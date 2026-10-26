“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

- George Orwell, 1984

We live in an age where our money, our communications, and our most vital infrastructure all travel along the same invisible strings, dear reader.

The convenience is undeniable, but so, too, is the vulnerability.

For years now, a very specific warning has been repeated across the highest levels of global governance and finance:

a major cyber attack is coming

One capable of freezing markets, shutting down banks, and destroying the little confidence we have left in the systems we rely upon most.

It is described not as a question of if, but of when, and it is always framed as the justification for sweeping changes to how our world is governed, regulated, and connected.

This is not a story about whether cybercrime is real.

It is a story about who is sounding the alarm, what they say will fix it, and why those fixes might matter more…

Five years ago, the World Economic Forum published a report that warned the global financial system faced a new and dangerous vulnerability, one that did not involve soldiers crossing borders or tanks in the streets.

Instead, they spoke of a threat that travelled through cables and airwaves, one that could bring down banks, freeze commerce, and shake public confidence without a single shot ever being fired.

That report, released in November 2020, arrived at a pivotal moment, the world was already in the grip of a crisis that had reshaped nearly every aspect of daily life.

Borders had closed, economies had contracted, and governments had expanded their reach into areas previously considered private.

It was within this climate of uncertainty that the concept of a cyber-pandemic was first introduced to mainstream discourse, not as something that has already happened, but as something that would happen, an event waiting in the near distance, inevitable unless the proper safeguards were immediately put in place.

"A comprehensive cyber attack on the global financial system… could be even more devastating than the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not a matter of if, but when it will happen."

- Klaus Schwab, Opening Address, Cyber Polygon 2020, 9 July 2020

Since then, the intervening years have offered glimpses of what such a reality might look like.

We have seen governments sever digital lifelines when the streets grew restless.

In Nepal, during widespread protests in 2024, the government ordered internet services shut down across large parts of the country; a reminder that connectivity is not just a convenience, but a channel through which information flows, and one that can be deliberately sealed off when those in power deem it necessary.

Across Europe, we have witnessed energy infrastructure disrupted, data centres attacked, and essential services paused, all accompanied by familiar language:

the threat is growing

The attackers are organised and shadowy, and only greater central coordination can keep us safe, apparently…

These events have unfolded alongside a subtle, sweeping transformation.

Digital Currencies backed by central banks are no longer a distant proposal; they are being piloted, tested, and in some regions, rolled out.

"Central bank digital currencies are no longer just a theoretical possibility, they are here, they are being piloted, and many countries are actively exploring full rollouts."

- Bank for International Settlements, Annual Economic Report 2025

"What was once a distant vision is rapidly becoming reality, central bank digital currencies are moving from research and experimentation to practical implementation across the globe."

- World Economic Forum, Central Bank Digital Currencies: The Next Phase, White Paper, January 2026

New identification systems are becoming increasingly integrated with online access.

"Digital identity is becoming the foundation for access to nearly every aspect of daily life, from banking and government services to internet connectivity itself."

- World Economic Forum, Digital Identity: A Prerequisite for the Digital Economy, White Paper, January 2025

"The trend is clear: digital IDs are evolving from optional convenience to an essential requirement for participating in the digital world."

- United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, World Social Report 2024: The Digital Transformation and the Future of Well-being

And so the boundary between public governance and private corporate infrastructure grows less distinct with each passing year, curious mind.

In November 2020, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace co-produced a report warning that the global financial system was increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Advisors to the project included representatives from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund, major Wall Street banks such as JPMorgan Chase, and technology giants including Amazon.

The timing was notable, dear reader.

Only months earlier, the WEF had conducted Cyber Polygon 2020, a simulation of exactly such an event.

It was a cyber attack designed to bring the global financial system to a halt.

The exercise was run in partnership with Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, which was at that time preparing to launch its own central bank-backed digital currency.

And then, more recently, the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), whose known members include Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and CitiGroup, issued a fresh warning:

nation-state hackers and cybercriminals were converging, and together they posed an imminent threat to the entire global financial system

The CEO of FS-ISAC, Steve Silberstein, had previously served as an advisor on the 2020 WEF-Carnegie report, creating a clear, continuous line between the original predictions and the renewed alert.

This pattern, simulation, followed by report, followed by renewed public warning, is familiar…

The WEF's Event 201, held in October 2019, simulated a global pandemic only months before COVID-19 emerged.

"The Event 201 simulation took place in October 2019, just months before the emergence of COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan in December 2019."

- Unlimited Hangout, Event 201: The Pandemic Simulation That Preceded the Crisis, February 2021

The crisis that followed was then cited as the primary justification for accelerating the very digital transformation that the Forum and its partners had advocated for years.

"The pandemic has demonstrated that digital transformation is no longer an option, it is an imperative. What would have taken years happened in mere months."

- Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, The Great Reset, 2020

"COVID-19 has served as a catalyst, accelerating the shift toward digital infrastructure, digital payments, and digital identity systems that were already being developed prior to the crisis."

- Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, The Post-Pandemic Digital Agenda, July 2020

It is reasonable, then, to ask whether the predicted cyber event serves a parallel function:

if the existing financial system can be shown to be catastrophically vulnerable, its collapse becomes not a failure of management, but an inevitable external shock, and the perfect justification for replacing it entirely

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is one of the United States' most influential foreign policy think tanks, with long-standing ties to the State Department, presidential administrations, and major corporate institutions.

Its board of trustees includes executives from Bank of America and CitiGroup.

"Carnegie’s board of trustees includes leaders from business, government, and the nonprofit sector, including senior executives from major financial institutions."

- Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Board of Trustees 2020–2021 listing, November 2020

"The trustees include Brian T. Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and Michael L. Corbat, then CEO of CitiGroup."

- Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Annual Report 2019– 2020

In 2019, the same year Event 201 took place, the Endowment launched its Cyber Policy Initiative, with the stated goal of producing an International Strategy for Cybersecurity and the Global Financial System 2021–2024.

That strategy was published in November 2020.

According to its authors, it was written by leading experts in governments, central banks, industry and the technical community.

The initiative builds upon years of prior collaboration, and it seeks to advance a core objective:

bringing together financial authorities, financial institutions, law enforcement, and national security agencies into a more unified, interoperable framework

This objective appears repeatedly across the Endowment's work.

A 2019 high-level roundtable conducted jointly with the IMF and central bank governors explored exactly this theme.

Partnerships with the IMF, SWIFT, Standard Chartered, and FS-ISAC followed.

Collaboration with BAE Systems, the United Kingdom's largest defence contractor, to monitor cyber threat evolution began that same year and continues today.

"In 2019, the Carnegie Endowment began tracking the evolution of the cyber threat landscape and incidents involving financial institutions, in collaboration with BAE Systems."

- Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, International Strategy to Better Protect the Financial System Against Cyber Threats

By January 2020, the Carnegie Endowment presented its initiative at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos.

Shortly afterwards, the Forum officially became a partner in the project.

The advisory board assembled for this joint effort is just as revealing, curious mind, it includes representatives from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank; major private banks such as Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase; law enforcement bodies including INTERPOL and the United States Secret Service; technology firms such as Amazon and Accenture; and international financial institutions such as the IMF and SWIFT.

Also involved are Jeremy Jurgens, head of the WEF's Centre for Cybersecurity and organiser of Cyber Polygon, and Steve Silberstein, CEO of FS-ISAC.

The report opens by acknowledging that the financial sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, a shift accelerated dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It then issues its central warning:

"Malicious actors are taking advantage of this digital transformation and pose a growing threat to the global financial system, financial stability, and confidence in the integrity of the financial system."

The language escalates consistently, and it speaks not only of criminals, dear reader, but of states and state-sponsored actors, blurring the distinction between independent fraud operations and government-directed campaigns.

Senior figures echoed this warning publicly.

Christine Lagarde, then President of the European Central Bank and formerly Managing Director of the IMF, stated in February 2020 that a cyber attack could trigger a serious financial crisis.

"A cyber attack could potentially trigger a serious financial crisis."

- Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, Statement, February 2020

Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, predicted at Davos that cybersecurity would become the financial system's single greatest risk.

"Cybersecurity risks could become the most important challenge for the financial sector in the near future."

- Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, Remarks at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Davos, January 2019

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described a major cyber attack as potentially:

“the biggest threat to the US financial system."

In April 2020, the Financial Stability Board issued its own assessment:

a major cyber incident, if not effectively contained, could ripple across borders and destabilise the entire global economy

The report's authors conclude with a phrase that has become a standard refrain in this space:

“It is not a question of if a major incident will happen, but when."

One of the report's most striking sections deals not with technical defence, but with communication.

It recommends that financial authorities and industry partners prepare in advance not only for attacks themselves, but for the information environment that will emerge during a crisis.

It explicitly advises drawing lessons from how misinformation was addressed during electoral processes, and applying those same frameworks to financial crises.

The proposal is straightforward:

"Major financial services firms, central banks and other financial supervisory authorities should identify a single point of contact within each organisation to engage social media platforms for crisis management."

During a significant incident, social media companies would be expected to amplify official communications from central banks, while helping to debunk fake information and maintain market stability.

Both Facebook and Twitter (now X) are listed in the report's appendix as engaged industry stakeholders.

"Social media companies should swiftly amplify communications by central banks so that central banks may debunk fake information and calm the markets."

- WEF-Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, International Strategy to Better Protect the Financial System Against Cyber Threats, November 2020

The document further recommends pre-agreed thresholds, determining in advance what level of crisis justifies stepped-up messaging coordination, and establishing escalation paths similar to those developed around election-related content.

