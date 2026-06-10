I don’t dream every night, dear reader, do you?

The last meaningful dream I had arrived the evening of my grandfather’s passing.

His departure was anticipated, yet that foresight did nothing to soften the crushing reality of the silence.

That night, amidst the wreckage of grief and heartbreak, I surrendered to sleep, only to be met by my grandfather, restored to a younger shell.

Allow me to set the scene for you, curious mind.

We sat opposite one another at an oval table, suspended not in any structure or building, but within a boundless, blinding white, from the floor to the walls, rising to the roof.

He wore the vitality of his youth; his hair was a deep, rich brown, a striking departure from the stark white locks he carried at his journey's end.

We exchanged no words, and there was no sound at all; it was a state of pure, absolute silence.

Yet in that void, I heard him.

I felt a profound gratitude for the life we shared; I felt the radiant joy he experienced as he guided my hands in the garden, watching me harvest my first potatoes.

I felt the warmth that stirred in his heart the moment I planted my first flower; it became clear to me then that there is a vast architecture to our dreams; a truth they have deliberately kept from us.

When I awoke, the hollow ache had vanished, and the suffocating despair that had anchored my heart had ceased.

That dream granted me peace, my grandfather gave it to me, from somewhere beyond the veil.

So, let us begin a lesson on the architecture of dreams, dear reader, and where better to unearth such historical accounts than the archives of the Royal Society?

We will cast our eyes back to 1670, a time we are told was primitive and dim; yet the theological and astronomical inquiries to follow were not penned by any fool.

Quite the contrary.

The document we are about to examine possesses a caliber of intellect that is utterly inaccessible to the pedestrian mind.

But, to honor the very mantra of the Society:

don’t take my word for it

John Beale to Robert Boyle ✉️

Translation:

“Sir,

Some weeks have passed since I received from you a very great kindness; one that will bind all your friends, and everyone who witnesses your honesty and goodness. Without doubt, we should gain much by observing the wonderful and intricate design of this visible world we live in. If I may speak truly and sincerely, your work gave me such great satisfaction that I could hardly put it down, and I wanted to express my thanks properly.

I have read through it all, taking reasonable breaks, and considering every part carefully, weighing each point: at one moment I found myself deeply impressed, at another I felt my own understanding was quite limited. And I did all this while keeping a careful eye on what is being discussed elsewhere.

Now that I have examined its details, I must say, and I believe I may safely say, that these writings, and those that came before them, give the fullest and clearest account of God’s creation that has ever been made public. And I am very glad that they will stand forever, no matter what opposition, malice, envy, or ill‑will anyone may bring against you. Though lesser spirits might try to change them as easily as the moon changes or a mark fades, I believe the truth of your work will remain as firm as the world itself.

But, Sir, you would rather hear what I have to add or question. I have known for many years a man of good reputation, who is well‑respected among ordinary people. He told me this story before he died: he knew an elderly woman, nearly eighty years old when she passed away, who often said in his hearing that she could tell when the plague was within twenty miles of her home. She said she could feel it through old sores she had suffered from in three places on her body ever since she was a young woman, before she was married.

He regretted that he had not asked more details, and could not now recall exactly how far her home was: but it was about ten miles east of Gloucester, halfway towards Hereford, twelve miles from Hereford itself, and more than thirty miles from Shrewsbury. Given her age, she would certainly have remembered the plague visiting all those areas many times, as well as many other places nearby.

To give you another example that comes to mind: when I was a young student at Eton, the town was struck by the plague. The students fled, my father died, my mother was in great distress, and my other relatives were in need, I had nowhere to turn. The house where I lived was surrounded by plague on both sides of the street.

The nature and reputation of the disease filled me with great fear, and I had a disturbing dream full of many specific details. I told everyone in the house about it, and within three days every part of it came true. Strange as it may seem, I was very careful, and so I stayed safe.”

The archives of the Royal Society hold many secrets, dear reader, but few are as revealing as this correspondence between John Beale and Robert Boyle, dated 12 October 1670.

