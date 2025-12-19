As a new year approaches, dear reader, I find myself looking back over the one now drawing to a close.

Much has shifted this year, and not quietly.

The most notable changes have been written across the sky and the land itself.

Record-breaking temperatures.

Bushfires burning across multiple continents.

Flooding throughout parts of Africa.

Rarely seen coloured tornadoes tearing through Cuba.

Flash floods arriving without warning in places long thought stable.

Natural disasters that displaced thousands and claimed just as many.

These are not abstractions.

They are events that reshaped landscapes and interrupted lives.

Alongside this, another development quietly entered the public record in 2025: the release of geo-engineering plans and documented actions.

I am not one to speculate, and I won’t begin now.

Still, the alignment of events invites attention rather than dismissal.

Rainmaker announced cloud-seeding operations in parts of Texas; two days later, severe flooding followed.

I offer this not as a conclusion, but as a fact placed gently on the table.

Do with it what you will, curious mind.

But the most meaningful changes this year did not occur in the atmosphere or the headlines.

They occurred within me.

I have become more conscious of my surroundings, and of myself.

Of my actions.

Of my choices.

Free will is given to us all, but without perspective it can become dangerous.

There are things in life we pay for not in money, but in time, in integrity, in parts of ourselves we don’t realise are finite.

When I look back over my own path, there are choices I made that cost too much.

If I knew then what I know now, I would never have paid the price.

Obsession has a way of disguising its bill until it is long overdue.

So I want to leave you with this, dear reader:

Beware of what you become in pursuit of what you want.

And now, having considered both the shifting world around us and the changes within, let us step back in time, toward the ideas and observations of a past era, and explore the world as it was seen in 1885.

“One Hundred Proofs That The Earth Is Not A Globe” by WM. Carpenter (1885)

This article is the second in our series examining this fascinating pamphlet.

I recommend reading the previous article to gain full context and a deeper understanding of the document.

For new readers, here is a brief overview of the pamphlet and its author, with a link to the first article.

This pamphlet was published in 1885 by William Carpenter, a dedicated advocate of the “Zetetic” philosophy originally founded by Dr. Samuel Birley Rowbotham, known by his pseudonym “Parallax”.

Carpenter was a skilled researcher and writer, deeply invested in challenging the accepted astronomical theories of his day.

The pamphlet compiles arguments and observational experiments aimed at questioning the accepted notion of a spherical Earth, emphasising empirical observation, logic, and critical inquiry over theoretical assumption.

Carpenter’s work reflects a careful, methodical approach, intended to provoke curiosity and open-minded investigation rather than mere provocation.

Previous Article

And so, dear reader, we now turn our attention to the next series of proofs presented by “Parallax”.

He guides us through navigational logic and reasoning that, in his view, demonstrate the flatness of our Earth.

In this section, the argument pivots toward practical observation, maritime experience and the behaviour of compasses.

Point ten emphasises the constancy of the sea’s surface.

According to “Parallax,” whether a ship’s captain believes the Earth to be a globe or otherwise, the sea behaves consistently.

The straightforward lesson: sailors navigate effectively without accounting for curvature.

To the pamphlet’s author, this is not just a convenience; it is evidence, a hands-on proof, that the surface on which we travel is not curved.

Building from that, points eleven through thirteen expand on the compass itself.

The mariner’s compass, which points north and south simultaneously, becomes central to the argument.

“Parallax” observes that the North Star sits fixed in the zenith above the northern centre, and therefore there can be no single southern pole.

Instead, he posits an infinite southern circumference, bound by ice and mystery.

East and west, then, are relative directions, forming circles around this central north.

By this logic, a westerly circumnavigation keeps the North Star consistently to one side, and easterly journeys do the opposite, an elegant geometric argument, grounded in observable navigation, intended to show that conventional globular assumptions fail to match the empirical experience of mariners.

Finally, he addresses meridians: on a globe, all meridians are semicircles, yet if the compass truly behaves as described, meridians must be straight lines.

This, combined with the behaviour of latitude lines and navigational outcomes, forms a practical framework for guiding ships safely.

A framework “Parallax” claims would fail if globular theory were true.

Throughout these points, the pamphlet leans heavily on observation and common experience.

It is not merely abstract reasoning but an appeal to what can be seen and tested, using the mariner’s journey as a lens.

Whether one accepts or questions these claims, the methodology demonstrates a keen desire to link perception, logic, and practical knowledge.

A hallmark of “Parallax’s” approach to the Zetetic Philosophy.

In essence, the argument is that navigation, when properly understood on a flat plane, becomes not only simpler but safer, a bold assertion that challenges centuries of conventional cartography and globe-based reasoning.

And so, continuing naturally from the navigational arguments of the previous section, the pamphlet now moves from compass lines and sailing practice into something more expansive.

How circumnavigation itself is imagined, how distance is measured, and how human experience, reason, and theology are woven together in the author’s case.

Here, “Parallax” begins by challenging the mental picture required by globular theory.

In point fifteen, he describes the idea of ships travelling:

“down one side of a globe, underneath, and up the other side”

as not merely unlikely, but absurd.

Circumnavigation, he insists, occurs without impossibility or inversion, without sailors experiencing any sense of inversion or reversal.

Because the act of sailing around the world is simple, continuous, and experiential, he treats this as self-evident proof that the Earth cannot be spherical.

Point sixteen turns to distance and measurement.

The author claims that if the Earth were truly a globe, the distance around its surface at equal northern and southern latitudes would necessarily be the same.

Yet, according to navigational experience as he presents it, southern distances are found to be significantly greater than their northern equivalents.

This discrepancy is offered not as a minor anomaly, but as a structural contradiction, one that, in his view, undermines the entire globular framework.

The argument then shifts from navigation to purpose.

In point seventeen, “Parallax” introduces a theological dimension: human beings require a generally level surface upon which to live.

An omniscient and all-wise Creator, fully aware of human needs, would therefore provide such a surface.

From this perspective, the flatness of the Earth becomes not merely observational or practical, but intentional, a design choice rather than an accident of nature.

Points eighteen and nineteen return forcefully to the senses and to reason.

The author insists that the senses, when fully used, do not deceive.

A level surface, to any person in possession of their faculties, is flat and horizontal.

Yet astronomers, he argues, redefine “level” to mean curvature, granting man a surface in name that contradicts lived experience.

He further criticises astronomical illustrations that cut away the upper half of the supposed globe, presenting humans as living on a flat plane while simultaneously insisting that this plane is part of a sphere.

To “Parallax,” this is not clarification but confession.

An unconscious admission that flatness is unavoidable, even for those who deny it.

Finally, in point twenty, the discussion touches on something deeply intuitive: the distinction between up and down.

Common sense, and even inspiration, affirm this orientation, while the globular model dissolves it into abstraction.

The result, he argues, is a theory that requires additional unseen forces and explanations, human beings clinging to a spinning sphere like insects on a ceiling.

The very need for such explanations is presented as evidence that the original assumption is flawed.

Taken together, these pages reveal a consistent pattern in the pamphlet’s method.

Observation, human experience, common sense, and theology are treated as allies, while abstraction and theoretical complexity are cast as warning signs.

Whether one agrees or not, the author’s intent is unmistakable: to reclaim certainty from what he sees as unnecessary complication, and to ground truth in what is lived, sensed, and immediately understood.

The pamphlet now shifts from navigation and sensory experience to a critique of astronomical reasoning and the claims of authority.

Here, “Parallax” turns his attention to what he sees as the unsupported assertions of the era’s leading astronomers.

In point twenty-two, he begins with a broad principle: truth does not require falsehood to support it.

Using Mr. Proctor’s own words, the pamphlet examines the claim that men “have been able to go round and round the Earth in several directions”.

The author seizes on the term “several”, noting that circumnavigation is in practice limited to easterly or westerly courses.

This limitation, he argues, aligns naturally with a flat plane rather than a globe, and it casts doubt on the competence, or even the honesty, of those presenting globular theory.

The critique deepens in point twenty-three.

Here, “Parallax” observes a pattern in astronomical literature: the reliance on words like “supposing,” “reason to think,” and “assured themselves”.

Claims of “the most complete proof that the Earth is a globe” are, in his view, always conditional, tentative, and ultimately unsubstantiated.

The pamphlet frames this absence of concrete, observable proof as evidence in itself.

If the Earth were truly spherical, he insists, then proofs would be abundant, verifiable, and unmistakable; their absence signals failure of the theory.

Point twenty-four extends this argument with logic and proportionality.

The “most complete proof” cited by Proctor is the supposed agreement of measured distances with calculation.

Yet, as the pamphlet notes, southern latitudes, around 45 degrees south, show discrepancies that double the expected distance.

By this reasoning, the celebrated proof collapses into a “complete failure”, leaving the reader with the conclusion that no credible evidence of globularity exists.

Finally, in point twenty-five, “Parallax” introduces historical documentation as further support.

Surveyor plans for the first Atlantic Telegraph Cable, from Valentia, Ireland, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, depict the ocean as a level surface over a stretch of 1,665 miles.

The pamphlet emphasises that this was not “astronomers’ level”, but observable reality at the time.

Such practical evidence, he contends, reinforces the cumulative argument that the Earth is flat.

In these pages, the pamphlet’s strategy becomes clearer: juxtaposing claimed proofs with observable failures, contrasting conditional assertions with direct experience.

While layering historical documentation to construct a grounded, practical argument.

The thread is consistent, every claim of globularity is met with a demand for tangible verification, and when that verification is absent or contradictory, it is treated as decisive.

Continuing in the same vein, the pamphlet presses its case by returning again to the Atlantic surveys, but this time with sharper numerical emphasis and a broader philosophical challenge to the very idea of curvature.

In point twenty‑six, the author revisits the telegraph cable measurements between Valentia and Newfoundland.

Using astronomers’ own tables, he notes that a globe of the accepted size should curve away by hundreds of miles over such a distance.

Yet the cable surveys recorded no such descent.

For “Parallax”, this discrepancy is not minor or technical; it is foundational.

If the sea itself refuses to conform to theoretical curvature, then theory, not observation, must give way.

Point twenty‑seven introduces a subtle but important shift in perspective.

The author asks the reader to imagine reversing the point of departure.

If one stands in Newfoundland rather than Ireland, the same stretch of ocean would now have to “curve” in the opposite direction.

From this he draws a philosophical objection: a surface whose curvature changes direction depending solely on the observer’s position cannot be objectively curved at all.

To him, this relativity exposes the concept as incoherent, reducing curvature to a mental construct rather than a physical reality.

In point twenty‑eight, the pamphlet sharpens its tone.

Astronomical explanations, the author claims, require us to imagine oceans as vast hills of water, rising hundreds of miles between two points deemed “level.”

The Atlantic, in this framing, becomes an impossible mountain of liquid.

Rather than treating this as a poetic exaggeration, “Parallax” presents it as evidence of how far theory has drifted from common sense and physical plausibility.

Point twenty‑nine shifts from measurement to analogy.

If the Earth were truly a globe, he argues, it would share the essential properties of a smaller globe: top, bottom, and sides.

Yet human experience offers no encounter with such features.

The Earth, as lived upon, presents no “sides” and no underside, only an extended surface.

For the author, this experiential absence undermines the spherical comparison entirely.

In point thirty, attention turns upward.

Astronomical diagrams depict observers needing to look sharply downward to see the horizon from elevation.

Yet no one in a balloon, on a mountain, or at sea reports such an experience.

The horizon remains level with the eye.

This consistency of perception, repeated across countless observations, is used to challenge not only specific diagrams but the entire framework that requires them.

Point thirty‑one begins to address scale itself.

If the Earth were indeed a globe of roughly twenty‑five thousand miles in circumference, then proofs of such immensity should be direct, unmistakable, and experiential.

The author reminds the reader that the demonstrations offered in education are abstract constructions rather than lived realities, setting the stage for further critique in the sections that follow.

What emerges across these points is a consistent method: numerical claims are tested against survey work, diagrams against lived perception, and analogies against everyday experience.

Whether one accepts the conclusions or not, the pamphlet reveals a persistent 19th‑century tension between mathematical abstraction and the authority of the senses.

A tension that remains remarkably familiar even today.

The pamphlet now turns to direct observational experience, using everyday encounters with ships, horizons, and light as its evidence.

An approach both practical and grounded in common perception.

In point thirty-two, the focus is on what we see along the sea-shore.

The author challenges the classic “hull-down” argument used to support a curved Earth.

He reasons that, if the lower parts of ships disappear behind a supposed “hill of water”, the implied curvature would result in an Earth so small it could barely contain a single parish, let alone the nations of the world.

Instead, the phenomenon is attributed to perspective, the way distant objects converge toward the horizon and vanish from view, turning a traditional proof of curvature into, in his eyes, confirmation of a flat surface.

Point thirty-three continues with the argument from human experience.

If the globe theory were true, we would require some invisible force to keep us attached to the surface.

Yet, in ordinary life, humans walk freely without the aid of hypothetical forces beyond natural locomotion.

For “Parallax,” this ordinary fact is itself conclusive: no extra mechanism is needed to explain how we inhabit the Earth, implying a flat surface rather than a spherical one.

Point thirty-four addresses the much-debated concept of antipodes.

People supposedly living “feet upward” on the opposite side of the globe.

The pamphlet asserts that travel and observation do not support this.

One can traverse the Earth without ever perceiving oneself as inverted relative to others, exposing what the author considers the absurdity of this part of globe theory.

The notion becomes not just unlikely, but impossible in practical terms, rendering it a conceptual snare rather than an observable reality.

Point thirty-five returns to the horizon itself.

Whether measured or photographed, distant horizons appear straight and level.

On a globe, such a continuous line would be impossible.

For “Parallax,” this is a visual and empirical confirmation: the Earth is not curved but flat, as the horizon consistently defies the predicted spherical dip.

Finally, point thirty-six begins to illustrate night-time observations along the Chesapeake Bay.

The author notes that lighthouse lights, such as those at Sharpe’s Island, are visible for extended periods before a ship approaches.

This visibility persists even at distances where, according to globular theory, curvature should have hidden them.

In his framework, the behaviour of light over water becomes further evidence of a level surface, reinforcing the practical and observational thrust of his argument.

Across these sections, the pamphlet moves from numerical proofs to experiential ones, emphasising perception, perspective, and the tangible experience of sailors and observers.

It consistently draws the reader back to what is visible and directly verifiable, framing these everyday encounters as more trustworthy than abstract calculations or diagrams.

Continuing our examination, the pamphlet moves from observational proofs to practical, measurable evidence grounded in human experience.

Point thirty-six focuses on a nighttime journey down the Chesapeake Bay.

The light from Sharpe’s Island remains perfectly aligned with the ship’s rail throughout the voyage.

According to globular theory, over thirteen miles there should be a difference in elevation of 112 feet 8 inches.

In reality, no shift is observed, “not a hair’s breadth”.

This, the pamphlet asserts, is a straightforward proof that the water is level, and therefore the Earth is not a globe.

Point thirty-seven addresses the supposed polar day and night.

Astronomers claim six months of continuous daylight followed by six months of night at both poles.

Yet, only the Arctic exhibits such extremes, not the Antarctic, aligning instead with a flat Earth interpretation.

The pamphlet presents this as a clear contradiction to globe theory.

Points thirty-eight and thirty-nine describe the Sun’s movement in northern latitudes.

During summer, the Sun traces horizontal circles along the horizon, forming the “midnight Sun”, gradually rising and descending over months.

This behavior, consistent with direct observation, is said to reflect a plane Earth with concentric solar motion above the North Star.

The globe model, tied to a yearly orbital motion around the Sun, cannot account for these visible patterns.

In point forty, the Suez Canal is used as further evidence.

Stretching over a hundred miles, it forms a straight and level body of water between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

No allowance for curvature was made, yet the canal functions perfectly.

Point forty-one highlights the contradiction in astronomical theory: curvature must supposedly be accounted for to achieve level water, yet in practice, a “true level” is observed, contrary to globular assumptions.

Through these examples, the pamphlet consistently emphasises observation, engineering, and human experience as measures of truth.

Practical verification, it argues, stands above abstract theory, forming a cumulative case against the concept of a spherical Earth.

Continuing onward, the pamphlet now turns its attention from surface measurements and waterways to a deeper challenge: motion itself.

Here, the argument tightens, shifting from what is seen to what should happen if the accepted theory were true.

Point forty‑two asserts that rotundity and motion are inseparable ideas.

If the Earth is a globe, it must also be in motion; if it is not in motion, then its globular form collapses with it.

The pamphlet appeals to a simple physical expectation: if the Earth were rushing through space at enormous speed, actions performed in the direction of that motion should yield different results than those performed against it.

Yet no such difference is ever observed.

The absence of effect is presented as evidence that the motion itself is imaginary.

Point forty‑three sharpens this claim using vertical projectiles.

A falling object, it argues, proves nothing, since it shares the motion of whatever supports it.

But an object fired straight upward should expose that motion.

If the Earth were moving rapidly, the ground would shift beneath the projectile while it was airborne, causing it to fall behind its point of origin.

