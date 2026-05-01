Alternative History

Alternative History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

I have always been fascinated by the star forts. And had seen that past images of the ones still existing were far grander than the remnants We see today, and pondered why...

Though this piece does not answer that, at least it is showing that the past was filled with much grandeur, now lost.

And about that planned obsolescence...

The Waste Saved Without the Need for Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-waste-saved-without-the-need

Planned Obsolescence (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/planned-obsolescence

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
9h

Hmm, those pictures of the star fort with the three buildings looking like churches with very tall steeples, may not be churches, but Tartarian free energy capturing structures.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jordan Nuttall
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Nuttall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture