It is a fine Saturday morning, and I feel suspended between moments.

I wake first in the house, rising hours before anyone else.

I enjoy the silence.

There is a particular quality to these early hours, when the world has not yet begun to demand anything of you.

In silence, the mind settles.

When it does, answers that were once obscured begin to surface on their own.

Most people are afraid of silence.

Yet without it, how can we ever break down and digest the events that have shaped us?

Every day, we are quietly remade.

You are not who you were yesterday, and you will never again be who you are today.

Life shapes you regardless, but you are given a choice: to participate in that shaping, or to be shaped unconsciously.

When you sit in silence, you begin to hear the parts of yourself you once buried.

In retrieving them, thoughts arise.

And this is where discernment matters.

Not all thoughts are yours.

There are thoughts that feel authored, deliberate.

And there are others, uninvited, unconnected, arriving without images, triggers, or intention.

Thoughts that appear from nowhere.

One morning, I woke from a dream in which I was riding my bike to work.

In the dream, I crashed at a particular corner as another cyclist approached from the opposite direction.

I carried that image with me that day.

When I reached that corner, a bike was indeed coming the other way.

I had taken that route for two years.

I had never encountered another cyclist there, and I had never once considered crashing.

That thought did not feel like it belonged to me.

Whether it was intuition, a warning, or something else entirely, I won’t name it.

I only know I listened.

You do not gain access to these layers of experience without knowing yourself.

And as that knowing deepens, the mind opens.

Patterns become visible.

Narratives unravel.

You begin to see through distortion, whether social, psychological, or cultural, and the realisation can be deeply unsettling.

I am not here to tell you what is true.

My work is not built on belief, but on experience.

If I have not encountered something myself, I will not present it as fact.

My aim is not to replace one doctrine with another, but to help you understand how questions are formed in the first place.

Because the truth is, no one fully knows what truth is.

And it is within that honest not-knowing that one of the oldest questions inevitably returns, quietly, persistently:

The shape of the Earth.

And so, on this still morning, we pick up where we left off, returning once more to the words of our distant ancestors, and listening carefully to what they were trying to tell us.

This is the third part in an ongoing series.

To fully appreciate the context, and to engage with the arguments as they unfold, I’d gently suggest beginning with the previous two entries.

They lay the groundwork for what follows.

I’ve linked them below for anyone who’d like to read along from the start.

1st Article

2nd Article

“One Hundred Proofs That The Earth Is Not A Globe” by WM. Carpenter (1885)

Before we continue, curious mind, it is worth pausing to remind ourselves of the publication itself, and of the voice from which these arguments first emerged.

The work we are examining was written in the late nineteenth century by William Carpenter, a prominent advocate of the Zetetic approach and a contemporary of Samuel Rowbotham, better known by his pseudonym “Parallax”.

Carpenter was writing at a time when modern astronomy was rapidly asserting itself as unquestioned authority, and his purpose was not to refine that system, but to challenge it at its very foundations.

The text is intentionally confrontational.

Carpenter draws on direct observation, everyday experience, maritime practice, and scripture rather than abstract mathematics or institutional consensus.

Whether one ultimately agrees with his conclusions or not, remembering the historical and philosophical position from which he was writing helps us read the work more honestly.

Not as settled truth, but as a serious nineteenth-century attempt to make sense of the world through common sense, empiricism, and conviction.

As we turn now to page 18 of One Hundred Proofs That the Earth Is Not a Globe, the tone shifts from descriptive observation to a deeper philosophical critique of the assumptions underlying modern astronomy.

Here, Carpenter moves beyond individual examples and begins to interrogate the very framework by which we claim to know anything about the Earth.

Carpenter begins by confronting what he sees as a fundamental flaw in the way measurements are used in astronomy.

He suggests that if you build a system of measurement on an uncertain foundation, in this case, the supposed distance between Earth and Sun, then everything derived from that system becomes unstable.

Like a ship without a rudder, he argues, a theory without a fixed measuring rod cannot reliably navigate truth.

From his perspective, this uncertainty surrounding the Sun’s distance undermines the basis for assuming a globe in motion.

He then returns to a familiar claim, that people have sailed around the Earth, and reframes it.

To say that someone has circled the Earth, Carpenter argues, does not inherently prove a spherical shape, because one can circumnavigate a flat plane as well.

The assertion that only a globe could allow for such a journey, he believes, assumes what it seeks to prove.

Carpenter next addresses visual perception and telescopic enhancement.

He notes that when a ship sails away and its hull disappears from view, a good telescope can often bring the hull back into sight.

He argues that telescopes do not allow us to see through solid barriers, only farther along a visible surface.

From this, he concludes that the hull cannot have descended behind a curved surface of water as traditional globe theory claims.

