honestly with evidence.

He stresses that careless or dishonest citation is a “crooked way” that ultimately collapses, reinforcing the idea that truth prevails when pursued earnestly.

Carpenter then uses the example of Alfred Russel Wallace’s Bedford Level experiment to illustrate this point.

Critics like the “Enquirer” demanded evidence of the water’s flatness, accusing flat-Earth proponents of withholding proof.

Carpenter pushes back vigorously, pointing out that the results and reports of Wallace’s experiment had been widely published over decades, yet the accusation persisted.

He frames this as a kind of willful blindness: the critics “know all about it”, yet continue to demand it as if it were hidden.

The imagery Carpenter uses, the backwoodsman who has never seen the sea, underscores the absurdity he sees in these complaints.

Finally, Carpenter emphasises the continuity of documented evidence: pamphlets, publications, newspaper correspondence, and diagrams spanning over two decades provide comprehensive records of the experiments and observations.

For him, the critics’ silence, especially Wallace’s, only reinforces the Zetetic claim.

Carpenter closes with a rhetorical flourish, challenging the notion that Wallace or others “carefully kept back” information.

The implicit question, would it be fair to accuse Wallace of deliberate suppression?, forces the reader to consider bias, misinterpretation, and the difference between actual concealment and the selective reading or ignoring of evidence.

This section, like much of Carpenter’s work, blends historical record, direct quotation, and pointed critique, while appealing to the reader’s sense of reason and justice.

It demonstrates his method: scrutinise both the claims of authority and the behaviour of their advocates, and weigh them against observable reality.

This final page I’ve included is important, as it really crystallises the overarching critique Carpenter and others were making about Newtonian and Copernican astronomy.

Here, the argument shifts from isolated experiments to the very foundations of how the globe-Earth model is constructed.

The letter from Glasgow, dated 15th May, points out a striking inconsistency: even among “globists”, there are multiple competing ideas.

Some see the Earth as the centre of celestial motion (Ptolemaists), some imagine a hollow globe we live inside (Koreshans), and others follow the Copernican or Newtonian systems, with or without gravity.

Carpenter (via the correspondent) uses this division to show that if such fundamental disagreements exist among experts, it calls into question the certainty of the entire globe theory.

Practical questions are raised:

Why do railways and canals ignore convexity, and why do artists always draw horizons as straight lines?

The letter also challenges the plausibility of gravity as a force that supposedly keeps oceans and continents attached while the Earth spins at tremendous speed, asking how humans remain unaffected by such motion.

Carpenter frames this as not just theoretical skepticism but as common-sense observation, what we see in daily life, from horizons to engineering, doesn’t align with the globe model.

The historical context is emphasised as well.

Calculations of the Earth’s size and the distances of celestial bodies rely on assumptions going back to Aristotle, Eratosthenes, and early Greek mathematicians.

Even centuries later, modern geodetic measurements still disagree, leading to ongoing debates, such as those resolved (or attempted) by the International Geodetic Association in Berlin.

Carpenter uses this to underscore a key point:

The globe model is built on assumptions layered over uncertain measurements, rather than universally observable, practical truth.

Finally, the letter reminds the reader that from a biblical perspective, the Earth is described as “standing in and out of the water” and “fixed”, implying that the philosophical and theological arguments are not merely antiquated, they are grounded in a worldview where observation and scripture align.

This page closes the series with a powerful reminder:

The debate is not just about abstract theory, but about observation, reason, and the foundations of knowledge itself.

It ties together Carpenter’s insistence on careful measurement, skepticism of assumption, and the insistence that truth, when patiently examined, will prevail.

And so dear reader, we will now reflect on the document as a whole, and how it presents some very compelling things, and some controversial issues that have been eradicated in the modern era, but issues that have not been resolved nor discussed, and we should take time to consider.

Reading through Carpenter’s work, one is struck by the clarity with which he lays out his observations and critiques.

He does not rely solely on abstract theory; instead, he points to everyday phenomena, the behavior of water, the lines of the horizon, the apparent movement of the stars, and challenges the assumptions built into the prevailing globe model.

Many of these points may seem radical today, but they demand thought, especially when viewed in the context of practical observation versus theoretical speculation.

There is a recurring theme of skepticism toward authority and received knowledge.

From schoolbooks to astronomers, Carpenter highlights inconsistencies, exaggerations, and assumptions that have been presented as fact.

His insistence on evidence, on observation, and on reasoning with one’s own senses is a reminder that unquestioned consensus does not necessarily equate to truth.

At the same time, the work touches on philosophical and even spiritual considerations.

The description of the Earth as “standing in and out of the water” and “fixed” reflects a worldview where observation, reason, and faith can intersect, and where human perception is a valid starting point for understanding.

It asks us to question not only scientific dogma but also the frameworks through which we interpret reality.

What is most compelling, and perhaps most provocative, is how much of this discourse has quietly disappeared from mainstream discussion.

The controversies Carpenter engages with, the observations he records, and the debates he recounts have largely been erased or forgotten, yet the questions themselves remain:

How do we know what we know?

On what basis are accepted models built?

And what role should direct observation play in forming our understanding of the world?

In the end, this document does not claim to deliver final answers.

It offers a method of inquiry, a challenge to think critically, and a reminder that certainty is rarely absolute.

Whether one agrees or not, it asks readers to pause, observe, and question, and in doing so, it gives us something increasingly rare in modern discourse:

The space to think for ourselves.

