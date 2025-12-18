This year, my worldview shifted in ways I didn’t expect.

I began to notice how much of life I had absorbed without question, what I eat, what I drink, what I read.

Small routines, habits, and assumptions that shape us more than we realise.

This change didn’t come from a dramatic event.

It came from a single, quiet practice that reshaped my perception of the world: immersing myself in the words of those who lived centuries before, in old books.

Pre‑18th century books, to be exact.

And let me be clear, dear reader, I do not believe everything I read.

In fact, I don’t believe anything.

I place myself in the middle of all perspectives, observing, reflecting, and considering.

I follow no religion, and no branch of science.

I listen, I learn, I engage, but I claim no final authority.

There is one understanding I hold: that there is a Creator of all things.

That understanding is personal.

I do not project it onto you, nor claim it as universal truth.

Life is yours to experience, and truth, as far as we know, belongs to no one.

This perspective allows me to share the texts I uncover with curiosity and care, giving weight to multiple arguments while leaving you free to decide.

Or simply remain open to the possibilities.

And so, dear reader, with openness and curiosity as our guides, let us turn back to the 19th century and consider a remarkable pamphlet.

A pamphlet whose title alone commands attention, drawing the eye and sparking intrigue.

Equally provocative, the contents invite reflection and prompt us to reconsider ideas we usually accept without question.

A document meant to challenge, to question, and to make us think.

“One Hundred Proofs That The Earth Is Not A Globe” by WM. Carpenter (1885)

This is a small pamphlet first published in Baltimore in 1885 by William M. Carpenter, an English‑born printer and writer who spent much of his later life in the United States.

The document consists of one hundred numbered arguments that challenge the scientific consensus of the time, that the Earth is spherical, and instead posit that the Earth is flat and motionless.

These arguments draw on everyday observation, appeals to common sense, and references to religious or philosophical ideas rather than the formal scientific methods that dominate contemporary astronomy.

Carpenter was born on the 25th of February 1830 in Greenwich, Kent, England, and grew up training as a printer and stenographer.

In 1879, he emigrated to Baltimore, Maryland, where he continued his work as a printer, taught shorthand, and became known locally as “Professor Carpenter”.

Throughout his life he produced a range of pamphlets on subjects that interested him, including vegetarianism, mesmerism, spiritualism, and what he viewed as shortcomings in modern science.

His writings on the Earth’s shape are perhaps the most enduring, surviving largely as curiosities in the history of scientific debate rather than accepted scientific literature.

Before publishing One Hundred Proofs, Carpenter had been involved in the flat‑earth movement for decades, influenced by English writer Samuel Rowbotham (1816–1884).

Rowbotham’s earlier works, such as Zetetic Astronomy: Earth Not a Globe, argued for a flat disc model of the world and were printed and distributed in part with Carpenter’s assistance.

Carpenter continued and expanded upon these ideas in his own pamphlets, bringing them to a wider audience in the United States.

The pamphlet itself was structured to be accessible.

Carpenter’s “proofs” are typically short, direct statements, often framed around how ordinary phenomena (such as the level surface of water) appear to the casual observer.

While these arguments were rejected by mainstream science even in his own era, contemporary newspapers described the work as “interesting on account of the originality of the views advanced” and noted Carpenter’s zeal in defending his position.

This work was published at a time when debates about science, religion, observation, and the nature of proof were lively and public.

Whether one agrees with Carpenter or not, the pamphlet serves as a primary source for the history of scientific and philosophical debate, illustrating how people engaged with big questions long before the age of mass communication.

It is an example of how alternative perspectives circulated in print in the 19th century and how individuals like Carpenter sought to challenge dominant paradigms using the tools available to them.

In short, One Hundred Proofs That the Earth Is Not a Globe offers a window into the mind of a committed thinker who, though outside the scientific mainstream, represents a strand of intellectual history that persisted into the modern era.

Understanding Carpenter’s life and methods helps us read this pamphlet not as a statement of fact, but as a historical document reflecting the debates, assumptions, and modes of reasoning of its time.

The opening of this pamphlet situates itself explicitly as a continuation of an earlier intellectual tradition.

Its author writes in the shadow of Samuel Birley Rowbotham, known by the pen name “Parallax,” who died in December 1884.

Rowbotham is presented not merely as a theorist, but as the founder of what he termed the “Zetetic philosophy,” a method that claimed to prioritise direct observation and sensory experience over abstract mathematical models.

The tone is reverential and partisan.

Rowbotham is described as gifted, courteous in debate, and skilled as a lecturer, with his ideas portrayed as unjustly ignored or resisted by the scientific and newspaper establishments of his time.

