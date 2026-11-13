"Do not be hurried into assent. If a thing is said, take time to examine it. Your mind is your own, do not hand it over to the words of another."

- Epictetus, Discourses 108 CE

The Temptation of Christ 1869

History is not the straight line we are taught in schoolbooks.

It is more like a forest path, curious mind, one that has been walked and cleared for so long that we forget the other branches, the overgrown trails, and the quieter ways that once ran alongside it.

We are presented with one version:

this is who we are, this is what happened, and this is where we came from

But the further back we reach into the written record, the more we find that there was never only one story.

"It is not easy to write history, one man's truth is another man's fiction. Time obscures the facts, and reputation colours the story."

- Plutarch, Lives 100 CE

Different eyes saw different pasts.

Different writers preserved different memories.

Some accounts were preserved by the powerful; others were passed quietly from hand to hand, never quite fitting into the official narrative.

"Men love to tell the stories that flatter them, and to be silent about what does not. And so the truth is often the quietest thing in the room."

- Herodotus, Histories 440 BCE

Some were dismissed as lies in their own day, only to be reconsidered centuries later.

"The things said about the earth, I am not disposed to dismiss as impossible, though what men believe seems strange to me. Time reveals what the ages refused to see."

- Plato, Phaedo 380 BCE

Some were accepted as truth for generations, then quietly discarded when new evidence came to light.

"Many things grow with time to be rejected. What once seemed great and wonderful, later proves to be nothing but empty opinion."

- Lucretius, On the Nature of Things 55 BCE

What we shall do today, curious mind, is gaze over the breadth of what has been recorded, claimed and disputed across more than a thousand years of English history.

Where sources conflict, that conflict will be shown.

Where evidence is thin, that will be acknowledged.

Where claims have stood for centuries without universal acceptance, that too will be clear.

The past belongs to those who look at it closely enough to see the shadows as well as the light.

You are the reader.

You are the judge.

"It is the duty of the historian to set forth the facts with impartiality, to hide nothing, to favour no one. The reader must be left free to judge what is true."

- Sallust, Catilines War 42 BCE

In the year 1290, by decree of King Edward I, the Jewish community of England was formally expelled.

"The King, having considered the matter, decrees that all Jews shall depart from the realm of England by the feast of All Saints next coming. And let no Jew remain in any part of the King's dominion, nor return, under pain of punishment."

- Edictum de Expulsione Iudaeorum 1290

It was an event without precedent in Western Europe; a whole people removed from an entire kingdom.

More than seven centuries later, the question of why it happened is still allegedly unsettled.

There is the answer found in most modern textbooks, and there is an another answer, one that scholars wrote down at the time.

Most historians today explain the expulsion as the culmination of deep structural tensions.

Jews in medieval England occupied a uniquely precarious legal status:

they were Crown property

A status that offered safety from local lords, yet made them vulnerable to sudden shifts in royal policy.

"It is well known that all Jews are the King's chattel. Therefore what belongs to them belongs to the King, and what they hold he may take."

- Plea Roll of the Exchequer of the Jews 1278

They were also barred from land ownership and most guilds.

"No Jew henceforth shall have any freehold in any city, borough, or town within the realm. Nor shall they hold lands or tenements of any man, but they shall live by their merchandise alone."

- The Statutum de Judaismo 1274

Charging interest was forbidden for Christians by Church law, and so moneylending became one of the few livelihoods open to Jewish families.

"We condemn the shameful and insatiable greed of usury. Therefore we decree that if any Christian hereafter shall practice usury, he shall be excommunicated. No ecclesiastical protection shall be extended to such persons, but they shall be compelled to restore what they have taken in excess."

- Fourth Lateran Council 1215 CE

Over time, this created a painful dynamic, dear reader.

The Crown taxed Jewish communities heavily, while Christian nobility and peasantry alike accumulated debts that many could not, or would not, repay.

"It is a hard thing: the King draws revenue from what the Jews lend, and the Christians borrow and do not repay. The Jew stands between the debtor who will not pay and the King who will not wait, and he is crushed on both sides."

- Chronicle of Jocelyn of Brakelond 1200 CE

By the final decades of the 13th century, the Crown found it politically expedient to sacrifice the Jewish community, cancelling debts owed to them in exchange for popular goodwill.

