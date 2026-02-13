Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennylff's avatar
Jennylff
16hEdited

I adopted my son from Samara in Russia. The orphanage referred to him as the Tartarian.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
16h

Outstanding!

Jordan, i am working on a new Tartaria series, can you provide a link to that tik tok video that got you curious? I will also link this article in the next entry.

In addition, here is a series on cymatics amd Tartaria that i think you will enjoy:

The Mesmerizing Healing Frequency of Sound Part 9: Cymatic Architecture, Crystal Water, DNA Ciphers, Tartarian Cathedrals | Catharsis: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-113994708

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jordan Nuttall and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture