"There are portions of the canyon which are set aside and withdrawn from entry. No explanation is given to the public beyond 'administrative closure'."

- Grand Canyon National Park, Superintendent's Annual Report 1923

Some places on Earth are more than just scenery, curious mind, they are like pages torn from a book we have not been allowed to read.

We are told the Grand Canyon is the patient work of millions of years, water and wind, slow and steady, carving their way through layer upon layer of stone.

It is one of the most visited, most photographed, and most studied landmarks on our planet, and yet, the closer you look, the more you begin to wonder:

is that all there is to it?

What if the canyon itself is not the only mystery here?

What if it guards something far older, something that does not fit neatly into the history books we have been given?

What if the greatest discovery ever made in North America was not lost to time, but was hidden on purpose?

This lesson, like the rest, does not claim to prove anything.

What it does is lay before you the account, the legends, the anomalies, and the silences.

What you make of them is for you alone to decide.

In 1908, Theodore Roosevelt withdrew the Grand Canyon from public entry, putting an end to the mining claims and timber operations that had begun spreading across its lands.

"I hereby reserve the Grand Canyon Forest Reserve, and the lands therein, from settlement, entry, or disposal under any of the public land laws whatsoever."

- Theodore Roosevelt, Proclamation 792 1908

It would take until 1919 for Congress to formally establish it as a National Park.

"The Grand Canyon National Park Act was signed into law on February 26, 1919, establishing the Grand Canyon as a national park."

- Public Law 65-235 1919

In the window between protection and closure, one man decided to see what lay hidden before the world was locked out.

His name was G.E. Kincaid; prospector, adventurer, and according to the newspapers of the time, a man of sober observation.

"His name is G.E. Kincaid, a prospector and explorer of many years experience, and a man of reliable reputation."

- The Phoenix Gazette 5th April 1909

"Mr. Kincaid is a man of sober and careful observation, not given to exaggeration."

- The Gazette (Second Report) 6th April 1909

He navigated the Colorado River deep into the canyon, and about 40 miles upstream from what is now El Tovar Hotel, something caught his eye, unusual discolouration in the sedimentary layers, roughly two thousand feet above the river.

"Proceeding up the canyon some forty miles, he observed peculiar colorations in the strata far above the water line."

- Los Angeles Herald 11th April 1909

He writes that no trail led to that place, curious mind, no worn footpath, nor any beaten route, nothing but sheer canyon wall.

"There was no trail, and the climb was difficult, the wall being almost perpendicular."

- The Phoenix Gazette 5th April 1909

When he climbed toward those strange markings, what he claims he found is something that no river, no amount of rain, and certainly no erosion by wind could ever create.

Carved directly into the sandstone, ascending steadily upward, were hundreds of steps.

"Carved into the solid rock, a flight of steps led upward, hundreds of them, cut with great regularity."

- G.E. Kincaid 1909

What stands out most to me, dear reader, is that nothing nature does could have produced what Kincaid claims.

He doesn’t describe any worn hollows where centuries of feet may have stepped, nor any softening along the edges where rain or flowing water would eventually smooth the stone.

These couldn’t be formations that gradually took shape over time.

They were cut deliberately into a type of rock that remains as hard today as it was back then, and whoever did it, did it in a place that modern history claims:

nobody was there

They had been chiselled into solid stone, one after another, climbing steadily upward to a broad shelf cut into the canyon wall.

And there, recessed into the wall beyond the shelf, lay what he described as an entrance; not a hollow formed by chance, but an opening shaped with the same precision as the steps that preceded it.

"Set back into the wall was an entrance, squared and defined, appearing to have been formed with the same care as the steps that led to it."

- G.E. Kincaid 1909

When Kincaid stepped inside and lit his lantern, he saw something that should have turned the accepted history of the Americas upside down.

Etched into the walls around him were characters.

They were not the petroglyphs of the Native peoples of the region, it is said, curious mind, they looked unmistakably like ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphics.

"The characters upon the walls are not like the inscriptions of the Indians of this region. They resemble rather the hieroglyphics of ancient Egypt."

- G.E. Kincaid 1909

"At the top of the steps, recessed into the face of the cliff, lay an opening that had clearly been shaped by hands, no less carefully than the staircase itself."

- The Gazette 6th April 1909

What Kincaid reported changes the nature of the question entirely.

If this is true, we are not looking at a curious formation in the rock.