This, scholars say, was the driving force behind the expulsion.

"It was said by many that the King was moved less by piety than by advantage: for he saw that the people were deeply burdened by debts to the Jews, and by removing them he would win universal goodwill, and keep the money already received besides."

- Chronicle of Walter of Guisborough 1290 CE

"Historians have long argued that the expulsion was driven primarily by political and financial calculation: by 1290, the Jewish community had been so heavily taxed that it was no longer a significant source of royal revenue. Removing them and cancelling outstanding debts was therefore politically popular and financially cost-free to the Crown."

- The Oxford Dictionary of National Biography 2004

Alongside this economic explanation, a very different body of stories took root across medieval Europe, curious mind, stories that would eventually find their way into chronicles, legal records, and popular memory.

It is important to note that these accounts remain among the most fiercely contested subjects in all of medieval history.

- William of Norwich 1144

William depicted on a panel painting at St Mary Magdalene, Norwich

The first recorded accusation of its kind in Europe.

William, a 12 year old boy, disappeared during the Passover season; his body was found in the woods outside the city.

A Jewish convert named Theobald later stated under interrogation that the community had crucified the boy in mockery of Jesus.

"There was one Theobald, formerly a Jew, who bore witness that the Jews had gathered together at Norwich for the purpose of mocking the Christian faith and crucifying the boy William in imitation of the Lord's Passion."

- Thomas of Monmouth, The Life and Passion of St. William of Norwich 1150

No one was tried in a secular court, and yet, William came to be venerated locally as a Saint.

"No legal proceedings followed the accusation, yet the common people held the boy for a martyr, and paid veneration to his remains as though he had been canonised."

- William of Newburgh, History of English Affairs 1190

Harold of Gloucester 1160

No Medieval Illustrations Available

The body of a child named Harold was recovered from the River Severn.

Local tradition recorded claims that he had been tortured before death, and that the accusation pointed toward the Jewish quarter of the city.

"About this time, a certain boy named Harold was found drowned in the River Severn at Gloucester. The common report said he had been killed by the Jews, and that he had been tortured before his body was cast into the water."

- Annales Monastici, Annals of Tewkesbury Abbey 1160

"At Gloucester, a boy named Harold perished; the people said the Jews had destroyed him. It was reported that he had been afflicted with torments before his death."

- William of Newburgh, History of English Affairs 1190

No formal legal record survives; the account comes from monastic chronicles written decades later.

"I have found no public records or legal proceedings concerning this matter, only what has been handed down in the chronicles and by common report."

- Same as Above

Little St. Hugh 1255

The Ritual Crucifixion of St. Hugh of Lincoln 1257

A nine-year-old boy disappeared; his body was found in a well belonging to a Jewish man named Copin.

"A boy named Hugh, not yet nine years old, was lost. Some days later, his body was found in a well belonging to a man named Copin, of the Jewish faith."

- Matthew Paris, Chronica Majora 1255

Under torture, Copin confessed, and the story expanded to describe a ritual crucifixion.

"Copin, being tortured, said that the Jews had crucified the boy Hugh, and that this had been done in contempt of the Christian faith."

- Annals of Waverley 1255

Nineteen Jews were executed on the King's orders.

"The King ordered nineteen Jews to be hanged at Lincoln, and their bodies given over to the burial of the worst criminals."

- Annals of Burton 1255

Today, many scholars argue the confessions were coerced, the details were copied from earlier stories, and the whole affair was seized upon by the Crown for financial and political gain.

Others maintain that something happened in Lincoln that summer, even if the full truth was never recorded.

Oxford June 1290

No Name or Medieval Illustrations Available

Just one month before the expulsion decree, the Patent Rolls, official royal documents, record that a Jew named Isaac de Pulet was imprisoned in the Tower of London, charged with the murder of a Christian child.

"21 June 1290. Order for the gaol delivery of a Jew, Isaac de Pulet, detained for the murder of a Christian boy at Oxford."

- Patent Roll, 18 Edward I, Membrane 21 21 June 1290

Whether this was the incident that finally tipped the King's hand, or simply the most recent in a long line of accusations that the Crown seized upon to justify its decision, is still debated by historians.

