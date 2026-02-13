I have encountered no shortage of conspiracies over the years, and most of them folded the moment I pressed them for substance.

Tartaria did the opposite.

I first encountered it in the least credible way imaginable, through a dramatic video drifting across TikTok.

Grand music, bold claims and broad statements about erased empires and hidden technologies.

It would have been easy, perhaps even responsible, to scroll past and dismiss it as another modern myth stitched together for views.

And yet something about it refused to settle quietly in my mind.

It was not belief, and it was not agreement.

It was curiosity.

A curiosity that only serious inquiry can soothe.

So I did not begin by believing it, nor by defending it.

I began by doubting it.

If Tartaria was just fantasy, then the evidence would collapse under scrutiny.

And if it was real, not in the mythical sense, but in the historical sense, then it would exist somewhere far less theatrical than social media.

And so I went looking in the places where serious knowledge lives:

in geography books, in political dictionaries, in travel accounts, in natural histories.

Works written not to mystify, but to orient the reader in the world as it was understood at the time.

Online searches were a mess, some material felt plausible while other parts bordered on the absurd, speculation drowned out documentation, and the louder the claim, the thinner the source.

I did not want speculation.

I wanted ink.

If Tartaria had been recognised as a country, a region, a defined part of the world, then the reference works of the 1700s and 1800s would treat it accordingly.

Merchants needed accuracy, diplomats needed clarity, scholars required precision, these were not fantasy writers.

So I searched archive catalogues, purchased original volumes, and spent evenings scanning brittle pages while mornings were given to comparing entries.

Not looking to prove a theory, but to see whether the term held weight.

It did.

Not once, not in passing, and not disguised in metaphor.

It appears in structured entries with defined borders, subdivisions, rulers, rivers, cities, religions, trade routes, and cultural distinctions, described not as legend, but as geography.

In my own growing collection, now twenty-six volumes dated between 1707 and 1864, Tartaria appears in twenty-three of them.

Twenty-three.

These are not obscure pamphlets written in the margins of history, but formal gazetteers, political summaries, and natural histories intended to describe the known world.

Travel narratives written by men whose reputations depended upon credibility.

Some editions were revised, others expanded, yet the name remains constant throughout the centuries.

At first, I assumed Tartaria was simply a label used loosely on old maps, perhaps covering vast and poorly understood regions of Central Asia.

A placeholder for ignorance.

But the deeper I looked, the less careless it seemed.

The subdivisions remain consistent across the sources, Chinese Tartary, Great Tartary, Independent Tartary, Usbec Tartary, Russian Tartary, each described with defined boundaries, distinct traits, and recognised internal structure.

This is not how myth is recorded.

This is how territory is catalogued.

Now, that does not mean we must leap to dramatic conclusions.

Words change, powers fracture, borders are redrawn, and identities reshape themselves with the centuries, because history is movement, not permanence.

But what unsettled me was not what Tartaria might have been.

It was how confidently it once was.

The modern reader is often told that Tartaria was never an empire in the way some imagine, and that may well be true.

But the early modern reader would have opened a geography book and found it there, described plainly, repeatedly, without apology.

Somewhere between those centuries, something shifted.

Names rarely vanish through spectacle or formal announcement, they disappear quietly, through omission, through gradual absence, through the simple act of no longer being spoken.

And absence is harder to detect than erasure.

I did not arrive at this subject looking for a hidden empire.

I arrived looking for intellectual honesty.

If hundreds of books across multiple centuries describe a vast Asian region under a shared name, then that name mattered to the people writing at the time.

Whether it referred to a unified political entity or a broad cultural-geographic designation is a discussion worth having, but dismissing it outright is not serious scholarship.

And so, curious mind, this article is not here to persuade you of something grand.

It is here to place before you the very words of those who came before us.

To let you see how they described the world.

To observe the consistency.

To ask questions.

Because sometimes the most compelling mysteries are not the ones that shout from the fringes, but the ones that sit calmly in the reference section, waiting for someone to notice that they were always there.

Now, let us open the books.

Geographical Grammer

“Geographical Grammer” by Pat. Gordon (1702)

You may have noticed, curious mind, that I titled this article with the word Tartaria, yet in the introduction I spoke of Tartary.

That is not a contradiction, nor a careless slip of the pen, they are the same land, refracted through different tongues.

And that matters.

On this page, the name shifts depending on who is speaking.

Italians and Spaniards call it Tartaria.

The French render it La Tartarie.

The Germans write Tartarigen.

The English prefer Tartary.

Different languages, same geography.

Pause there.

When multiple nations absorb a name into their own vocabulary, adapt its spelling, and print it in formal reference works, we are no longer dealing with a fringe whisper.

We are looking at shared recognition.

Lands that do not exist do not usually receive coordinated translations across Europe.

The entry does not treat this place as legend.

It provides longitude and latitude.

It estimates its length from east to west at roughly three thousand miles, its breadth from north to south at more than two thousand.

It compares its southern latitude to Spain and its northern reach to regions approaching the Arctic Circle.

That is not mythic language.

That is cartographic language.

It divides Tartary into major parts.

Southern regions such as Cathay, Turkestan and Samarchand are listed alongside northern divisions like Tartaria propria and the Tartarian Desert.

Notice that word, propria, proper or true Tartary.

You only need to clarify “proper” when something is large enough, complex enough, to require distinction.

It even debates the origin of the name.

Some derive it from a river, while from older linguistic roots.

This is how scholars discuss established places, not whether they exist, but why they are called what they are.

And then there is the phrase Tartary the Great, used to distinguish it from a lesser Tartary in Europe.

Greater and lesser.

Again, not the language of fantasy, but of scale.

This single page does not attempt to prove Tartary.

It assumes it.

That, in many ways, is more significant.

Because when a land is casually embedded within the geographical framework of multiple cultures, translated, measured, subdivided, and compared, it tells us something profound:

whatever Tartaria was, it occupied a stable position in the mental map of the early modern world.

And yet, dear reader, we have only brushed the surface of something far deeper, so let us move forward together.

The Annual Register 1788

“The Annual Register 1788” by James Dodsley (1790)

Before we look at the passage itself, it is worth grounding ourselves in what kind of publication this is.

The volume we are drawing from belongs to a late-eighteenth-century annual chronicle.

A serious political and historical record designed to summarise the events of the preceding year for an educated readership.

These were not fringe tracts or speculative pamphlets; they were compiled for statesmen, merchants, and informed citizens who wished to understand the shifting realities of Europe and beyond.

Wars, treaties, revolutions, economic developments, all were documented in a tone intended to be factual and analytical rather than imaginative.

Now, to the passage.

The highlighted section describes a region so thoroughly depopulated and destabilised by revolution and political upheaval that land was being sold off at astonishingly low prices.

Vast tracts had been laid waste through destruction and disorder.

Those who remained were divided:

some had actively sided with the Russians; others, unable to resist events, submitted quietly; many, disillusioned, simply sought to abandon their holdings altogether.

And then comes the line that matters.

It states that land could be purchased “so easily”, if only there had been enough buyers, that “not a Tartar of any property would continue in the country”.

Pause again, curious mind.

This is not mythic language, and it is not poetic.

It is administrative.

The word “Tartar” is used casually, almost bureaucratically, as a designation for a people who possessed property, estates, land, identity.

The implication is not that Tartars were a vague nomadic memory, but that they were landholders being displaced in a political restructuring.

The text goes on to describe how foreign speculators; particularly English, were drawn in by the promise of opportunity.

Money, enterprise, and agricultural “improvement” flowed into the region.

New species of grain, new breeds of cattle, commercial infrastructure, all introduced under imperial oversight.

This is how erasure happens.

Not with fire and spectacle alone, but with paperwork, purchase agreements, and population transfer.

First comes depopulation through conflict.

Then economic absorption.

Then administrative language replaces older identities.

What was once a homeland becomes a province, what was once a people becomes a demographic footnote.

The passage does not announce the disappearance of Tartary, it does something more subtle.

It treats “Tartar” as a category that can be economically removed.

If there are no Tartars of property remaining, what follows?

Land without its former custodians, history without its original narrators.

And notice the tone:

the text frames this transformation as opportunity.

Improvement. Development. Commercial expansion.

There is no lamentation for the displaced.

The focus shifts immediately to agricultural innovation and export potential.

This is not accidental.

It reflects the eighteenth-century European mindset of expansion, rationalisation, and imperial consolidation.

Regions are measured by productivity.

Peoples are measured by compliance or utility.

When read in isolation, the line about “not a Tartar of any property” might seem minor.

When read alongside dozens of earlier geographical works that describe Tartary as a vast, structured, named entity with subdivisions and rulers, it becomes something else entirely, a snapshot of transition.

The name does not vanish in this volume.

But it is no longer presented as a sovereign expanse.

It is presented as something being absorbed.

And that, dear reader, is often how names fade, not because they never existed, but because they were folded into something larger, until the older term ceased to be politically convenient.

Flowing from the same volume, we encounter something even more revealing.