In practice, the projectile returns to the gun.

The pamphlet treats this not as a curiosity, but as a direct negation of terrestrial motion.

Point forty‑four extends the same reasoning horizontally.

From any moving platform, train, cart, or ship, the direction of motion affects where a projectile lands.

If the Earth were moving eastward at the speed claimed by astronomers, firing a gun east or west should produce noticeably different results.

Since no such discrepancy exists, the pamphlet concludes that the Earth is stationary, and therefore not a globe.

Point forty‑five introduces a subtle rhetorical turn, invoking George B. Airy, Astronomer Royal of England.

Airy compares Earth to Jupiter, asking why we do not rotate as Jupiter does.

The pamphlet answers with blunt simplicity: because Earth is not a planet.

The authority meant to support planetary theory is turned inward, used instead as an admission that undermines it.

Point forty‑six brings the discussion back to the North Star.

East and west motion, the pamphlet reminds us, is always circular around a fixed centre.

The only such centre known in the heavens is Polaris, hanging above the northern region.

All observed motions align with this fixed reference point.

Any claim of Earth spinning or orbiting elsewhere introduces unnecessary complexity, disconnected from observation.

What stands out in this section is its method.

The pamphlet does not ask the reader to imagine forces, frames of reference, or invisible compensations.

It insists on consequences.

If the Earth moves, something measurable must betray that motion.

Since nothing does, the theory, in the author’s view, defeats itself.

Here, the argument is no longer merely about shape.

It is about stillness, centre, and the refusal to accept motion that leaves no trace.

We now encounter an even sharper critique of astronomical reasoning, moving from terrestrial observation back to celestial mechanics and the imagery used to “teach” globular theory.

Point forty‑seven confronts the motion of planets around the Sun.

The pamphlet asserts that a westerly course of planets holds no real meaning unless the Sun is declared the northern centre of motion, a position astronomers cannot claim.

This, it argues, exposes the absurdity of the theory.

If the Earth cannot sustain such fanciful motions, it cannot be a planet, and therefore cannot be a globe.

The argument is concise but forceful: astronomical models that fail to correspond to observable logic serve as proof of their own falsity.

Point forty‑eight turns to illustrations in astronomical texts, specifically the work of Professor Richard A. Proctor.

A ship is depicted sailing away in five successive positions.

Oddly, the mast appears higher above the horizon as the vessel recedes, a visual impossibility.

The pamphlet emphasises that a ship moving away from an observer would naturally appear to sink gradually toward the horizon, never rising above it.

The artist’s attempt to convey the Earth’s curvature, it claims, fails completely.

Even the “cylindrical Earth” interpretation that the illustration might suggest is invalid.

The pamphlet uses this as a reminder: when empirical observation clashes with representation, the representation is at fault, not the observer’s senses.

Point forty‑nine introduces clouds, ever in motion across the sky.

They move in multiple directions, sometimes simultaneously, and with no consistency that matches a spinning globe.

If the Earth were turning eastward at nineteen miles per second, clouds moving eastward would have to exceed this speed to appear as they do.

The argument is simple: the apparent movement of clouds cannot reconcile with the extreme velocities required by globular rotation, forming another practical demonstration that the Earth is stationary and flat.

Here, the pamphlet shifts seamlessly from celestial absurdities to grounded observation.

It relies not on complex mathematics or speculative theory, but on what any observer can see: ships sinking with distance, clouds moving in all directions, and the inability of astronomical art to depict reality faithfully.

It’s a combination of visual critique and experiential logic, designed to appeal to the reader’s own senses and understanding.

Continuing, the pamphlet moves from observable phenomena into both scriptural authority and practical applications, weaving together physical, theological, and empirical arguments.

Point fifty underscores the movement of clouds.

Observing that clouds often move in opposite directions, it challenges the idea that Earth’s supposed rapid rotation could account for their motion.

Common sense, it argues, shows that the clouds themselves move and the Earth remains stationary.

This is presented as another direct, experiential proof against a globe.

Point fifty-one draws upon Scripture, noting that nowhere in the Bible is the Earth described as a globe or planet.

On the contrary, passages speak of the Earth being “stretched out”, “standing above the waters,” and “established that it cannot be moved”.

The pamphlet interprets these references as entirely consistent with nature and Earth’s observed behaviour.

In contrast, astronomers dismiss such texts as absurd, yet they form a foundation for understanding the world as it truly is.

