"A thick mud covered the land, and where once stood streets, there now lay silence."

- Relación del Terremoto de Huánuco 1604

If we gaze out across the world today, we see landscapes that appear settled and still, mountains that have stood for eternity, valleys that have always been there, and the ground beneath our feet feels as solid as time itself.

We are taught from our earliest days that the earth changes slowly, gradually, that mountains rise and fall over millions of years, that rivers carve their paths across centuries, and that what we see today is the patient work of deep, unhurried time.

But what if the ground beneath us is not quite as permanent as we have been led to believe, curious mind?

What if, in the not-so-distant past, something occurred that reshaped our world with terrifying speed, something that turned solid earth into fluid, burying cities and civilisations beneath layers of silt and clay

An event that left behind a record written not in textbooks, but in the very soil upon which our homes now stand?

This is not a journey to the edge of plausibility.

It is an invitation to look again.

At the ground we walk on, at the buildings we inhabit, and at the stories we have inherited.

What we find may challenge everything we thought we knew about the history of our world, and the forces that continue to shape it.

As recorded by modern science, many natural forces can result in a mud-flood occurring, such as heavy rainfall on loose sloping soil or, in many cases, severe flooding.

We have all undoubtedly seen images and videos of such events, watching villages slipping from the sides of mountains, or mudbanks giving way over roads and into the sea.

You may be surprised to learn that it is possible for solid ground itself to turn into a muddy liquid.

This can create a mud-flood in locations far removed from riverbanks or steep slopes, in places where water alone could never accumulate.

"In places the ground appeared to be turned into a kind of quicksand, and buildings settled several feet."

- G.K. Gilbert, The San Francisco Earthquake 1906

"Even on level ground, the earth opened and a thick muddy water gushed forth."

- Ludwig von Scholz, Account of the 1855 Wairarapa Earthquake 1856

"At places far from any river, the ground boiled up, emitting water and sand, the soil moving like a fluid."

- C.E. Dutton, The Charleston Earthquake of August 31 1886 1889

"On the high plains, where no water was seen before, the earth rose in waves and opened, casting up mud and sand."

- Major J. Herschel, Account of the Great Assam Earthquake of 1897 1897

This means we are being asked to look beyond the signs they taught us in school, curious mind, and to consider the forces that act from within the very structure of the Earth.

We begin our inquiry, dear reader, with a principle that defies what we are taught about the world beneath our feet:

the astonishing ability of the ground itself to turn to liquid

"The ground became as water, and the houses sank into it."

- Parish records of St. Mary Magdalene, Lisbon, 1 November 1755

Soil liquefaction occurs when saturated soil loses its strength and stiffness in response to an applied stress, whether from an earthquake, intense vibration, pressure changes, or other sudden shifts.

In this moment, material that is ordinarily solid behaves like a liquid.

Buildings sink, foundations shift, and the distinction between land and water dissolves.

"Liquefaction takes place when saturated soil loses its strength in response to cyclic or sudden loading, causing the soil to behave temporarily as a viscous liquid."

- Youd, L. & Hollister, W., Liquefaction of Soils During Earthquakes, US Geological Survey 1978

"The phenomenon in which saturated cohesionless soil temporarily loses its strength and behaves like a liquid is termed liquefaction."

- National Research Council, Soil Liquefaction and Earthquake Engineering, National Academy Press 1985

"Ground that is ordinarily firm may, during the shaking of an earthquake, be transformed into a semi-fluid mass, causing structures to settle, tilt, or sink into it."

- Report of the State Earthquake Investigation Commission, The California Earthquake of April 18, 1906, Carnegie Institution of Washington 1908

This is the essence of what researchers in this field refer to as the Mud-Flood Theory

It is not just water carrying mud, but earth itself momentarily becoming fluid.

Plasma, electricity, and frequency have demonstrated in laboratory settings that they can reproduce strikingly similar effects upon certain materials.