We are looking at the possibility that someone capable of building something substantial once occupied a place modern history insists no one ever reached, and that the evidence was simply left there, waiting to be found.

"The main passageway is about 12 feet wide, narrowing to nine feet toward the farther end. About 57 feet from the entrance, the first side passages branch off to the right and left, along which on both sides are a number of rooms about the size of ordinary living rooms of today, though some are 30 by 40 feet square. These are entered by oval-shaped doors and are ventilated by round air spaces through the walls into the passages. The walls are about three feet six inches in thickness. The passages are chiselled or hewn as straight as could be laid out by an engineer."

- G.E. Kincaid 5th April 1909

This was clearly far more than somewhere to stay, it was built to function.

Straight passages, even chambers, and air that moved deep underground; all hallmarks of permanent design, not rough habitation.

And at the scale described, it could have held a whole city's worth of people.

The question is not whether such a place could exist, but who would have built it, and why we have heard nothing about them.

He proceeds to describe granaries with shelves still holding pottery jars and seeds, evidence of agriculture and long-term settlement.

"Another passageway leads to granaries such as are found in the Oriental temples. They contain seeds of various kinds."

"One very large storehouse has not yet been entered, as it is twelve feet high and can be reached only from above. Two copper hooks extend on the edge, which indicates that some sort of ladder was attached."

"These granaries are rounded, and the materials of which they are constructed, I think, is a very hard cement."

"The pottery work includes enameled ware and glazed vessels, found upon shelves within the store chambers."

- Arizona Gazette 5th April 1909

He found cooking areas, dining halls, living quarters, all arranged as in any organised community.

"Along both sides are a number of rooms about the size of ordinary living rooms of today."

"One room, about 400 by 700 feet, was probably the main dining hall, for cooking utensils are found here."

"Many of the rooms are bare but for the water vessels."

"What has already been explored is merely the 'Barracks', to use an American term, for the soldiers, and far into the underworld will be found the main communal dwellings of the families."

- Arizona Gazette 5th April 1909

Then what came next is something even more remarkable; a workshop where metal had been worked:

"Here, tools of all descriptions made of copper were found. These people undoubtedly knew the lost art of hardening this metal, which has been sought by chemists for centuries without result. On a bench running around the workroom were charcoal and other materials, probably used in the process. There was also slag, suggesting that these ancients were smelting ores, but no trace of where or how this was done, nor the origin of the ore."

- G.E. Kincaid, The Phoenix Gazette 5th April 1909

Hardened copper, smelting, organised city planning; none of this fit the accepted timeline for the region, but it was what he found at the furthest reaches of the complex that would prove the most haunting discovery of all.

At the heart of the system lay a grand hall, what Kincaid and the later expedition would name the Cross Hall.

It ran several hundred feet in length, and positioned at its far end was something no one expected to find in North America:

"Over a hundred feet from the entrance is the Cross Hall, several hundred feet long, where the idol or image of the people's God was found sitting cross-legged with a lotus flower or lily in each hand. The cast of this face is Oriental, and in this cavern, the idol almost resembles Buddha, though we are not certain as to what religious worship it represented. Taking into consideration everything found thus far, we think it possible that this worship most resembled the ancient people of Tibet."

- G.E. Kincaid, The Phoenix Gazette 5th April 1909

Nearby lay the crypt.

"The walls slanted back at an angle of about 35 degrees, and on them were tiers of mummies, each one occupying a separate shelf. At the head of each shelf was a small bench on which copper cups and pieces of broken swords were found. Some of the mummies were covered with clay, and all were wrapped in a bark fabric… All the mummies examined so far have proved to be male. This leads to our belief that this exterior section was the warriors' barracks."

- G.E. Kincaid, The Phoenix Gazette 5th April 1909

Kincaid sent samples, sketches, and a full report to the Smithsonian Institution.

"Kincaid has sent a sketch of this tunnel and a report to the Smithsonian Institution at Washington."

"Some copper articles found in the caverns have also been forwarded to the Smithsonian."

- Arizona Gazette 5th April 1909

"The Smithsonian's Department of Anthropology has searched its files without finding any mention of a Professor Jordan, Kincaid, or a lost Egyptian civilization in Arizona.

- Smithsonian Institution 2000

He asked for support to properly document what he had found.

It was supposedly granted.

"Under the direction of Prof. S.A. Jordan, the Smithsonian Institute is now prosecuting the most thorough explorations."