Cataloged under reference EL/B1/55, this letter represents a collision between the rigorous, emerging scientific method and a forbidden domain of knowledge:

the empirical study of the unseen

Beale, writing to one of the most brilliant minds of his century, is not reporting idle gossip; he is submitting testimony.

He is demanding that science reckon with the prophetic capacity of the human mind.

As we look at the first page of this transmission, we see Beale establishing a foundation of shared intellectual respect before he pivots to the impossible; he frames his observations not as superstition, but as data, challenging us to consider whether the intricate design of this visible world necessitates an understanding of the forces that operate beneath its surface.

The brilliance of Beale’s approach lies in the calculated patience he employs.

He doesn't rush to the strange; he constructs a runway.

He starts by affirming Boyle’s work, acknowledging it as the pinnacle of human understanding, the fullest and clearest account of God’s creation.

By doing this, he wraps his own credibility in the mantle of the Royal Society’s prestige.

He is signaling to Boyle, and to history, that he is a man of reason, a man of the Society, a man who knows the difference between idle superstition and objective evidence.

But watch what happens next.

He shifts the ground beneath his feet with a single, elegant pivot:

But, Sir, you would rather hear what I have to add or question

In that moment, he transforms the letter from a dry scientific appraisal into a conduit for the forbidden.

He introduces the elderly woman as a piece of data; a living, breathing sensor for the plague.

He is methodical with the geography, locating her house with the precision of a surveyor:

ten miles east of Gloucester, halfway toward Hereford

He is building an empirical case, piece by agonising piece, inviting Boyle to treat the woman’s skin as a diagnostic tool just as sophisticated as any of their mechanical lenses.

And then, he moves to himself.

He brings the narrative home to Eton, grounding the supernatural in his own autobiography.

He doesn't frame the dream as a whim of fate, but as a survival mechanism; a visceral, detailed warning that shielded him when the world was falling to ruin.

He is effectively presenting a thesis:

that human consciousness, when stripped to the bone by fear or proximity to the veil, operates on a frequency that the visible world ignores

He is challenging the definition of a scientist.

If a scientist’s duty is to observe the truth of creation, then how can they turn away from the truth of his own experience?

He is inviting Boyle to step out of the lab and into the dark, and he does it with such terrifying poise that it is impossible to dismiss.

Translation:

“Who were suitable for me, with fine horses and very good arrangements made for me along the way.

From that time onward, I have paid attention to certain dreams, both my own and those of others, and have found they sometimes carry a foreboding or warning. I have noted everything I have read on this subject, and have often spoken of them, both in philosophical terms and in matters both sacred and worldly.

I find these things were discussed long ago, and in connection with religion, by all nations: the Greeks, the Romans, and the holy Hebrews. And I cannot see any good reason why they should be dismissed in later times, either from the study of philosophy or of religion. Aristotle, in his writings on dreams, and Galen along with many others, attributed everything about them to the workings of the imagination. If we bring in the idea of spiritual beings, it makes the whole matter far simpler and more fitting to the First Cause, as Mr. Harvey also holds.

Yet in his deep studies, he found that the interpretation of dreams was the best key to unlocking the hidden ways of Providence.

I shall mention another similar example: our famous Provost of Eton, Mr. Ralph Brinkel. I remember everything he said while he was there: he told us that a particular verse from Ovid’s writings, which seems to speak of prophecy, should be treated with caution and not taken too freely, and then he urged us all to observe that such things are often very clear to people near the end of their lives.

I have had many occasions to see and truly understand the kind of warnings described by Kanday in his book on politics (page 70 and following).

Can spirits visit public places, and natural or divine forces foretell future events, whether fortunate or unfortunate? Kanday thinks it is far better to reason carefully, and writes: “Truth comes easily enough from man; but order and understanding come from Virgil, Ptolemy, and Cicero.” This makes sense, and fits with what he says elsewhere.

I believe that the astrology used in ancient times and by the peoples of the East was not built on vague tradition, but grew from watching new and unusual signs in the world. They waited for many generations before they found ways to interpret them, and above all, they used dreams to understand them. These were no more uncertain than the foolish superstitions of common people, but rather a secret art studied with great care by learned men, whose calling was to be wise and skilled interpreters, both for private guidance and for the public good.

