When I was a child, mythical creatures belonged to cinema screens and paperbacks.

Dragons, griffins, cyclops, they were introduced to me as products of imagination, carefully placed in the category of fantasy.

Entertaining, symbolic, but ultimately unreal.

That classification was never argued for, it was simply assumed, and when something is assumed early enough, and repeated often enough, it rarely invites investigation.

I never questioned it.

Why would I?

Schooling has a quaint efficiency to it.

It does not need to suppress ideas; it only needs to frame them once and move on.

If you are told from the beginning that something is make-believe, you do not waste time searching for it in atlases or histories.

The mind files it away and gets on with what it has been told is serious.

Years later, when I began collecting older books, I was not searching for beasts.

I was looking for geography, politics, and forgotten nations.

Yet there they were, unicorns listed alongside rivers, giants mentioned in regional accounts, dragons noted in works intended not to entertain but to inform.

These were not novels.

They were dictionaries, gazetteers, natural histories, nearly three centuries old, written in sober tones, unconcerned with modern fantasy culture.

That was the moment something shifted.

If the modern imagination invented these creatures, why are they embedded in texts that predate our entertainment industry by hundreds of years?

Why do they appear not as stories, but as entries?

Why are they carved into stone, pressed into coins, fixed into coats of arms?

Today, I want to narrow that lens further and ask a simple question:

What is a griffin?

Not the Hollywood version.

Not the children’s illustration.

But the creature that appears repeatedly across centuries, in sculpture, in heraldry, in scholarship.

A being drawn often enough, and seriously enough, that reducing it to fable feels almost too convenient.

In a world comfortable with the word extinct, we accept that entire species have vanished within recorded history.

That reality alone makes one wonder whether disappearance is sometimes a more reasonable explanation than dismissal.

So as always, we will begin where we should, with a book.

And from there, we will let the images speak.

Monstrorum Historia

“Monstrorum Historiæ” by Ulyssis Aldrovandi (1642)

We begin with a work known in English as:

The History of Monsters.

Its author, Ulisse Aldrovandi, was no wandering storyteller.

He was a physician, a natural philosopher, and a professor at Bologna, a man whose life was devoted to observing, collecting, and classifying the living world.

He built vast cabinets of specimens, assembled early museums, and attempted something ambitious for his age, to gather nature into order.

This book sits within that ambition.

It was written in the late sixteenth century and published in the early seventeenth, during a time when scholarship sought to document everything, not only the common and familiar, but the rare, the deformed, the extraordinary.

Aldrovandi did not divide the world into “real” and “imagined” in the way we do today.

If something had been described by earlier authorities, travellers, or classical writers, it was considered worthy of examination.

And so within a serious work of natural history, we encounter beings that modern minds are quick to dismiss.

That is precisely why this book matters.

The inclusion of such creatures was not satire, nor entertainment, it was preservation.

Compilation.

An attempt to account for the full range of reported nature.

Aldrovandi may not have witnessed every creature he described, but he treated the record itself as something deserving attention.

In other words, the griffin appears not in a children’s tale, but in a scholar’s archive.

And that changes the tone of our inquiry entirely.

If a man devoted to studying animals thought it necessary to document such beings, then the griffin occupied a far more serious place in the intellectual world of our ancestors than we are led to believe.

From here, we move outward, from printed page to carved stone, from scholarly ink to minted metal, and begin asking the question properly:

What is a griffin?

Translation:

“The first image of the griffin.

Another image follows of a certain monstrous animal represented in Bembus’ tablet, which in some way imitates the form of a hippogriff.

It has a human face with something like hanging hair, and a tuft rising on the forehead.

It has ears of a certain kind, and in the remaining members the digits of a quadruped.

The shape may be understood from the figure.

The second image of the griffin.

Concerning the aforementioned griffin, it is not difficult to describe it as having a double nature, as shown in the same tablet; one part bears the likeness of a bird, another of a four-footed beast.

The face is rounded, having a beak, ears, and eyes like the stars and the moon.

The tail of a quadruped is joined, with a black neck and chest, presenting as it were a fiery appearance.

The third image of the griffin.

Finally, in the same tablet we have an image of a monster which it pleased to indicate as Ornithanthropos (bird-man), with the head of a bird and the remaining members not representing a human.

It has wings upon its back, and the figures of the sun and moon appear above its head, which the reader may interpret.”

And so we begin with something rather intriguing, curious mind.

Not a passing remark in a marginal note, not a vague allusion buried in folklore, but a dedicated section within a work whose aim it is to catalog monsters.

A serious compilation by a serious scholar, presenting not one, but multiple images of the griffin, carefully distinguished, described, and compared.

