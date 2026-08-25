So, what is this Great Reset we keep hearing so much about, dear reader?

In its simplest terms, it is a proposed global agenda to monitor, and control the world through near-total digital surveillance.

As journalist James Corbett laid out in his report on the subject, the Great Reset amounts to nothing less than a new social contract; one that ties every person to the system through a digital identity linked directly to your bank account, your health records, and a social credit score that will eventually dictate nearly every facet of your daily life.

It seeks to dismantle the familiar structures of capitalism and free enterprise, replacing them instead with frameworks called sustainable development and stakeholder capitalism, pleasant-sounding phrases that deliberately obscure their true, deeply anti-human intentions.

Like the authors of Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order observe:

Sustainable Development is Technocracy… The Sustainable Development movement has taken careful steps to conceal its true identity, strategy and purpose, but once the veil is lifted, you will never see it any other way. Once its strategy is unmasked, everything else will start to make sense.

In her piece The Great Reset for Dummies, writer Tessa Lena offers a sharp summary of the thinking behind this global call for reset:

The mathematical reason for the Great Reset is that thanks to technology, the planet has gotten small, and the infinite expansion economic model is bust, but obviously, the super wealthy want to continue staying super wealthy, and so they need a miracle, another bubble, plus a surgically precise system for managing what they perceive as ‘their limited resources.’ Thus, they desperately want a bubble providing new growth out of thin air, literally, while simultaneously they seek to tighten the peasants’ belts, an effort that starts with ‘behavioral modification,’ a.k.a. resetting the western peasants’ sense of entitlement to high life standards and liberties… The psychological reason for the Great Reset is the fear of losing control of property, the planet. I suppose, if you own billions and move trillions, your perception of reality gets funky, and everything down below looks like an ant hill that exists for you. Just ants and numbers, your assets. Thus, the practical aim of the Great Reset is to fundamentally restructure the world’s economy and geopolitical relations based on two assumptions: One, that every element of nature and every life form is a part of the global inventory, managed by the allegedly benevolent state, which, in turn, is owned by several suddenly benevolent wealthy people, via technology. And two, that all inventory needs to be strictly accounted for: be registered in a central database, be readable by a scanner and easily ID’d, and be managed by AI, using the latest ‘science.’ The goal is to count and then efficiently manage and control all resources, including people, on an unprecedented scale, with unprecedented digital precision, all while the masters keep indulging, enjoying vast patches of conserved nature, free of unnecessary sovereign peasants and their unpredictability.

These newly inventoried global assets can also be converted into entirely new financial instruments, curious mind, and traded for profit.

Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., has explained how this is already playing out in India, through the push for Zero-Budget Natural Farming.

Under this model, farmers would be required to trade the carbon value stored in their soil on global markets just to earn an income, while receiving no payment at all for the actual crops they grow.

There is scarcely an area of life left untouched by this plan, dear reader.

The proposed reforms reach across government, energy, finance, food production, medicine, housing, law enforcement; and even how we relate to one another as human beings.

Privacy, naturally, stands as one of the greatest obstacles to such a system, which is why there is a relentless, coordinated effort to persuade people to voluntarily surrender their expectation of it.

In the United States, the Constitution itself remains a barrier, and so we see ever-increasing attempts to bypass, reinterpret, or simply nullify its protections.

Tessa Lena sums up the intended end state with chilling clarity:

To sum it up, the desired end result is a giant, joyless, highly controlled global conveyor of everything and everybody where privacy is tremendously expensive, dissent is unthinkable, and spiritual submission is mandatory. It’s like a 24/7 medicated reality, except the medications are both chemical and digital, and they are reporting you back to the mothership, which can then punish you for bad behavior by, say, blocking your access to certain places or by putting a hold on your digital bank account, perhaps without any human intervention at all.

Writing for Winter Oak, one analysis examined the technocratic fascist vision of professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and author of The Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It was Schwab who formally announced the Great Reset initiative in June 2020; a proposal that includes the deliberate stripping of private property rights from all individuals.

Beyond his technocratic worldview, Schwab also openly advances transhumanist ideas, speaking of a near future in which human beings merge with machines, and in which law enforcement is capable of reading our very thoughts.