"In the same year, all the Jews of England were ordered to leave the kingdom. They departed about the feast of All Saints."

- Annals of Osney Abbey 1290

Centuries passed.

Then, in the middle of the 17th-century, two extraordinary things happened almost at once:

a King was put on trial and beheaded

"This Court doth adjudge that he, Charles Stuart, as a Tyrant, Traitor, Murderer, and Public Enemy to the good people of this Nation, shall be put to death by the severing of his head from his body."

- The Sentence of the High Court of Justice 1649

and the

jewish people, expelled nearly four hundred years earlier, began to return to England

"Now near 400 years have passed since the expulsion of the Jews from England in the year 1290. We humbly beseech your Highness that they may be readmitted into this Commonwealth, to dwell there under your protection."

- Menasseh ben Israel, Humble Address to the Lord Protector 1655

The question that has haunted historians ever since is whether these events were coincidence… or connection.

Civil war, Parliament, and the rise of Puritanism created a crisis of power and conscience across the British Isles.

Charles I claimed divine right; Parliament claimed the rights of the people.

"The King claims not from the people, but from God alone, the supreme authority over his subjects."

- Charles I, Answer to the Nineteen Propositions 1642

"The King's Majesty is bound by the laws of the land, and the people of this realm have their ancient rights and privileges, which no authority may take away without their consent in Parliament assembled."

- Declaration of the Houses 1642

The conflict tore the country apart.

"The kingdom was rent asunder. Every man looked upon his neighbour with suspicion; father was divided against son, and son against father. Peace was gone, and enmity filled the land."

- Clarendon, History of the Rebellion 1670

When the King was executed in 1649, curious mind, it was presented and remembered as a victory for a constitutional government over royal tyranny.

""He is sentenced as a Tyrant and Traitor, that the people may be delivered from oppression and the laws may reign supreme."

- The High Court of Justice 1649

Under Cromwell, the Commonwealth, it is said, stood for religious reform and Protestant unity.

"We aim at the advancement of the truth and peace of the Gospel, that the people of God may be united in love, and that religion may flourish in purity and power amongst us."

- Oliver Cromwell, Speech to Parliament 1654

The readmission of Jews, when it came in 1655, dear reader, is explained by historians as a separate decision.

One of practical and humanitarian means, influenced by millenarian Christian belief that the conversion of the Jews must precede the Second Coming.

"The Jews must first be scattered to the ends of the earth before they may be gathered home. And so I pray that England, which is accounted the uttermost part of the west, may now receive them, that the prophecies may be fulfilled."

- Menasseh ben Israel, Spes Israelis (Hope of Israel) 1650

Cromwell himself was driven by faith, not finance, or so the story goes…

Other sources tell a far more connected story, one that links the King's death directly to the return of the Jews.

"Now that this Commonwealth is established, and the ancient hatreds are somewhat allayed, we are encouraged to hope that the door may be opened to us which was shut these many hundred years."

- Menasseh ben Israel, Humble Address to the Lord Protector 1655

"Some say the change of government gave the occasion: that what the King would never suffer, the Commonwealth was more willing to entertain.”

- Henry Jessey, The Narrative of the Late Proceedings 1656

"The King being gone, all manner of new counsels are on foot. Some among them speak of receiving the Jews, as though they had made agreement with them for assistance in these troubles."

- Mercurius Pragmaticus 1649

The Cromwell-Pratt letters, curious mind, are documents that appear to show correspondence between Cromwell and an agent named Ebenezer Pratt, said to represent Jewish banking interests in Amsterdam.

Readers Note ⚠️

Both of the following letters remain contested by modern historians

"In return for financial support will advocate admission of Jews to England. This however impossible while Charles living. Charles cannot be executed without trial… Therefore advise that Charles be assassinated."

- Cromwell to Ebenezer Pratt 16 June 1647

"Will grant financial aid as soon as Charles removed and Jews admitted. Assassination too dangerous. Charles shall be given opportunity to escape. His recapture will make trial and execution possible."

- Ebenezer Pratt to Cromwell 12 July 1647

These letters clearly suggest a deal, financial support in exchange for the execution of Charles I and the readmission of Jews to England.

