When I was younger, dear reader, I used to think old meant junk.

I saw the aged as the discarded; the antique as the rubbish.

Bound by that modern arrogance, I never gave an ounce of thought or attention to anything that wasn't brand new.

The newer, the better; or so I thought.

But time has a way of wearing down the illusions of the present.

I have been through countless coffee cups in my time; one drop, one slight mishap, and they shatter into a thousand useless pieces.

Another trip to the shop; another transaction for a fragile replacement.

Yet, the cup I hold now has survived many such accidental falls; it was crafted somewhere between 1860 and 1890, in the heart of Victorian England.

It does not just hold coffee; it holds the resilience of an era that understood permanence.

I have watched two modern coffee grinders burn out and fail, victims of their own planned obsolescence.

This time, I looked backward and found a 19th-century Ottoman era piece.

As a metalworker, I look at its construction and see a soul.

I have no doubt it will last my lifetime, but even if it were to falter, it wouldn't be destined for the scrap heap; it was built to be maintained, not replaced.

Unlike its plastic counterparts, it was designed with the respect of a craftsman who intended for his work to outlive him.

There is a haunting question in that.

If the products of our ancestors were forged with a superior design and an uncompromising quality, then what, in this frantic modern age, have we actually achieved?

Our progress feels like a race to the bottom.

We no longer build; we manufacture fragility.

We create items intended to break, forcing us into a cycle of buying another, and another, until the world is buried in the husks of things that didn't last.

I speak as a mechanic and a body man by trade.

Having spent over a decade deep in the iron and steel of automobiles, I can tell you with the confidence of a man who has seen the truth under the hood:

they don't make them like they used to

The bumpers of the past were often anchored by heavy steel frames, integrated into the very structure and strength of the machine.

Today, you get a facade of plastic and a thin crash bar.

They tell us it’s for safety, but a curious mind like yours can do the math, safety is a convenient mask for a cheaper bottom line.

If even the smallest tools of the past possess a quality that shames our modern efforts, one can only wonder at what the world itself once looked like.

What was the landscape before we traded grandeur for efficiency?

Tonight, dear reader, we shall find out.

What follows is a stellar collection of prints from a volume published in 1727.

Look closely at these scenes.

If the past was truly as primitive as they claim, then how on earth do these structures surpass the beauty and the strength of our own?

Voyages: Moscovie, Tartarie et Perse 📖

To truly grasp the gravity of what we are about to witness, dear reader, we must look to the hand that held the pen and the authority that commanded the journey.

This work, titled:

Voyages Très-curieux & très-renommez faits en Moscovie, Tartarie et Perse

(Very Curious and Highly Renowned Travels made in Muscovy, Tartary, and Persia)

is the legacy of Adam Olearius, a mathematician and librarian to the Duke of Holstein.

In the 1630s, Olearius was dispatched as part of a grand embassy to the East, tasked with documenting the lands of Muscovy, Tartary, and Persia.

He was not just a traveler; he was a meticulous observer, a scientist of his day whose eyes were trained to capture the exact situation of states, the customs of their people, and the rare wonders that lined the path.

The edition we look upon tonight was printed in Amsterdam in 1727, a time when the ink was still fresh on a history that hadn't yet been scrubbed of its complexity.

It was translated and expanded by Abraham de Wicquefort, a man who moved in the highest circles of statecraft and secret councils.

Together, their work provides more than just a diary; it is a repository of taille-douces, fine copperplate engravings, that serve as a structural blueprint of a world that was already ancient and formidable when they arrived.

These maps and representations of cities were not sketches of imagination; they were the precise records of an embassy that required absolute accuracy to navigate the political and physical landscapes of the East.

As we turn these pages, we are looking through a window into a geography that the modern world has sought to rename and reframe, recorded by men who had no reason to lie about the grandeur they witnessed.

We begin our journey in Riga, dear reader, a city that is presented to us today as a remnant of its former self.

When you look at the modern aerial view, you see the unmistakable jagged points of a star fort, but the geometric precision of the past struggles to exist alongside the sprawl of the present.

What remains today is just a shadow, a skeletal outline of what Adam Olearius documented with such startling clarity in the 17th century.

In this print, Riga is not just a fortified town; it is a masterwork of geometric symmetry and integrated defense.

The star fortifications do not simply surround the city; they protect a dense, thriving urban heart that pulses with life right up to the water’s edge.

Also, curious mind, notice the forest of masts in the Duina Fluvius, the river is choked with vessels, suggesting a level of global commerce and vitality that few modern descriptions truly capture.

The contrast with the modern image is jarring.

Where Olearius shows a cohesive, formidable machine of stone and spirit, the modern view shows a fragmented landscape.

Much of that glorious inner complexity has been hollowed out or replaced by the boxy, utilitarian structures of our own age.

The sharp, clean lines of the original bastions have been softened by time or partially erased, leaving us to wonder how such a perfectly balanced system of architecture was allowed to decay into the disjointed scene we see today.

This engraving reveals a Riga that was built on a foundation of absolute precision, a city where beauty and function were forged into a single, unbreakable whole.

If this was the primitive past, then we must ask ourselves:

what have we lost in the name of modernisation?

Next we come to La Forteresse de Noteburg.

This engraving presents a structure of absolute permanence, sitting upon the water not just as a defensive outpost but as a sophisticated complex of towers and stone curtains.

The included Plan de Noteburg reveals the mathematical soul of the site; a geometry of bastions and sharp angles designed by minds that understood the intersection of aesthetics and physics.

When looking at the modern view, the spirit of the place has been fundamentally altered.

The fortress appears flattened, a series of low-slung barracks and truncated walls that seem to cling to the earth rather than command it.

The towering presence and the verticality seen in the original print are gone, replaced by a silhouette that feels utilitarian and diminished.

Most tellingly, the footprint isn't even a match.

The original plan shows a much more intricate, multi-pointed bastion system with a level of geometric complexity that the modern site has completely abandoned.

What we see today is a far simpler, stripped-down enclosure.

The towers have been lowered, the spires are gone, and the heavy stone walls look more like earthen mounds.

It is the architectural equivalent of what happened to car bumpers:

the structural bones remain in spirit, but the heavy-duty execution has been swapped for something far less ambitious

The plan in the corner of the engraving shows a technical precision that the modern site fails to replicate, proving that the original builders had the capability to design and execute footprints we apparently found too difficult to maintain.

We haven't just changed the style; we have lowered the ceiling on what we build and simplified the very ground we stand on.

It makes you wonder why a society we are told was primitive was so obsessed with over-engineering their world, while we seem content with a basic approximation of what used to be there.

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Leaving the cold geometry of the fortresses behind, we find ourselves watching the Danses des Russes.

It is a rare glimpse into the pulse of a culture that feels almost alien when compared to the sterile, modern images we usually consume.

In the foreground, we see figures engaged in a performance that is both structured and expressive, bodies leaning into the movement, arms raised, draped in robes that suggest a world of heavy fabrics and intentional layers.

There is an energy here that isn't just about recreation; it looks like a ritualised social cohesion, something that doesn't exist in our fractured, screen-dominated reality.

But look past the dancers to the background, and the theme of the Old World returns with a vengeance.

Across the water, the horizon is dominated by another massive stone wall, punctuated by high towers and a central spire that dwarfs everything around it.

Even in a scene meant to depict leisure and dance, the sheer scale of the architecture remains the silent protagonist.

The fortifications look impenetrable, a seamless extension of the riverbank, while the water itself is busy with vessels carrying groups of people.

This isn't a rural backwater; it’s a high-functioning civilisation where the arts and the industry of defense existed in a perfect, albeit mysterious, harmony.

The detail in the robes and the instruments being played suggests a level of refinement we are rarely taught to associate with this era.

These aren't primitive peasants flailing in the mud; they are a people with a clear identity, moving against a backdrop of engineering that remains staggering in its verticality and permanence.

Since we can't find a modern equivalent of this exact view, we have to ask:

was this entire landscape simply erased?

The stone walls, the spires, and the culture that moved to their rhythm seem to have been wiped from the map, leaving only these ink-and-paper shadows to remind us of the density and complexity of a lost world.

Next we arrive at La Ville de Torsock en Moscovie.

This engraving captures a massive, walled complex that occupies the center of the frame like an island of sheer industrial intent.

Unlike the previous fortresses, the walls here have a rhythmic, almost mechanical quality, with timber or stone segments that look like they were slotted into place with perfect uniformity.

It isn't just a defensive perimeter; it's a statement of total control over the environment.

The sheer scale of Torsock is overwhelming.

Inside those impenetrable walls, we see the familiar spires and domes that define this lost architectural era, structures that reach significantly higher than anything else in the surrounding landscape.

The legend in the top corners meticulously catalogs the city, the castle, the ramparts, and the churches, treating the layout like a technical schematic rather than a landscape painting.

