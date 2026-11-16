"For these apostate spirits, who were cast down from heaven into this lowest atmosphere, which is their prison, are called demons, and they inhabit the dark regions of the north."

- St. Augustine, The City of God 426 CE

The Devil 1520 CE

There is a indisputable truth about tracing any journey backward, curious mind:

the further you go, the fainter the trail becomes

Street names fade into country roads.

Written records thin out until they disappear completely.

And the people we are following, whose footsteps we have come to recognise in charters, in law codes, and in the anxious writings of their neighbours, eventually pass beyond the horizon of what was written down.

At that edge, History becomes something else entirely.

It becomes geography.

It becomes legend.

It becomes the faint but persistent whisper of lands beyond the maps, and peoples who came from somewhere that the writers of our modern history still refuse to acknowledge.

"For the inhabited world is an island, and beyond the ocean that surrounds it lie other lands and other inhabited worlds, separated from ours by vast waters."

- Strabo, Geography 23 BCE

We began this series in the place of my birth:

England

Why Did the English King Own Jews? 📝

We began at the end of the 13th century, when an entire demographic of people were commanded to leave.

We walked that exile backward, across the sea to Normandy, along the river valleys of the Rhineland, and into the ancient trading cities of the east.

What we found was not a beginning, but a long-established presence; communities already settled, already trading, and already arriving from somewhere else.

In the second piece, we turned eastward, following the trail into the vast lands that lay beyond the familiar borders of Christendom, and into the territory of Great Tartaria.

Chasing a Shadow from West to East 📝

It was there, curious mind, that we found different names, different tongues, and customs unknown to outsiders, but the pattern itself never changed:

a people who keep themselves apart

They are a people who carry their own traditions, whose origins are spoken of in one breath with uncertainty, and in the next with an ancient certainty.

Today we turn our gaze even further back.

Beyond the rivers, and beyond the mountains that bordered the Scythians and Tartarians, there stretches a region that for thousands of years has been described in the same way:

vast, cold, and inhabited by peoples about whom the world knew almost nothing

We only know that they were there, that they kept strange ways, and that sometimes, slowly and mysteriously, they came down from the north.

"There are also other peoples there, of whom the ancients have written, though they are unknown to us by name, who dwell in the farthest parts of the north. Though I cannot recall their names, yet I have read that they are there, and that they are very fierce... Now from this island of Scandza, as from a hive of races or a womb of nations, the Goths are said to have come forth long ago..."

- Jordanes, Getica 551 CE

It is there, in that silence, that we must look, dear reader.

Septentrionalium Terrarum Descriptio 1595

Before there was Khazaria, before there were merchants along the Volga or in the markets of Kiev, before any king in England claimed ownership, there was the north and the people that came from there.

Long before the name Tartaria appeared on any map, long before Khazaria rose between the seas, the writers of the ancient world looked northward and recorded what they had heard:

not what they knew, what they had heard

That distinction makes all the difference.

Hecataeus of Miletus, writing at the very dawn of recorded history, around 500 BCE, gave his understanding of this land, preserved for us by Strabo:

"Beyond the Scythians dwell the Issedones. Beyond them, the land is unknown to us."

- Fragment 193

Herodotus, who travelled further and questioned more widely than any man of his age, wrote in 440 BCE:

"As for the northern parts of Europe, no one can say with certainty what lies beyond the coast we know."

- Histories IV.16

And again, on the impossibility of knowing for certain:

"Of the country beyond the Issedones nothing can be clearly ascertained, since it is impossible to find out anyone who has actually come from thence."

- Histories IV.25

These are not descriptions of monsters, they are admissions of silence, yet other accounts tell of peoples living in those unknown spaces whose ways struck observers as profoundly strange.

Herodotus did record one group, far to the north of the known world:

"The Androphagi are the most savage of all the peoples of that region, and have no intercourse with any nation. They live by hunting, and their language is peculiar to themselves. They are the only people in those parts who eat human flesh."

- Histories IV.106

Of another people living in those same distant regions, he writes:

"They are said to have this custom: when a man's father dies, all his kinsfolk come bringing cattle, and then they eat the flesh of the deceased and of the cattle together… This done, the son uses the skull of his father as a drinking-cup, lining it with gold."