“Operational response protocols must integrate defined escalation paths modeled directly on election infrastructure task force designs. These paths dictate predefined triggers for cross-sector notification, allowing for the rapid escalation of technical mitigation and synchronized messaging protocols to combat hostile operations."

- G7 Rapid Response Mechanism, 2018

In practice, this means central banks and financial regulators would have a direct channel to platforms to request content removal during a declared emergency.

The report distinguishes two categories of influence operation:

those targeting individual companies to manipulate stock prices

and

those targeting markets and public confidence more broadly

The second category, described as likely conducted by terrorist groups or nation-states, is deemed the greater systemic risk.

Significantly, it notes that such operations need not make direct reference to financial institutions at all; simply spreading uncertainty or falsehoods in the wider public sphere can be sufficient to move markets.

Deepfakes and synthetic media are repeatedly highlighted as emerging vectors of concern, particularly during periods of pre-existing instability.

It is important to recognise that this framework also offers a powerful defensive tool.

Legitimate criticism, public scrutiny, and grassroots dissatisfaction with financial institutions or government policy could easily be framed, whether genuinely or opportunistically, as foreign influence operations.

When public frustration with inflation, banking instability, or digital ID requirements manifests online, the infrastructure exists to classify that speech as harmful, coordinated, or state-sponsored.

The same mechanisms built to defend against disinformation can be turned inward, applied to domestic audiences questioning official accounts.

The report identifies the primary vulnerability of the financial system not as technology, or software, or encryption, but as fragmentation.

Different sectors operating separately from one another; different jurisdictions following different rules; public and private interests not sufficiently aligned.

The solution proposed is closer integration across all of them.

"This requires countries not only to better organise themselves domestically but also to strengthen international cooperation to defend against, investigate, prosecute and ideally prevent future attacks."

The recommendation explicitly envisions financial regulators, private banks, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies operating together on an ongoing, integrated basis.

National security agencies would assist in identifying and monitoring threats; private financial institutions would share data and patterns of suspicious activity; and this information would flow across borders through harmonised international protocols.

This is not speculative.

In the United States, Bank of America, a WEF-Carnegie advisor and FS-ISAC member, was reported to have shared customer information with federal law enforcement agencies following the events of January 6, 2021, without individual warrants or customer consent.

"Bank of America Corp. provided the FBI with information on customers who made transactions in Washington, D.C., around the time of the January 6 riot, according to people familiar with the matter."

- Wall Street Journal, Banks Hand Over Customer Data to Federal Authorities After Capitol Riot, January 12, 2021

"Bank of America was among several financial institutions that provided transaction records to law enforcement without individual court orders, citing their legal obligations to assist federal investigations in the aftermath of the January 6 events."

- Reuters, U.S. banks sharing customer data with FBI after Capitol attack, January 13, 2021

Critics described this as private financial institutions effectively functioning as an extension of the state's intelligence apparatus.

If this model becomes standard practice under a coordinated cyber-protection framework, financial privacy, already eroding, would cease to exist as a concept.

Every transaction, every transfer, every balance movement becomes potentially visible to authorities, justified under the banner of national security and cyber defence.

But most significantly, the report states openly:

"Protecting the international financial system can be a model for other sectors."

In other words, the fusion of private corporations, government regulators, intelligence services, and law enforcement, trialled first in finance, is envisioned as the template for governance across healthcare, energy, transportation, and beyond.

FS-ISAC describes itself as the trusted hub for information sharing among the world's largest financial organisations.

"FS‑ISAC exists to help ensure the resilience and continuity of the global financial services infrastructure and individual firms."

- FS‑ISAC Official Website, About Page

Its board includes leadership from CitiGroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and SWIFT.

Collectively, its members represent institutions managing trillions in assets across more than seventy countries, yet its full membership is not publicly listed, and many of its operational processes remain outside public oversight.

Its 2021 Navigating Cyber report outlined three key predictions:

- nation-state actors would increasingly partner with criminal networks to obscure responsibility

- supply-chain vulnerabilities would become the primary attack vector

- cybercrime would accelerate as economic hardship grew

Crucially, the report also argued that existing fragmented responses were no longer adequate, and that a centralised, global financial-cyber utility was the necessary solution.

That concept mirrors almost exactly what the WEF's Partnership Against Cybercrime (WEF-PAC) was simultaneously designing.

The overlap is not coincidental.

FS-ISAC's leadership sits on WEF bodies; WEF cybersecurity experts participate in FS-ISAC working groups; and the organisations share overlapping membership.

What emerges is a closed loop; a private industry consortium identifies a systemic threat, proposes a centralised global infrastructure as the solution, and that infrastructure is then designed and governed by the very same consortium in partnership with the WEF.

The report also singles out privacy-focused cryptocurrencies as a distinct challenge.

It argues that anonymous transaction tools enable ransomware and extortion networks, and that regulation, or replacement, is therefore in the public interest.

While criminal misuse of any technology deserves scrutiny, the broader timing is conspicuous:

central bank digital currencies are being developed precisely to offer a state-controlled alternative to decentralised private money

If competing systems can be discredited as criminal enablers, their regulatory removal clears the path for full CBDC adoption.

The argument is presented as public safety; the consequence is financial surveillance on a scale never before possible.

The WEF-PAC report, published alongside these developments, outlines a three-tier global architecture.

At the top sits a global partnership, an overarching body that would set the shared narrative, define what constitutes a cyber threat, and establish the principles guiding international cooperation.

Below it are permanent nodes, existing organisations repositioned as operational hubs, including the Cyber Threat Alliance, the Global Cyber Alliance, INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and FS-ISAC itself.

At the working level are Threat Focus Cells; temporary, targeted units combining law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and private companies, empowered to identify, investigate, and, critically, take action against designated threats.

The membership behind this architecture is formidable; major banks, payment networks such as Mastercard and PayPal, the Big Four accounting firms, technology giants including Amazon, Microsoft, and Cisco, and law enforcement agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, and across Europe.

Israeli intelligence-linked cybersecurity firms and alumni from elite military intelligence units are deeply embedded throughout its leadership and technical advisory roles.

"Tal Goldstein leads the World Economic Forum's cybersecurity policy and partnerships. He served for eight years in elite technological and intelligence units of the Israel Defense Forces, and previously led the formation of Israel's National Cyber Bureau."

- World Economic Forum, Biography - Tal Goldstein, 2025

"Team8 was founded by alumni of the Israeli intelligence community, including former commanders of Unit 8200."

- Team8 Official Website, About Us

"Nir Zuk, founder and CTO of Palo Alto Networks, served in Unit 8200 of the Israeli intelligence corps before founding his cybersecurity companies."

- Palo Alto Networks, Executive Biography

"Check Point's co-founders came from the Israeli Defence Forces' Unit 8200, the country's elite signals intelligence unit."

- Check Point Technologies, Company Background

"WEF Partnership Against Cybercrime members include: Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, and Team8."

- World Economic Forum, Partnership Against Cybercrime - Member List, 2025

The report explicitly calls for an expanded definition of cybercrime, one that extends beyond ransomware and financial fraud to include disinformation that destabilises governments.

The implications are far-reaching, curious mind, online speech that challenges institutional trust, questions policy, or disseminates alternative narratives could be framed as a form of cyber-attack, justifying coordinated takedowns, account restrictions, or broader digital exclusion.

Since this report was first compiled, the outlines of this proposed system have moved from planning documents to active deployment.

Internet shutdowns, once a tactic associated with authoritarian regimes during moments of unrest, have become a documented tool of governance.

Digital identity systems are no longer theoretical but being piloted and integrated into banking, travel, and social services.

Central bank digital currencies are being tested in countries around the world, with interoperability between them already under discussion.

Meanwhile, the language of inevitability persists…

The cyber attack is always coming, always imminent, always the justification for why we must surrender a little more privacy, a little more independence, a little more control over our data and our money.

And yet, when major incidents do occur, the pattern remains consistent; the threat justifies the solution, the solution expands centralised authority, and accountability for whether the threat was truly as severe as predicted is rarely revisited.

We are not arguing that cyber risks do not exist.

They are real, growing, and affect all of us.

But risk does not automatically justify every proposed solution.

The difference between a necessary safeguard and a power grab is often found in who decides what the threat is, who defines the response, and who oversees the implementation, questions that remain unanswered in nearly every framework examined here.

The story of the cyber-pandemic is not simply a story about technology or security.

It is a story about how crises are framed, how threats are communicated, and how proposals presented as emergency protection can quietly reshape the relationship between the individual, the corporation, and the state.

We have seen how simulations precede predictions, how predictions precede policy recommendations, and how those recommendations, once justified by the next declared emergency, grant unprecedented access and authority to a small, overlapping network of institutions that face little independent oversight.

We have seen how the same organisations that identify the threat also design the solution, govern the implementation, and benefit from the expanded coordination and control that follows.

None of this means that cyber threats are imaginary, but we must remain equally alert to a different kind of vulnerability:

the risk that fear itself becomes the most powerful instrument of control

When we are told that the danger is inevitable, that the window to act is closing, and that the only path forward is to trust the very same bodies that have prepared the response, that is precisely the moment we must pause, look at the evidence ourselves, and ask:

who is protected by this arrangement?

The answers are not always comfortable, but it is only by asking them openly, calmly, and without fear that we can distinguish between the safety we are promised, and the freedom we are being asked to trade for it.

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