Critics point out that no original manuscripts have been located in the national archives, and that the handwriting and language do not match authentic documents from the period.

Supporters argue they were deliberately suppressed.

It is one of the most famous missing sources in British history, either a genuine paper trail that was destroyed, or a fabrication.

Whatever the truth of those letters, the fact remains.

Within six years of Charles I's execution, Manasseh Ben Israel, a prominent rabbi and diplomat from Amsterdam, was in London negotiating with Cromwell.

"I am come from Amsterdam to London, with the consent of the States-General, to treat with the Lord Protector concerning the settlement of my people in this land."

- Menasseh ben Israel, Humble Address 1655

Jews began quietly returning.

"Menasseh ben Israel, a Jewish rabbi of Amsterdam, hath been here some weeks, treating with his Highness and the Council about the readmission of his nation. Jews begin to resettle quietly in the city."

- The Kingdomes Weekly Intelligencer 1655

Whether this was Cromwell fulfilling a private agreement, or acting on his own religious convictions, is still argued by historians.

Records also show that Cromwell's New Model Army required unprecedented funding.

Merchants of Portuguese Jewish origin, including Fernandez Carvajal, were among those who supplied provisions and loans to the Parliamentary cause.

"Parliament contracted with divers merchants, including those of Portuguese Jewish faith, for the supply of provisions and the advance of monies."

- Calendar of State Papers 1649

"Divers merchants complain that Carvajal the Jew engrosses trade, buying up corn and provisions, and sells to whichever army pays most. He is said to have supplied the King's forces as well as ours."

- House of Lords 1645

Whether this was a business transaction or a political alliance is unclear.

What is on record is that Carvajal was granted rights as an English merchant that no Jew had held since 1290.

"Oliver, Lord Protector… doth grant unto Antonio Fernandez Carvajal, merchant, and his sons, the rights, liberties, and privileges of English denizens, to hold lands, goods, and merchandise, and to trade as a free native of this Commonwealth."

- Letters of Denization 1655

Less than forty years after the King's execution, another revolution took place, this one almost bloodless.

James II fled the country.

"The King having withdrawn himself from Rochester, is supposed to have made his passage into France. The throne is thereby become vacant."

- London Gazette 13 December 1688

William of Orange, invited by Parliament, landed at Torbay and took the throne alongside his wife Mary.

"The Lords Spiritual and Temporal and Commons assembled at Westminster do resolve that William and Mary, Prince and Princess of Orange, be and be declared King and Queen of England, to hold the Crown and Royal Dignity, the sole exercise of the regal power to be in the Prince alone."

- Declaration of Rights 1689

Within six years, the Bank of England was created; an institution that would change the power structure not just of Britain, but of the world.

"We do erect, establish, and incorporate a Company by the name of The Governor and Company of the Bank of England, for the better promoting of the public Good and Benefit of our People."

- Royal Charter of Incorporation 1694

Again, the question remains:

separate events, or part of a single design?

It is said that James II's Catholicism alarmed the Protestant establishment.

"The King being of that religion which the laws had proscribed, and placing Papists in places of trust and command, gave great and just alarm to the whole Protestant interest of the nation."

- Edmund Ludlow, Memoirs 1690

Parliament then invited William, a grandson of Charles I's sister, to allegedly safeguard the constitution and the Protestant succession.

"I am invited by divers of the Lords, both spiritual and temporal, and many gentlemen, to come and rescue this kingdom from popery and arbitrary power, to preserve the Protestant religion, and to restore the ancient laws and liberties of the people."

- William of Orange, Declaration of Reasons 1688

Once secure on the throne, William's wars against France left the Crown deeply in debt.

"The charges of the war beyond the seas have so far exceeded the ordinary revenue of the Crown that great debts are contracted, and the funds already established prove insufficient for the carrying on of the service."

- Treasury Records 1694

And so they tell us, dear reader, that the Bank of England was created as a practical solution.

A way for the government to borrow reliably, and for private investors to earn interest securely.

"Whereas for the carrying on the war against France it is agreed that the subscribers shall advance the sum of £1,200,000 unto Their Majesties, and in consideration thereof shall receive interest at the rate of eight pounds per centum per annum, and be incorporated by the name of the Bank of England."