- Histories IV.26

Whether these were literal descriptions or echoes of customs misunderstood by outsiders, one thing is consistent across the centuries:

these were peoples did not participate in the civilisations writing about them

They were not enemies in war, not trading partners, nor of any empire.

They were simply there, beyond the mountains, beyond the rivers, beyond the reach of roads and records; watching, separate and enduring.

Pomponius Mela, the earliest Roman geographer, writing in 43 CE, put it plainly:

"Far to the north is a land that is rarely visited. A people lives there who come seldom among us. They keep to themselves, and of their origin they tell different tales."

- De Chorographia I.3

Pliny the Elder, compiling all the knowledge of the known world in 77 CE, observed:

"In the farthest north, beyond the Sarmatian wilderness, there are peoples who live apart from all other races. Of their descent and manner of life, accounts differ widely and are but little trusted."

- Natural History IV.27

Strabo, writing in 10 CE, acknowledged the uncertainty that surrounded them:

"With regard to the northern regions, all that lies far to the north is but vaguely known. The writers differ greatly, and their accounts are mostly conjecture."

- Geography VII.3

Tacitus, in his description of the lands beyond the Germanic tribes, 98 CE, speaks of peoples whose worship was hidden and whose gods were named only to their own:

"The Naharvali boast that here stands an ancient grove, the seat of a worship of great antiquity. A priest clad in women's robes ministers at the service."

- Germania Chapter 43

And of the uttermost north itself, beyond which the world seemed to end:

"Beyond the dwellings of the Suiones there is another sea, sluggish and almost motionless. They believe that this is the point where the world ends."

- Germania Chapter 45

What we have here is not a single story, it is a pattern.

Across a thousand years of writing, from the Greek cities of the Mediterranean to the shores of the Black Sea and beyond, the report is always the same:

peoples live in the north

They are separate, their origins are unknown, and their ways are not our ways.

"There is a place where Gaul stretches her farthest shore into the Ocean, beyond which lies the boundless main. Here it is said that ghosts flit with thin whistle and the pale phantoms of the dead are seen; hence is heard the groan of the earth and the creak of the hinges of Hell."

- Claudian, In Rufinum 396 CE

Now consider what happens next in the record, slowly, over centuries, curious mind, that silence begins to stir.

The peoples that dwelt beyond the horizon begin to appear at its edge.

Not in one great wave, the record does not describe an invasion.

Certain nations beyond the Rhine, which had before been unknown, and had never appeared in those parts, being driven from their own habitations by the barbarians who dwelt above them, crossed the river, and began to settle themselves in the territories of the Romans."

- Zosimus, New History 498 CE

It describes something subtle, something like the gradual shifting of snow upon a slope.

Jordanes, writing in 551 CE from older oral traditions, speaks of the north not as a place of mystery but as a source:

"Now from this island of Scandza, as from a hive of races or a womb of nations, the Goths are said to have come forth long ago under their king, Berig by name."

- Getica Chapter IV (25)

A womb of nations.

A place from which people emerge, generation after generation, moving south and east into the vast empty spaces of the steppe.

As they move, they carry with them the customs, the languages, and the beliefs of that original home; a home that recedes further into the past the further they travel from it.

Procopius, writing from Constantinople in 554 CE, preserves a memory that bridges the gap between those ancient northern shadows and the peoples we later encounter further east:

"Beyond the northern shores of the Black Sea there live many peoples, and among them are those who say they are of the race of the Hebrews, driven forth long ago from their own land. When this happened, no man can say for certain."

- Gothic War, VIII.3.14

Pay attention to what he says, curious mind:

the origins are blurred

It is somewhere within that great unfolding, that centuries-long movement of peoples drifting south and east out of the northern forests and down onto the grasslands, that the maps eventually begin to fill.

The name Khazaria appears first:

a specific kingdom, standing between the Black Sea and the Caspian

Weltkarte des Abū Ishāk al-Fārisī al-Iṣṭakhrī 950 CE (Left)

Weltkarte aus einem Leipziger Kodex des 11. Jahrhunderts 11th-Century (Right)

The ruling dynasty, along with a large part of the people, adopted Judaism as their faith sometime during the 8th-century.