Winter Oak further observes that Schwab and his allies seized upon the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity:

to bypass democratic accountability, override opposition, accelerate their agenda, and impose it upon the rest of humanity against our will

This is not conspiracy, dear reader; it is policy, stated openly.

As Time magazine put it:

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to think about the kind of future we want.

That same sentiment has been echoed by politicians and global institutions the world over.

The plan is not hidden, it is being presented to us as progress, and that, perhaps, is the most dangerous part of all.

Schwab’s book COVID-19: The Great Reset explicitly urges industry leaders and policymakers to make good use of the pandemic and not let the crisis go to waste.

It is also worth noting that Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce and owner of Time magazine, sits on the World Economic Forum’s board, placing him at the very centre of this plan.

The message is being broadcast from the inside.

The fundamental deception is this:

the plan is presented as the path toward a fairer, more equitable world, yet the sacrifices it demands are never expected of the technocrats designing it

Ultimately, the Great Reset creates two distinct tiers of humanity:

the technocratic elite, who hold all power and own all assets; and everyone else, who own nothing, have no say, and are expected to be grateful for it

While technocracy is technically an economic system rather than a political one, in practice it bears the unmistakable shape of fascism; though it is never sold under that name.

Instead, it is packaged in palatable terms such as stakeholder capitalism, described by Forbes magazine as the notion that a firm focuses on meeting the needs of all its stakeholders; customers, employees, partners, the community and society as a whole.

Yet Forbes also acknowledges that this model has already been tried, and failed.

It collapsed because balancing conflicting interests proved practically impossible, leading to confusion, inefficiency, and poor returns.

That failure is precisely what drove businesses to focus on shareholder value in the first place.

Now, with public anger rising toward corporate greed, the solution they offer is to return to the very model that didn’t work.

If it failed before, curious mind, what makes us believe it will succeed now?

The implications for our food system are particularly alarming.

As reported by The Defender, the World Economic Forum presents its food industry transformation as a solution to hunger, scarcity, and climate change.

But look closer at the partners driving this change, and the true motive becomes clear:

corporate consolidation and total control over the world’s food supply, delivered through technology

The WEF’s partners in this transformation include not just agribusiness, but data-mining giants, telecommunications firms, weapons manufacturers, financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and the biotechnology industry.

Given that lineup, it comes as no surprise that their vision for the future of food centres on genetically modified organisms, lab-grown protein, pharmaceuticals, and industrial chemicals; not nature, not tradition, and not health.

To advance this engineered food system, the WEF has partnered with the EAT Forum; an organisation founded in part by the Wellcome Trust, itself established with funding from GlaxoSmithKline.

EAT is tasked with nothing less than setting the global political agenda for food production.

It already collaborates with nearly forty city governments across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Australia, and works closely with alternative protein companies such as Impossible Foods, backed by Google, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates.

As The Defender warns, the ultimate goal is to replace wholesome nutritious foods with genetically modified lab creations.

To that end, EAT has partnered with UNICEF to create universal dietary guidelines and sustainable development frameworks that would apply to every nation on Earth.

Their proposed Planetary Health Diet is designed to displace all others.

As Professor Frédéric Leroy, a food scientist at the Free University of Brussels, explained:

The diet aims to cut the meat and dairy intake of the global population by as much as 90% in some cases and replaces it with lab-made foods, cereals and oil.

Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., has been one of the most outspoken critics of this proposal, stating plainly:

It is not about nutrition at all. It’s about big business and it’s about a corporate takeover of the food system.

EAT’s own reports make their intentions clear:

they admit that voluntary change will not work

Their proposed shifts in eating habits are described as unlikely to be successful if left up to the individual, requiring instead policy interventions that include laws, fiscal measures, subsidies and penalties, trade reconfiguration and other economic and structural measures.

In other words; compliance will be mandatory.

Shiva argues this approach is fundamentally wrong, explaining that all real science points toward diets rooted in local biodiversity and regional traditions.

EAT’s uniform global diet will be produced with western technology and agricultural chemicals. Forcing this onto sovereign nations by multinational lobbying is what I refer to as food imperialism.

A July 2020 article from the World Economic Forum noted that the economic devastation wrought by pandemic shutdowns has the potential to hobble global prosperity for generations to come.