- Arizona Gazette 5th April 1909

The story goes that professor S.A. Jordan arrived with a team of potentially forty people.

"Preparations are being made to equip the camp for extensive studies and the force will be increased to thirty or forty persons."

- Arizona Gazette 5th April 1909

And then, the trail simply ends.

No scientific report was ever published.

No photographs were released.

And no artifacts went on display.

Today, the Smithsonian's position is unambiguous:

they have no record of G.E. Kincaid

they have no record of Professor S.A. Jordan

"Staff in our Office of Smithsonian Archives advise that neither G.E. Kincaid nor S.A. Jordan were ever employed by the Smithsonian.“

- Smithsonian 17th June 1999

Nor do they any artifacts matching his description.

The entire story, they say, was the invention of a newspaper journalist in Arizona, looking to boost circulation.

But if it was all fabrication, then why did the story appear on the front page of a second newspaper just days later?

Why did the descriptions remain consistent across both reports?

And most importantly:

why does so much of what Kincaid described continue to resonate with what the Native peoples of the region have been saying for thousands of years?

The Hopi, the Navajo, the Zuni, the Apache; all have occupied these lands for thousands of years.

Their traditions speak not of one origin, but of two.

"Long ago our fathers lived down below. They came forth into the sunlight through the great gateway of the canyon."

- Frank Hamilton Cushing, Zuni Creation Myths 1896

"Long ago our people lived in the world below. When it was no longer good there, they found the opening and came up into this, the Fourth World."￼￼￼

- H.R. Voth's Interviews with Oraibi Elders 1905

"It is told that in the beginning the People were not here. They dwelt in another place, below this earth, and they journeyed upward until they found the surface of this world."

- Washington Matthews' Work with Navajo Medicine Men 1897

"Before this world was, there was another. Our ancestors dwelt there, and came forth from it."

- John G. Bourke, Journal of American Folklore, Recorded from Apache Elders 1890

The Hopi speak of the Ant People; small, wise beings who lived beneath the ground.

"He led them to a big mound where the Ant People lived, stamped on the roof, and commanded the Ant People to open up their home. When an opening was made on top of the anthill, Sotuknang said to the people, 'Now you will enter this Ant kiva, where you will be safe when I destroy the world. While you are here I want you to learn a lesson from these Ant People. They are industrious. They gather food in summer for the winter. They keep cool when it is hot and warm when it is cool. They live peacefully with one another. They obey the plan of creation.'"

- Frank Waters, The Book of the Hopi, Quoting Oral Tradition 1963

When a great catastrophe struck the surface world, it was the Ant People who sheltered the survivors in their underground chambers, feeding them, protecting them, until the skies cleared.

"The Ant People took them in and fed them throughout the time of destruction. They are small beings, but they know how to live in the earth. When the sky cleared and the surface was safe again, the Ant People showed them the way back up."

- Hopi Elder, recorded by H.R. Voth 1900

The Paiute tell of the Hav-Musuvs, a golden-skinned people who dwelt in a vast subterranean city.

"They were a beautiful people, with golden-tinted skin and long dark hair. They dwelt in a great city beneath the ground, lit by white lights that never burned out."

- Paiute Oral Account, Death Valley's Lost City 1949

"The Paiute chief came back to his camp. He had been in the giant underground valley of the Hav-musuvs, he said, where white lights which burn night and day and never go out, or need any fuel, lit an ancient city of marble beauty."

- Bourke Lee, Death Valley Men 1932

They were peaceful but powerful, possessing weapons some describe as silver tubes that shot lightning.

"These strange people have weapons. One is a small tube which stuns one with a prickly feeling like a rain of cactus needles. One cannot move for hours, and during this time the mysterious ones vanish up the cliffs. The other weapon is deadly. It is a long, silvery tube. When this is pointed at you, death follows immediately."

- Paiute Elder, as recounted to Oga-Make, Death Valley Men 1932

Most remarkably of all, the Paiute spoke of their vessels, canoes that moved through the air without wings, making a humming sound, capable of darting like an eagle across the sky.

Legends from across the continent, from the Southwest to the Midwest, speak of giants, of ancient mariners, of civilisations that rose and fell before the modern timeline allows.

Mainstream archaeology dismisses these stories as myths, but myths often carry fragments of memory, curious mind.

It is a memory that the history books have decided we should forget.

In the southern rim of the Grand Canyon today, look at the map, and something curious meets the eye.

The major buttes, towers, and temples rising above the inner gorge bear names that do not belong in North America:

• Isis Temple, named for the Egyptian goddess

• Tower of Set, named for her brother and rival

• Temple of Ra, the sun god of Egypt

• Temple of Horus, the divine falcon king

• Khufu Pyramid, named for the builder of the Great Pyramid

• Buddha Temple, named for the teacher from ancient India

• Krishna Temple, named for the avatar of Hindu tradition

• Temple of Manu, the first king in Hindu cosmology

• Temple of Solomon, named for the wise king of Israel

These names were not given by accident.

They were assigned by early geologists and surveyors; men like Clarence Dutton, who first mapped much of the canyon in the 1870s.

When asked why he chose Egyptian and Hindu names for formations in the American Southwest, Dutton simply said they reminded him of temples in the East.

"The noble buttes of the canyon resemble the temples of the Orient."

- Clarence E. Dutton, The Geology of the Grand Canyon District 1882

"In their forms and outlines they recall the temples of Egypt and the fanes of India."

- Clarence E. Dutton, Mountains of the Grand Canyon 1885

"They are indeed temples of nature. The imagination seeks in vain for grander prototypes among the works of men."

- Clarence E. Dutton, The Grand Canyon of the Colorado 1882

They are clustered most densely within the very area where Kincaid claimed to have found his entrance, and where public access is now most strictly prohibited.

We are told, curious mind, it’s purely coincidence…

Today, that entire stretch of canyon is firmly off-limits.

It is managed by the National Park Service, but even authorised rangers rarely enter certain sections.

Approximately one thousand caves have been documented within the Grand Canyon walls.

Of those, only about thirty have ever been mapped or opened to the public.

The rest are sealed, gated, or simply marked closed to protect bat habitat.

When independent researchers Jerry and Kathy Wills attempted to locate Kincaid's entrance, they found the area monitored as if it were a military installation:

"As we approached the location, an unmarked aircraft appeared overhead. It circled low, then departed. We were in a designated no-fly zone. No civilian aircraft should have been there at all. We took the hint and left."

On a later expedition, a different group approached from the river, exactly as Kincaid had done.

This time, it was not a civilian aircraft that appeared, it was an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

"As we approached the area, an AH-64 Apache appeared and hovered over us for several minutes. We took that as our sign to turn back."

- AJ Gentile, Expedition Account, The Forbidden Zone of the Grand Canyon 2017

When researchers climbed above the rim to look for the ventilation shafts Kincaid had described, they found something else, massive steel anchor bolts and concrete platforms set into the edge of the canyon, far from any trail or road.

When asked, authorities described them as rockfall protection anchors.

But they are not positioned where loose rock threatens trails or roads.

It is said they are positioned exactly where someone would stand if they were lowering equipment or blocking an entrance.

I have not been able to find any verifiable images of them online.

What happened at the Grand Canyon is not an isolated story.

Across the United States, a consistent pattern has emerged again and again:

• 1880s–1890s: Cyrus Thomas was appointed by the Smithsonian to investigate the great earth mounds of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

He began believing they were built by an ancient, advanced race unrelated to modern Native peoples.

By the time his reports were published, his conclusions had been edited to fit the official narrative.

The artifacts he photographed vanished.

• 1930s: Excavations at the Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma uncovered copper tools, shells engraved with complex art, and skeletons measuring seven to eight feet in height, at a time when average human height was around five and a half feet.

The collection was catalogued, and then locked away.

Only a tiny fraction is on display today.

• 1892: Seven-and-a-half-foot stone coffins were discovered in Alabama during a geological survey.

Sent to the Smithsonian.

Inquired about decades later:

"We have not been able to find the specimens in our collections, though records show that they were received."

• World War II era: Construction workers in Alaska unearthed ancient burials of extraordinary size, some described as twice or three times normal human stature.

Collected by Smithsonian representatives.

Never seen again..

This pattern is not a coincidence.

It is a habit.

And it raises a question that every free thinker must ask:

what is the true purpose of such institutions?

Are they guardians of our history, or gatekeepers of what we are allowed to know?

There is another puzzle written into the canyon, curious mind, one that geologists acknowledge but rarely discuss.

The Colorado River flows through the Kaibab Plateau, a massive ridge of rock that rises thousands of feet above the surrounding terrain.

