Alternative History

Alternative History

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Qlqxxqq
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What a discovery! “ nothing new under the sun “ keep up the excellent detective work you are accomplishing. Pertaining to your personal outlook, here’s some good advice from the brother of the Christ. “ Don’t you know that friendship with the world is enmity with God, whosoever therefore is a friend of the world is the enemy of God “ focus on telling the truth and insisting on the truth. John 18:37 “To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Every one that is of the truth hears my voice.” Stay focused brother.

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