Point fifty-two introduces a legislative proof: a Standing Order in the English Houses of Parliament mandates that canal construction employ a continuous horizontal datum line.

If the Earth were curved, this would be impossible.

Its successful implementation, the pamphlet claims, is a practical, undeniable demonstration of a flat, level surface.

Point fifty-three addresses disparities between northern and southern hemispheres.

Ice accumulation is far greater south of the equator, while plant diversity is higher in the north, despite latitude differences.

These asymmetries are argued to contradict Newtonian theory but align naturally with the principles of the Zetetic Philosophy, offering another proof against a globe.

Point fifty-four observes the Sun’s annual journey.

Although it spends equal time north and south of the equator, the southern regions receive less solar intensity due to their greater expanse.

If the Earth were a globe, this imbalance would not exist; the Sun’s influence would be uniform.

This argument, too, supports the flat Earth interpretation.

Finally, point fifty-five turns to aeronautical evidence.

Balloonists ascending several miles can return to the same point of departure without being carried eastward by a spinning Earth.

This everyday observation, the pamphlet notes, directly contradicts the notion of a rapid rotational movement and reinforces the argument that Earth is motionless and flat.

Here, the text balances empirical observation, human experience, and scriptural interpretation, encouraging the reader to trust both their senses and reason over theoretical constructs.

Points fifty-five to sixty of the pamphlet carry a concentrated focus on the Sun, Moon, and the motions, or lack thereof, of the Earth.

It present’s what the author considers some of the most striking proofs against a globular world.

We begin with balloons, which, when released, do not fall behind the Earth as it supposedly rotates at nineteen miles per second.

Their ability to return to the same parish from which they ascended is taken as practical evidence that the Earth is motionless and, therefore, not a globe.

The pamphlet then turns to the Moon, pointing out that the Newtonian theory requires it to “borrow” light from the Sun.

Yet, the Moon’s light carries no warmth, and it is frequently visible simultaneously with the Sun, rising in the east while the Sun sets in the west, without any interference or illumination from the Sun in a manner consistent with a globe.

These observations, the author asserts, directly contradict accepted astronomy, offering a clear proof that the Earth is flat and stationary.

Next, lunar eclipses are examined.

According to the globular hypothesis, the Sun must be on the opposite side of the Earth to cast its shadow on the Moon.

However, eclipses occur with both Sun and Moon above the horizon, undermining the idea of a spherical Earth entirely.

The pamphlet emphasises that astronomers cannot agree on a consistent model of the Moon revolving around a moving, spinning Earth, with all celestial bodies racing through space simultaneously.

This impossibility reinforces the notion of a stationary plane.

The author also critiques the inconsistencies in estimating the Sun’s distance.

Historical measurements have ranged wildly, from three million to over a hundred million miles, and even modern figures differ depending on the astronomer.

Shadows at mid-day north and south of the equator provide immediate, observable evidence against the idea of a globe, as they reveal the Sun’s apparent position relative to the observer is inconsistent with Newtonian expectations.

By the end of these pages, the argument is clear: empirical observation, balloons, eclipses, shadows, simultaneous Sun and Moon visibility, and the ever-changing estimates of celestial distances, contradicts the globe theory.

The pamphlet leaves the reader with the repeated assertion that a flat, motionless Earth explains what we see far more consistently than any proposed globular system.

And so, dear reader, as we draw to our final reflections, we can step back from the pamphlet and consider what it presents in its totality.

The author writes with an insistence on observation, common sense, and practical experiment.

Balloons returning to their departure point, ships appearing hull-first on the horizon, shadows falling exactly as expected, laying out a logic that is both meticulous and methodical.

He builds his case carefully, connecting each piece of evidence to a wider theory, and in many respects, his arguments flow smoothly, leaving the reader with a sense that something is being consistently overlooked or misrepresented by mainstream astronomy.

Ultimately, what strikes one is not merely the flat Earth argument itself, but the clarity with which it is presented.

Whether one accepts it or not, it is difficult to deny the force of its internal logic, its consistency, and its dedication to appealing to reason and senses over abstract calculation.

It leaves the reader with the sense that careful observation, skepticism, and reflection remain as vital today as they were in 1885.

Tomorrow, we will continue our journey through this pamphlet, exploring further claims and proofs, and considering their implications in the context of both historical and contemporary observation.