Berosus was famous in ancient times for his skill in astrology, and he and his followers also made great use of the interpretation of dreams. Even the earliest Christians tell us that dreams played a part in the life of our Saviour; and whatever other gifts the wise men possessed, they certainly understood dreams well.

Some of their teachings were flawed, others were wise, but in those early ages, when knowledge was often passed down by word of mouth rather than from books, and when people believed they received guidance directly from God and His angels, those early ancestors lived such long lives that they had plenty of time to record unusual events and compare them with what happened later. If such long life had continued as it is said to have been in the earliest times, one of those men might have observed events over 150 years, which would be a great resource for any serious student.

By comparison, our ordinary chronologists here count the history of sixty nations as taking place within just two hundred years, a proper and careful historian would treat such claims with great caution.”

Beale’s focus shifts here, curious mind, from personal anecdote to foundational theory, constructing a pedigree for the prophetic.

By anchoring his argument in Aristotle, Galen, and the ancient Hebrews, he highlights the intellectual decline of his own era.

Discarding the study of dreams from philosophy and religion has, in his view, severed the modern world from a vital, ancient method of understanding Providence.

The weight of this passage rests on his redefinition of the interpreter.

He champions a lost discipline, a secret art once practiced by the wise of the East and the early Christians.

These long-living parents of antiquity were not mythic figures, but rigorous observers who possessed the mandate to catalog phenomena with the precision of a true chronographer.

It presents a stark contrast:

while modern historians busily scramble to fit the history of sixty nations into a window of two hundred years, the ancients were mapping the architecture of the divine through the observation of the psyche

The core of his message to Boyle is that the patterns have been observed, the records kept, and the evidence is overwhelming.

It is not a request for debate, but the presentation of a historical reality that the Royal Society ignores at its own peril.

It asks if they have the courage to acknowledge that the future wonders they seek to master may already be speaking in the silence of the night, and that dismissing this as superstition is an abandonment of the very pursuit of truth they claim to champion.

Translation:

“Through further research, we find many others held the same view on these matters. If they had possessed equal knowledge and observed events consistently across every century, recording one event every five years, such occurrences would not seem so rare.

But darkness covering the face of the Sun (whether within its disc or surrounding it) lasting for several days, or far longer than any known eclipse can explain, this is far more unusual, happening perhaps only once every four or five hundred years. Such extraordinary signs in the heavens were rightly considered a legitimate subject for ancient astrology. Even though in later times the practice became corrupted and mixed with fable, Daniel himself would never have been honoured for it, nor would learned men have been placed in charge of schools of astrology, had it been entirely false.

Indeed, the Scriptures themselves speak of darkness in the Sun as a sign of coming judgment. Without dismissing it entirely as mere superstition, we can recognise its prophetic significance, though it always carried a literal meaning as well.

In time, we may understand these things better as we learn more about the nature of our world.

Whatever the method or means, we know that thoughts and impressions can travel across great distances, independent of our ordinary senses. Sometimes we have a hidden sense of what is to come, which must come from some cause, whether in the air, from refined spiritual influences, or from the stars.

Through these unseen channels, we witness many remarkable effects. When we see how quickly light and influence travel across the vastness of space, it is reasonable to imagine that our spirits too can communicate across great distances, just as swiftly, in matters of thought and understanding.

But we can be even more certain of the truth when it comes to natural cycles: the return of fevers, the way madness or injury often follows a pattern peaking on the second or fourth day, and the nature of many illnesses, long explained by the idea of “critical days” linked to natural changes. I agree with writers such as Goodwin, and have drawn the same conclusion from many observations: as the seasons turn, these patterns repeat.

They can renew and refresh the body, restoring its natural balance and vital energy, knitting together the whole constitution and its natural humours.

I have many more related thoughts, but I must beg your pardon for writing at such length. In time I will send more, but I wanted first to acknowledge the work you have shared with me, which I value more highly than any rich medal from a great king, both out of respect for you personally and for its true worth.