He continues with aerial observation, citing balloonist James Glaisher, who remarked that the horizon always appeared level with the observer’s eye, even from great height.

Carpenter interprets this as evidence that the surface of the Earth is not curving downward; rather, the horizon stays level because the Earth itself is flat.

Carpenter then turns to the psychology of belief.

Quoting a contemporary diagram meant to show people standing “upright” on opposite sides of a globe, he argues that a system which requires people to suspend common sense until an absurdity feels normal cannot be rooted in truth.

Truth, he suggests, is intuitive and does not require mental conditioning.

Finally, he addresses the prediction of eclipses.

Contemporary astronomy points to the ability to forecast eclipses as evidence that the spherical model is correct.

Carpenter responds by reminding the reader that eclipse predictions were made long before modern astronomy, notably by Ptolemy using a flat‑Earth model, with a similar degree of accuracy.

Therefore, he claims, eclipse prediction cannot be taken as definitive proof of a globe at all.

What emerges on this page is a consistent theme: Carpenter is questioning not just specific claims, but how truth claims are justified.

Rather than accepting abstract models, he appeals again and again to what he considers direct, experiential, and logically transparent.

Whether one ultimately agrees with his conclusions or not, his method highlights an enduring philosophical tension between observation, measurement, and the assumptions that underlie the frameworks we use to understand the world.

Page 19 shifts focus from broad philosophical critiques to more specific observational challenges aimed at disproving the idea of a globe.

Carpenter begins with the practical example of the great Canal in China, said to stretch 700 miles.

He highlights that, during its construction, no allowance was made for curvature.

Yet, the canal exists, level and continuous over its entire length.

Carpenter presents this as a tangible, real-world observation that contradicts the theoretical necessity of curvature, framing it as a “Chinese proof” against the globe hypothesis.

Next, he critiques statements from contemporary astronomer J. N. Lockyer.

Lockyer claims that the apparent east-to-west motion of the Sun indicates the Earth spins west to east.

Carpenter responds with a simple analogy: suggesting that observing a man approaching does not make the street move toward him.

In Carpenter’s view, Lockyer’s explanation is a classic example of theoretical astronomy confusing appearance with reality, turning what is observable into abstract speculation.

Lockyer also presents a dual possibility: either the Earth rotates or the Sun and stars move around a stationary Earth.

Carpenter sees this as a false dilemma.

True science, he argues, does not allow for such beggarly alternatives; it seeks coherent explanations grounded in observable fact.

From this perspective, presenting two equally unverified scenarios undermines the claim of scientific certainty.

Carpenter then critiques Lockyer’s diagram of ships “rounding a hill of water” as evidence of Earth’s curvature.

He points out that the diagram starts with a supposition, a round Earth, and then “explains” observations based on that assumption.

For Carpenter, this is circular reasoning masquerading as science: the explanation is built entirely on the initial assumption, which he frames as a farce rather than a proof.

He continues with navigational evidence.

If the Earth were a globe, he argues, the North Star should be invisible to observers south of the equator.

Yet historical accounts show that navigators have observed the North Star more than 20 degrees south.

Carpenter uses this as an example of practical experience contradicting theoretical expectation, framing it as one of hundreds of facts that challenge the globe model.

Further, Carpenter examines claims about perpendicularity and parallelism.

Astronomers assert that, on a curved surface, perpendicular walls of buildings are never strictly parallel, even across streets.

But empirical observation shows no such deviation; buildings stand straight and streets maintain apparent alignment.

Carpenter sees this as a clear, everyday contradiction to the globe hypothesis.

Finally, he addresses pendulum experiments intended to prove Earth’s rotation.

Astronomers have claimed that the Foucault pendulum demonstrates rotation by the shifting direction of oscillation over a stationary table.

Carpenter points out that results are inconsistent, with pendulums sometimes moving “the wrong way”.

He interprets this as a failure of the experiment to demonstrate rotation reliably, presenting it as further evidence that theoretical astronomy is flawed.

Across these points, Carpenter combines practical observation, simple logic, and criticism of circular reasoning.

His method consistently prioritises what can be directly experienced and verified over abstract theoretical assumptions, inviting the reader to weigh evidence for themselves rather than accept authority uncritically.

Carpenter continues by returning briefly to the issue of pendulum experiments.

He notes that when results failed to consistently support the theory of rotation, sometimes even moving in the “wrong” direction, confidence among astronomers gave way to embarrassment.

What was once celebrated as proof became a source of doubt.

For Carpenter, this reversal is not incidental but symptomatic: when an experiment depends on interpretation rather than repeatable certainty, it reveals weakness in the underlying theory rather than strength.

He then widens the lens to the broader Newtonian framework itself.

Quoting the Astronomer Royal of England, Carpenter points out that even leading authorities admitted uncertainty regarding the motion of the solar system through space.

He emphasises that disagreement over whether the Moon revolves around the Earth or vice versa had persisted for years.

In Carpenter’s view, a system that cannot settle its most basic relationships is unstable at its foundation.

The intensity of debate, rather than demonstrating progress, is presented as evidence of conceptual confusion.

From there, Carpenter turns to the immense numerical claims made by astronomers: millions of Earths to form the Sun, tens of thousands of Suns to equal a single star, incomprehensible distances measured in millions of years of light travel, and staggering estimates of Earth’s age and weight.

His objection is not merely sceptical but philosophical.

He argues that figures beyond human comprehension do not enlighten but overwhelm, and that piling unimaginable quantities atop a single assumption, that Earth is a planet, ultimately collapses under its own weight.

Instead of strengthening the model, these magnitudes render it absurd in his eyes.

Carpenter then appeals to navigation, citing J. R. Young, who states that although a ship’s path is said to lie on a spherical surface, it may be represented by a straight line on a plane, and that plane sailing is the practical rule.

Carpenter seizes on this admission.

A curved line, he argues, cannot be truthfully represented by a straight one.

If navigators rely on straight-line representations over ocean surfaces, then the surface itself must be straight.

In this way, Carpenter presents professional navigation as quietly undermining the very theory it is assumed to support.

Next, he addresses a common objection: that if the Earth were flat, one might reach its edge and fall off.

Carpenter dismisses this as a hasty conclusion unsupported by observation.

He asserts that the Earth appears flat because it is flat, and that an icy barrier prevents further traversal.

Whether or not one accepts this claim, his intention is clear, to show that the objection relies more on imagination than on observed reality.

Finally, Carpenter responds to the claim that southern circumnavigation proves a globe.

He references the voyage of the British ship Challenger, which took three years and covered nearly 69,000 miles to complete its journey.

According to Carpenter, this distance far exceeds what would be required on a globe, even allowing multiple circuits.

He presents this not as an anomaly but as another instance where lived experience and recorded travel fail to align with theoretical expectation.

Across this page, Carpenter’s approach remains consistent.

He challenges authority with its own admissions, contrasts abstraction with experience, and questions whether complexity and scale are being used to clarify truth, or to obscure it.

Whether one agrees or not, the argument is methodical.

Grounded in the tools and language of its time, and driven by a refusal to accept theory without direct correspondence to observation.

As we move deeper into Carpenter’s text, it is worth pausing to consider the way he frames observation against theory.

Rather than simply challenging authority, he invites the reader to weigh direct experience.

What can be seen, measured, and perceived, against assumptions that are mathematically elegant but practically untested.

Carpenter begins by addressing a common claim: that the circular horizon visible from the ocean or a balloon proves the Earth’s roundness.

He offers a simple analogy: a donkey tethered to a stake will graze in a perfect circle.

Yet that circle is flat.

The form of the horizon, he argues, does not inherently reveal curvature; it is consistent with a plane surface.

From deck, air, or pasture, circularity alone cannot confirm globular shape.

He then turns to a cornerstone of Newtonian theory: the Earth’s supposed motion through space.

According to astronomers, the Earth travels nearly 190 million miles between June and December.

Yet the North Star remains fixed in the same position relative to the window of a middle northern latitude home.

For Carpenter, this is plain evidence that Earth has not moved, that the globe model is inconsistent with lived observation.

The Moon is next under scrutiny.

Astronomers claim it orbits the Earth from west to east in roughly 28 days.

But Carpenter points out that, to our eyes, the Moon moves east to west every day.

Its slower progression relative to the Sun does not constitute a complete orbit in the opposite direction.

He frames this not as a minor detail, but as an absurdity forced into theory solely to support other assumptions.

Observation, he reminds us, is the most reliable mode of knowledge.

Meridians, lines imagined to measure degrees of latitude, also come under critical inspection.

Carpenter notes that these lines are necessarily straight, and that true north-south travel cannot form a circle.

Degrees of latitude, then, are assumptions rather than observable reality.

In contrast, the Zetetic approach relies on measurable, verifiable phenomena, and in this, he finds a more solid foundation.

Finally, Carpenter addresses perspective and diminishing height: when moving away from an elevated object, its apparent size diminishes.

The principle is simple, yet he extends it to argue that what occurs on a small scale, reduction in apparent height, is sufficient to explain what is seen on larger scales.

There is no need to invoke a curved surface to account for this effect.

Across these points, Carpenter’s method is consistent: rely on observation, question assumptions, and contrast theoretical claims with practical experience.

