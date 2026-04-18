Alternative History

Alternative History

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Amii's avatar
Amii
3h

Very interesting! Thank you for sharing this information and downloads! I'm seeing more and more about the Tartaria civilization nowadays in many places!

I don't remember being taught about this in school either! They definitely suppress true history from us, even what we've all been taught about WW2 in school has been inverted! We don't know who we really are or where we really came from?

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
5h

The Hidden History of Tartary | PDF https://share.google/L7ijea0xRnOHL6rtE

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