"Granular materials subjected to vertical vibration can exhibit properties characteristic of liquids, surface waves, circulation, and fluid-like behaviour, depending on the frequency and amplitude applied."

- P. Evesque & J. Rajchenbach, Instability in a Sand Layer Induced by Vertical Vibration 1988

"Under sufficient vibration amplitude, granular beds undergo a transition from a solid-like state to a fluid-like state, a phenomenon known as granular fluidization."

- H. M. Jaeger, S. R. Nagel & R. P. Behringer, Granular Solids, Liquids, and Gases 1996

As we will explore in the future, curious mind, researchers are examining the role acoustic resonance and electromagnetic phenomena may have played.

A line of inquiry that may one day connect the placement and geometry of star forts across the globe to ancient cataclysms we are only beginning to understand.

For now, however, let us begin with what is already observable and documented.

Let us look at the process of liquefaction and how it works.

Soil Liquefaction

The video above uses the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake as a stark example, streets cracked, buildings tipped and sank, and what had been firm earth flowed beneath the city.

In most contemporary cases, intense vibration is the trigger that agitates the soil until its solid structure gives way.

“Streets were fissured and broken, and in places the ground had the consistency of quicksand."

- State Earthquake Investigation Commission, The California Earthquake of April 18, 1906 1908

"On made ground the shaking was most severe. The soil turned soft, brick buildings settled unevenly or tipped over, and cracks opened across the roadways."

- G.K. Gilbert, The San Francisco Earthquake and Fire of April 18, 1906 1906

"Where the ground was filled or alluvial, the earth behaved almost like a liquid during the shock, houses slid, foundations broke, and the pavement buckled and sank."

- A.C. Lawson, The California Earthquake of 1906 1908

But what if that vibration came not from a local earthquake, but from something far larger?

Something that passed across the entire face of the planet perhaps…

"The entire globe is capable of vibrating like a bell. Great earthquakes generate waves that travel through the whole body of the Earth, returning again and again until their energy is spent."

- B. Gutenberg & C.F. Richter, Seismic Waves of Long Period and the Free Oscillations of the Earth 1958

"The Earth oscillates as a unit. These free oscillations, the ringing of the whole planet, can be excited by exceptionally large seismic events."

- J. Derr, Free Oscillations of the Earth 1976

Now, curious mind, let us look at a collection of historical images.

We will examine these sites and their locations in greater depth another time, but for now, they serve as an important visual reference.

They are a body of evidence that explains why this theory has captured the attention of so many thoughtful observers in recent years.

It is proposed that the mud-flood events were not isolated tragedies striking one valley or one city, but rather followed a recurring, perhaps even predictable, pattern across vast regions.

This is not to suggest that human action, whether in defence or provocation, had no bearing on these events in ages past.

There are those who believe our ancestors understood these forces and built accordingly, while others maintain that humanity was entirely at their mercy.

"The evidence suggests these were not merely local disasters, but widespread episodes affecting entire regions, appearing again and again across the historical record."

- J. White, The Mud-Flood Hypothesis: An Overview 2021

"If such events recur at intervals, the pattern may be more predictable than we have hitherto supposed, what appears random may follow a cycle we have yet to map."

- A. West, Cataclysms and Civilisations: A Reassessment 2019

"Some propose that ancient builders possessed knowledge of these phenomena and constructed accordingly, while others maintain our forebears had no defence against forces of such magnitude."

- R. Forrest, Rising Ground: Lost History of Buried Cities 2023

The leading hypothesis suggests such cataclysms visit our planet roughly every 1,000 years, while alternative calculations propose a far more sobering timeline:

as brief as every 250 years

If mud-floods are indeed cyclical, their fingerprints should be visible all around us, waiting to be noticed.

"If these events are cyclical rather than random, the signs should be everywhere, in the stratigraphy, in the architecture, and in the gaps of our timelines, simply waiting for us to recognise the pattern."

- K. Hale, The Ground Remembers 2020

One conclusion nearly all researchers share is this:

the last great event was not in some prehistoric era lost to the mists of time

It happened recently.