- Tonnage Act 1694

It was a financial innovation, not a conspiracy, or so the history books say.

Other accounts suggest William was not invited, he was positioned.

"The Prince of Orange had been preparing a fleet and army for some months before the invitation arrived. The letter gave him the occasion, but the design was already in his thoughts long before."

- Gilbert Burnet, History of His Own Time 1691

And that the bank was not a solution, it was the price.

"It is said the Bank was purchased. Those who advanced the sums have obtained privileges that give them too great a sway in all public affairs, and we pay the interest in more than gold."

- Charles Davenant, Discourses on the Public Revenues 1698

Stories persist that Jewish merchants in Amsterdam encouraged and arranged the marriage between William of Orange and Princess Mary, James II's eldest daughter, years before the crisis arose.

If true, this would mean the claim to the English throne was being cultivated long before most people realised James II would have no sons.

No definitive proof exists to confirm or dismiss this.

During the Invasion of 1688, when William landed, he carried a Declaration of Reasons; a document circulated widely in London before his arrival.

Historians have noted similarities between its phrasing and pamphlets published by Jewish merchants in Amsterdam.

Whether this was collaboration, or shared opposition to James II's religious policies, remains an open question.

In 1694, the government wanted £1.2 million.

"The Governor and Company of the Bank of England are hereby established for the raising of the sum of One Million Two Hundred Thousand Pounds towards the necessary defence of the realm."

- Bank of England 1694

A consortium of mostly Sephardic merchants and City financiers provided it, on condition they received a charter granting exclusive rights to issue paper money.

"The Bank of England now passes the Royal Seal. It is said to be a project of the City merchants, who have advanced the great sum required for the present war. What privileges they shall enjoy, time will discover."

- Diary of John Evelyn 20 June 1694

"Solomon de Medina, £1,000, 21 June 1694"

- Bank of England Stock Ledger 1694

The names of the original subscribers were kept partially secret at the time.

Critics argue this gave private individuals control over the nation's money supply.

"The names were entered in the Bank's books, which were not laid open to every inquirer. A printed list existed, but it was not everywhere to be found. This gave rise to the suspicion that something was being concealed."

- William Cobbett, Paper Against Gold 1828

Defenders say the names were recorded in parliamentary records, the bank was regulated by law, and it stabilised the currency at a critical moment in history.

Both positions have their advocates.

By the early 1800s, a name had begun to appear in financial circles across Europe:

Rothschild

A banking dynasty founded in the Frankfurt ghetto had established branches in London, Paris, Vienna, Naples, and Amsterdam, each run by one of Mayer Amschel Rothschild's five sons.

"We, Amschel Mayer Rothschild, Salomon Mayer Rothschild, and Carl Mayer Rothschild, sons of Mayer Amschel Rothschild of Frankfurt, do hereby enter into a firm and lasting partnership together with our brothers Nathan Mayer, who resideth in London, and Jakob Mayer, who resideth with us for the present, intending shortly to remove to Paris, for the carrying on of our banking and mercantile business in common."

- Partnership Agreement, Rothschild & Söhne 1810

They were already among the wealthiest families on the continent, then came the battle that changed Europe forever:

Waterloo

The standard narrative states that Napoleon returned from exile.

Britain and Prussia stood against him.

Wellington and Blücher defeated him near Brussels on June 18, 1815.

The British government borrowed heavily to fund the war, and the Rothschild bank was one of the major lenders.

Business continued as business does.

The family was well-connected and well-informed, that was how banking worked then, just as it does now.

But what was written into legend, and has been argued about ever since, is what happened next, curious mind.

According to accounts that began circulating within decades, Nathan Rothschild received news of Wellington's victory twenty-four hours before the government courier arrived in London.

"M. Rothschild had a courier at Waterloo. The news reached him twenty-four hours before the government despatch arrived in London. He bought up all the stock he could lay hands on, and the day the official news came out, he sold at an immense profit."

- Georges Dairnvaell, Histoire édifiante et curieuse de Rothschild Ier, roi des juifs 1846

Seeing the outcome secured, he supposedly instructed his agents to sell heavily on the London Stock Exchange, leading others to believe Napoleon had won.

