Sara da Encarnação
10h

A griffin is a mythical creature with the body of a lion and the head and wings of an eagle.

Because of that combination, it symbolises power over earth (lion) and sky (eagle); strength, vigilance, and protection. In many stories, griffins guard treasures, sacred places, or divine power.

When did griffins appear in myth? They are very ancient.

The earliest known images come from the ancient Near East, especially Mesopotamia and Persia, around 3000 BCE or earlier.

They later became popular in Ancient Egypt, then Ancient Greece, where writers described them guarding gold in distant lands.

From there, they spread into Roman and medieval European art and legend.

So griffins are among the oldest hybrid creatures humans ever imagined... over five thousand years old in recorded culture.

Griffins "exist", because humans wanted a symbol of ultimate power, protection, and mystery; and they built it from the most majestic creatures they knew.

subspacetechnician
9h

its a stylized image of an ejecting pilot. the beak is the pipe for the oxygen mask, the wings depict flight and the seat is the body with 4 legs

