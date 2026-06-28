Alternative History

Alternative History

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
3h

Worlds in Collision

Book by Immanuel Velikovsky

Worlds in Collision is a controversial 1950 book by Immanuel Velikovsky that proposes Earth experienced catastrophic events in ancient history, caused by close encounters with Venus and Mars, which disrupted the solar system and are recorded in global mythologies. Velikovsky argued that Venus, ejected from Jupiter, passed near Earth around the 15th century BCE, causing immense catastrophes, and Mars later had a similar close encounter, leading to further chaos. The book challenged established scientific theories and caused a major uproar, though some of its predictions have since been supported by later discoveries.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

Thank You for bringing these forth! Though I had seen them before, I had not seen such detail offered. I appreciate that!

About "extra..." In Latin, it's origin, it means "outside of," "beyond."

https://www.latindictionary.io/entry/extra-20126

So "extraterrestrial" means "something outside of Earth." And so... ET could easily be from some other planet, solar system, or galaxy.

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