The author frames his work as part of an ongoing struggle between “Truth” and “Error,” language that reflects the polemical style common in nineteenth-century philosophical and scientific disputes.

This framing is important, as it signals from the outset that the pamphlet is not neutral reportage, but an advocacy document written from within a specific worldview.

At the same time, the author acknowledges limits.

He concedes that a full explanation of the Zetetic system cannot be accomplished within a small pamphlet, and instead proposes a more modest aim: to assemble, in concise form, one hundred arguments intended to challenge the prevailing astronomical model of a spherical Earth.

The work is positioned less as a definitive treatise and more as a provocation, an attempt to stimulate inquiry rather than to overwhelm the reader with technical detail.

Readers are explicitly warned that the ideas presented will conflict with what they have been taught.

The author anticipates resistance, attributing it to habit, prejudice, and the difficulty of abandoning long-held assumptions.

He asks for patience, suggesting that understanding will not arrive all at once, but only after older ideas have been set aside and reconsidered.

This appeal reveals much about the intended audience: not specialists, but ordinary readers whom the author believes have accepted scientific claims largely on trust.

A central example is given in the discussion of the Sun.

The pamphlet directly challenges the standard astronomical claim that the Sun is vastly larger than the Earth, citing this as a teaching that must be re-examined if one accepts the premise of a stationary, plane Earth with the Sun moving above it.

From this alternative model, the author derives explanations for day and night, as well as the changing seasons, based on the Sun’s motion around a central northern point rather than on axial tilt and planetary rotation.

Importantly, the author does not claim that agreement is required.

He states that his goal is not to satisfy all readers, but to “arouse the spirit of enquiry”.

In this sense, the pamphlet presents itself as an invitation to question authoritative knowledge rather than a final statement of certainty.

Whether one finds its arguments persuasive or flawed, the text offers insight into how nineteenth-century dissenters understood science, authority, observation, and truth.

Read today, this introduction functions less as a scientific argument and more as a historical document.

It reflects a period in which competing models of reality were debated not only in academic institutions, but in public lectures, pamphlets, and newspapers.

Understanding its tone, assumptions, and ambitions allows the modern reader to engage with what follows critically, without either uncritical acceptance or reflexive dismissal.

This section advances the core methodological claim of the Zetetic position: that knowledge should arise first and foremost from the direct use of the human senses.

The author frames this as almost self-evident, arguing that perception is the foundation of understanding, and that ignorance results not from lack of intelligence, but from a failure to observe.

To support this, he turns to the words of Richard A. Proctor, a well-known nineteenth-century astronomer, quoting passages in which Proctor describes the Earth as appearing flat to ordinary perception.

These quotations are carefully selected, emphasising everyday experience rather than technical theory.

The argument being constructed is subtle: if even a leading astronomer acknowledges that the Earth appears level to common observation, then that appearance, the author suggests, deserves to be taken seriously rather than dismissed as naive.

The author then pivots from quotation to critique.

He argues that Proctor’s work was not written to investigate truth impartially, but to defend what were already considered “accepted astronomical theories”.

This distinction is central to the author’s case.

He portrays mainstream science not as a neutral search for reality, but as an institutional effort to preserve consensus.

In his framing, the danger lies not in error itself, but in assumptions that are never revisited because they have become culturally entrenched.

This criticism is reinforced by invoking Sir John Herschel, who is quoted as taking the Copernican system “for granted”.

To the author, this represents a failure of inquiry.

Whether this charge is fair or not, it reveals the deeper concern driving the pamphlet: the belief that certain foundational ideas are inherited rather than examined, and that questioning them is discouraged not by evidence, but by habit and authority.

The discussion then turns to a specific historical controversy involving Alfred Russel Wallace and the so-called Bedford Level experiment, conducted in 1870.

The author highlights that Proctor was fully aware of this experiment, which was intended to test the curvature of standing water over long distances.

By pointing out that Proctor referred to the episode as “amusing”, the pamphlet’s author implies a dismissive attitude toward experimental challenges that contradict accepted models.

Here again, the goal is not merely to dispute a single experiment, but to suggest a pattern: that challenges to prevailing theories are trivialised or explained away rather than examined on their own terms.

The author uses this episode to argue that authority and reputation often shape which observations are considered worthy of serious attention.

Read in context, this page is less about proving the shape of the Earth and more about questioning how knowledge is authorised.

It contrasts sensory experience with institutional theory, observation with assumption, and inquiry with acceptance.

Whether one agrees with the conclusions or not, the passage reveals a persistent nineteenth-century tension between lived perception and abstract scientific models, a tension that continues to surface whenever deeply held ideas are challenged.

This page continues the author’s sustained attack on the authority of accepted astronomy by focusing almost entirely on one disputed experiment and its interpretation.

The question at issue is not merely whether curvature can be detected over water, but whether scientific authority honestly represents what experiments can and cannot show.

The author revisits the wager involving John Hampden and Alfred Russel Wallace, a well-documented nineteenth-century controversy.

He casts doubt on whether Wallace legitimately demonstrated curvature over a six-mile stretch of water, noting that even at this distance Wallace was, by the author’s account, unable to visibly prove curvature in the manner claimed.

This is used to argue that Richard A. Proctor’s suggestion that curvature could be demonstrated over three or four miles is implausible, if not absurd.

At the heart of the criticism is Proctor’s theoretical diagram involving three boats placed in a straight line on water, each fitted with equal masts. According to Proctor, if the Earth is curved, the middle mast should appear higher when viewed through a telescope aligned with the outer two.

The author does not merely disagree with this claim; he insists that it is demonstrably false based on repeated observation.

He presents the issue as a dilemma: either Proctor never performed the experiment he describes, or he performed it and misrepresented the result.

This framing is crucial.

The author is not content to argue that Proctor is mistaken; he implies negligence or intellectual dishonesty.

He rejects the possibility that the error is minor or theoretical, suggesting instead that accepted theories are being “bolstered” by explanations that do not survive practical testing.

In doing so, he appeals strongly to common sense, insisting that ordinary observation would lead anyone to expect the masts to align in a straight line.

The argument then shifts from abstract diagrams to personal history.

Proctor’s reference to unnamed individuals is decoded by the author, who identifies them as Samuel Birley Rowbotham (“Parallax”) and John Hampden.

Proctor’s dismissive tone toward Hampden is highlighted, particularly the suggestion that Hampden’s anger was misdirected.

The author challenges this narrative, implying that Hampden was not foolish, but misled, and that Wallace’s victory in the wager does not necessarily equate to experimental truth.

What emerges from this page is not simply a technical dispute, but a moral one.

The author portrays the scientific establishment as closing ranks around accepted theory, ridiculing dissenters rather than engaging their claims on equal footing.

Proctor is presented not as an impartial investigator, but as a defender of consensus, quick to mock challengers while avoiding direct confrontation with their experimental results.

From a modern perspective, this passage illustrates the rhetorical strategies employed by nineteenth-century critics of mainstream science.

The author blends observation, accusation, personal history, and appeals to fairness, constructing a narrative in which authority is suspect precisely because it is authoritative.

Whether one finds this persuasive or not, the page reveals how deeply questions of evidence, credibility, and trust shaped public scientific debate long before the internet or mass media amplified such disputes.

This section therefore advances the pamphlet’s broader aim: not simply to argue for a particular model of the Earth, but to undermine confidence in the processes by which scientific truth is declared and defended.

It is an argument about epistemology as much as astronomy, asking the reader to consider not only what is claimed, but who is permitted to claim it, and on what grounds.

This section marks a sharp escalation in tone.

The author moves beyond critique into direct confrontation, framing the dispute not merely as a disagreement over experiments, but as a struggle between honesty and deception, truth and institutional self-protection.

He returns again to the Bedford Level experiment, emphasising what he sees as an irreconcilable contradiction.

If curvature could not be demonstrated over six miles, he argues, then the suggestion that it could be demonstrated over three or four miles borders on the absurd.

The repetition here is deliberate.

The author wants the reader to feel that a fundamental claim of astronomy collapses under its own practical implications.

The three-boat diagram proposed by Proctor becomes a focal point.

The author treats it as emblematic of what he believes is wrong with theoretical science: elegant illustrations unsupported by lived observation.

He insists that such an experiment, if honestly performed, would produce a straight alignment of masts, not a visible curvature.

Once again, the dilemma is pressed forcefully.

Either Proctor has not attempted the experiment, or he has and misrepresented the result.

No third option is entertained.

From here, the argument broadens into a moral accusation.

The author challenges the legitimacy of dismissing experimental testimony simply because it comes from outside the scientific establishment.

He asks who should rightly be called “foolish”: those who repeat experiments in search of truth, or those who reject those experiments without attempting them themselves.

This rhetorical reversal is key to the Zetetic position, which casts skepticism not as ignorance, but as intellectual courage.

The Bedford Canal is repeatedly invoked as a standing invitation.

The author insists that the experiment can be repeated by “any man, with a telescope, in twenty-four hours.” This appeal to accessibility is not incidental.

It reinforces the pamphlet’s democratic view of knowledge, where truth is something directly observable rather than mediated by institutions, credentials, or mathematical abstractions.