This was a city designed for a specific, high-level function, managed by people who documented their world with the clinical eye of a cartographer.

In the foreground, the activity on the ground provides a sharp contrast.

We see riders on horseback, cattle, and people moving through the scrubland, appearing tiny and almost insignificant against the backdrop of the city walls.

It’s as if two worlds are existing in the same space:

the organic, sprawling life of the countryside and the rigid, high-tech engineering of the city

Since this view seems to have vanished from the modern record, we are left to wonder how a citadel of this magnitude simply evaporates.

It isn't just a missing building; it's an entire hub of civilisation that has been scrubbed away, leaving us with nothing but this precise, haunting blueprint of what used to be.

Then we come to Twer, Ville Capitale du Duché le même nom en Moscovie.

This is a city that appears to have been swallowed by time, as modern searches for this specific name and layout yield nothing but this very engraving.

It is a ghost on the digital map, yet in this print, it stands as a formidable urban machine.

The city is defined by massive, sloped ramparts; thick, angled defensive walls that look more like geological features than simple masonry.

These are the same star fort characteristics we see in the earlier images, but here they are shown in their full, uncompromised glory.

Inside the walls, the skyline is a forest of spires and domes, many topped with crosses or strange, spherical antennas that suggest a high degree of technological or spiritual sophistication.

The structures are dense and vertical, a concentrated hub of energy protected by those heavy, geometric embankments.

In the foreground, the everyday world of the 18th century moves along:

heavy carts, horses, and figures in traditional robes, all looking minuscule compared to the high-tech silhouette of the capital city behind them

The fact that a capital city of this scale has essentially disappeared from the modern geographical record is staggering.

This wasn’t some temporary settlement; it was a stone and timber stronghold with a complex architectural identity.

In the print, we see smaller, satellite buildings and churches scattered across the landscape, indicating that this wasn't just an isolated fort, but the center of a massive, functioning territory.

If the only record we have of this place is a single engraving, we have to ask what else has been deleted from our history.

Twer stands here as a silent witness to a reality that was once too big to ignore, but has somehow become too small to remember.

We shift our gaze from the fortified exterior to the inner sanctum of power in the East.

While the mainstream narrative paints these lands as the domain of primitive nomads and savages, this engraving tells a radically different story of high culture and rigid protocol.

We are looking at a grand hall of immense proportions, characterised by soaring arched windows and massive stone pillars that speak to a deep understanding of monumental architecture.

This is not the tent of a wanderer; it is a permanent, high-level diplomatic environment designed to intimidate and impress.

The scene depicts a formal reception, where a central figure sits upon an elevated, ornate throne crowned with an intricate canopy.

The symmetry and order are absolute.

Tall-hatted guards stand in perfect formation, flanking the sovereign, while rows of dignitaries line the walls with a discipline that suggests a highly evolved social and political hierarchy.

In the foreground, a group of Westerners, identifiable by their distinct capes and wigs, stand as petitioners in this arena of eastern power.

The verticality we saw in the spires of the cities is mirrored here in the height of the hats and the soaring reach of the hall itself.

Every element of this room is a calculation of status and engineering.

The lighting, the textiles, and the architectural scale indicate a civilisation that was not just surviving, but thriving in a state of refined complexity.

To call these people savages is to ignore the physical evidence of the stone, the silk, and the sophisticated courtly life captured in this print.

It is another piece of the puzzle that suggests the East was home to a level of culture that matches, if not exceeds, the very centres of the West that sought to redefine them.

The vertical ambition reaches its peak in this depiction of S. Trinité, ou Jerusalem, Eglise de Moscou.

The structure is a masterclass in geometric complexity, featuring a central spire that pierces the sky, surrounded by a cluster of onion domes and smaller towers that seem to defy the standard rules of weight and balance.

Each dome is intricately patterned, suggesting a level of craftsmanship where the stone itself was treated with the delicacy of jewelry.

This isn't just a church; it is a technical marvel of vertical engineering that makes modern skyscrapers look like blocks of uninspired glass.

The building sits on a raised, geometric platform, isolated from the massive crowd below by a sharp, clean-edged stone base.

This separation emphasises the building as a sacred machine, a centrepiece for the grande Fête mentioned in the text at the bottom.

Below, the sea of people is gathered in a state of high ceremony, their robes and focused attention mirroring the discipline of the architecture above them.

Even the balustrade in the foreground shows a level of decorative refinement that extends to the smallest details of the public space.