Prices plummeted.

Then, at the bottom, the Rothschilds bought everything back.

"Rothschild hastened to London where he arrived twenty-four hours before the government courier. He immediately instructed his agents to sell heavily on the Exchange, spreading the report that Napoleon had won. Prices fell rapidly. Then, seeing the lowest point, he bought back all that he had sold, and more besides, and when the true news arrived, he had gained twenty million francs."

- Same as Above

The fortune made, it is claimed, allowed them to consolidate control over British finance for the next century.

While the stock market story is debated, what is a matter of record is that the Rothschild banks across five major European capitals were in constant communication during the peace negotiations that redrew the map of Europe.

"Letters were exchanged among the brothers on an almost daily basis throughout the Congress of Vienna and the post-war settlements. They kept one another constantly informed of political developments, treaty terms, and financial negotiations taking place in each capital."

- Rothschild Archive 1814-1820

They helped fund armies on both sides.

"It matters not to them who wins or who loses. They lend to the conqueror and to the conquered alike, and whether it is Napoleon or the Allies that prevails, the house of Rothschild draws its interest from both."

- Georges Dairnvaell, Historie édifiante et curieuse de Rothschild Ier, roi des juifs 1846

They moved gold across borders when no one else could.

"The means employed by Mr Rothschild for the conveyance of specie to the Continent have been such as no other house in the kingdom could effect. He has transmitted gold and coin through places where the ordinary channels were entirely stopped, and at a time when every other mode of remittance was found impracticable."

- Parliamentary Records 1816

Whether this gave them influence over the terms of peace, or simply made them indispensable to those negotiating it, is still a matter of historical debate…

Today, if you walk into the City of London, the Square Mile at the heart of the capital, you enter a place unlike anywhere else in the United Kingdom.

It has its own Lord Mayor, its own police force, and its own legal traditions.

"The City of London shall be governed by its own laws and customs, in matters touching the peace and good order thereof, so far as the same be not contrary to the laws of the realm."

- Statuta Civitatis London 1285

"The City of London shall continue to have its own separate and distinct police force, independent of the Metropolitan Police, under the government and direction of the Lord Mayor and Common Council."

- City of London Police Act 1839

Even the monarch must request permission to enter.

"When the Sovereign cometh in state to the City, they stay without the Bar, and the Lord Mayor cometh forth with the Pearl Sword and offers it to His Majesty, signifying that within the City, the King's writ runneth, but the City holdeth its ancient privileges by charter. Over time, the people's saying grew: 'Even the King asks leave at the gates of London.'"

- John Stow, Survey of London 1603

We have travelled across eight centuries and more.

We have looked at stories of ritual accusation and expulsion, at the fall of a king and the return of an exiled people, at a revolution that changed the dynasty, a bank that changed the economy, and a district that stands apart from the nation that surrounds it.

Some of these stories are well-documented history.

Some are claims that have been largely dismissed.

Some sit in the shadows, where evidence is partial, sources conflict, and certainty is impossible.

But what is clear, curious mind, is that the official timeline, the smooth narrative taught in schools, is not the only one that has ever existed.

There have always been alternative accounts, competing explanations, and questions that never made it into the textbooks.

It is not the job of this work to tell you which ones are true.

It is its job to show you that they exist.

That people believed them.

That they were written down, argued over, and passed from one generation to the next.

They shaped how some people saw the world, and how they acted within it.

“Do not be hurried into assent to anything. If you are told a thing is true, say to yourself: ‘What is the proof? How do I know this for myself?' Your understanding is your own, do not hand it over to another."

- Epictetus, Discourses 108 CE

History is a long conversation, dear reader, one that has been going on since the first words were carved into stone.

It will continue long after we are gone.

What matters is not that we arrive at a final answer, but that we keep asking questions.

Read everything.

Compare the sources.

Note what is said, and who benefits from it.

Keep what stands.

Question what does not.

That is how the record is kept honest, and it is how we honour the past, not by accepting what we are told, but by seeing it for ourselves…

"You'll have the sun and stars and sea before your eyes, and never see anything lovelier than simply being alive."

- Menander, The Supposititious Child 300 BCE

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