In the eras that followed, the name Tartaria begins to appear across the maps and records of the world, recognised widely as a great power and political entity spanning the Eurasian interior.

"The Tartars left their own country in the far north and northeast… and invaded the territories of the north and east, laying all waste before them."

- John of Plano Carpini, Historia Mongalorum 1247 CE

"This detestable people, coming from the regions of the north and the frozen ocean, poured forth like a multitude of demons loosed from chains."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1238 CE

"In these days the people known as the Tartars appeared in the East, a people hitherto unheard of by name, coming from the remote regions beyond the Caspian mountains and from the north."

- Alberic of Trois-Fontaines, Chronicon 1222 CE

"They say the land of the Tartars lies far to the north, where the days are short and the cold is great. Thence they came forth in our time."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Historiale 1250 CE

"The true origin of this people is from the furthermost north, beyond the great rivers that flow into the northern ocean."

- William of Rubruck, Itinerarium 1255 CE

Al-Istakhri, the Persian geographer writing in 932 CE, records of that region:

"There is a great kingdom beyond the northern mountains whose people are said to profess the faith of Israel. They have grown wealthy through trade, but it is reported that their neighbours now look upon their riches with envious eyes."

- Kitāb al-Masālik wa'l-Mamālik

Ibn Hawqal, travelling those same lands in 977 CE, writes:

"The land of the Khazars lies between two great waters, and their faith is the faith of Israel. Merchants journey thither from the east and the west, and some of them settled there and became part of the kingdom."

- Kitāb Ṣūrat al-Arḍ

And in the famous letter of King Joseph of Khazaria to Hasdai ibn Shaprut, 950 CE, there is a phrase that reaches back across all those centuries and connects to that older, darker silence of the north:

"We have dwelt here in this land between the great waters since old times. But before that, our ancestors came from the distant mountains, bringing the laws they had received from the men of old."

- Letter of King Joseph

From the distant mountains, curious mind…

Not from Babylon, and not from Jerusalem.

From the North.

From somewhere beyond the rivers.

So now we have two great currents flowing through the historical record, and they may well be two branches of the same river.

One stream travels west.

From the trading cities along the rivers that feed into the Black Sea, up through the Rhineland and into France, across the Channel into England, the trail we walked in our first piece.

Communities speaking La'az, carrying books in a script that was theirs alone, present but unexplained, protected by kings but never belonging to the land they had entered.

The other stream travels south and east.

Out of the misty northern lands the ancients knew only from tales, down onto the steppe, forming kingdoms, absorbing and being absorbed, preserving ancient rites while adopting new ones, becoming known by many names to many different observers:

Scythian, Khazarian, Tartarian

Each name may well be a snapshot taken at a different stage of the journey, a journey that had begun long before any of those names were created.

It is not necessary to claim one single origin for all of these peoples.

The river has many tributaries.

But what we must not do is pretend the upper river does not exist simply because we cannot see it clearly from the estuary.

The peoples who moved west into Europe carried ways that seemed ancient and separate to those around them.

Those who settled in the steppe built kingdoms rooted in traditions that reach back toward the north.

And the oldest writers, looking in that same direction, could only say one thing:

they dwell apart from us

Perhaps, then, we are looking at different branches of one long, slow migration that unfolded across not centuries, but millennia.

As the great scholar Al-Biruni wrote:

"The seeker after truth is not one who studies the writings of the ancients and puts his trust in them, but rather the one who questions what he gathers, and subjects what he examines to discussion from every side.”

Throughout this inquiry, curious mind, we have walked a path that leads consistently in one direction:

northward

This is not to claim that everything began in the north.

It is simply the observation that the north has always been there; silent, immense, and sending peoples southward since history began.

Until we can honestly say we understand what those ancient writers meant when they spoke of those who dwelt apart, we have not truly traced the journey to its beginning.

Every river has two banks.

Every journey has more than one direction.

