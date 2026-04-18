When I tell you, curious mind, that I spend every waking hour entrenched in this endeavour, I mean it.

Since hitting publish this afternoon, I have returned to the depths, scouring the archives for the kind of knowledge that was never intended to be found.

I have spent weeks in historical archives and days in the CIA Reading Room, but it occurred to me that I had never spent any time in the National Security Archives.

So, I did exactly that, trawling through endless pages of unrelated noise until I struck a vein.

I wish I could tell you, dear reader, that these files finally prove me wrong.

I wish I could offer you the comfort of a debunked theory.

But they don't, in fact, they do the opposite.

They consolidate the chilling reality we’ve been uncovering:

that Tartaria was a genuine geopolitical force, systematically excised from the world’s memory

It is a massive claim, I know.

But this newsletter lives and dies by the written evidence alone.

We now have the historical record, the CIA’s internal briefings, and the National Security Archives all pointing toward the same truth, a reality that has been surgically scrubbed from our collective education.

Believe me, I don’t want to be right.

I am constantly searching for the piece of evidence that will discredit these theories, but it never comes.

I owe you transparency.

It’s why I’m so brutally open about my own life, and why I provide every reference with a direct link to the source.

The realisation that history is a fable, a carefully crafted illusion, is a heavy weight to carry; but we cannot ignore the truth simply because it becomes difficult.

We must embrace what is.

If the world truly understood that our foundations are built on a complete fable, the shock could shatter global trust entirely.

Civilisation as we know it would tremble:

but it is only in the mud does the fruit grow

For us to progress, we have to face the world as it actually is, no matter how painful the unveiling.

I haven’t allowed myself a digression in a while, but this felt necessary.

It serves as a reminder of why this work matters.

So, let us begin with files that I imagine have never been read in this context before, if they have been read at all...

NSA - ORE 91-41 📂

To understand the scale of this erasure, we must look at how the architects of our modern world spoke to each other when they thought no one was listening.

The first file we will examine is a Top Secret CIA estimate from April 1950, titled:

Estimate of the Effects of the Soviet Possession of the Atomic Bomb Upon the Security of the United States

This was not a history paper; it was a high-stakes intelligence briefing designed to predict the movement of global power at the dawn of the nuclear age.

Yet, to explain the fundamental nature of the East, the authors reached back into a history they have spent a century teaching us to forget.

Looking at the cover page and page 18 of this report, the agency lets the mask slip in a way that should stop you in your tracks, curious mind.

The report identifies a deep-seated insecurity in the region, attributing it to an immemorial experience (since the Tartar invasion) of being overrun by more civilised and technologically advanced foreigners.

The weight of that sentence cannot be overstated.

The CIA does not use a word like immemorial lightly; they are admitting that the Tartar influence is so foundational that it effectively predates the recorded memory of the current regime.

But the real revelation, the smoking gun, is the description of those Tartars.

While our textbooks paint them as a primitive, nomadic horde that stifled Russian progress, this classified internal briefing acknowledges the exact opposite.

They describe the Tartar force as more civilised and technologically advanced.

This is a strong admission that the invaders were not barbarians, but the bearers of a superior standard, a civilisation with technology and systems that the local population couldn't match.

It confirms the core of our theory:

the history we are taught is a total inversion

The superior civilisation wasn't suppressed because it was backward; it was erased because its existence challenged the very legitimacy of the powers that replaced it.

NSA - AD-A170 613 📂

To deepen this exploration, we now turn to a technical study from the Naval Postgraduate School titled:

The Soviet Theory of Reflexive Control in Historical and Psychocultural Perspective

While the previous document established the physical and technological reality of the Tartar civilisation, this file exposes the psychological architecture used to bury it.

The military elite here analyse the concept of multiple-tier awareness, a thorough knowledge of the role one is playing in the manipulation of a population’s consciousness.

They describe the necessity of an idealised leader to act as a moral corset for the people, a safeguard against the perceived threat of anarchy.

This is the mechanism of the fable in action:

the state justifies its current grip by positioning itself as the only shield against a return to a dark, chaotic past

The document admits that this entire psychological structure is rooted in the heavily emphasised conditioning of the Tartar experience.

It reveals that the Tartar Yoke is a label used to elicit a specific image of brutality and ruthlessness, a branding designed to instil a willingness to surrender personal freedom.

It is the ultimate inversion.

By characterising the Tartars as bloodthirsty and unpredictable, they ensure the population never looks back with anything but fear.

If the people were to realise the truth, that the Tartars were actually the more civilised and technologically advanced force admitted in the earlier briefings, the moral corset would snap.

The multiple-tier awareness mentioned here suggests that the architects of control are fully aware of the deception.

They understand that for the current power structure to remain uncontaminated, the true history of Tartaria must remain buried under the propaganda of a Yoke.

This isn't just history; it is a tool of reflexive control, a psychological necessity for the survival of a state built on the ruins of a superior civilisation they had to rebrand as a nightmare.

NSA - Dinner Hosted by Gorbachevs 📂

The dialogue moves from the theoretical to the visceral in this White House Memorandum of Conversation, documenting a dinner between Reagan and Gorbachev in Geneva, November 1985.

This document captures the moment the mask of high-stakes diplomacy slips into the realm of ancestral truth.

It bears a striking resemblance to a file found in the CIA Reading Room, a transcript of a radio show, yet the appearance of this document is far more intimate and revealing.

This isn't a broadcast for the masses; it is a secret, sensitive record of two world leaders speaking across a dinner table.

As the caviar was served, the conversation drifted into the essence of Russian history.

Gorbachev, addressing the American delegation, invoked an old, telling proverb:

scratch a Russian and find a Tartar

In the context of our investigation, this is a staggering admission of the immemorial reality we've been tracing.

Gorbachev is acknowledging that beneath the veneer of the modern Soviet state, beneath the moral corset of the current regime, the Tartar foundation remains.

He describes Russia as having acted as a buffer zone for Europe, a narrative that conveniently reframes the presence of a superior, advanced civilisation as a mere shield against the East.

By claiming Russia fell behind because of these invasions, Gorbachev is reinforcing the very fable we’ve identified:

the rebranding of Tartaria as a force of stagnation rather than one of technological and civilisational advancement

Yet, by admitting that a Tartar is found just beneath the surface of every Russian, he confirms that the erasure was never total.

The bloodline, the influence, and the remnants of that more civilised force are still there, hidden in plain sight.

The difference between this memorandum and the radio transcript is the setting.

On the air, such ideas are filtered through propaganda.

At a private dinner between the two most powerful men on earth, it is spoken as an accepted, foundational truth of their geopolitical reality.

They are discussing the roots of their power, acknowledging the Tartar that persists beneath the modern mask, while simultaneously maintaining the fable that the world only progressed once that influence was supposedly swept away.

It is a reminder that while history is written for us, the truth is whispered among them.

NSA - Kennedy in the Kremlin 📂

To conclude this evening’s descent into the archives, we have a final document that ties the knot on this geopolitical deception.

It is an assessment by John Browne, a Member of Parliament, dated May 20th, 1985, titled:

Mr. Gorbachev, A Kennedy in the Kremlin?

While much of this file focuses on the charismatic surface of the new Soviet leader, the real weight lies on the final page.

Here, we see the internal logic of the Nomenklatura, the Soviet elite, and how they sustain their grip on power.

Browne notes that the status quo is maintained by massive military spending which is sustained by the maintenance of a constant fear of invasion.

The document then explicitly lists the historical justifications used to keep this fear alive, placing The Tartar invasion which held Russia in subjection for about 250 years at the very top of the list, alongside Napoleon and Hitler.

This is the final piece of the puzzle.

We have seen the CIA admit that the Tartars were more civilised and technologically advanced.

We have seen the Naval Postgraduate School admit that the Tartar Yoke is a psychological tool of reflexive control used to condition the masses into submission.

And now, in the final file found in the National Security Archives, we see how that conditioning is operationalised to justify a permanent military state.

They have taken a superior civilisation and rebranded it as the ultimate boogeyman, a foundational trauma used to keep a population in a state of perpetual moral corset and readiness for war.

By grouping the Tartars with the most notorious invaders of the modern era, they ensure that any trace of the true, advanced Tartaria is buried under the weight of existential terror.

The archives do not lie, even if the historians do.

We have traced the thread from high-level intelligence briefings to private dinner conversations and finally to the administrative machinery of fear.

The evidence is unanimous:

Tartaria was not a primitive horde to be feared, but a reality to be hidden

They have built our world on the ruins of another, and these files are the blueprints of the cover-up.

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And so, dear reader, for the second time today, we reach a point of reflection.

What we have laid out here is not a conspiracy of shadows, but a conspiracy of the record itself.

We have walked through three distinct, official avenues of inquiry:

the established historical record, the CIA Reading Room, and now, the National Security Archives

Each one, in its own language, alludes to the same staggering reality.

We are no longer looking at a single anomaly or a stray footnote; we are looking at a consensus held by the architects of the modern world, a consensus they have never shared with the children in their schools.

These files show us that history is not a static line of progress, but a garden that is periodically pruned.

They reveal that the Tartar was not a ghost to be exorcised, but a civilisation so advanced, so technologically and culturally superior, that its memory had to be inverted to make room for the present.

They had to turn a Golden Age into a Yoke so that we would welcome our corsets.

To look at this evidence is to realise that we are living in the wake of a great silencing.

It is a heavy, beautiful, and terrifying realisation.

If history is a fable, then our identities are the characters within it, performing roles written by those who found the smoking gun long before we were born.

But to see the lie is to begin the process of waking up.

It is a lonely path to walk, this bridge between what we were told and what the ink actually says.

It requires us to acknowledge that the institutions we trust are built upon the ruins of a truth they could not assimilate.

Yet, there is a profound honesty in this recognition.

Just as the fruit only grows in the mud, our understanding of humanity only truly begins when we stop fearfully clutching the fable and start embracing the cold, hard reality of the world.

We are told that to look back is to invite regression, but I tell you that to look back, truly look back, is the only way to move forward.

We are reclaiming a heritage that was stolen not by time, but by design.

History may be a carefully crafted illusion, but the cracks are widening.

Through these archives, we aren't just reading documents; we are listening to the heartbeat of a world that refused to die, even after they buried it.

I don't have all the answers, and I may never have them.

I will forever be searching for the piece that discredits this theory, because the weight of being right is a burden I never asked for.

But until that piece is found, I will remain here, in the archives, holding a candle to the dark, because the truth, however painful, is the only ground worth standing on.

The world as we know it may be home to strife and misery, but it is also the soil of our awakening.

We must embrace what is, for in that embrace, we find the strength to build something that isn't founded on a lie.

If you feel moved to support this endeavor further, donations are always received with deep gratitude, but please know they are never expected.

Your kindness and your presence are the foundation of this community.

Thank you for being here, for staying curious, and for having the courage to weigh these truths alongside me.

It means everything.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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