There have been many learned men in every age, but you are the first and only faithful interpreter of nature I have ever known or read of. Your discovery of its true workings is like a golden key that unlocks the secrets of God’s creation. Your insights will bring new understanding to the whole structure of our world. I pray God grants you rest and preserves your health, and blesses you with His richest grace and mercy.”

The final page serves as the ultimate distillation of Beale’s intent.

He shifts from historical defense to a bold, speculative proposition about the nature of reality itself.

He isn't arguing that dreams and omens are real; he is suggesting they are part of a massive, interconnected system of communication that science has yet to map.

He posits a universe where information travels independent of our ordinary senses.

By comparing the speed of light and celestial influence to the way human spirits communicate, he is proposing a unified field theory of consciousness.

He suggests that thoughts and impressions are not trapped within the skull, but traverse unseen channels, responding to patterns in the air, the stars, and the subtle shifts of the natural world.

The transition from this high-level metaphysics to the critical days of fever and illness is masterfully grounded.

He anchors his grand theories in the physical realities of the human body, validating his cosmic view through the predictable cycles of health, injury, and seasonal turnings.

Beale is telling Boyle that the same intelligence that governs the stars also governs the rhythm of a healing wound.

His closing is a tactical masterpiece of professional respect.

By equating Boyle’s work to a golden key that unlocks the secrets of creation, valuing it above any royal medal, he secures his position as an intellectual ally.

He frames their exchange not as a correspondence between two men, but as a collaborative effort to read the architecture of God’s design.

He leaves the reader with a final, lingering suggestion:

that the work has only just begun, and that the true workings of the world are waiting to be decoded by those with the courage to look past the surface

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And so, dear reader, as we close Beale’s letter, we find a poignant moment to reflect.

This is not just another historical artifact or a relic of 17th-century curiosity; it is a testament to the courage required to gaze into the abyss of the unknown when the world demands only the cold certainty of the measured.

Beale offers us a mirror, capturing the exact pulse of a mind caught between two ages.

He inhabits the transition between the rigid, mechanical obsession of the Royal Society and the ancient, primal knowledge that whispered in the marrow of our ancestors.

There is a profound, quiet ache in his words, the ache of a man who knows he is losing his grip on a world that is becoming increasingly deaf to the music of the spheres, the warning in the dream, and the prophetic shudder of the skin.

He understood that once you define the world only by what can be weighed and measured, you forfeit the right to be surprised by the majesty of the mystery.

He presents his observations not as a victory, but as a plea for intellectual hospitality, an invitation for Boyle, and for us, to reconsider the true workings of the cosmos.

He suggests that the universe does not just exist as an object for our dissection, but as a living, breathing language, constantly signaling its intentions through the turn of a season, the fever in the blood, and the haunting clarity of a midnight vision.

There is a loneliness in his brilliance, a realisation that the path of the faithful interpreter of nature is a solitary one.

When he compares the work of the scientist to a golden key, he is acknowledging that the door to the deepest secrets of creation is often locked from the inside.

He asks us to move beyond the shallow comfort of modern chronologies and reach for something deeper, something that requires the patience of the ancient, long-living observers who took the time to listen to the silence.

As we near the end of this article, we are left to wonder what else has been scrubbed from our records in the name of progress.

We are forced to ask if we have become so efficient at calculating the how of our existence that we have completely forgotten the why.

Beale leaves us with a lingering question that resonates across the centuries:

if we close our eyes to the unseen, do we ever truly wake up to the truth of the world around us?

He reminds us that the most significant discoveries are not always found through a lens, but are often waiting in the dark, in the quiet, and in the space between our thoughts, ready to be understood by anyone brave enough to believe they are there.

If you choose to support this work, know that your presence and engagement are valued far above any material gift.

Your focus here, on these forgotten lines of thought, is the true contribution.

Should you still wish to assist, understand that any resources provided go entirely toward the procurement of rare historical texts, ensuring they are rescued from obscurity and kept safe for those who come after us.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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