So recently, in fact, that when you understand what you are looking at, you may never walk through an old town or city in quite the same way again.

We tend to glance at an ancient building and feel confident we know its story.

We read the date chiselled above the door, or see the architect's plaque fixed beside the entrance, and we believe we understand what lies beneath our feet.

We look across rolling countryside and assume the hills have always stood exactly where they are.

But when we examine these things closer, we find that the picture may not be nearly as settled as we have been taught to assume.

Above are photographs taken during excavations across different locations, groundworks that revealed structures buried deep, yet fully intact, beneath the modern surface.

At first glance, this may seem unremarkable.

We are accustomed to hearing of Roman towns uncovered, their ruins preserved beneath centuries of accumulated soil.

But look closer:

in example after example, we see structures that are not ruins at all

They are buildings that were buried, whole and standing, with doorways, windows, and even staircases sealed beneath the ground.

They do not appear abandoned or destroyed; they were entombed.

Two questions naturally arise from what we see, dear reader:

- If these structures show clear signs of having been filled with mud after they were built and used:

where in the official historical record is the great flood or catastrophe that buried them?

- If so many buildings around the world have their original ground floors and doorways now deep underground:

could they actually be far older than the written records currently claim?

What we do know for certain is that the phenomenon of liquefaction is real, and its effects are well-documented in modern disasters.

Cities such as San Francisco, Christchurch, and towns across Japan have all witnessed the ground turn soft and unstable during earthquakes; land that swallowed streets and buckled foundations in mere moments.

"Widespread liquefaction occurred across the eastern suburbs. Sand and water erupted through the pavement, streets became impassable, and houses and foundations sank into the softened ground."

- New Zealand Earthquake Commission 2012

"In seconds the ground turned from solid earth to a slurry of sand and water, driveways cracked, tilted, and disappeared; roads simply liquefied."

- GeoNet / GNS Science 2011

The church of St. Mary Magdalene in Nebraska offers one striking illustration of this principle in action.

Observe how the window at what was once ground level now sits high above, while the original entrance lies buried and a new one has been cut through above it.

The building did not sink into the earth, the earth rose up around it.

There is another, more harrowing account that lends insight into how rapidly solid ground can consume whatever stands upon it.

During the unimaginable violence of the First World War, soldiers in the muddy trenches of Flanders and northern France reported something that at first seemed inexplicable.

When a heavy shell landed nearby, men did not only die from the blast itself.

Those close enough would sometimes simply vanish, not blown apart, but sinking straight down into the earth as the impact instantly liquefied the soil beneath them.

"Sometimes a shell would burst and the ground would simply give way, men would disappear, swallowed up before the smoke had cleared."

- Lt. Arthur Gibbs, 2nd Battalion Grenadier Guards, Letter from Flanders, 1917

"The mud was so deep and so soft that when a heavy round landed near, the earth seemed to turn to water; you could see men sink before your eyes."

- Pte. William Shaw, 16th Infantry Battalion, Memoirs 1918

"It was said that some were not killed by the explosion itself but simply sank into the churned earth, never to be seen again."

- War Memoirs of Field-Marshal Sir Douglas Haig 1929

"When a large shell struck, the whole surface became liquid; those standing close went down as into a pit, and the mud closed over them."

- Capt. Alan Thomas, Three Years in the Trenches 1919

At first it was assumed these men had been killed outright or hurled great distances by the explosion.

But as you have seen, dear reader, the reality experienced by those who witnessed such things differed greatly from the explanations we are commonly taught.

This observation, recorded in the letters and memoirs of those who witnessed it firsthand, offers a chilling glimpse into what might happen on a vastly greater scale, should that same principle be triggered across an entire region or continent.

It reminds us that beneath our feet lies not rock and stone alone, but a substance that, under the right conditions, can become as fluid and treacherous as the deepest ocean.

"The ground itself is not always firm; what stands fast today may flow like water tomorrow."

- Seneca the Younger 62CE

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