Behind the church, a long, crenelated wall stretches across the horizon, similar to the defensive perimeters we saw in the previous cities.

It suggests that even the most beautiful spiritual centers were integrated into a wider, highly fortified urban plan.

This entire scene represents a peak of cultural and structural achievement that is difficult to find in the modern record.

The sheer density of the design and the vertical reach of the spires speak to a civilisation that wasn't just building for shelter, but for a level of atmospheric dominance we have long since traded for the horizontal and the mundane.

For the final engraving for this evenings journey into the past, we come to Elbing, Ville de la Prusse Royale.

This print presents one of the most aggressive and complex star fort systems we’ve seen yet.

The city is essentially locked within a jagged, multi-layered geometric cage, with bastions and ravelins that create a massive, saw-toothed perimeter.

The technical detail is staggering; the legend in the corner catalogs the churches, the monasteries, and the town hall, but they all appear dwarfed by the sheer scale of the engineering that surrounds them.

It is a city where the boundary between architecture and weaponry has been completely erased.

The history of this site confirms what the eyes see:

this was an elite level of construction

Records indicate that while Elbing had medieval roots, it was transformed into a modern powerhouse of defense in the 16th and 17th centuries, funded by kings who saw its strategic value against the looming threats of the era.

The precision of the walls we see in the engraving wasn’t just for show; it was a response to a world where conquering fortresses became increasingly easy, necessitating more and more complex geometric designs.

However, if you look for this formidable star today, you won’t find it.

History states that during the 18th and 19th centuries, these massive medieval and early-modern walls were systematically pulled down and the moats filled in.

While the official reason often given is urban expansion, some records suggest the dismantling was just as much about political disputes and the transition into a new era of state control.

The massive towers and high stone curtains, some reaching up to 28 meters, were levelled.

This engraving is a snapshot of a peak that was intentionally shorn away.

Like the other sites, the verticality and the complexity were reduced to flat ground or modern streets.

We are told the city simply outgrew its shell, but looking at the sheer density and mathematical perfection of the layout in the print, it looks more like a demolition of a capability we no longer wanted to maintain or even acknowledge.

Elbing was a masterwork of structural geometry, and its disappearance is one of the most glaring examples of how the Old World was literally wiped off the face of the earth to make room for the simplified, flattened reality we live in now.

And so, dear reader, we must reflect on this evenings pages; for they have taken us through a world that seems to have been folded up and tucked away.

We stand in a present that is remarkably horizontal, a world of flat surfaces and utilitarian lines, looking back at a past that was unapologetically vertical.

We see these cities and fortresses in the yellowed pages of old and realise we haven't just lost the buildings; we have lost the very ambition that raised them.

There is a profound, heavy ache in realising that our ancestors, people we are told were less capable, less advanced, possessed a vision that reached toward the heavens with a confidence we can no longer muster.

When we look at the complex geometry of Elbing or the incredible spires of Moscow, it isn't just the stone we should mourn, but the spirit that put it there.

We have traded the masterpiece for the blueprint and the cathedral for the warehouse, trading the eternal for the efficient.

Perhaps the most haunting realisation is that we don't even know the full extent of what has been erased.

We find cities like Twer that have vanished from the digital record, leaving only these ink-and-paper shadows to testify that they ever existed.

It feels like a betrayal of our collective memory.

We are taught to view the East as a land of nomads, yet we find grand halls of stone and silk that demand a total rewrite of our identity.

This isn't just about architecture; it's about the stories we were never told, the lineage that was stolen from us to make our current, sterile reality seem like the pinnacle of progress.

We live in the after, walking over filled-in moats and through truncated towers, unaware that the ground beneath our feet once supported a civilisation that built for permanence and wonder.

These prints are not just historical curiosities; they are a mirror reflecting our own diminished scale.

They remind us that while we have gained the ability to see the world from above, we have lost the ability to build things that are worth looking up at.

The old world was a forest of stone and spirit, and we are just the gardeners of the grass that grows over its remains, feeling the phantom weight of what it used to be.

I want to be clear that your presence here and your willingness to look at these ghosts with me is more than enough.

There is never a necessity to give anything more than your attention.

Sharing these findings and rebuilding this narrative together is the real work.

However, for those who do choose to contribute, please know that every bit of support is funnelled directly back into the hunt.

It goes toward acquiring rare historical literature and maintaining the access needed to navigate the online repositories where these secrets still hide.

Thank you, dear reader.

BUY ME COFFEE ☕️

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