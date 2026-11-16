Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2h

Reading about the mysterious Picts who arrived from Iberia to the British Isles by LA Wadell. They also go by half dozen other names.

They were seen by the Romans as pygmies with tatoos?(blue leg) living only in caves. Strictly matriarchal worshipping serpents and witches and cauldrons. From stone carvings their faces had a unique feature.

The northern part of Europe was mysterious to the empires.

Perhaps only the merchants created the maps for their trade routes and places like Tartaria were areas of a "frontier". Wadell does challenge other historian accounts to his credit as you mentioned.

Kazarians were pagans whose King adopted Judaism so there must be speculation about the lost Tribes issue. It could be good PR, as today, for mercantile interests.

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