In a later passage, still within the same yearly chronicle, the language shifts from economic decline to political restoration.

A speech is recorded, martial in tone, in which a veteran declares his desire to see “the ruined nations of Tartars” restored to their “ancient possessions”, and the khan returned to “the seat of his illustrious ancestors”, from which he had been “cruelly despoiled”.

Consider what is being assumed in those lines.

It is not the vocabulary of travellers repeating campfire tales.

It is the rhetoric of diplomacy and war.

It assumes that the Tartars were a recognised political body, that they possessed territory understood as legitimately theirs, that a khan held dynastic authority, and that this authority had been unlawfully stripped away.

You do not restore a fable to its throne.

You do not speak of “ancient possessions” if no one remembers them.

The very grammar of the passage presumes continuity, ancestry, inheritance, sovereignty.

And notice something else.

The author does not pause to explain who the Tartars are.

There is no footnote, no defensive aside.

The reader of the time required no introduction; the existence of Tartar nations and a khanate structure was assumed knowledge.

When placed beside the earlier extract, which described land transfers, depopulation, and strategic settlement, a pattern emerges.

First, the land is emptied and sold.

Then, in military rhetoric, there is talk of restoring what was lost.

Economic absorption on one page, political legitimacy on another.

Within the same annual record, Tartars appear not as rumour, but as actors in the geopolitical theatre of Europe and the Ottoman sphere.

This is how erasure begins, not through denial, but through transition.

A people first described as nations with rulers and ancestral seats gradually become historical footnotes, and eventually, in modern conversation, a curiosity attached mostly to old maps.

Yet here, in the late eighteenth century, they stand plainly within the machinery of empire, named, acknowledged, and treated as real.

Modern Gazetteer

“Modern Gazetteer” by Thomas Salmon (1788)

This next extract comes from an early eighteenth-century geographical dictionary, one of those reference works designed not for entertainment but for orientation.

Concise entries arranged by place, intended to inform merchants, diplomats, clergy, and the educated public about the political landscape of the world.

And here, beneath the heading of China, we encounter something rather interesting:

“Xunchi, or Tsoute, King of Niuché, a Tartarian kingdom…”

A Tartarian kingdom, positioned north-east of China, described as having taken advantage of civil war to conquer the Chinese empire itself.

From this line, the reigning emperor is said to descend.

Again, Tartaria is not treated as myth, nor as a cartographic oddity.

It is presented as a geopolitical force capable of seizing and ruling China.

The term is used naturally, almost casually, as if no reader required explanation.

This matters.

Because it shows that “Tartarian” was not simply a vague European label for unknown lands.

It is being applied here to a specific political entity, Niuché, and linked directly to dynastic succession in China.

The conquerors are identified as Tartars, and their authority is embedded within the imperial structure itself.

Then comes another detail worth noting.

The prince described “banished the Jesuits and the rest of the Christian missionaries out of his dominions, and compelled their proselytes to renounce Christianity”.

The Jesuits, formally the Society of Jesus, were founded in the sixteenth century under Ignatius of Loyola.

They became one of the most influential arms of the Roman Catholic Church, deeply involved in education, missionary activity, court politics, and the intellectual life of Europe and beyond.

In China especially, Jesuit missionaries such as Matteo Ricci sought to embed themselves within imperial courts, presenting Christianity through the language of science and philosophy, translating texts, advising on astronomy, and gradually establishing influence.

They were not just wandering preachers.

They were scholars, diplomats, and in many cases political actors operating under Vatican authority.

Their expulsion, therefore, is not a trivial event.

It signals tension between Tartarian-linked rule and European ecclesiastical expansion.

It suggests that the ruling power, identified here as Tartarian, exercised sovereignty strong enough to remove a highly organised and well-connected religious order from its territory.

Whether one views the Jesuits favourably or critically, historically they were powerful.

They shaped education systems, advised monarchs, and were both praised as intellectual pioneers and criticised as agents of centralised religious control.

Entire European states later suppressed them for political reasons.

Their presence was never neutral.

So within a single short entry, we are given three layers of historical substance:

a Tartarian kingdom, a conquest of China, and the expulsion of a major Catholic order.

None of this is framed as legend, and none of it is presented as speculative theory.

It is recorded as fact, in a reference book meant to clarify the world for its readers.

And so, Tartaria appears not as a decorative name on a fading map, but as a functioning political identity.

Powerful enough to conquer empires and decisive enough to dictate the religious boundaries of its realm.

From the same volume, under the heading India or Indostan, we are given another passage that quietly unsettles the modern imagination.

“Tamerlane the Great, a Prince of Usbec Tartary, founded this Empire about the year 1400…”

Read that slowly.

Not merely that Tamerlane conquered, not simply that he invaded, but that he founded the empire of Hindustan, and that he is explicitly identified as a prince of Usbec Tartary.

The empire of India, as described here, is traced directly back to Tartarian lineage.

Salmon also assumes the reader understands what “Usbec Tartary” is; he does not pause to define it, defend it, or romanticise it.

It is treated as a recognised region with princes capable of founding empires.

The chain continues.

From Tamerlane descends Aurangzeb, who is said to have made “an entire conquest of all the Hither India”, and whose death in 1707 is noted.

The present Mogul, his great-grandson, is placed on the throne in 1720.

Persian intervention follows.

Provinces are surrendered, then reclaimed.

What does this show?

First, that Tartary is not an abstract northern wilderness on a faded map.

It is connected directly to dynastic succession in India.

The Mughal line, which modern history certainly acknowledges, is here explicitly tied to Usbec Tartary.

The identity is embedded within the political genealogy of the subcontinent.

Second, that these entries are concerned with practical statecraft and the realities of power.

Conquests, imprisonments, territorial concessions, restoration of provinces.

The tone is administrative, not mythical.

This is presented as contemporary geopolitical reporting.

Third, that “Usbec Tartary” is described as a place producing princes who shape world history.

If India’s imperial structure can be traced to a Tartarian prince, then Tartary is not peripheral to global history.

It is foundational to it.

And yet, in modern education, the Mughal Empire is discussed without emphasis on Tartary.

Tamerlane becomes a Central Asian conqueror, his broader geographical identity softened or reframed.

The word Tartary fades.

The subdivisions, Usbec Tartary, Chinese Tartary, Great Tartary, dissolve into more familiar national narratives.

But here, in black ink on aged paper, the connection is explicit.

A prince of Usbec Tartary founded the empire of Hindustan.

The Washington Union

“The Washington Union” - February 13 1849

Now this one is fascinating for a different reason entirely.

Here we are, not in a geography, not in a political treatise, not in a war chronicle, but in a cultural announcement.

A musical performance, a public advertisement, something entirely ordinary for its time.

And yet even here, tucked naturally among the list of languages, Russian, German, English, French, Italian, we find it again:

Tartarian.

That single inclusion speaks volumes.

No explanation is given, no justification, no clarification in brackets.

It is written as plainly as “German” or “Italian”, implying that readers would recognise it as a legitimate linguistic category.

This is not presented as exotic theatre invention.

It is assumed familiarity, and that assumption matters.

Languages are not invented casually in public advertisements.

To list a language is to assume an audience understands it as real, defined, and culturally situated.

You would not advertise singing in “Atlantian”.

You would not casually invent a linguistic tradition and expect it to pass unchallenged in print.

Yet here, in the mid-19th century, Tartarian stands among Europe’s recognised tongues.

This shifts the discussion.

We are no longer dealing with cartographic terminology or imperial geography.

We are dealing with cultural recognition.

A language implies literature, speech, identity, transmission, memory.

It implies a people who speak it.

And notice the broader context of the announcement:

mythology, liberty, opera, multilingual performance.

Tartarian is placed within the civilised artistic world, not outside it.

It is not framed as barbaric or obscure, it is part of the repertoire.

That subtle normality is powerful.

Because erasure rarely begins with loud contradiction.

It begins with quiet omission, a name that once sat comfortably in lists simply stops appearing.

A language once assumed becomes “undefined”.

A people once referenced become “nomadic tribes”.

But here, at least in this moment, Tartarian still breathes in public print.

Not in conspiracy.

Not in speculation.

In culture.

And that, perhaps, is just as revealing as any map.

Commercial Grammer

“A New Geographical, Historical, and Commercial Grammer” by William Guthrie (1770)

This page will serve as the final reference for today’s discussion, and it is fitting that it is, because it is dense, confident, and unapologetically expansive in its claims.

What we are reading here is not marginal speculation.

It is a structured geographical entry written within a mainstream educational framework.

A grammar of geography, intended to instruct readers in the political, historical, and commercial realities of the world as understood at the time.

And within that framework, Tartary is not treated as myth, nor as obscurity, nor as a cartographic accident.

It is treated as a historical force.

The text tells us plainly that Tartary was formerly known as Scythia, that alone ties it directly into classical antiquity.

The Scythians are not fringe figures; they are written of by Herodotus and Roman historians.

Tartary inherits the mantle of Scythia, occupying the northern expanses and peopling vast territories.