At this point, the critique becomes explicitly philosophical.

The author rejects the idea that sensory evidence should be overturned by theory.

He frames astronomy as an abstraction, something without moral agency or consciousness, and contrasts it with human perception, which he treats as divinely endowed and therefore authoritative.

To undermine the senses, he argues, is to undermine humanity itself.

The invocation of God enters more fully here, not as a casual reference, but as an epistemological anchor.

The Earth is described not merely as a physical object, but as a divinely ordered reality, centred on the North and crowned by the fixed North Star.

This cosmology is presented as self-evident and unassailable, immune to what the author characterises as the “dead weight” of falsehood.

Proctor’s broader astronomical claims, that the Earth is a rapidly moving globe, smaller than the Sun and many stars, are quoted in full and then challenged head-on.

The author demands not assertions, but evidence drawn from “the world of facts around you”.

The repeated insistence on proof reveals the pamphlet’s core concern: how knowledge is justified.

For the author, explanation without direct observational grounding is not merely mistaken, but fraudulent.

The argument culminates in a stark ultimatum.

If the Earth appears flat, and if human senses are deemed unreliable, then humanity must accept a position lower than animals, who trust their instincts without apology.

This is not a scientific claim so much as a philosophical boundary.

The author refuses to accept a worldview in which lived experience is subordinated entirely to abstract reasoning.

By the end of this page, the discussion has moved decisively away from measurement and into worldview.

The dispute is no longer simply about curvature, but about authority, trust, revelation, and the limits of theory.

Whether one agrees with the conclusions or not, this section exposes the deeper anxiety animating the pamphlet: the fear that modern science replaces engagement with reality with deference to models, and that in doing so it asks people to doubt their own eyes.

Read today, this page offers a vivid example of how scientific disagreement can transform into a philosophical and even theological conflict.

It shows how questions about experiments quickly become questions about human dignity, epistemology, and the nature of truth itself.

This page represents one of the most confrontational passages in the pamphlet.

The author abandons measured critique and adopts a prosecutorial tone, accusing Proctor not merely of error, but of deliberate concealment.

The charge is stark: that Proctor is fully aware he cannot produce empirical proof of the Earth’s rotundity, and that this awareness explains his refusal to rely on textbook demonstrations, which the author dismisses as intellectually indefensible and harmful to education.

A key moment follows with the accusation centred on Proctor’s own diagrams.

The author claims that Proctor’s illustration of the “surface on which we live”, paired with a “supposed hollow globe” of the heavens, inadvertently reveals the truth.

According to the pamphlet, Proctor describes the Earth as “the level of the surface on which we live,” and the diagram, it is argued, unmistakably depicts a flat, mechanical plane rather than a convex astronomical surface.

This distinction between the “level of the mechanic” and the “level of the astronomer” becomes central.

The author treats it as a decisive contradiction: Proctor visually represents the Earth exactly as it appears, while verbally insisting it is something else.

This perceived contradiction is framed as intentional misuse of authority.

The language escalates sharply, with the author describing this act as a corruption of the printing press itself.

The claim is that Proctor’s own work supplies all the evidence needed to prove that he privately acknowledges the Earth as a plane, even while publicly teaching otherwise.

This rhetorical move seeks to undermine not just Proctor’s conclusions, but his integrity.

The pamphlet then pivots toward what it presents as positive evidence.

Before listing it, the author reminds the reader that Proctor has allegedly ignored the broader body of work associated with Zetetic Philosophy, engaging only with the three-boat experiment, which the author again asserts Proctor has neither performed nor accurately represented.

This framing reinforces the idea that orthodox science selectively engages with challenges rather than confronting them fully.

The numbered list that follows marks a structural shift.

The tone becomes more systematic, offering what the author considers direct, observable proofs.

The first claim appeals to aerial observation.

The author argues that aeronauts, even at great height, observe a concave appearance of the Earth’s surface.

This visual effect is explained as a property of level surfaces, which are said to rise visually to meet the observer’s eye.

The emphasis here is on immediacy: sight itself is treated as decisive evidence.

The second claim returns to water.

Standing water, the author asserts, has always been found to be level in every experiment.

From this, he concludes that if the Earth were a globe, such water surfaces would necessarily be convex.

The consistency of water’s apparent flatness is presented as experimental certainty rather than inference.

The third claim shifts to applied engineering.

Railways, tunnels, and canals are cited as practical undertakings that allegedly make no allowance for curvature.

The author treats this omission as unintentional testimony against spherical Earth theory, suggesting that real-world construction would be impossible if curvature were real and significant.