When we look past the labels history has settled on, curious mind, we find the same direction showing through account after account.

The ancestors of the Khazars were said to have come down from lands further north.

"The Khazars are a people who came down from the lands beyond the mountains, in the direction of the north. They journeyed southward until they reached the great river and the two seas, where they settled and built their kingdom."

- Al-Masudi, Murūj al-Dhahab 943 AD

"We are a people who dwell far off, and our ancestors came from the north, from the mountains of Togarmah."

- Fragment of the Cairo Genizah 10th-century

The peoples described across the vast region of Tartaria were consistently recorded as emerging from those same interior territories.

"It is related that the land of the Tartars is in the utmost north, where the days are very short and the cold is perpetual. Thence they issued forth in our fathers' time."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Historiale 1250 CE

"They have come upon us from the far north, a people whose name no man knew before. God alone knows from whence they were sent."

- The Novogorod Chronicle 1238 CE

It may be that these were kindred groups, part of a slow unfolding movement that spread southward over many generations, remembered by different names at different times.

Alongside that possibility, dear reader, runs another thread that appears repeatedly in the sources.

Over the centuries, the great northern name gradually slipped from common use.

Tartaria no longer appeared as one continuous expanse on the maps.

Tartariae Sive Magni Chami Regni 1584

ASIA from the best Authorities 1750

Map of Asia 1900

ASIA 2019

It was divided, renamed, and reduced to a vague notion of somewhere far away.

Khazaria by contrast remained clearly marked and widely discussed, and so the story naturally contracted around what remained visible.

The question of where these peoples had truly come from found its answer within the borders of the one kingdom everyone still recognised, but some of those who wrote about them in centuries past believed the trail reached further still.

Throughout the medieval world, reports circulated that the peoples emerging from the northern interior might be none other than the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel, carried away by the Assyrians and forgotten in the distant north.

When the Tartars first appeared on the western horizon in the 13th century, Jewish and Christian writers alike turned immediately to that ancient tradition.

"It is related that these Tartars are the Ten Lost Tribes who were shut away by Alexander the Great beyond the Caspian mountains."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1240 CE

"There is a report circulating in the lands of the West that a people has appeared called the Tatars, and they say they are of the tribes of Israel."

- R. Judah ben Nisim ibn Malka, Commentary on the Torah 1260 CE

"Beyond the Caspian gates there dwell a people shut off from the world, whom some assert to be those tribes of Israel that Shalmaneser led into captivity."

- Vincent of Beauvais, Speculum Historiale 1250 CE

"The Khazars are of the stock of Israel, of the tribes of Reuben and Simeon and the half-tribe of Manasseh, whom the king of Assyria exiled."

- Anonymous Genizah Fragment 10th-century CE

"Know that we are of the sons of Israel and we are of the exiles of the ten tribes."

- The Schechter Letter 9th-century

King Joseph of Khazaria, in his famous letter to Hasdai ibn Shaprut, while tracing his people's lineage to Togarmah rather than the tribes of Israel, spoke of ancestors who had come from the distant mountains and had dwelt in that land since old times.

"We have dwelt in this land between the great waters since old times. Our fathers were not mighty in the beginning, but were few in number, having come from a far country, from the mountains of Togarmah. They warred against many nations and were victorious, and they settled in this land and dwelt there unto this day."

- The Khazar Correspondence 949 CE

His letter does not close the door on the question.

It simply places the origin beyond the reach of what he himself could confirm.

If the journey began further north than Khazaria, then the disappearance of Tartaria from our understanding removed the very place that journey started.

Perhaps those vast northern lands were indeed where the Lost Tribes settled, and the erasure of that name did more than remove a region from a map.

It severed the connection between the dispersed communities of Europe and the people who had never truly vanished.

This is speculation drawn from what the sources suggest rather than what they definitively prove.

The records do not speak with one voice.

Some writers affirmed the connection.

Others rejected it.

What we can say is that the belief was not invented in modern times.

It arose independently in Jewish, Christian, and Islamic traditions whenever a people emerged from that great unknown interior.

That coincidence alone is worth carrying forward.

The question remains open.

The trail still leads North.

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