The first is introduced plainly, almost clinically.

The second is differentiated.

The third is set apart again.

This is not the language of a man entertaining children, it is the method of a man cataloguing forms.

What strikes me is not the strangeness of the creature, but the calmness with which it is handled.

The griffin is described as possessing a “double nature”, part bird, part quadruped, its features examined, its proportions noted.

Even symbolic elements, the sun and moon above its head, are acknowledged and left for the reader to contemplate.

There is no laughter in the tone.

No dismissal, no apology for including it.

And that is important.

Because when a creature is repeated across cultures, carved into stone, struck into medals, etched into books by natural historians, and discussed alongside other beings as though it belongs to the great tapestry of living forms, we are forced to ask a different kind of question.

Not “was it real?” in the narrow modern sense.

But why was it treated as though it might be?

Why was it given ink, effort, space and classification?

Aldrovandi did not live in isolation from the intellectual currents of his age; he corresponded widely, collected specimens, built cabinets of curiosity that later formed the foundation of natural history.

His work shaped generations of thought, yet here, within that same disciplined framework, the griffin appears.

Which leaves us in a strange position.

Either we assume our ancestors were uniformly incapable of distinguishing imagination from observation, or we accept that the past may have been more complex than our simplified categories allow.

And that is where this becomes interesting.

Because the griffin is not just a beast with wings and talons.

It is a symbol of something that resists reduction.

Strength and vigilance.

Earth and sky.

Lion and eagle.

Instinct and elevation.

Perhaps that is why it endured.

Not because it was fantasy, but because it embodied something that men recognised as true.

The Griffin

We now move from the pages of a seventeenth-century natural historian to an artefact from the fifteenth century.

This engraving, titled:

The Griffin

It was created around 1480–1490 by a German artist called Martin Schongauer (c. 1450–1491).

That places it well over five hundred years old, produced in the late medieval world, long before our modern categories of “fantasy art” existed.

It is not a child’s illustration, nor a marginal doodle in a manuscript.

It is a carefully executed engraving by one of the most respected printmakers of his time.

The creature stands alert, muscular, anatomically deliberate.

The lion’s body carries weight and tension; the eagle’s head is sharp, watchful; the wings are rendered with attention to feather and bone.

This is not a vague symbol sketched in passing, it is studied.

Schongauer was working in a Europe deeply shaped by classical inheritance and Christian symbolism.

In that framework, the griffin often represented vigilance, guardianship, sovereignty, and the union of earthly and heavenly strength, the lion ruling the land, the eagle ruling the sky.

But beyond symbolism, what appeals to me is repetition.

The form is consistent with what Aldrovandi showed us in print decades later.

The same composite anatomy, the same conceptual structure, a creature recognised.

We are no longer in myth told by firelight, we are in the workshop of a master engraver in the late 1400s, carving into copper a being that his audience would immediately recognise.

When a form persists across manuscripts, sculptures, coins, crests, and engravings, across centuries and regions, it demands more than dismissal.

It demands inquiry.

And so we continue, curious mind.

The She-Griffin

If the German engraving showed us the griffin as vigilant and composed, this next piece shifts the tone entirely.

This is:

The She-Griffin of Perugia Suckling Two Infants

Created around 1441 by the Italian artist Pisanello.

We are now in the mid-fifteenth century, even earlier than Schongauer’s print, this time the griffin appears on a medal, a form associated with civic pride, power, and identity.

What makes this example so compelling is not just the creature itself, but the role it is shown fulfilling.

The creature is female, and she is nursing two human infants beneath her body, the inscription references Perugia, the Italian city whose emblem the griffin became.

Here the being is not a distant monster or abstract symbol of strength.

It is maternal, protective, and foundational.

A city aligning itself with a griffin is one thing, a city portraying itself as nourished by one is another.

This suggests that by 1441 the griffin was not simply decorative, nor purely ornamental myth.

It functioned as an emblem of origin, protection, and continuity.

The imagery mirrors the Roman she-wolf nursing Romulus and Remus, but here the wolf is replaced by a griffin.

A hybrid guardian feeding civilisation itself.

Again we see consistency of form, lion’s body, eagle’s head and wings, yet the meaning deepens.

The griffin is not only fierce; it is sustaining, and that is what I find revealing.

Across regions, across artists, across decades, the creature is not fading into obscurity, it is embedded into civic identity.

Cast in bronze, and preserved intentionally.

When something is chosen as the emblem of a people, it is rarely accidental.

Antinous on a Griffin

From nurture we move to dominion.

Here, in what appears to be a 16th-century Italian medal or coin (dated somewhere between 1500 and 1599), the griffin is no longer stationary, nor maternal.

