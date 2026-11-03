Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Some awesome photos there. I can't help think of the work of Suspicious0bservers on YouToilet. He contends that there is a solar cycle of about 12,000-13,000 years, that hits Earth with intense heat and all. And that there are intermittent barrages of lesser magnitude more frequently - every 250 years or so.

The last major hit, according to Him was about... 12,000-13,000 years ago...

Suspicious0bservers Cycle Vid: Earth Disaster is Coming | ALL The Evidence (17 minutes): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j635Cv2aOlA

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devora's avatar
devora
7hEdited

They burned the temples of Sybil. They burned the beautiful matrilineal realm, supported by the divine masculine. The balance of the ELectro MAGnetics. And we are here to re-claim

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