The emphasis is not on mocking the ideas of others, but on highlighting where reasoning and lived reality diverge, and leaving the reader to consider what makes the most sense.

As we continue, Carpenter turns his attention to appearances and expectations.

The way observation can be misread when interpreted through assumptions.

He begins with a simple, yet striking point: when moving away from any object, no matter its height, it appears to lower on the horizon.

Modern theoretical astronomers claim this apparent lowering of the North Star as one travels southward is evidence of a globular Earth.

Carpenter challenges this: if a phenomenon is fully explained by known, observable facts, it cannot rightly be used to support a theory based purely on supposition.

For him, this is a clear example of observation being misapplied to defend a pre-existing belief, rather than informing it.

He then examines the natural flow of rivers, noting that they move in all directions: east, west, north, and south.

If Earth were truly a globe with a fixed up and down, some rivers would have to flow uphill.

A contradiction of all known physical laws.

Rivers, like all things bound by gravity and terrain, do not flow uphill, which Carpenter presents as another piece of evidence against a spherical Earth.

Water, he argues, presents an even more striking contradiction.

The Earth, according to globe theory, spins and moves through space at incredible speeds.

The oceans, he contends, could not remain on the surface under such conditions without violating every known law of physics.

Yet the seas remain contained, dynamic, and beautifully alive.

A reality that, to Carpenter, defies the theoretical needs of a spinning globe.

He extends this reasoning further: the very notion of a globe capable of supporting life is, in his words, paradoxical.

Any force strong enough to hold people and water on a rapidly rotating sphere would, logically, be lethal.

Yet humans live, move, and navigate freely, and water behaves as we observe, flowing, splashing, and dancing.

This contradiction, he argues, is another proof that the Earth is not a globe.

Finally, Carpenter considers the appearance of distant objects, especially luminous ones.

Light behaves differently from non-luminous bodies when observed over distance.

A small lamp on a dark night may seem unchanged in size even a mile away.

Similarly, the Sun’s apparent size remains constant across vast distances.

Carpenter suggests that the failure to reconcile these observations with theoretical models highlights the weaknesses in conventional astronomy, reinforcing his argument that a plane Earth better matches what we can directly see and measure.

For the last section of today’s article, Carpenter addresses what he sees as deliberate misdirection in astronomical argument.

He highlights claims that, if a traveler moves far enough south, the North Star should appear on the horizon and the Sun ought to look larger.

An expectation he dismisses as trickery.

Using an anecdote involving Mr. Proctor, Carpenter points out that many objections to a flat Earth rely on hypothetical appearances that have never been observed.

Whether intentional or accidental, he argues, these objections are invalid.

In his view, the Zetetic philosophy, which prioritises observation over supposition, remains steadfast against such counterpoints.

He moves next to water, posing a simple yet revealing question:

Is water level?

While astronomers may answer theoretically “no”, practical observation shows that bodies of water remain level.

Carpenter uses this as an example of how observation should guide understanding.

When theory conflicts with what is plainly seen, theory must yield.

A core principle of Zetetic philosophy.

Carpenter also critiques the common practice of classifying the Earth based on analogy to other celestial bodies.

Schoedler’s reasoning, that because heavenly bodies are spherical, the Earth must be too, is, in Carpenter’s view, unscientific.

No proven likeness exists between the Earth and other planets or stars, and so assuming similarity is premature.

Observation, not assumption, should guide conclusions.

Finally, he examines the supposed motion of the Earth around the Sun.

Even the Astronomer Royal admits this motion is theoretical.

Carpenter emphasises that teaching such a supposition as fact confuses imagination with reality.

Since mobility and sphericity are linked, disproving one undermines the other, providing yet another argument against the Earth being a globe.

We’ll pause here, finishing this article with the final reflections tomorrow, bringing together all the threads we’ve explored so far.

And so dear reader, as we approach our reflections on what we have read this morning, it is worth pausing to consider just how striking some of these points are.

Carpenter’s observations, from the apparent behavior of water to the limits of celestial analogy, invite a careful examination of what we assume we know.

There is a quiet profundity in the way he challenges conventional thought, not by shouting, but by asking us to observe, to notice, and to question the assumptions behind commonly accepted theories.

Some of the arguments are subtle, and they require a willingness to hold multiple ideas in mind at once: to recognise the difference between what is seen, what is assumed, and what is explained by theory.

Whether one finds agreement or not, the value lies in the process of reflection itself, considering the world not only through the lens handed to us, but also through our own careful observation and reasoning.

In this space, even the questions can be illuminating, and it is the openness to them that shapes understanding.

In short, today’s reading encourages thoughtfulness and curiosity.

It reminds us that sometimes the most profound insights come not from accepting what we are told, but from pausing long enough to really see what is before us.