Then comes the striking admission:

that Tartary “furnished those amazing numbers who, under various names, destroyed the Roman Empire”.

The fall of Rome, one of the central pillars of European historical consciousness, is connected here to populations originating from Tartary.

Not metaphorically.

Directly.

The page then makes a claim that would surprise many modern readers:

that the country of Usbec Tartary was once the seat of a more powerful empire than that of Rome or Greece.

Stronger than Rome.

Greater than Greece.

Written calmly, without drama, as accepted historical assessment.

The names are laid out plainly:

Zingis Khan, Tamerlane, Bukharia, Samarcand.

Accompanied by exact coordinates, measured distances, defined political orders, described tribal hierarchies, and armies counted in their tens of thousands of horsemen.

This is administrative detail, not legend, the language of structured knowledge rather than campfire myth, the tone of men attempting to describe a functioning world, not invent one.

And yet, in the same breath, the text notes that the land is now thinly inhabited, its former magnificence difficult to trace, so much so that some authors question earlier historians.

There is a tension here.

Memory of grandeur, admission of devastation, and the suggestion that something immense once stood where little now remains.

That tension is precisely why this page belongs at the close of today’s examination.

Across the sources we have looked at this afternoon, Tartary appears not once, not as anomaly, but repeatedly, across genres:

geography, political chronicle, biography, cultural notice.

It is subdivided, populated, governed, conquered, traded with, sung in multiple languages, and tied into the rise and fall of empires.

Whether one approaches this subject cautiously or boldly, one thing becomes increasingly difficult to ignore:

the historical record speaks of Tartary with coherence and scale.

It speaks of rulers, capitals, military power, and civil structures.

It speaks of it as something real.

And so, as we close for this afternoon, we are left not with answers neatly packaged, but with a weight of documentation that demands further reading.

We will return to this.

As we draw to our final thoughts, dear reader, something subtle but important begins to shift.

The popular claim is that Tartaria is a modern conspiracy, a fabrication born of internet fantasy, an illusion created by misread maps and overactive imaginations.

That is the narrative presented to anyone who dares to look into it for more than five minutes.

It is framed as fringe before it is examined.

Dismissed before it is read.

And yet what have we actually done this afternoon?

We have not relied on viral videos.

We have not leaned on anonymous forums.

We have not quoted speculative blogs.

We have opened printed volumes, structured geographical works, annual registers, gazetteers, historical summaries, texts written for education, diplomacy, commerce, and governance.

Texts printed in London, Venice, and elsewhere across Europe.

Texts concerned with coordinates, trade, population figures, ruling houses, military capacity.

In those works, Tartary, or Tartaria, appears consistently.

It is subdivided into Chinese, Russian, Independent, Usbec.

It is associated with Scythia.

It is described as furnishing the peoples who reshaped Europe.

It is presented as the seat of powerful empires, linked to figures such as Zingis Khan and Tamerlane.

It is tied into India, into China, into Persia, into the Ottoman sphere.

It is referenced in political reports, not mythological poems.

If this is a conspiracy, then it is one printed calmly and repeatedly across centuries by mainstream publishers for practical purposes.

The accusation begins to crumble when we realise that the burden of proof has been quietly reversed.

We are told to prove that Tartary existed, while the historical record casually assumes that it did.

We are told it was never a coherent entity, yet the books describe borders, subdivisions, rulers, religions, and capitals.

We are told it was solely a vague European label, yet the same label appears in different languages across different nations, referring to identifiable territories.

This does not mean we must accept every line uncritically.

Terminology evolves.

Empires fracture.

Political identities dissolve and reform.

What one century calls Tartary another may rename under imperial administration.

But that is precisely the point:

names change, realities shift, power restructures itself.

The world does not vanish simply because its label does.

Perhaps the deeper question is not whether Tartary existed, but why the memory of it feels unstable today.

Why does the name provoke ridicule rather than curiosity?

Why is it safer to mock than to investigate?

History is not only written by the victors; it is organised by them.

Categories are refined.

Regions are absorbed.

Old terms fall out of fashion.

Over time, what was once a vast descriptor becomes fragmented into smaller, more manageable pieces.

The narrative simplifies.

And in that simplification, scale is lost.

What we have seen is not fantasy.

It is documentation.

Not perfect, not infallible, but consistent enough to demand seriousness.

So perhaps the real conspiracy is not that Tartaria was invented by the modern internet, but that its former magnitude has been quietly reduced in the modern imagination.

We end today not with certainty, but with something more valuable:

grounded doubt.

Doubt directed not at old books, but at the reflex to dismiss them.

And that, dear reader, is where real inquiry begins.