It is in motion.

Wings extended, muscles engaged, it carries upon its back a youthful male figure, identified as Antinous.

The shift is subtle but significant.

This is not a beast of the margins, nor a decorative flourish hidden in architecture, it is struck into metal.

Cast, pressed, circulated.

A public image.

Something held in the hand.

And what does it show? A human rider mounted upon the griffin.

The creature that in earlier imagery guarded, or nourished, is now a vehicle of power.

The human form is elevated, almost triumphant, as though mastery over the hybrid beast symbolises mastery over something larger, nature, instinct, the heavens themselves.

Coins and medals are not random canvases, they are deliberate, to place a griffin upon one is to embed it into the language of power.

Again we are confronted with the same subtle question:

Why this creature?

Why does it appear not only in books and encyclopaedic histories, but in sculpture, in heraldry, in architecture, and now in minted metal?

If the griffin were just the wandering fancy of isolated imagination, we would expect inconsistency.

Instead we find continuity.

Century after century, culture after culture, the same composite form returns.

Half eagle, half lion, winged, alert, and dominant.

Perhaps the meaning evolved. Perhaps the symbolism shifted. But the persistence is undeniable.

And persistence, in history, is rarely accidental.

Guardian Griffin

And now, curious mind, we arrive at the final point of today’s discussion, one that carries us even further back in time.

A Guardian Griffin, dated between 1150–1175.

The 12th-century, nearly nine hundred years ago.

This is not imagination sketched in the margins of a manuscript.

This is sculpture.

Weight.

Volume.

Presence.

Carved in the medieval period, the creature lies poised yet alert, wings folded but ready, its body resting while its gaze remains watchful.

It is not portrayed as grotesque or chaotic, it is composed, sovereign and protective.

And that word matters:

guardian.

By this point in our short journey today, we have seen the griffin rendered in scholarship, in Renaissance engraving, on civic medals, and now in monumental form.

It crosses mediums and centuries with ease, from page to metal to stone.

What does that tell us?

That this was not a passing fancy.

No artisan spends weeks carving a creature into stone for a cathedral or sacred space if it is just decorative nonsense.

Medieval art was symbolic, deliberate, theological.

Creatures placed within sacred architecture carried meaning.

The griffin was long associated with vigilance, strength, dual nature, lion of the earth, eagle of the sky, a creature bridging realms.

It stood at thresholds, it guarded what was considered valuable.

And here it rests again, as it has for centuries, not as a child’s bedtime story, but as a sentinel in stone.

Ink can be dismissed.

Stories can be reframed.

But carved stone is harder to wave away.

This statue closes today’s sequence not with fantasy, but with weight.

A creature our ancestors carved large enough to endure time itself.

We will reflect on what that means next.

And so, dear reader, we arrive at our final reflections on what we have witnessed this evening.

After books, engravings, medals and stone, the question no longer feels childish.

It feels weighty.

What is a griffin?

Not in the sense of wings and talons, but in the sense of memory, continuity, and inheritance.

Because something has happened between then and now.

A slow thinning.

A subtle narrowing.

Imagination flattened and renamed sophistication.

The modern world prides itself on being informed, yet so often it reduces what came before to superstition, ignorance, naive symbolism.

We are told our ancestors were imaginative but mistaken, decorative but deluded, capable of carving stone for nine centuries yet somehow incapable of distinguishing myth from reality.

That is a curious confidence.

When we stand before the medieval statue, examine the Renaissance engraving, turn over the civic medal, we are not looking at isolated fantasies.

We are looking at repetition across generations.

At a creature placed deliberately in positions of protection, authority and meaning.

That does not prove existence in the way laboratories demand proof, but it does challenge the ease with which dismissal is handed down.

Modern history often presents itself as clarification, yet clarification can become reduction.

In simplifying the past, we may have drained it of texture; in categorising everything neatly, we may have inverted realities once held with weight.

I am not claiming certainty, I am questioning the reflex to mock.

There is a difference.

Perhaps extinction is more plausible than fabrication, perhaps symbolism grows from something once encountered, perhaps the line between the seen and the remembered is thinner than we admit.

What unsettles me most is not whether griffins once walked the earth in feather and bone, but how quickly we are trained to laugh at the possibility.

The world before us was not smaller, nor was it inhabited by fools.

It was vast, layered, alive with meanings we may no longer recognise.

And that, dear reader, may be the real mystery we are left holding.

If you feel moved to leave a tip in support of this work, it is warmly appreciated, though never expected.

Your time, attention, and willingness to read are already more than enough.

Thank you, curious mind.