Their proposed solution?

Stimulus measures, infrastructure spending, public investment, to help nations move forward.

But alongside it comes a critical insistence:

that the entire economic system be built back better

Do not be deceived, dear reader, this catchy, compassionate-sounding slogan is not separate from the Great Reset.

It is the Great Reset.

It cannot be untangled from the plan, no matter how benevolent it may appear.

As reported by Fox News:

A radical movement called the Great Reset embraced by some Democrats poses a grave threat to liberty and free markets in the United States and around the world… The Great Reset is perhaps the biggest danger to capitalism and individual rights since the collapse of the Soviet Union… It would destroy the current capitalist system and replace it with progressive and modern socialist systems, with a special emphasis placed on eco-socialist policies… Policy ideas offered by ‘Great Reset’ advocates include government-provided basic income programs, universal health care, massive tax increases and the Green New Deal… For example, at a campaign event on July 9, Biden said we need to end the ‘era of shareholder capitalism,’ a major part of the Great Reset proposal that would alter how companies are evaluated, elevating social justice causes and climate change concerns over property rights… The Build Back Better plan comes straight from the Great Reset’s playbook… As recently as July 13, the WEF promoted ‘building back better’ through ‘green’ infrastructure programs as part of the Great Reset…

Embedded within this vision of renewal, curious mind, is a subtle but profound shift:

the transition to an entirely digital currency

This too is not merely financial, it is a mechanism of control.

A central bank digital currency (CBDC) would allow authorities to directly incentivise desired behaviours and restrict unwanted ones, all in real time.

As noted in an August 2020 article published by the Federal Reserve, these new digital currencies are being actively developed.

Experts widely agree that most major nations will implement them within two to four years.

Many mistakenly believe these new systems will function like Bitcoin; but they are fundamentally different.

Bitcoin is decentralised, a tool for opting out of centralised control.

CBDCs are the opposite:

fully centralised, operated directly by the banks, equipped with smart contracts that enable constant surveillance and programmable spending limits

It is not money; it is a permission slip, dear reader, and one that can be revoked or restricted at any moment.

To impose such radical transformation across every sphere of life requires more than policy; it requires psychological conditioning.

No person in their right mind would surrender their freedoms if they fully understood the terms.

And so, fear becomes the most effective instrument in their arsenal.

As psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin has observed, there exists an entire field of public health research dedicated to identifying the most effective ways to frighten people into accepting sweeping measures.

By layering uncertainty and confusion onto fear, an individual is pushed into a state of anxiety; a mental fog where logical thought breaks down.

In that state, you no longer think for yourself.

You become easily guided, easily led, easily compliant.

That is the purpose of the constant alarm, the shifting rules, the endless uncertainty; not safety, but submission.

Technocracy, at its core, is a society managed through social engineering; and fear is only one of its tools.

The appeal to science is another.

Dissent is dismissed not with evidence, but with a label:

you are simply anti-science

Any finding that conflicts with the official narrative is declared debunked, regardless of the data behind it.

Only the science the technocrats approve matters.

We saw this clearly throughout the pandemic, as Big Tech and major institutions censored, removed, and suppressed anything that fell outside the World Health Organization’s official position.

And the WHO, dear reader, is not an independent body, it is another cog in the same technocratic machine.

If we allow this censorship to stand, the cost will be total.

We must demand transparency.

We must insist on medical freedom, bodily autonomy, personal liberty, and the right to privacy.

And one fight above all others cannot be avoided:

the resistance to mandatory medical intervention

If we surrender the right to choose what happens to our own bodies, there is no limit to the tyranny that will follow.

As one analysis in Covert Geopolitics noted:

The most important anchor of recovery is for a COVID-19 vaccination… The implication is that without a vaccine the world will be unable to return to any sense of normality, particularly in terms of open interaction with your fellow man.

This is the trap; the promise of freedom, conditional on total compliance.

But there is another path, curious mind, one that refuses to participate in their systems of control.

You can join the global effort to weaken the grip of the organised criminal cabal by refusing their products, their influence, and their power; while reclaiming your health and your freedom in the process.

Boycott Big Pharma.

Reclaim your agency.

And remember:

their plan only works if you consent to it…

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