Rivers do not flow across mountain ranges.

They flow around them, or down through them.

Yet the Colorado cuts straight through the highest point, as if the river was already there when the land rose up beneath it.

The conventional theory says the river was in place as the plateau uplifted slowly over millions of years, carving downward at the same rate the land climbed.

This is called antecedence.

But what the theory struggles to explain is the absence of debris.

If that much rock was eroded away over that span:

where is all the sediment?

The delta at the river's mouth holds only a fraction of what should have been washed out.

The canyon walls themselves show layers that appear cleanly cut, not gradually worn.

Some researchers suggest the canyon may have formed with startling speed, not through slow erosion, they believe it formed rapidly, shaped by catastrophic forces that modern history has not yet explained.

Kincaid noted that the entrance lay nearly 1500 feet down the canyon wall; remote, difficult, deliberately concealed.

He wrote:

"First, I must emphasize that the cavern is nearly inaccessible. The entrance is 1,486 feet down the sheer canyon wall. It is located on government land, and no visitor will be allowed there under penalty of trespass."

- G.E. Kincaid, The Phoenix Gazette 5th April 1909

Whether those were his words or a warning placed there by those who followed, the effect has been the same:

the location remains guarded

In 2012, a team from the History Channel filmed near the reported coordinates.

During filming, they were approached by Park Service personnel and told they were in a restricted area.

When they explained what they were looking for, they were reportedly told:

"You're wasting your time. There is nothing there. And even if there was, we wouldn't let you see it anyway."

Caves in the Grand Canyon are not simply left alone.

Many are fitted with heavy steel gates, not mesh fences that keep people out while letting light in, but solid barriers that seal the darkness entirely.

The official reason:

protection of the endangered bat population

Conservation is a noble cause, but one must ask:

does protecting a colony of bats require permanent, total exclusion of every human being, forever?

Or

is there something else being preserved in the dark?

The accounts of mummies, of copper-working, of hieroglyphics, are all extraordinary claims, but there is one category of report that recurs across North America with particular persistence:

accounts of human remains that do not match the modern understanding of ancient peoples

When the Adena and Hopewell mounds were systematically surveyed in the late 19th century, reports of unusually tall skeletons appeared repeatedly in local newspapers and scientific journals.

In Ohio alone, dozens of burial sites yielded individuals measuring well over six and a half feet, with some reported at seven, eight, and in rare cases even nine feet in height.

These were not anomalies, dear reader, they were consistently reported, found in positions of honour, buried with copper ornaments, shell beads, and stone tools of exceptional craftsmanship.

The Smithsonian's own Bureau of American Ethnology published an annual report in 1894 that noted:

"It is evident that a race of people differing materially from the Indians found by the first European settlers once inhabited this region."

Yet that conclusion was quietly dropped from later editions.

The physical specimens themselves were transferred to the National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C., and by the 1930s, they were no longer listed in any accessible catalogue.

When researchers today request access to early mound collection records, they are often informed that the materials were lost in a fire, damaged by water, or simply no longer in the collection.

It is a remarkable coincidence, is it not, that the most incredible discoveries are the ones that cannot be shown to anyone?

We do not know for certain what G.E. Kincaid found in that canyon.

We do not know if his city exists.

We don’t even know if he existed

What we do know is this.

The Hopi, the Paiute and the Zuni have never stopped telling their stories.

They speak of ancestors who came from below, of beings who sheltered them when the world ended, and of wise ones who taught them what to do when the skies fell.

These are not tales told for entertainment.

They are memories kept alive across hundreds of generations, passed down with care and solemnity.

We also know that the names carved into the map of that forbidden zone point toward civilisations on the other side of the world.

That early explorers and geologists saw something there that reminded them of temples in Egypt, in India, in Tibet, and that those names remain, like clues left in plain sight.

We know that when people go looking for answers, they are watched, they are warned, and they are turned away.

Artifacts vanish, reports go missing, and expeditions end in silence.

When a story is false, the best way to prove it is false is to show everyone the evidence, not to lock the door and throw away the key.

This is not presented as absolute truth, the story of the underground city may never be confirmed.

It may be that a reporter in 1909 simply wrote a very good story that refused to die.

But consider this:

history is not what happened

History is what is recorded, what is preserved, and what is allowed to be seen.

If someone has the power to decide what we are permitted to see, then they have the power to decide what we know.

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