The fourth point begins to address rivers, particularly the Nile, which is said to flow vast distances with minimal vertical drop.

This observation is introduced to challenge gravitational explanations tied to spherical geometry, though the argument is not yet completed on this page.

Across this section, a clear pattern emerges.

The author consistently contrasts theory with practice, abstraction with experience, and institutional authority with personal observation.

The repeated insistence is that truth must be accessible, visible, and verifiable by ordinary means.

Anything that cannot meet this standard is framed not merely as mistaken, but as suspect.

This page thus deepens the pamphlet’s central concern: not simply what shape the Earth is claimed to be, but who has the right to define reality, and on what grounds.

The conflict is portrayed less as a scientific debate than as a moral struggle over honesty, perception, and intellectual responsibility.

This is the final page I will include in this article, not because the pamphlet concludes here, but because the material itself is becoming dense and deserves space to breathe.

One Hundred Proofs the Earth Is Not a Globe continues beyond this point, and I will be returning to it in a series, examining the remaining sections with the same care and patience.

On this page, the author’s tone sharpens further.

The critique of Richard A. Proctor is no longer confined to disagreement over interpretation or method, but expands into a direct challenge of intellectual integrity.

Proctor is accused not merely of being mistaken, but of knowingly presenting a contradiction between what the Earth appears to be and what he claims it is.

Central to this charge is Proctor’s own language and diagrams, which the author argues describe a mechanically level surface while simultaneously insisting upon a globe.

From there, the pamphlet shifts into a numbered sequence of arguments.

These are framed as observable facts rather than theoretical constructions: observations from balloon ascents, the behavior of standing water, the practices of surveyors and engineers, the flow of long rivers, the visibility of lighthouse lights, the appearance of ships at sea, and the practical charts used by navigators.

Whether one accepts these claims or not, the structure is deliberate.

Each point appeals to direct experience, measurement, or common practice, rather than abstract calculation.

What is striking is not simply the conclusions reached, but the method being asserted.

The author places supreme confidence in the senses, in repeated observation, and in experiments that an ordinary person could, in theory, attempt for themselves.

In contrast, astronomy is portrayed here as increasingly theoretical, insulated from verification, and defended more by authority than by demonstration.

This is precisely where the pamphlet becomes most instructive, regardless of where one ultimately stands.

It reveals a nineteenth-century fault line between empirical observation and mathematical cosmology, between lived experience and accepted theory.

Reading it today is less about arriving at a final answer, and more about understanding how certainty, authority, and dissent were negotiated in an earlier intellectual landscape.

We will return to the remaining pages in due course.

For now, it is enough to pause here, not to decide, but to notice how confidently the author believed that truth could be reached simply by looking carefully at the world itself.

And so dear reader, as we draw to our final reflections today, it is worth stepping back from the particulars of arguments, diagrams, and accusations, and instead considering what we have just witnessed as a whole.

What this pamphlet reveals is not merely a challenge to the shape of the world, but a deeper challenge to how knowledge itself is formed, defended, and transmitted.

Its author does not ask the reader to trust credentials, institutions, or inherited conclusions.

He asks something far more unsettling: to trust one’s own senses, repeated observation, and personal inquiry, even when these stand in tension with what is widely accepted.

Throughout the pages we have explored, there is a consistent insistence that truth must be demonstrable, visible, and experiential.

Theory, when separated from observation, is treated with suspicion.

Authority, when unexamined, is portrayed as fragile.

Whether one agrees with these conclusions or not, the underlying question remains valid and enduring:

At what point does explanation drift so far from experience that it becomes immune to challenge?

Equally important is the tone of certainty that runs through the text.

This is not cautious speculation; it is conviction.

That confidence itself tells us something about the intellectual climate of the nineteenth century, a time when scientific authority was still being negotiated, and when challenges to consensus had not yet been fully cordoned off as fringe or forbidden.

The pamphlet stands as a reminder that what is considered settled today was once fiercely contested.

Yet this does not require us to replace one certainty with another.

It does not demand belief.

It simply invites attention.

To read carefully.

To notice where arguments rely on observation, where they rely on assumption, and where emotion, pride, or allegiance may quietly enter the frame.

Perhaps the most valuable takeaway is not whether the Earth is this shape or that, but whether we are willing to sit with uncertainty without rushing to resolve it.

To allow questions to remain open without anxiety.

To recognise that inquiry itself, when conducted honestly, is not a threat to truth, but a devotion to it.

And so I leave you with this thought:

If our understanding of the world can change so dramatically across centuries, how certain should we be that we have finally arrived, and how much braver might it be to admit that we are still, always, in the process of looking?

