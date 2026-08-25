Alternative History

Alternative History

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
4h

Sad to say it makes me glad I don't have too much more time here!

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joe danciger's avatar
joe danciger
4h

This global reset thing brings to my mind a world where bragging about a grandchild or even a pet could lad you in prison…. Digital or otherwise. Pride goeth before the fall will appear on one’s digital doorpost. Oh the humanity!

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