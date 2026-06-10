Alternative History

Alternative History

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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
1h

I'm an avid, frequent and vivid dreamer. Sometimes I write them down. Sometimes they are predictive but rarely. I'm visited by recently departed friends and family.

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
1h

Here's a concept that I found interesting. I am by nature a dream person. Future events cast shadows back to the present and are able to manifest events yet to be seen. I experience two realities each day and night. One while awake the other while I sleep. I dream every night and remember each one. When we dream our souls travel back to the source.

Mythology tells us that when we cross the River Lethe (river of forgetfulness) each night we return and soon forget our experience. The trick is,to wake up in the dream and know that it's a dream. By doing so you have now created a memory and will remember it proportionally to its importance. Some dreams are more important than others.

The 40-day rule after death is a traditional, primarily Eastern Orthodox Christian belief that the soul continues to traverse the earth, visiting places of significance before departing on the 40th day. It is a significant period for prayer and memorial services to aid the soul’s transition.

It is believed that the soul's path to eternal life is secured during this period. The number 40 represents a period of preparation, purification, and transition.

Families commonly hold a memorial service/gathering on the 40th day, known in some cultures as a "sorrow dinner".

Prayers (like Panikhidas), good deeds, and alms are offered to help the deceased.The 40 days are counted from the day of death (day 1).

While strong in Eastern Orthodox Christianity (including some Egyptian/Coptic traditions), this 40-day, formal 40-day memorial gathering is not observed in all traditions (e.g., many Protestant denominations).

The "Philosophical Month": In classical alchemy, 40 days is the standard time required for the putrefaction stage, where the raw material is broken down before being transformed.

I can honestly say that I had dreams after my mother, my father, brother and and a very close cousin passed away at different times of my life and about six weeks later without exception they appeared in a dream, each with a cryptic message.

Now, I never knew about the forty day concept, until recently, and it fills me with amazement now.

Dreams are one of the preferred ways of making contact with the divine. Jacob's ladder is a good example of this form of communication.

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