Alternative History

Alternative History

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ralph's avatar
ralph
1h

201 in the sephir sephiroth.. is “light hidden in the mother.”

Which mother d’ya think? it’s the white lady huh? Man I don’t wanna play anymore.

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Rebal's avatar
Rebal
5h

Convid was for the reset they dreamed of. Digital convergence..of all things, not just banking.

Important to know the actors- the pushers.

We know the left loves the glow ball restructuring. Vote left, vote it closer into being.

For me, Ill keep my personal sovereignty. I can see a devil from 5 miles away- Ive already been there.

Never trust anyone but yourself w tour money.

W them pushing so many demonic things, like the sexual deviemcies and put all your money and hosing on one pot sort of ideas, for just 2, who would ever trust them? Huge boundary problems- JUST SAY NO!

Also, the Holy Bible tells us about a time such as this, and you wont be able to buy and sell w/o it. Just say NO! And if need be, Ill exit their sham system.

Live simply, know your neighbors, build trust, everyone produce/provide something. Ive done it. Its actually peaceful and health never better.

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